26 Certified Fresh Movie Bundles to Watch at Home

Are you ever stuck wondering what to watch next but you don’t know where to begin? If the answer is yes, look no further than Fandango At Home’s Certified Fresh Bundles, curated movie collections that are all Rotten Tomatoes-approved Certified Fresh. Because when the critics say it’s a must-watch film, chances are they’re right.

We’re partnering with Fandango At Home and several film studios to share the following collections centered on everything from award-winners and iconic duos to horror classics and book adaptations. Whether you’re a Matt Damon stan, a true bardolator, or you’re just in the mood for a good baseball movie, explore all 26 Certified Fresh collections below and see if you find some of your favorites.

Read on to see each collection, and for information on how to access bundles, visit FandangoAtHome.com.

(Photo by Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY)

Heart-Pounding Horror

Critically acclaimed and super scary, the following heart-pounding horror movies make up this six-film collection from the Paramount Scares library and are sure to make you jump out of your seat.

#1 Rosemary's Baby (1968)

97% #1 Adjusted Score: 108180% Critics Consensus: A frightening tale of Satanism and pregnancy that is even more disturbing than it sounds thanks to convincing and committed performances by Mia Farrow and Ruth Gordon. Synopsis: A young wife comes to believe that her offspring is not of this world. Waifish Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and... A young wife comes to believe that her offspring is not of this world. Waifish Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and... [More] Starring: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer Directed By: Roman Polanski

#3 Crawl (2019)

84% #3 Adjusted Score: 94859% Critics Consensus: An action-packed creature feature that's fast, terrifying, and benefits greatly from a completely game Kaya Scodelario, Crawl is a fun throw-back with just enough self-awareness to work. Synopsis: When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father,... When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father,... [More] Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark, Ross Anderson Directed By: Alexandre Aja

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. THE BIRDS)

Classic Horror

This Certified Fresh five-movie collection features the best in horror, from Psycho to The Birds. You may not want to be home alone with this bundle.

#1 Psycho (1960)

97% #1 Adjusted Score: 112450% Critics Consensus: Infamous for its shower scene, but immortal for its contribution to the horror genre. Because Psycho was filmed with tact, grace, and art, Hitchcock didn't just create modern horror, he validated it. Synopsis: Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), on the lam after stealing $40,000 from her employer in order to run away... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#2 Frankenstein (1931)

94% #2 Adjusted Score: 108046% Critics Consensus: Still unnerving to this day, Frankenstein adroitly explores the fine line between genius and madness, and features Boris Karloff's legendary, frightening performance as the monster. Synopsis: This iconic horror film follows the obsessed scientist Dr. Henry Frankenstein as he attempts to create life by assembling a... This iconic horror film follows the obsessed scientist Dr. Henry Frankenstein as he attempts to create life by assembling a... [More] Starring: Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, John Boles, Boris Karloff Directed By: James Whale

#5 The Thing (1982)

85% #5 Adjusted Score: 93505% Critics Consensus: Grimmer and more terrifying than the 1950s take, John Carpenter's The Thing is a tense sci-fi thriller rife with compelling tension and some remarkable make-up effects. Synopsis: In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at... In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at... [More] Starring: Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, T.K. Carter, Richard Dysart Directed By: John Carpenter

(Photo by Orion Pictures Corp / courtesy Everett Collection. THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS)

1990s Award Winners

See the best of the best with the Award Winners bundles. The 1990s Award Winners 2-film Collection features two acclaimed Best Picture-winning titles: Dances With Wolves and The Silence of the Lambs.

(Photo by Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection. THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY)

From the Book

From bestsellers to beach-reads, the films in this five-movie bundle are based on their beloved original novels, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Election, Trainspotting, and Zodiac.

#3 Zodiac (2007)

90% #3 Adjusted Score: 100849% Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#4 Trainspotting (1996)

90% #4 Adjusted Score: 96649% Critics Consensus: A brutal, often times funny, other times terrifying portrayal of drug addiction in Edinburgh. Not for the faint of heart, but well worth viewing as a realistic and entertaining reminder of the horrors of drug use. Synopsis: Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy... Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd Directed By: Danny Boyle

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection / GOOD WILL HUNTING)

Matt Damon

This three-film collection features popular films starring Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon, including favorites like True Grit and Good Will Hunting.

