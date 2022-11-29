Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Best Feature at The Gothams

The 32nd Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards were awarded Monday night in New York during a virtual broadcast and Everything Every All at Once took home the prize for Best Feature. The Gothams honor films that encapsulate every facet of modern independent cinema and pay tribute to the industry’s best, and tribute honoree Adam Sandler may have stolen the show with his hilarious & heartfelt acceptance speech for Hustle but the evening was full of shining moments. Till star Danielle Deadwyler’s surprise win for Outstanding Lead Performance and Ke Huy Quan touching acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Performance were also standout moments on the evening.

A24 led the night with 2 wins, and on the television side, Mo & Pachinko took the prizes for best short-form and long-form series respectively, while Ben Whishaw was the winning television performance for his work on This is Going to Hurt.

In addition to the competitive awards, the Gotham Awards honored a number of individuals with tributes, including the aforementioned Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams, the cast of Fire Island, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Audible founder Don Katz, Focus execs Peter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy while Sidney Poitier was honored with a posthumous award.

Best Feature

96% 79% Aftersun (2022)

96% -- The Cathedral (2022)

85% -- Dos Estaciones (2022)

95% 86% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) WINNER

91% 67% Tár (2022)

Oustanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler- Till – WINNER

Dale Dickey – A Love Song

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Thandiwe Newton – God’s Country

Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal

Taylor Russell – Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Raúl Castillo – The Inspection

Hong Chau – The Whale

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Nina Hoss – TÁR

Noémie Merlant – TÁR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Mark Rylance –Bones and All

Gabrielle Union – The Inspection

Ben Whishaw – Women Talking

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Anna Diop – Nanny

Gracija Filipovic – Murina – WINNER

Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER

Owen Kline – Funny Pages

Elegance Bratton – The Inspection

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic – Murina

Beth de Araújo – Soft & Quiet

Jane Schoenbrun – We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Outstanding Performance – New Series

Bilal Baig – Sort Of

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Minha Kim – Pachinko

Matilda Lawler – Station Eleven

Britt Lower – Severance

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Zahn McClarnon – Dark Winds

Sue Ann Pien – As We See It

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt – WINNER

Outstanding Series – Long Form

Pachinko – WINNER

Severance

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Yellowjackets

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

Abbott Elementary

As We See It

Mo – WINNER

Rap Sh!t

Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Non-Fiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Last Movie Stars

Mind over Murder

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby – WINNER

Best Screenplay

89% 69% After Yang (2021)

75% 47% Armageddon Time (2022)

88% 58% Catherine Called Birdy (2022) WINNER

91% 67% Tár (2022)

89% -- Women Talking (2022)

Best Documentary

100% 81% All That Breathes (2022) -WINNER



95% -- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)

96% -- I Didn't See You There (2022)

97% 82% The Territory (2022)

100% 100% What We Leave Behind (2022)

Best International Feature

84% 69% Athena (2022)

97% 74% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

90% -- Corsage (2022)

94% 87% Decision to Leave (2022)

99% 72% Happening (2021)

Jury Award for Ensemble Performance

94% 72% Fire Island (2022)

Thumbnail image by ©A24

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.