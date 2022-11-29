Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Best Feature at The Gothams

The 32nd Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards were awarded Monday night in New York during a virtual broadcast and Everything Every All at Once took home the prize for Best Feature. The Gothams honor films that encapsulate every facet of modern independent cinema and pay tribute to the industry’s best, and tribute honoree Adam Sandler may have stolen the show with his hilarious & heartfelt acceptance speech for Hustle but the evening was full of shining moments. Till star Danielle Deadwyler’s surprise win for Outstanding Lead Performance and Ke Huy Quan touching acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Performance were also standout moments on the evening.
A24 led the night with 2 wins, and on the television side, Mo & Pachinko took the prizes for best short-form and long-form series respectively, while Ben Whishaw was the winning television performance for his work on This is Going to Hurt.
In addition to the competitive awards, the Gotham Awards honored a number of individuals with tributes, including the aforementioned Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams, the cast of Fire Island, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Audible founder Don Katz, Focus execs Peter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy while Sidney Poitier was honored with a posthumous award.
96% 79% Aftersun (2022)
96% -- The Cathedral (2022)
85% -- Dos Estaciones (2022)
95% 86% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) WINNER
91% 67% Tár (2022)
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler- Till – WINNER
Dale Dickey – A Love Song
Colin Farrell – After Yang
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Thandiwe Newton – God’s Country
Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell – Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Raúl Castillo – The Inspection
Hong Chau – The Whale
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Nina Hoss – TÁR
Noémie Merlant – TÁR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Mark Rylance –Bones and All
Gabrielle Union – The Inspection
Ben Whishaw – Women Talking
Anna Cobb – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Anna Diop – Nanny
Gracija Filipovic – Murina – WINNER
Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER
Owen Kline – Funny Pages
Elegance Bratton – The Inspection
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic – Murina
Beth de Araújo – Soft & Quiet
Jane Schoenbrun – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Bilal Baig – Sort Of
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Minha Kim – Pachinko
Matilda Lawler – Station Eleven
Britt Lower – Severance
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Zahn McClarnon – Dark Winds
Sue Ann Pien – As We See It
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt – WINNER
Pachinko – WINNER
Severance
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
As We See It
Mo – WINNER
Rap Sh!t
Somebody Somewhere
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby – WINNER
89% 69% After Yang (2021)
75% 47% Armageddon Time (2022)
88% 58% Catherine Called Birdy (2022) WINNER
91% 67% Tár (2022)
89% -- Women Talking (2022)
100%
81%
All That Breathes
(2022)
100% 81% All That Breathes (2022)-WINNER
95% -- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)
96% -- I Didn't See You There (2022)
97% 82% The Territory (2022)
100% 100% What We Leave Behind (2022)
84% 69% Athena (2022)
97% 74% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
90% -- Corsage (2022)
94% 87% Decision to Leave (2022)
99% 72% Happening (2021)
100% -- Saint Omer (2022)-WINNER
94% 72% Fire Island (2022)
