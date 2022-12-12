Everything Everywhere All At Once and Tár Tie for Best Picture at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards

(Photo by Courtesy of A24, Everything Everywhere All at Once)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 2022 awards this morning on Twitter, and we heard more than a few familiar names and titles. Focus Features and Tàr were the day’s big winners, picking up four prizes, including a tie for Best Picture with A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home two prizes of its own. Last year, Drive My Car took the Best Picture award on its way to an eventual Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

LAFCA comprises a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general-interest publications. After voting today, the awards will be handed out in a non-televised ceremony in January. During the same ceremony, students that were funded through a Rotten Tomatoes charitable grant will also accept their honors, and we will be present again to meet the talented recipients.

Read through the complete winner's list below

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár (tie)

Best Film Not in the English Language: EO

Runner-Up: Saint Omer

Best Director: Todd Field, Tár

Runner-Up: S.S. Rajamouli

Best Documentary/Nonfiction: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Runner-Up: Fire of Love

Best Lead Performance: Cate Blanchett, Tár and Bill Nighy, Living

Runner-Up: Danielle Deadwyler, Till and Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Screenplay: Todd Field, Tár

Runner-Up: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animation: Pinocchio

Runner-Up: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Editing: Aftersun

Runner-Up: Tár

Best Production Design: Avatar: The Way of Water

Runner-Up: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Music/Score: RRR

Runner-Up: EO

Best Supporting Performer: Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness and Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Runner-Up: Jessie Buckley, Women Talking and Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Cinematography: EO

Runner-Up: Nope

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: De Humani Corporis Fabrica

