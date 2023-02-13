Trophy Talk

Rotten Tomatoes Goes Inside the Oscars Luncheon

Get up close and personal with the stars at the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

by | February 13, 2023 | Comments

TAGGED AS: , , ,

The Academy Awards held its annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday at the Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles. A final opportunity to socialize with fellow honorees and snap the iconic class photo, the AMPAS luncheon is often touted as a highlight of the season, and Rotten Tomatoes was on hand to speak with the honorees and capture the excitement.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and air live on ABC.

Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman

The Daniels on Leading Oscar Nominations

Roger Deakins Wanted to Become a Painter

Paul Mescal on Being Surprised by His Nomination

The Daniels Feel Bad for All the Other Daniels

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News