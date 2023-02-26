News

Everything Everywhere All at Once wins Top Prize at Producers Guild Awards

The Bear, The White Lotus, & Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio also take home prizes.

by | February 26, 2023 | Comments

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

The annual Producers Guild of America Awards were held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and the winners of the three major film awards all seem to have dramatically increased their odds of Oscar glory.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award from the PGA, which is their equivalent to Best Picture. It prevailed over a field of ten movies, and seven of those ten nominees also overlap with the Oscar nominees for Best Picture. This is significant for two major reasons; first, it’s yet another top award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, after similar top honors from the Directors Guild (DGA) and the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

But second, and perhaps even more significantly, the PGA is the only major guild body besides the Oscars that uses a preferential ballot to determine their best picture winner, so Everything Everywhere All at Once prevailing here would seemingly prove that the Best Picture ranking system on the Oscar ballots won’t be a deterrent for its success. Its final major test before the Oscars will be at tonight’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, where it’s competing for five awards (including Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s top honor).

Two Oscar frontrunners, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Navalny solidified their status winning the PGA award for animated feature and the PGA award for documentary feature, respectively. Both have been fixtures on the awards circuit, with Navalny winning with BAFTA last week, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has won virtually every award in its path.

The PGA also gave out several television awards, top winners included The White LotusThe Bear, and The Dropout. But the other big story of the night was probably in the honorary and tribute awards, two of which were given to Mindy Kaling and Tom Cruise. As was the case at the Oscar nominee luncheon last week, Cruise’s star power engulfed the room. Can he maintain that momentum enough for Top Gun: Maverick to challenge Everything Everywhere All at Once? We’ll find out in two weeks when the Oscars are held on Sunday, March 12. And check out these pieces on how to get geared up on everything you need to know before the big night.

Meanwhile, find below the complete list of winners from last night’s Producers Guild of America Awards.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water
76%

The Banshees of Inisherin
96%

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
84%

Elvis
77%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

The Fabelmans
92%

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
92%

Tár
91%

Top Gun: Maverick
96%

The Whale
65%

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
97%

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
98%

Minions: The Rise of Gru
70%

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
95%

Turning Red
95%

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor
100%

Better Call Saul
99%

Ozark
82%

Severance
97%

The White Lotus
90%

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary
99%

Barry
98%

The Bear
100%

Hacks
100%

Only Murders in the Building
100%

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
57%

The Dropout
89%

Inventing Anna
64%

Obi-Wan Kenobi
82%

Pam & Tommy
79%

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island
94%

Hocus Pocus 2
64%

Pinocchio
29%

Prey
93%

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
84%

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

All That Breathes
99%

Descendant
100%

Fire of Love
98%

Navalny
99%

Nothing Compares
99%

Retrograde
93%

The Territory
97%

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
McEnroe
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off – WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Green Eggs and Ham
Sesame Street – WINNER
Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training
Love, Death + Robots
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question – WINNER
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series
Tales of the Jedi

