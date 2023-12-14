The Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of 2024: New and Returning Shows We Can’t Wait to See

Just when things were getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown, Hollywood was derailed by drawn-out strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA guilds. This shifted a lot of production schedules, particularly among broadcast shows that saw new (CBS’s Elsbeth) and returning programing (ABC’s Abbott Elementary) bumped to early 2024. Streamers also saw upsets, such as the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things shifting to 2025 and, with its production not starting until spring 2024, the same might also be true for the second season of its Wednesday.

But this news is not as ominous as it sounds. Hollywood is a resilient industry and a year is a long time (especially since 2024 is a leap year). There are plans for several highly anticipated new and returning programs; some even have official premiere dates. We’ve listed some of our favorites below, including Disney+’s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and the return of Interview with the Vampire on AMC+, as well as Emmy-bait shows like HBO’s The Regime starring Kate Winslet and The Sympathizer on Max.

January

Elaine Cassidy, Hazel Doupe, Amy de BhrunJanuary 4, 2024

In a modern world where witchcraft is real, witches have lived out in the open and as valued members of society in an idyllic town called Sanctuary. Elaine Cassidy plays Sarah Fenn, Sanctuary’s resident witch and the person the town goes to when conventional remedies have failed. But then local teen rugby star Dan Whithall dies in an apparent accident and a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear toward Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe) spreads. It’s lead by Abigail (Amy de Bhrun), the mother of the dead boy who was once Sarah’s closest friend.

- - The Brothers Sun: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Justin Chien, Michelle Yeoh, Sam Li, Highdee Kuan, Joon LeeJanuary 4, 2024

When the head of a Taiwanese triad is shot by an assassin, his eldest son, Charles “Chairleg” Sun, heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother, who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.

- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 4 (2023) (PBS)

Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel ShentonJanuary 7, 2024

The fourth season of the adaptation of the beloved book series opens in spring 1940. While World War II is in full swing elsewhere, life in the Yorkshire country still has some lovable antics involving the local veterinarians and their charges.

Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Woman on PBS. (Photo by © Potboiler Productions; © Sky UK Limited.)

69% Funny Woman: Season 1 (2022) (PBS)

Gemma Arterton, Rupert Everett, David Threlfall, Tom Bateman, Clare-Hope AshiteyJanuary 7, 2024

Beauty queen Barbara Parker moves to London to find her place as a comedy star in the male-dominated sitcom industry of the 1960s in this adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel.

- - Ted: Season 1 (2024) (Peacock)

Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia WhighamJanuary 11, 2024

This prequel to the raunchy Ted films is set in 1993. Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, and his family. Ted is both a lousy influence on John and a loyal pal.

- - Criminal Record: Season 1 (2024) (Apple TV+)

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun DooleyJanuary 12, 2024

An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case. One is a young woman in the early stages of her career and the other is a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

- - Monsieur Spade: Season 1 (2024) (AMC/AMC+/Acorn TV)

Clive Owen, Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara MastroianniJanuary 14, 2024

A televised look at book author Dashiell Hammett’s dashing detective, the character Humphrey Bogart made infamous in the film adaptation of Hammett’s The Maltese Falcon, this show is set 20 years after the events of that story. Sam Spade has retired in the small town of Bozouls in southern France. It’s 1963 and the war has ended. Unfortunately for Spade, so too will his tranquility.

- - True Detective: Night Country: Season 4 (2024) (HBO)

Jodie Foster, Kali ReisJanuary 14, 2024

The first of the crime anthology not written by creator Nic Pizzolatto, this chapter is written by Issa López and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Alaskan detectives investigating the disappearance of six people at a research center.

Violett Beane as Imogene Scott in Hulu’s Death and Other Details. (Photo by Hulu)

- - Death and Other Details: Season 1 (2024) (Hulu)

Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela ZhouJanuary 16, 2024

Imogene Scott finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room murder mystery. To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises: Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s greatest detective.

- - Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)

Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Keith David, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Joel Perez, Christian BorleJanuary 19, 2024

A new American adult animated musical television series created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, the series stars Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell. She is dreaming the seemingly impossible dream of opening a hotel where she can rehabilitate sinners. It has already been renewed for a second season.

70% The Woman in the Wall: Season 1 (2023) (Showtime)

Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack, Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunne, Mark HubermanJanuary 19, 2024

Lorna Brady is a survivor of one of Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries, the asylums for “fallen women.” She wakes to find a corpse in her house but has no idea who the dead woman is or if she’s responsible for the apparent murder.

- - Griselda: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappán, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aiden MartinezJanuary 25, 2024

Sofía Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco, the ruthless Colombian businesswomen who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In the Know: Season 1 (Peacock)

Starring: Zach Woods, Mike Judge, Caitlin Reilly

Premiere Date: January 25, 2024

Zach Woods plays Lauren Caspian, NPR’s third most popular host and a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod. Also, he and his staff are all stop-motion puppets. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world-human guests.

Woods created the show with Mike Judge (King of the Hill) and Brandon Gardner, who serves as showrunner. Judge is also part of the voice cast, playing a culture critic named Sandy.

- - Masters of the Air: Season 1 (2024) (Apple TV+)

Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate MannJanuary 26, 2024

Another big-budget World War II epic from the teams who produced the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific, this one focuses on members of 100th Bomb Group.

Brian Tee as Clarke and Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Prime Video’s Expats.

- - Expats: Season 1 (2024) (Prime Video)

Nicole Kidman, Brian Tee, Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Ji-young YooJanuary 26, 2024

Creator Lulu Wang’s adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee’s novel, The Expatriates, follows the lives of various Hong Kong transplants and the people who work for them.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres Jan. 31 on FX. (Photo by Courtesy of FX)

- - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: Season 2 (2024) (FX)

Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Tom Hollander, Treat WilliamsJanuary 31, 2024

Tom Hollander plays Truman Capote, the acclaimed writer who betrays his relationships with members of New York high society by writing thinly-veiled accounts of their personal lives. Based on Laurence Leamer’s Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era and with a screenplay by Jon Robin Baitz, this is still a series executive produced by Ryan Murphy and therefore has lots of famous people playing once-famous people (Naomi Watts as influential editor and socialite Babe Paley; Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, the socialite and Jackie Kennedy’s younger sister).

- - Echo: Season 1 (2024) (Disney+)

Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnonJanuary 10, 2024

A spin-off to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye series, it follows Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma. There, she reconnects with her Native American roots while also coming to terms with events of her past.

The show also brings in other MCU talent like Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

February

Kelvin Harrison Jr.; Aaron PierreFebruary 1, 2024

The latest chapter in the biopic franchise about noteworthy individuals will break tradition and look at two important figures of the Civil Rights movement; each with his own ideologies but both with the same goal. Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Aaron Pierre portrays Malcolm X.

- - Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Season 1 (2024) (Prime Video)

Donald Glover, Maya ErskineFebruary 2, 2024

A new take on the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie movie in almost name only, the story stars two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency but must hold identities as a married couple.

The cast of Abbott Elementary. (Photo by ABC)

- - Abbott Elementary: Season 3 (ABC)

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann WalterFebruary 7, 2024

After the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delayed its premiere, school is finally back in session for creator/star Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning comedy series.

(Photo by Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

- - One Day: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod, Amber Grappy, Tim McInnerny, Jonny WeldonFebruary 8, 2024

Based on David Nicholls’ best-selling novel, the story focuses on young lovers Emma and Dexter. They go their separate ways; however, fate has other plans. The book also saw a 2011 film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. And, yes, it has been compared to Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

Justin Hartley stars in Tracker on CBS. (Photo by CBS)

- - Tracker: Season 1 (2024) (CBS)

Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric GraiseFebruary 11, 2024

This Is Us alum Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country and uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior in Apple TV+’s The New Look. (Photo by Apple TV+)

- - The New Look: Season 1 (2024) (Apple TV+)

Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily MortimerFebruary 14, 2024

Fashion is on display in this miniseries centering on the lives of Christian Dior and Coco Channel (portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, respectively). But it’s also a World War II drama that stars Maisie Williams as Christian’s sister, and French Resistance fighter, Catherine Dior.

The American remake of Ghosts premieres its third season on February 15 on CBS. (Photo by CBS)

- - Ghosts: Season 3 (2024) (CBS)

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky and Román ZaragozaFebruary 15, 2024

After a delayed premiere due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the comedy about newlyweds who run a bed-and-breakfast haunted by (very friendly) ghosts will return for its third season. This means audiences will finally get answers to the second season’s cliffhanger and learn which ghost (or ghosts) was “sucked off” to another afterlife and is no longer stuck in that house.

- - Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-hyung LeeFebruary 22, 2024

A live-action remake of the animated series, the show is set in a war-torn world where some people have the ability to “bend” one of the four classical elements. Gordon Cormier as Aang, a 12-year-old who is the “bridge” between the mortal and spirit worlds and someone who can bend each of the elements.

The series has suffered some behind-the-scenes drama. Original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project in 2020, with DiMartino publishing an open letter on his website that read, in part, “whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.” Albert Kim took over as showrunner a year later.

A film version of The Last Airbender from M. Night Shyamalan famously flopped with critics and fans. It has a 5% Tomatometer.

Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntoshFebruary 25, 2024

The Walking Dead spin-off infection continues to spread with this anticipated series that focuses on Andrew Lincoln’s former sheriff Rick Grimes and his former flame, the warrior Michonne (Danai Gurira). Pollyanna McIntosh, who briefly appeared in the first series as well as the spin-off World Beyond, is also part of this cast.

- - Shōgun: Season 1 (2024) (FX/Hulu)

Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna SawaiFebruary 27, 2024

Created by Rachel Kondo and Counterpart’s Justin Marks, the period drama based on the James Clavell novel stars Cosmo Jarvis as the shipwrecked Pilot Major John Blackthorne and Hiroyuki Sanada as the shrewd and powerful daimyo Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Anna Sawai also stars as Toda Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties.

A film version and another TV version of the book were released in 1980.

- - Elsbeth: Season 1 (2024) (CBS)

Carrie Preston, Wendell PierceFebruary 29, 2024

The latest spin-off of the CBS hit The Good Wife focuses on Emmy winner Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni. This show finds the quirky and unconventional attorney leaving her job as a defense attorney in Chicago to help the NYPD solve creative crimes.

Ken Watanabe in the second season of Max’s Tokyo Vice. (Photo by Max)

Tokyo Vice: Season 2 (Max)

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe

Premiere Date: February 2024

Based on the 2009 Jake Adelstein book, Ansel Elgort stars as an American journalist in Japan who learns about the country’s notorious organized crime unit the yakuza while following a detective on the police department’s vice squad (Ken Watanabe’s Hiroto Katagiri).

March

Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana WhiteMarch 1, 2024

The series is inspired by the true story of brothers in 1980s southwest Detroit who founded one of America’s most influential crime families. With Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as an executive producer, the show frequently features musicians as guest stars. In the third season, this means rapper 2 Chainz and R&B performer and songwriter Ne-Yo.

Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln in Apple TV+’s Manhunt. (Photo by Apple TV+)

Manhunt (Apple TV+)

Starring: Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, Hamish Linklater

Premiere Date: March 15, 2024

One of America’s earliest true-crime stories makes its way to the prestige miniseries format. Based on James L. Swanson’s nonfiction book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, this drama stars Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, the president’s friend and colleague who lead the hunt for his assassin, John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). Other stars include Matt Walsh as Samuel Mudd, the physician who aided Booth, and Hamish Linklater as our 16th president.

100% Nolly: Miniseries (2023) (PBS)

Helena Bonham CarterMarch 17, 2024

Created by Doctor Who’s Russell T. Davies, this is a biographical miniseries about Noele “Nolly” Gordon. The British TV star rose to fame on the show Crossroads. Then she was betrayed and fired.

- - 3 Body Problem: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, Benedict WongMarch 21, 2024

Adapted from Liu Cixin’s book series The Three-Body Problem by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and The Terror: Infamy showrunner Alexander Woo*, this drama looks at how one incident that happens during China’s Cultural Revolution leads to events that cross space and time.

Sam Neill as Stan and Annette Bening as Joy in Peacock’s Apples Never Fall. (Photo by Jasin Boland / Peacock)

Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

Starring: Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles

Premiere Date: March 2024

Based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and created by Melanie Marnich, the miniseries is a family drama mixed with mystery. Annette Bening and Sam Neill play Joy and Stan, retirees who have just sold their tennis academy and are getting ready to kick back, relax and spend time with their now-adult children. Things change when a mysterious young woman comes to their door. And things only get weirder when Joy disappears.

April

A Brief History of the Future (PBS)

Starring: Ari Wallach

Premiere Date: April 3, 2024

Hosted by futurist Ari Wallach, who is also one of the executive producers, the six-part series promises to challenge “the dystopian framework embraced by popular culture by offering a refreshing take on the future exploring potential solutions to our existential threats.”

Another producer? Drake and Adel ‘Future’ Nur’s DreamCrew Entertainment.

- - Fallout: Season 1 (2024) (Prime Video)

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton GogginsApril 12, 2024

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s adaptation of the role-playing video-game franchise is a post-apocalyptic drama that is an alternative history set in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Ella Purnell plays Lucy, a descendant of survivors of the war who leaves the only life she’s ever known to venture into the hostile and savage area known as Wasteland.

May

Bridgerton: Season 3 (Netflix)

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton on Netflix. (Photo by Netflix)

Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie

Premiere Date: May 16, 2024 (Part 1); June 13, 2024 (Part 2)

The upcoming third season of Bridgerton will break from tradition and not focus as much on one member of the titular siblings as it will on one of their biggest fans: Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope. Having given up her long-held torch for third Bridgerton son Colin (Luke Newton) and scorned by the comments she heard him make about her last season, Penelope decides it’s time she find a husband. She’d prefer one who will both take her away from her awful mother and sisters and provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown.

Summer

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Rhys IfansSummer 2024

If you play with dragons, you’re bound to get burned. The second season of the Game of Thrones prequel will again follow the bloody battles for power in the Targaryen family.

Fall

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. (Photo by Suzanne Tenner / Marvel Studios)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Disney+)

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata

Premiere Date: Late 2024

Hide your dogs. Kathryn Hahn will return as her WandaVision breakout character, Agatha Harkness, to star in this Marvel limited series. This show finds the powerful witch, who had masqueraded as nosey neighbor “Agnes” on the first show, free from her confines of a New Jersey suburb but also powerless. So she relies on a few friends for help.

New cast members include Patti LuPone as the 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu, Aubrey Plaza as the witch Rio Vidal, Joe Locke as familiar Billy Kaplan and Sasheer Zamata as sorceress Jennifer Kale.

Kaitlin Olson stars in the ABC series High Potential. (Photo by David Bukach/ABC)

High Potential: Season 1 (ABC)

Starring: Kaitlin Olson, Judy Reyes, Daniel Sunjata, Maia Jae Bastidas

Premiere Date: Fall 2024

A new series that was booted to the 2024-25 season due to the WGA and SAG-AFtRA strikes, it stars Kaitlin Olson as a single mother of three who accidentally helps solve a case when she rearranges evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. The series is created by Lost and Daredevil’s Drew Goddard.

November

84% Yellowstone: Season 5 (2022) Part 2 (Paramount Network)

Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey AsbilleNovember 2024

After delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the final episodes of Paramount Network’s blockbuster hit will air in November 2024. Other shows in the Yellowstone orbit, titled 1944 and 2024, are also in the works.

TBD 2024

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert announces Taylor Tomlinson as the host of the upcoming After Midnight. (Photo by CBS)

After Midnight (CBS/Paramount+)

Starring: Taylor Tomlinson

Premiere Date: 2024

With James Corden having signed off from his duties as host of The Late Late Show, CBS did some rebranding with its late-night format. Instead of letting a traditional late-night talk show follow The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host a new show that’s a rebranding of the Chris Hardwick Comedy Central series @midnight. With Colbert as an executive producer, Tomlinson (as well as a host of other guest comics) will riff on the news and bizarre things found online.

THe series will air on CBS and will stream on sister site, Paramount+.

Tom Hanks narrates The Americas on NBC. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Americas (NBC)

Starring: Tom Hanks

Premiere Date: 2024

In this documentary series, the wonders of the country will be presented by non other than national treasure Tom Hanks.

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series Andor. (Photo by Disney+)

Andor: Season 2 (Disney+)

Starring: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard

Premiere Date: 2024

The second (and final) season of the Emmy-nominated Andor was scheduled to be released in August 2024. However, this news was announced before the elongated SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The series stars Diego Luna as his Star Wars character Cassian Andor and is set ahead of the events in those films.

Zack Snyder directs Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas for Netflix.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (Netflix)

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, Ella Purnell

Premiere Date: 2024

Zack Snyder’s animated horror series focuses on Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward, who along with his rescue team, will have to protect those they love from a zombie outbreak.

Big Mouth will end with its eighth season. (Photo by Netflix)

Big Mouth: Season 8 (Netflix)

Starring: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein

Premiere Date: 2024

Just like puberty, eventually Big Mouth will come to an end. The upcoming eighth season of the raunchy (and horny) animated comedy will be its last.

Olle Strand as Dogge, Ardalan Esmaili as Farid, Yasir Hassan as Billy in Deliver Me. (Photo by Netflix)

Deliver Me (Netflix)

Starring: Yasir Hassan, Olle Strand, Yusra Warsama, Ane Dahl Torp, Henrik Norlén, Ardalan Esmai

Premiere Date: 2024

A Swedish series based on the Malin Persson Giolito novel, this is less a whodunnit than a who’s-to-blame for whodunnit. It follows a community reeling after a 14-year-old commits a heinous crime — and as they all wonder what events in that child’s life allowed this to happen.

TBD2024

An adult-themed animated action series based on the popular video game franchise, this story will (most likely) focus on a skilled demon hunter named Dante (as in the Italian poet who wrote Divine Comedy).

Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. (Photo by Max)

Hacks: Season 3 (Max)

Starring: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder

Premiere Date: 2024

The second season of the Emmy-winning comedy Hacks saw comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) rehabilitate their careers with the success of a stage show that they’d workshopped. But then Deborah fired Ava, effectively ending their dysfunctional partnership. How will Ava do now that she’s flying solo as a successful writer?

Hotel Cocaine (MGM+)

Starring: Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein

Premiere Date: 2024

This biographical drama focuses on the life of Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and CIA operative who was also the general manager of the Hotel Mutiny, the glamorous epicenter of the late ’70s and early ’80s Miami cocaine scene. If Compte’s last name sounds familiar, it might be because his son Maurice Compte is an actour who has appeared in stars in NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Breaking Bad.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles2024

The second season of the sultry adaptation of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles book series comes with some recasting (Delainey Hayles is replacing Bailey Bass as the forever young Claudia). It will also introduce a new character to the TV series: Ben Daniels’ Santiago, the lead player in the Theatre des Vampires performance troupe who has a keen interest in Louis (Jacob Anderson).

An image from the 2015 HBO miniseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. (Photo by HBO)

The Jinx: Part 2 (HBO)

Starring: TBD

Premiere Date: 2024

Wait. There’s more to say? Director Andrew Jarecki’s 2015 documentary miniseries The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst was true-crime catnip: A detailed exploration of a wealthy eccentric who’d been on the lam for years and maybe also had killed a bunch of people … only to have said individual confess everything on a hot mic in the finale, resulting in his arrest for first-degree murder (“Killed them all, of course,” Robert Durst famously said). But a new segment, which will chronicle what’s happened in the eight years since that series’ release, will be out in 2024.

Also, a potential complication: Durst died in January 2022.

Cat Deeley2024

One of the first reality shows to make fun of reality shows, the original The Joe Schmo Show aired on Spike TV in the aughts and followed a group of people who came together to appear on a reality TV show. The twist? Only one of them wasn’t an actor playing a stereotype of a reality TV contestant. Now with the success of shows like Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, which follows a fake trial with a fake jury where everyone is in on the gag except one guy, and the reality-dating-show-that-just-won’t-die, F-Boy Island, TBS has decided to revive this program and has tapped So You Think You Can Dance’s Cat Deeley as its host.

Matt Oberg, Kaley Cuoco2024

The spin-off no one asked for but also maybe wanted? This show focuses on one of the break-outs of Max’s Harley Quinn animated series: Matt Oberg’s Kite Man, a supervillain struggling for respect from his peers thanks to his less-than-scary (or useful) super power of using kite-based weapons to commit crimes.

Idris Elba, Adam Pally2024

This show focuses on Idris Elba’s hot-headed Knuckles the Echidna from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Set between the events of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3, it will find Knuckles on Earth and attempting to train deputy sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) into an Echidna Warrior.



Starring: Jake Stormoen, Anand Desai-Barochia

Premiere Date: 2024

A spin-off of the TNT series that starred Rebecca Romijn and Noah Wyle and was about custodians of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts, the official logline for this show is that it “centers on a Librarian from the past who time-traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here.”

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel. (Photo by Daniel McFadden / Marvel Studios)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

Starring: Iman Vellani

Premiere Date: 2024

Growing increasingly more meta by the day, this Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series is a spin-off of an episode of the producers’ What If? animated series. That anthology program, which also airs on Disney+, posits theoretical situations involving various Marvel characters in alternate time lines. (So, in this instance, what if … zombies?).

The series will, reportedly, focus on Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel lead, Kamala Khan.

- - Matlock: Season 1 (2023) (CBS)

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall2024

Kathy Bates plays a septuagenarian who comes out of retirement to return to the law. The trailer for the series references both the first version of Matlock, which starred Andy Griffith as the titular criminal defense attorney, and Perry Mason, another legendary justice-seeker from the past who recently saw a revival. (That one starred Matthew Rhys).

Irene Maiorino as Lila and Alba Rohrwacher as Elena in My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child. (Photo by Eduardo Castaldo / HBO)

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child (HBO)

Starring: Alba Rohrwacher, Irene Maiorino, Fabrizio Gifuni

Premiere Date: 2024

The fourth, and final, book adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s hypnotic Neapolitan Novels series checks in one last time with narrator Elena Greco (now played by Alba Rohrwacher) and her 60+-year kinship with childhood bestie (or maybe worst enemy?) Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo (now played by Irene Maiorino).

Gabriel Basso stars in The Night Agent on Netflix. (Photo by Dan Power / Netflix)

The Night Agent: Season 2 (Netflix)

Starring: Gabriel Basso, Amanda Warren

Premiere Date: 2024

The Burial star Amanda Warren joins the second season of creator Shawn Ryan’s popular action thriller. The series, which is based on the books by Matthew Quirk, stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. An FBI agent stationed to work the night shift at the White House, Peter discovered (and then thwarted) a major terrorist conspiracy last season. This lead to a big promotion for Peter. But does it also mean more danger?

- - Orphan Black: Echoes: Season 1 (2023) (AMC/AMC+)

Krysten Ritter, Keeley Hawes2024

A story set after the events in Orphan Black that ricocheted from Tatiana Maslany’s Sarah’s surprise encounter with one her (turns out) many clones at a train station, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It stars Krysten Ritter as Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story who is trying to find her place in the world. But is also follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

100% Outlander: Season 7 (2023) Part 2 (Starz)

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin2024

The second half of historical drama Outlander‘s penultimate season comes in 2024, meaning we’re getting even so closer to the final days of Caitriona Balfe’s time-traveling doctor Claire and her Scottish soldier, Sam Heughan’s Jamie. Set during the Revolutionary War, the duo must decide which side is truly an ally (and maybe they can also stay out of trouble). Meanwhile, in the more recent past of the 1980s, their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her family face their own dangers.

