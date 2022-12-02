Colin Farrell and Cate Blanchett Take Top Prizes at 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards

(Photo by Aidan Monaghan/©Searchlight Pictures)

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their 2022 awards this morning on Twitter, and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Todd Field’s Tár were the top winners, with two each. Cate Blanchett further cemented her frontrunner status for her performance in Tár, which took home the Best Film Prize. In another surprise move, the director of the runaway international hit RRR beat out the likes of Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood to win Best Director.

The NYFCC Awards are chosen by a group of critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines, and qualifying online general-interest publications. Last year, Drive my Car won Best Film, while Jane Campion was voted Best Director for The Power of the Dog.

Read on for the full list of winners below, and if you’re as obsessed with awards as we are, make sure to check out the complete Awards Leaderboard to keep up to date on the accolades bestowed on the best movies of 2021/2022 from the press, fans, and members of the film industry.

Best Film: Tár

Best Director: S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, Nope

Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best First Film: Aftersun

Best Foreign Language Film: EO

Best Nonfiction Film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Special Award: Jake Perlin, dGenerate Films, Jafar Panahi

