Everything Everywhere All at Once wins Top Prize at Producers Guild Awards

The annual Producers Guild of America Awards were held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and the winners of the three major film awards all seem to have dramatically increased their odds of Oscar glory.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award from the PGA, which is their equivalent to Best Picture. It prevailed over a field of ten movies, and seven of those ten nominees also overlap with the Oscar nominees for Best Picture. This is significant for two major reasons; first, it’s yet another top award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, after similar top honors from the Directors Guild (DGA) and the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

But second, and perhaps even more significantly, the PGA is the only major guild body besides the Oscars that uses a preferential ballot to determine their best picture winner, so Everything Everywhere All at Once prevailing here would seemingly prove that the Best Picture ranking system on the Oscar ballots won’t be a deterrent for its success. Its final major test before the Oscars will be at tonight’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, where it’s competing for five awards (including Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s top honor).

Two Oscar frontrunners, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Navalny solidified their status winning the PGA award for animated feature and the PGA award for documentary feature, respectively. Both have been fixtures on the awards circuit, with Navalny winning with BAFTA last week, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has won virtually every award in its path.

The PGA also gave out several television awards, top winners included The White Lotus, The Bear, and The Dropout. But the other big story of the night was probably in the honorary and tribute awards, two of which were given to Mindy Kaling and Tom Cruise. As was the case at the Oscar nominee luncheon last week, Cruise’s star power engulfed the room. Can he maintain that momentum enough for Top Gun: Maverick to challenge Everything Everywhere All at Once? We’ll find out in two weeks when the Oscars are held on Sunday, March 12. And check out these pieces on how to get geared up on everything you need to know before the big night.

Meanwhile, find below the complete list of winners from last night’s Producers Guild of America Awards.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

McEnroe

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off – WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Green Eggs and Ham

Sesame Street – WINNER

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training

Love, Death + Robots

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question – WINNER

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series

Tales of the Jedi

Lead Image Courtesy of A24©