TAGGED AS: ,

Critics Pick the Best TV Shows of the Last 25 Years

In celebration of Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th anniversary, we asked critics to submit their top films and TV shows released in the past 25 years.

The most popular television nominees include shows that continue to be part of the zeitgeist – Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Wire, and The Sopranos each remain gold standards for television dramas, for example. They are joined by buzzy fantasy staples like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Watchmen. Workplace comedies on the list include legacy shows like The Office (which remains popular for re-watching) and more recent series like the darker BoJack Horseman and upbeat Ted Lasso.

Here’s how it worked: We sent out a survey to individually approved Tomatometer critics, asking them to choose (in no particular order) their top five movies and top five TV series released in the last 25 years. Then, we tallied their votes, and voila! We have our lists.

Be sure to check out the list of Critics’ Freshest Movie Picks from the Last 25 Years, too – you might be surprised by some of their nominations.

Breaking Bad (2008)
96%

#1
Synopsis: Mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White thinks his life can't get much worse. His salary barely makes ends meet,... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Michelle MacLaren, Adam Bernstein

The Sopranos (1999)
92%

#2
Synopsis: Tony Soprano juggles the problems of his fractious family with those of a "Family" of a different sort - the... [More]
Starring: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli
Directed By: David Chase, Timothy Van Patten, John Patterson, Allen Coulter

The Wire (2002)
94%

#3
Synopsis: This series looks at the narcotics scene in Baltimore through the eyes of law enforcers as well as the drug... [More]
Starring: Dominic West, John Doman, Frankie Faison, Wood Harris

Mad Men (2007)
94%

#4
Synopsis: In 1960s New York, alpha male Don Draper struggles to stay on top of the heap in the high-pressure world... [More]
Starring: Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones
Directed By: Matthew Weiner, Scott Hornbacher

Succession (2018)
95%

#5
Synopsis: Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by... [More]
Starring: Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin J. Messick

The Leftovers (2014)
91%

#6
Synopsis: In a global cataclysm, "The Sudden Departure," 140 million people disappeared without a trace. Three years later, residents of Mapleton,... [More]
Starring: Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Chris Zylka
Directed By: Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta, Peter Berg, Sarah Aubrey

Game of Thrones (2011)
88%

#7
Synopsis: George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks... [More]
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
94%

#8
Synopsis: In the 1990s, residents of quaint northwestern town Twin Peaks were stunned by the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.... [More]
Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Chrysta Bell
Directed By: David Lynch

Lost (2004)
86%

#9
Synopsis: The survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 were 1,000 miles off course when they crashed on a lush, mysterious island. Each... [More]
Starring: Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson
Directed By: J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Bryan Burk

Six Feet Under (2001)
81%

#10
Synopsis: Laced with irony and dark situational humor, the show approaches the subject of death through the eyes of the Fisher... [More]
Starring: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose
Directed By: Alan Ball

Fleabag (2016)
100%

#11
Synopsis: A dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying... [More]
Starring: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ben Aldridge, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson
Directed By: Harry Bradbeer

Ted Lasso (2020)
89%

#12
Synopsis: An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up... [More]
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

Better Call Saul (2015)
98%

#13
Synopsis: He wasn't always Saul Goodman, ace attorney for chemist-turned-meth dealer Walter White. Six years before he begins to represent Albuquerque's... [More]
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein

BoJack Horseman (2014)
93%

#14
Synopsis: A humanoid horse, BoJack Horseman -- lost in a sea of self-loathing and booze -- decides it's time for a... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul
Directed By: Steven A. Cohen, Noel Bright, Will Arnett, Aaron Paul

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)
92%

#15
Synopsis: "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David plays a version of himself on the improvised series. He faces a constant barrage of life's... [More]
Starring: Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman
Directed By: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer

Atlanta (2016)
98%

#16
Synopsis: Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene to better their lives and the lives of their families. Earn Marks... [More]
Starring: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: Dianne McGunigle, Donald Glover, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai

Stranger Things (2016)
92%

#17
Synopsis: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
90%

#18
Synopsis: It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids... [More]
Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub
Directed By: Daniel Palladino, Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Office (2005)
81%

#19
Synopsis: This U.S. adaptation -- set at a paper company based in Scranton, Pa. -- has a similar documentary style to... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer
Directed By: Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

The West Wing (1999)
81%

#20
Synopsis: Cutthroat presidential advisers get their personal lives hopelessly tangled up with professional duties as they try to conduct the business... [More]
Starring: Martin Sheen, Stockard Channing, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: John Wells

The Americans (2013)
96%

#21
Synopsis: Co-starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys,"The Americans" is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing... [More]
Starring: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, Holly Taylor
Directed By: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey

Parks and Recreation (2009)
93%

#22
Synopsis: Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, hopes to beautify her town (and boost her... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza
Directed By: Greg Daniels, Mike Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner

Arrested Development (2003)
75%

#23
Synopsis: Michael Bluth finds himself forced to stay in Orange County and run the family real estate business after his father,... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera
Directed By: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, David Nevins, Mitchell Hurwitz

Watchmen (2019)
96%

#24
Synopsis: Based on the celebrated graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, the exciting and dark "Watchmen" takes place in... [More]
Starring: Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart
Directed By: Damon Lindelof, Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams

Chernobyl (2019)
95%

#25
Synopsis: Brave men and women act heroically to mitigate catastrophic damage when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffers a nuclear accident... [More]
Starring: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter
Directed By: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck

photo: © AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Movie & TV News