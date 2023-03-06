Everything Everywhere All at Once Sweeps top prizes at the Indie Spirit Awards

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards were held yesterday afternoon in Santa Monica – just as it did at the SAG Awards last weekend, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept every category it was nominated in. The presumptive Oscar frontrunner won seven awards in all, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Lead Performance (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Performance (Ke Huy Quan), and Breakthrough Performance (Stephanie Hsu, who gave one of the evening’s most moving speeches).

Hasan Minhaj was the host for this year’s awards, which honored the best independent films made for under $30 million, and other winners included Emily the Criminal (Best First Screenplay), Tár (Best Cinematography), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Best Documentary), Joyland (Best International Film), and Women Talking, which was given the prestigious Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble.

A notable change at this year’s Spirit Awards were the gender-neutral acting races, which nominated ten performers in each of the four acting categories. Three of those four categories ended up being won by women (Ke Huy Quan was the exception), and all four were won by people of color, with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) winning the two television acting awards. The Bear also won the top television award, for Best New Scripted Series.

Read below for a full list of winners. Check back tomorrow for coverage of tonight’s Writers Guild of America Awards, which will be the final major test for Everything Everywhere All at Once before the Oscars next weekend.

FILM

Best Feature

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best First Feature

Best First Screenplay

Best Lead Performance

Best Supporting Performance

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Gracija Filipovic – Murina

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Lily McInerny – Palm Tress and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri – Funny Pages

Best International Film

Best Documentary

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature under $500,000)

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

Emerging Filmmaker: Truer Than Fiction Award

Emerging Filmmaker: Someone to Watch Award

Emerging Filmmaker: Producers Award

Liz Cardenas – 7 Days

Tory Lenosky – Resurrection – WINNER

David Grove Churchill Viste – How to Blow Up a Pipeline

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear – WINNER

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series