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection / THE TRUMAN SHOW)

Mind Bending

The Mind Bending 2-Film Collection includes two iconic films from the 90s: Best Picture winner American Beauty and the prophetic reality-show satire The Truman Show.

(Photo by Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection. M3GAN)

Horror

Just in time for Halloween weekend, get lost in some of the best horror films of the decade with this five-film bundle that includes M3GAN, Halloween, Us, and two more chilling titles.

#1 Us (2019)

93% #1 Adjusted Score: 122844% Critics Consensus: With Jordan Peele's second inventive, ambitious horror film, we have seen how to beat the sophomore jinx, and it is Us. Synopsis: Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a... [More] Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker Directed By: Jordan Peele

(Photo by Mary Cybulski / Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection. THE WOLF OF WALL STREET)

Money Movies

Two tales of greed, fortune, and high-stakes betrayal come together in this movie bundle that includes The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short.

(Photo by Orion / courtesy Everett Collection. THE TERMINATOR)

Cyborgs

Man and machine combine in this action-packed bundle that features two cult classics: James Cameron’s The Terminator and Paul Verhoeven’s Robocop.

#2 RoboCop (1987)

92% #2 Adjusted Score: 100078% Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture. Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More] Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Dan O'Herlihy Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

(Photo by Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection. FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF)

Awesome 80s Laughs

Three critically acclaimed and infinitely quotable ’80s comedies make up this must-have bundle that’s guaranteed to bring all the laughs.

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. NOAH)

Epics

This collection features three epic movies with massive production design and scope: Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments, Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, and J. D. Dillard’s Devotion.

#2 Devotion (2022)

80% #2 Adjusted Score: 86321% Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast. Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors, Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#3 Noah (2014)

75% #3 Adjusted Score: 87483% Critics Consensus: With sweeping visuals grounded by strong performances in service of a timeless tale told on a human scale, Darren Aronofsky's Noah brings the Bible epic into the 21st century. Synopsis: When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, Anthony Hopkins Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY)

Westerns

Saddle up for two Clint Eastwood-staring iconic films that make up this bundle: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars.

(Photo by Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection. WAYNE'S WORLD)

LOL

Gear up for the ultimate binge-worthy bundle. Featuring some of the most hysterical movies ever made, this 6-film collection includes fan favorites like Wayne’s World, 48 Hours, and four others.

(Photo by MGM / courtesy Everett Collection. LICORICE PIZZA)

Young Love

Oh, to be young and in love. In the midst of all the spooky content, enjoy the hot, heavy, and complicated romance films that make up this two-movie bundle.

#2 Challengers (2024)

88% #2 Adjusted Score: 113042% Critics Consensus: With its trio of outstanding performers volleying their star power back and forth without ever dropping the ball, Challengers is a kinetic and sexy romp at court. Synopsis: From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force... From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force... [More] Starring: Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist, A.J. Lister Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

(Photo by United Artists / courtesy Everett Collection. RAIN MAN)

1980s Award Winners

See the best films of the ’80s with this bundle that features two Best Picture-winning titles: Oliver Stone’s Platoon and Barry Levinson’s Rain Man.

#1 Platoon (1986)

89% #1 Adjusted Score: 101888% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

(Photo by Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection. NOBODY)

Action

Enjoy the best in non-stop action with these five explosive films like Ilya Naishuller’s Nobody, Doug Liman’s The Bourne Identity, and Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

#3 Nobody (2021)

83% #3 Adjusted Score: 97631% Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star. Synopsis: Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... [More] Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Alexey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd Directed By: Ilya Naishuller

#5 Wanted (2008)

71% #5 Adjusted Score: 79296% Critics Consensus: Wanted is stylish, energetic popcorn fare with witty performances from Angelina Jolie (playing an expert assassin), James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman that help to distract from its absurdly over-the-top plot. Synopsis: Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy) is an office worker whose life is going nowhere. After his estranged father is murdered, he... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

(Photo by Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection. THE NAKED GUN)

ZAZ Comedies

From the groundbreaking writer-director team Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker, this bundle features three hilarious and critically acclaimed comedies.

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. REPO MAN)

Cult Favorites

This collection features five action classics, including Alex Cox’s Repo Man, Alfonso Cuarón’s Children of Men, Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys, and more.

#4 Flash Gordon (1980)

83% #4 Adjusted Score: 88213% Critics Consensus: Campy charm and a knowing sense of humor help to overcome a silly plot involving a spacefaring ex-football player, his adoring bevy of groupies, and a supervillain named Ming the Merciless. Synopsis: Although NASA scientists are claiming the unexpected eclipse and strange hot hail are nothing to worry about, Dr. Hans Zarkov... Although NASA scientists are claiming the unexpected eclipse and strange hot hail are nothing to worry about, Dr. Hans Zarkov... [More] Starring: Sam Jones, Melody Anderson, Max von Sydow, Topol Directed By: Mike Hodges

#5 Serenity (2005)

82% #5 Adjusted Score: 88977% Critics Consensus: Snappy dialogue and goofy characters make this Wild Wild West soap opera in space fun and adventurous. Synopsis: In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship,... In this continuation of the television series "Firefly," a group of rebels travels the outskirts of space aboard their ship,... [More] Starring: Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Joss Whedon

(Photo by United Artists / courtesy Everett Collection. THE BIRDCAGE)

LGBT Rebels

Get ready for non-stop laugher with this bundle comprised of two outrageous ensemble comedies: Mike Nichols’ The Birdcage and Emma Seligman’s Bottoms.

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS)

Acclaimed Classics

This gift-worthy bundle features some of the most celebrated films in cinema history. The six-movie collection includes favorites like It’s A Wonderful Life, Murder on the Orient Express, My Fair Lady, and more.

(Photo by MGM / courtesy Everett Collection. GET SHORTY)

Dysfunctional Crime

Dive into these criminally hilarious comedies with star-studded casts. The triple-feature bundle includes the Coen brothers’ Fargo, Charles Crichton’s A Fish Called Wanda, and Barry Sonnenfeld’s Get Shorty.

#3 Get Shorty (1995)

89% #3 Adjusted Score: 92806% Critics Consensus: With a perfect cast and a sly twist on the usual Hollywood gangster dynamic, Get Shorty delivers a sharp satire that doubles as an entertaining comedy-thriller in its own right. Synopsis: Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic Bones Barboni (Dennis Farina),... Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic Bones Barboni (Dennis Farina),... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Gene Hackman, Rene Russo, Danny DeVito Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld

(Photo by Samuel Goldwyn Films / courtesy Everett Collection. MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING)

Shakespeare

Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in these adaptations of William Shakespeare’s classic plays. The two-film bundle includes Henry V and Much Ado About Nothing.

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. DON'T LOOK NOW)

Dramatic Thrillers

A trio of dramatic thrillers packed with stellar performances make up this collection that includes Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now, Gregory Hoblit’s Primal Fear, and Roman Polanski’s Chinatown.

#1 Chinatown (1974)

98% #1 Adjusted Score: 115272% Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... When Los Angeles private eye J.J. Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez Directed By: Roman Polanski

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. WEST SIDE STORY)

From Stage to Screen

Dance and sing along to the these two beloved Broadway stories: Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s West Side Story and Norman Jewison’s Fiddler on the Roof.

(Photo by ©BBC / courtesy Everett Collection. THELMA & LOUISE)

Iconic Duos

Buckle up for some legendary adventures with these unforgettable duos. The two-film bundle includes Ridley Scott’s Thelma and Louise and Stephen Herek’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

(Photo by Orion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection. EIGHT MEN OUT)

Baseball Stories

Two home run hits make up this baseball-themed bundle that features Ron Shelton’s Bull Durham and John Sayles’s Eight Men Out.