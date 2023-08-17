Fans Pick the Best Movies of the Last 25 Years

In celebration of Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th anniversary, we asked our fans to submit their top films and released in the past 25 years, and the results we got were surprising! The top of the list is absolutely dominated by genre fare — superhero flicks like The Dark Knight and Avengers: Endgame, sci-fi films like Interstellar and The Matrix, and fantasy like the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Meanwhile, award-winners like Gladiator, Mad Max: Fury Road, There Will Be Blood, and La La Land show up further down the list, while the rest of the selections are made up of a pretty eclectic mix of critical darlings and crowd pleasers.

Be sure to check out the list of the Critics Pick the Best Movies of the Last 25 Years, too – you might be surprised by some of their choices. And check out what fans picked for the Best TV Series of the Last 25 Years.

#2 Interstellar (2014) 73% #2 Adjusted Score: 88300% Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#20 Gladiator (2000) 80% #20 Adjusted Score: 89353% Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#21 The Departed (2006) 91% #21 Adjusted Score: 101637% Critics Consensus: Featuring outstanding work from an excellent cast, The Departed is a thoroughly engrossing gangster drama with the gritty authenticity and soupy morality we come to expect from Martin Scorsese. Synopsis: South Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes under cover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack... South Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes under cover to infiltrate the organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack... [More] Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg Directed By: Martin Scorsese