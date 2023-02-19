All Quiet on the Western Front Wins Big at BAFTA Awards

(Photo by Reiner Bajo/©Netflix)

The 76th British Academy Film Awards were handed out this morning in a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Netflix’s German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front followed their record-breaking 14 nominations with seven wins, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Two other awards season favorites, Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin, snagged wins in four categories each, while Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun won for Best British Debut film.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was the lack of above-the-line wins for Best Picture frontrunner Everything Everywhere All at Once, which only took home one trophy from 10 total nominations, and particularly lead actress Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett in their second head-to-head contest and it will be interesting to see how things play out on top next weekend at the SAG awards.

Check out our awards leaderboard as we update all the wins between the two and all the major categories in contests leading up to Oscar night.

Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.

Best Film

91% All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) – WINNER

96% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

77% Elvis (2022)

95% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

91% Tár (2022)

Outstanding British Film

95% Aftersun (2022)

96% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) – WINNER

85% Brian and Charles (2022)

44% Empire of Light (2022)

93% Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

96% Living (2022)

92% Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)

75% See How They Run (2022)

82% The Swimmers (2022)

86% The Wonder (2022)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (writer/director) – WINNER

Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion, Elena Sánchez Bellot (director), Maia Kenworthy (director)

Film Not In The English Language



All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary



All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny – WINNER

Animated Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director



All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Original Screenplay



The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay



All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad

She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann – WINNER

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Casting

Aftersun, Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front, Simone Bär

Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness, Pauline Hansson

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend – WINNER

The Batman, Greig Fraser

Elvis, Mandy Walker

Empire of Light, Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – WINNER

The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Lisy Christl

Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Elvis, Catherine Martin – WINNER

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavon

Make-Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas – WINNER

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle

Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER

The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella – WINNER

Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay

Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White – WINNER

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey – WINNER

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

