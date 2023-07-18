Critics Pick the Best Movies of the Last 25 Years

In celebration of Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th anniversary, we asked critics to submit their top films and TV shows released in the past 25 years!

Critics’ top movies since the Tomatometer’s inception reflect various titles and tastes; each represents the state of the industry and popular culture, from timeless classics to technical feats. They include iconic award-winners like Parasite and Mad Max: Fury Road. Beside those are hits from beloved directors like Barry Jenkins, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, the Wachowskis, and the Coen brothers. Epics like The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Black Panther, and Paddington 2 also share their ranks.

Here’s how it worked: We sent out a survey to individually approved Tomatometer critics, asking them to choose (in no particular order) their top five movies and top five TV series released in the last 25 years. Then, we tallied their votes, narrowed down the most popular 25 titles, and voila! We have our lists.

To see which television series made the cut, check out the list of Critics’ Freshest TV Picks from the Last 25 Years, too!

#3 Mulholland Dr. (2001) 83% #3 Adjusted Score: 93091% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's dreamlike and mysterious Mulholland Drive is a twisty neo-noir with an unconventional structure that features a mesmerizing performance from Naomi Watts as a woman on the dark fringes of Hollywood. Synopsis: A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... A dark-haired woman (Laura Elena Harring) is left amnesiac after a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles... [More] Starring: Justin Theroux, Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Ann Miller Directed By: David Lynch

#17 Whiplash (2014) 94% #17 Adjusted Score: 106263% Critics Consensus: Intense, inspiring, and well-acted, Whiplash is a brilliant sophomore effort from director Damien Chazelle and a riveting vehicle for stars J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller. Synopsis: Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer, in pursuit of rising to the top of his elite... [More] Starring: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist, Paul Reiser Directed By: Damien Chazelle

#20 Zodiac (2007) 90% #20 Adjusted Score: 99685% Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#23 Paddington 2 (2017) 99% #23 Adjusted Score: 111279% Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure. Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Directed By: Paul King

#25 Arrival (2016) 94% #25 Adjusted Score: 119393% Critics Consensus: Arrival delivers a must-see experience for fans of thinking person's sci-fi that anchors its heady themes with genuinely affecting emotion and a terrific performance from Amy Adams. Synopsis: Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations... Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

photo: Jasin Boland/©Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection