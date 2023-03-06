Severance, Women Talking and Everything Everywhere All at Once Take Top Honors at WGA Awards

(Photo by Courtesy of Apple TV)

The 75th annual Writers Guild of America Awards took place yesterday. The top film prizes were won by Everything Everywhere All at Once (for Best Original Screenplay) and Women Talking (for Best Adapted Screenplay).

The simultaneous ceremonies for the event were held in Los Angeles and New York, with the two events hosted by Janelle James and Michelle Buteau, respectively. Yesterday’s two winners are widely considered the Oscar frontrunners for their respective categories. But they had the benefit at the WGA Awards of not being up against what might be the toughest competition for both films, as The Banshees of Inisherin (an Oscar nominee for Best Original Screenplay) and All Quiet on the Western Front (an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay) were deemed eligible for the WGA consideration.

But the two major film categories are only a small fraction of the more than twenty awards the WGA gave yesterday. Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen’s critically lauded David Bowie film, won Best Documentary Screenplay, and television winners included The Bear, The White Lotus, Hacks, Better Call Saul, and Severance (which won the awards for both Drama Series and New Series).

With the conclusion of this year’s many guild awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once has managed to rack up top honors from the writers, producers, directors, and screen actors guilds. Can it repeat these wins at the Oscars? Watch the 95th Academy Awards this Sunday, March 12. Meanwhile, read below for the complete list of winners from the WGA Awards.

FILM

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

TELEVISION

COMEDY SERIES

DRAMA SERIES

NEW SERIES

LIMITED SERIES

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

EPISODIC ANIMATION

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons)

“The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie)

“Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons)

“Rectify” (Undone) – WINNER

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons)

“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers)

EPISODIC DRAMA

“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark)

“The End of Everything” (The Good Fight)

“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul) – WINNER

“The Prick” (Bad Sisters)

“Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul)

“The We We Are” (Severance)

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie)

“Braciole” (The Bear)

“Foie Gras” (Julia)

“Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows)

“The One, The Only” (Hacks) – WINNER

“Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs)

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

COMEDY VARIETY SPECIALS

The National Memorial Day Concert 2022

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – WINNER

COMEDY/ VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Inside Amy Schumer – WINNER

PAUSE with Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It – WINNER

Capital One College Bowl

Jeopardy!

Weakest Link

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG-FORM AND SPECIALS

“A Perilous Journey” (The Mysterious Benedict Society)

“Thursday” (Life by Ella) – WINNER

“Pilot” (Amber Brown)

“Prison or Palace” (Life by Ella)

“Test Subject Thirteen” (Circuit Breakers)

SHORT-FORM NEW MEDIA

Breakwater

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Three Busy Debras – WINNER

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: Resilience” (Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness)

“Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover-Up in Charlotte Schools” (Vice News Tonight)

“Lies, Politics and Democracy” (Frontline) – WINNER

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)” (Benjamin Franklin) – WINNER

“Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings – 1938)” (The U.S. and the Holocaust)

Lucy and Desi

“Ocean Invaders” (Nova)

“Pelosi’s Power” (Frontline)

“Plague at the Golden Gate” (American Experience)

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Massacre in Buffalo” (CBS Weekend News)

“Shooting At Robb Elementary” (World News Tonight with David Muir)

“Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border” (World News Tonight with David Muir)

“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi” (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell) – WINNER

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Battle for Ukraine” (20/20)

“City of Lions” (60 Minutes)

“The Green Jacket – Golf’s Ultimate Prize” (CBS Saturday Morning)

“Harvest of War” (60 Minutes)

“The Longest Running Oil Spill” (60 Minutes)

“Targeting Americans” (60 Minutes) – WINNER