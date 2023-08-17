Fans Pick the Best TV Shows of the Last 25 Years

In celebration of Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th anniversary, we asked our fans to submit their top TV shows released in the past 25 years, and boy did they deliver! Sure the usual suspects made it to the top — iconic series like Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and The Office — but we also had some surprising results. Fan-favorite sci-fi thriller series Dark managed to crack the Top 10, while The Big Bang Theory beat out other sitcoms like Ted Lasso, Parks and Recreation, and How I Met Your Mother.

Be sure to check out the list of the Critics Pick the Best TV Series of the Last 25 Years, too – you might be surprised by some of their choices. And check out what fans picked for their Best Movies of the Last 25 Years.