Rotten Tomatoes Goes Inside the Oscars Luncheon

The Academy Awards held its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday at the Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles. A final opportunity to socialize with fellow honorees and snap the iconic class photo, the AMPAS luncheon is often touted as a highlight of the season, and Rotten Tomatoes was on hand to speak with the honorees and capture the excitement.
The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and air live on ABC.
“He is very much still part of this moment and still of this journey.”#Oscars nominee Angela Bassett shares the importance of honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy in Black Panther: #WakandaForever. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/fMQne0qTwU
From leading the nominations to meeting Roger Deakins, #EverythingEverywhere's the @Daniels reflect on the surreal #Oscars season. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/3LpT2s6Wes
#Oscar nominee Roger Deakins shares how he originally wanted to be a painter before discovering photography and cinematography. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/5rdVOmTs6z
"I hoped in some alternate universe that it may happen, but I don't think there was any true expectation of it actualizing."#Aftersun star Paul Mescal on his dream #Oscars journey. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/I5i8LXY8Ag
Watch out Daniel, the @Daniels are taking over.#OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/UZkHvEJCFw
