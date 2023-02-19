All Quiet on the Western Front Wins Big at BAFTA Awards

TAGGED AS: Awards, Awards Tour, baftas, EEBAFTA, Oscars, The Academy
(Photo by Reiner Bajo/©Netflix)
The 76th British Academy Film Awards were handed out this morning in a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Netflix’s German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front followed their record-breaking 14 nominations with seven wins, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Two other awards season favorites, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin, snagged wins in four categories each, while Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun won for Best British Debut film.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was the lack of above-the-line wins for Best Picture frontrunner Everything Everywhere All at Once, which only took home one trophy from 10 total nominations, and particularly lead actress Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett in their second head-to-head contest and it will be interesting to see how things play out on top next weekend at the SAG awards.
Check out our awards leaderboard as we update all the wins between the two and all the major categories in contests leading up to Oscar night.
Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.
91% All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) – WINNER
96% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
77% Elvis (2022)
95% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
91% Tár (2022)
95% Aftersun (2022)
96% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) – WINNER
85% Brian and Charles (2022)
44% Empire of Light (2022)
93% Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)
96% Living (2022)
92% Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)
75% See How They Run (2022)
82% The Swimmers (2022)
86% The Wonder (2022)
Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (writer/director) – WINNER
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion, Elena Sánchez Bellot (director), Maia Kenworthy (director)
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny – WINNER
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Michael Ward, Empire of Light
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann – WINNER
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front, Simone Bär
Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness, Pauline Hansson
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend – WINNER
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda
All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers – WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – WINNER
The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
All Quiet on the Western Front, Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Elvis, Catherine Martin – WINNER
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavon
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas – WINNER
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
All Quiet on the Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER
The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella – WINNER
Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
The Ballad of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay
Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White – WINNER
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey – WINNER
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim