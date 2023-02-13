Rotten Tomatoes Goes Inside the Oscars Luncheon

The Academy Awards held its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday at the Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles. A final opportunity to socialize with fellow honorees and snap the iconic class photo, the AMPAS luncheon is often touted as a highlight of the season, and Rotten Tomatoes was on hand to speak with the honorees and capture the excitement.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and air live on ABC.

Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman

“He is very much still part of this moment and still of this journey.”#Oscars nominee Angela Bassett shares the importance of honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy in Black Panther: #WakandaForever. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/fMQne0qTwU — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 13, 2023

The Daniels on Leading Oscar Nominations

Roger Deakins Wanted to Become a Painter

#Oscar nominee Roger Deakins shares how he originally wanted to be a painter before discovering photography and cinematography. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/5rdVOmTs6z — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 13, 2023

Paul Mescal on Being Surprised by His Nomination

"I hoped in some alternate universe that it may happen, but I don't think there was any true expectation of it actualizing."#Aftersun star Paul Mescal on his dream #Oscars journey. #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/I5i8LXY8Ag — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 13, 2023

The Daniels Feel Bad for All the Other Daniels

