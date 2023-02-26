Everything Everywhere All at Once wins Top Prize at Producers Guild Awards

TAGGED AS: 95th Oscars, Award Tour, Awards, Best Picture, Oscars, pga, producers, The Academy
The annual Producers Guild of America Awards were held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and the winners of the three major film awards all seem to have dramatically increased their odds of Oscar glory.
Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award from the PGA, which is their equivalent to Best Picture. It prevailed over a field of ten movies, and seven of those ten nominees also overlap with the Oscar nominees for Best Picture. This is significant for two major reasons; first, it’s yet another top award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, after similar top honors from the Directors Guild (DGA) and the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).
But second, and perhaps even more significantly, the PGA is the only major guild body besides the Oscars that uses a preferential ballot to determine their best picture winner, so Everything Everywhere All at Once prevailing here would seemingly prove that the Best Picture ranking system on the Oscar ballots won’t be a deterrent for its success. Its final major test before the Oscars will be at tonight’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, where it’s competing for five awards (including Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s top honor).
Two Oscar frontrunners, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Navalny solidified their status winning the PGA award for animated feature and the PGA award for documentary feature, respectively. Both have been fixtures on the awards circuit, with Navalny winning with BAFTA last week, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has won virtually every award in its path.
The PGA also gave out several television awards, top winners included The White Lotus, The Bear, and The Dropout. But the other big story of the night was probably in the honorary and tribute awards, two of which were given to Mindy Kaling and Tom Cruise. As was the case at the Oscar nominee luncheon last week, Cruise’s star power engulfed the room. Can he maintain that momentum enough for Top Gun: Maverick to challenge Everything Everywhere All at Once? We’ll find out in two weeks when the Oscars are held on Sunday, March 12. And check out these pieces on how to get geared up on everything you need to know before the big night.
Meanwhile, find below the complete list of winners from last night’s Producers Guild of America Awards.
