TAGGED AS: ,

Fans Pick the Best TV Shows of the Last 25 Years

In celebration of Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th anniversary, we asked our fans to submit their top TV shows released in the past 25 years, and boy did they deliver! Sure the usual suspects made it to the top — iconic series like Breaking BadThe Sopranos, and The Office — but we also had some surprising results. Fan-favorite sci-fi thriller series Dark managed to crack the Top 10, while The Big Bang Theory beat out other sitcoms like Ted Lasso, Parks and Recreation, and How I Met Your Mother.

Be sure to check out the list of the Critics Pick the Best TV Series of the Last 25 Years, too – you might be surprised by some of their choices. And check out what fans picked for their Best Movies of the Last 25 Years.

Breaking Bad (2008)
96%

#1
Synopsis: Mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White thinks his life can't get much worse. His salary barely makes ends meet,... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Michelle MacLaren, Adam Bernstein

Game of Thrones (2011)
88%

#2
Synopsis: George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks... [More]
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

The Sopranos (1999)
92%

#3
Synopsis: Tony Soprano juggles the problems of his fractious family with those of a "Family" of a different sort - the... [More]
Starring: James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli
Directed By: David Chase, Timothy Van Patten, John Patterson, Allen Coulter

The Office (2005)
81%

#4
Synopsis: This U.S. adaptation -- set at a paper company based in Scranton, Pa. -- has a similar documentary style to... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer
Directed By: Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

Stranger Things (2016)
92%

#5
Synopsis: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

Better Call Saul (2015)
98%

#6
Synopsis: He wasn't always Saul Goodman, ace attorney for chemist-turned-meth dealer Walter White. Six years before he begins to represent Albuquerque's... [More]
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian
Directed By: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein

The Wire (2002)
94%

#7
Synopsis: This series looks at the narcotics scene in Baltimore through the eyes of law enforcers as well as the drug... [More]
Starring: Dominic West, John Doman, Frankie Faison, Wood Harris

Succession (2018)
95%

#8
Synopsis: Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by... [More]
Starring: Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin
Directed By: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin J. Messick

Lost (2004)
86%

#9
Synopsis: The survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 were 1,000 miles off course when they crashed on a lush, mysterious island. Each... [More]
Starring: Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson
Directed By: J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Bryan Burk

Dark (2017)
95%

#10
Synopsis: When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives... [More]
Starring: Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Louis Hofmann
Directed By: Baran bo Odar

Chernobyl (2019)
95%

#11
Synopsis: Brave men and women act heroically to mitigate catastrophic damage when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffers a nuclear accident... [More]
Starring: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter
Directed By: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck

The Big Bang Theory (2007)
81%

#12
Synopsis: Mensa-fied best friends and roommates Leonard and Sheldon, physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology, may be able... [More]
Starring: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg
Directed By: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, David Goetsch, Steven Molaro

Ted Lasso (2020)
90%

#13
Synopsis: An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up... [More]
Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift
Directed By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Brendan Hunt

Mad Men (2007)
94%

#14
Synopsis: In 1960s New York, alpha male Don Draper struggles to stay on top of the heap in the high-pressure world... [More]
Starring: Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones
Directed By: Matthew Weiner, Scott Hornbacher

Parks and Recreation (2009)
93%

#15
Synopsis: Leslie Knope, a midlevel bureaucrat in an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department, hopes to beautify her town (and boost her... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza
Directed By: Greg Daniels, Mike Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005)
100%

#16
Synopsis: The world is divided into four nations -- the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation and and the... [More]
Starring: Zachery Tyler, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena, Dee Bradley Baker
Directed By: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko, Giancarlo Volpe, Ethan Spaulding

Peaky Blinders (2013)
93%

#17
Synopsis: Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle
Directed By: Otto Bathurst, Anthony Byrne

The Last of Us (2023)
96%

#18
Synopsis: Joel and Ellie must survive ruthless killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak.... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey

The Boys (2019)
93%

#19
Synopsis: Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's... [More]
Starring: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty
Directed By: Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver

Band of Brothers (2001)
97%

#20
Synopsis: This series, originally broadcast on HBO, tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S.... [More]
Starring: Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Rick Gomez, Scott Grimes
Directed By: Phil Alden Robinson

The Mandalorian (2019)
90%

#21
Synopsis: After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless... [More]
Starring: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito
Directed By: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson

The Walking Dead (2010)
79%

#22
Synopsis: Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years... [More]
Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt
Directed By: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert

How I Met Your Mother (2005)
84%

#23
Synopsis: Ted has fallen in love. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he plans to... [More]
Starring: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris
Directed By: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Stephen Lloyd

The Bear (2022)
99%

#24
Synopsis: A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott
Directed By: Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Nate Matteson, Hiro Murai

Sherlock (2010)
78%

#25
Synopsis: In this contemporary version of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories, Dr. John Watson is a war vet just home... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Andrew Scott, Vinette Robinson
Directed By: Paul McGuigan

 

Movie & TV News