Outlander will end with its eighth season. But a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is already in the works.

Giancarlo Esposito, Zachary Momoh, Paula Malcomson2024

A reimagining of the BBC One series The Driver, this hour-long thriller series follows Giancarlo Esposito’s Gray Parish. A good man with a troubled past, Gray gave up his life of crime for life as a family man. But old habits return when his son is violently murdered and he begins a relentless quest with moral intentions and dangerous consequences.

Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly2024

This eight-episode DC Studios show is set one week after the events of Matt Reeves’ film The Batman and looks at Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Created by Impulse’s Lauren LeFranc, the series also stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham’s late and former crime boss, Carmine Falcone, and Michael Zegen as her brother Alberto Falcone. Michael Kelly also stars as Johnny Vitti, an underboss of the Falcone crime family.

Noah Centineo stars in The Recruit on Netflix. (Photo by Netflix)

The Recruit: Season 2 (Netflix)

Starring: Noah Centineo

Premiere Date: 2024

The espionage drama, which is created by The Rookie’s Alexi Hawley, stars Noah Centineo as a recent hire to the CIA who very quickly becomes immersed in a major case of international politics. He managed to survive the first season, which was released in 2022. Can he do it again?

Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Hugh Grant, Martha Plimpton2024

Created by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobb, this miniseries is a political satire that presents one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley. (Photo by Netflix)

Ripley (Netflix)

Starring: Andrew Scott

Premiere Date: 2024

Created by Steven Zaillian and based on the Patricia Highsmith crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, this miniseries follows Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) after a case of mistaken identity leads him to a world of riches, infatuation and murder. Other stars include Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (Photo by Simon & Schuster)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (The Roku Channel)

Starring: Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant

Premiere Date: 2024

Based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this fantasy series follows siblings who move into an old estate and discover a world of fairies and other creatures. Christian Slater appears in the series as the ogre Mulgarath.

A film adaptation came out in 2008 and starred Freddie Highmore, Mary-Louise Parker and Sarah Bolger.

Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Robert Downey Jr.2024

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this miniseries is both an espionage thriller and a cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War (and his resulting exile in the United States).

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock)

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Próchniak

Premiere Date: 2024

Based on the Heather Morris novel, this miniseries follows Harvey Keitel’s Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp who is tasked with tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms.

Those About to Die (Peacock)

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Dimitri Leonidas, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Iwan Rheon

Premiere Date: 2024

An epic drama about gladiators in Ancient Rome that’s based on the Daniel P. Mannix novel, this series comes with some splashy pedigree. Anthony Hopkins plays Roman emperor Vespasian and Masters of the Air’s Dimitri Leonidas plays noted charioteer Scorpus. It also counts Roland Emmerich as an executive producer and director and is written by Band of Brothers and Falling Skies’ Robert Rodat.

Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado2024

Hayley Atwell voices titular tomb raider Lara Croft in this animated series that’s meant to be a connecter between the events of 2018 video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more recent iterations of the franchise.

Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper2024

Ready the mic drops. The final season of Umbrella Academy is promised for 2024. Beyond that, not much is confirmed. But Netflix did release a fun featurette of the cast struggling to tease the new season without giving away spoilers.

The third season of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere in 2024 on Netflix. (Photo by Bernard Walsh / Netlfix)

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (Netflix)

Starring: Leo Suter, Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson

Premiere Date: 2024

Set eight years after the events of Season 2, the final season of this historical drama finds Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) to be the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg while Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny …

Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Faith Omole as Bisma, Anjana Vasan as Amina, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha and Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira in We Are Lady Parts. (Photo by Laura Radford / Peacock)

We Are Lady Parts: Season 2 (Peacock)

Starring: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse

Premiere Date: 2024

Get ready to rock out. The sitcom about a Muslim punk band will be back in 2024 and creator Nida Manzoor cryptically told The Guardian in 2023 that it will feature “new characters and an expanded world.”

