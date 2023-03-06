Everything Everywhere All at Once Sweeps top prizes at the Indie Spirit Awards

The Bear & The Rehearsal also take home top honors

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards were held yesterday afternoon in Santa Monica – just as it did at the SAG Awards last weekend, Everything Everywhere All at Once swept every category it was nominated in. The presumptive Oscar frontrunner won seven awards in all, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Lead Performance (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Performance (Ke Huy Quan), and Breakthrough Performance (Stephanie Hsu, who gave one of the evening’s most moving speeches).

Hasan Minhaj was the host for this year’s awards, which honored the best independent films made for under $30 million, and other winners included Emily the Criminal (Best First Screenplay), Tár (Best Cinematography), All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Best Documentary), Joyland (Best International Film), and Women Talking, which was given the prestigious Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble.

A notable change at this year’s Spirit Awards were the gender-neutral acting races, which nominated ten performers in each of the four acting categories. Three of those four categories ended up being won by women (Ke Huy Quan was the exception), and all four were won by people of color, with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) winning the two television acting awards. The Bear also won the top television award, for Best New Scripted Series.

Read below for a full list of winners. Check back tomorrow for coverage of tonight’s Writers Guild of America Awards, which will be the final major test for Everything Everywhere All at Once before the Oscars next weekend.

FILM

Best Feature

Bones and All
82%

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Our Father, The Devil
100%

Tár
91%

Women Talking
91%

Best Director

Todd Field

Tár
91%

Kogonada

After Yang
90%

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Sarah Polley

Women Talking
91%

Halina Reijn

Bodies Bodies Bodies
85%

Best Screenplay

Kogonada

After Yang
90%

Lena Dunham

Catherine Called Birdy
88%

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Todd Field

Tár
91%

Sarah Polley

Women Talking
91%

Best First Feature

Aftersun
95%

Emily the Criminal
94%

The Inspection
90%

Murina
91%

Palm Trees and Power Lines
91%

Best First Screenplay

Sarah DeLappe and Kristen Roupenian

Bodies Bodies Bodies
85%

K.D. Dávila

Emergency
92%

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal
94%

Joel Kim Booster

Fire Island
94%

Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay

Palm Trees and Power Lines
91%

Best Lead Performance


Taylor Russell

Bones & All


Dale Dickey

Love Song


Mia Goth

Pearl


Cate Blanchett

TÁR


Aubrey Plaza

Emily the Criminal


Paul Mescal

Aftersun


Jeremy Pope

The Inspection


Regina Hall

Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul


Andrea Riseborough

To Leslie


Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance


Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway


Jonathan Tucker

Palm Trees & Powerlines


Nina Hoss

TÁR


Theo Rossi

Emily the Criminal


Brian d'Arcy James

The Cathedral


Gabrielle Union

The Inspection


Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once


Trevante Rhodes

Brusier


Mark Rylance

Bones & All


Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Gracija FilipovicMurina

Stephanie HsuEverything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Lily McInernyPalm Tress and Power Lines

Daniel ZolghadriFunny Pages

Best International Film

Corsage
86%

Joyland
98%

Leonor Will Never Die
91%

Return to Seoul
97%

Saint Omer
94%

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
99%

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
95%

A House Made of Splinters
97%

Midwives

Riotsville, USA
91%

Best Cinematography

Gregory Oke

Aftersun
95%

Hélène Louvart

Murina
91%

Anisia Uzeyman

Neptune Frost
96%

Eliot Rockett

Pearl
92%

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár
91%

Best Editing

Blair McClendon

Aftersun
95%

Ricky D’Ambrose

The Cathedral
96%

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All at Once
95%

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
98%

Monika Willi

Tár
91%

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature under $500,000)

The African Desperate
83%

A Love Song
95%

The Cathedral
96%

Holy Emy

Something In The Dirt
91%

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

Women Talking
91%

Emerging Filmmaker: Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro

Mija
88%

Reid Davenport

I Didn't See You There
97%

Rebecca Huntt

Beba
84%

Emerging Filmmaker: Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
71%

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny
90%

Araceli Lemos

Holy Emy

Emerging Filmmaker: Producers Award

Liz Cardenas – 7 Days

Tory Lenosky – Resurrection – WINNER

David Grove Churchill Viste – How to Blow Up a Pipeline

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear
100%

Pachinko
97%

The Porter
100%

Severance
97%

Station Eleven
98%

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground
88%

Mind Over Murder
100%

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
91%

The Rehearsal
95%

We Need to Talk About Cosby
98%

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER 

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear – WINNER

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko
97%

 

