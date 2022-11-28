(Photo by Fox/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Star Wars Movies In Order: How to Watch the Saga Chronologically
If you want to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order, witnessing the separate rises of Anakin, Luke, and Rey as they unfolded in their timeline, we’ve ordered all the movies (and thrown in some bonus Mandalorian) in one complete list.
The Star Wars movies are spread across three trilogies, with spin-offs and side-stories filling in the universe’s mythic lore. First comes the prequel trilogy (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith), introducing prodigy Anakin Skywalker and his fall from Jedi light side to become Darth Vader. You can wedge in 2008’s The Clone Wars between Attack and Revenge, which was followed up with its own, much better-received animated series. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show is set close after that.
Afterwards, it’s time to meet a certain space rogue in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Next in the timeline would be animated show Star Wars Rebels, which takes place simultaneously with Andor. The political thriller series famously leads into Rogue One, a movie whose story events lead directly into the original trilogy. We’ll see Luke Skywalker emerging from the desert, his hero’s journey against the Galactic Empire seen across A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Return of the Jedi. The infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, no longer canon, can be viewed between Hope and Empire if you’re into that kind of thing.
Additionally, two 1980s TV movies, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (also both now uncanonized) have generally been placed as occurring before Return of the Jedi.
But that’s all that remains for strange satellite films within Star Wars: In 2014, a great disturbance was felt when the Lucasfilm Story Group rebooted the canon, preserving the main films and shows, and punting the associated TV movies, books, games, and comics into the “Star Wars Legends” category. That now leaves the reconstructive decades post-Return of the Jedi wide open for stories, with The Mandalorian the first to officially toss his helmet in.
Finally, we approach the sequel trilogy, as Rey (last name pending) takes on the Jedi mantle in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Animated series Star Wars Resistance runs parallel across the three sequel-trilogy movies. Now see the full list of Star Wars movies and shows in order below! (And for more guides, check out Star Wars movies ranked by Tomatometer.) —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 60554%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by exposition and populated with stock characters, The Phantom Menace gets the Star Wars prequels off to a bumpy -- albeit visually dazzling -- start.
Synopsis:
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) ; Anakin... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 73161%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones benefits from an increased emphasis on thrilling action, although it's undercut by ponderous plot points and underdeveloped characters.
Synopsis:
Set ten years after the events of "The Phantom Menace," the Republic continues to be mired in strife and chaos.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 24248%
Critics Consensus: Mechanical animation and a less-than stellar script make The Clone Wars a pale shadow of George Lucas' once great franchise.
Synopsis:
As more star systems get swept into the Clone Wars, the valiant Jedi knights struggle to maintain order. Anakin Skywalker... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 91281%
Critics Consensus: With Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas brings his second Star Wars trilogy to a suitably thrilling and often poignant -- if still a bit uneven -- conclusion.
Synopsis:
It has been three years since the Clone Wars began. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 92556%
Critics Consensus: A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theater door.
Synopsis:
Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins forces with a gang of galactic smugglers and a 190-year-old Wookie named... [More]
Synopsis:
The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend... [More]
Synopsis:
This animated entry in the "Star Wars" franchise fills the gap between the events of "Episode III" and "Episode IV."... [More]
Synopsis:
Rebel spy Cassian Andor's formative years of the Rebellion.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 111092%
Critics Consensus: Rogue One draws deep on Star Wars mythology while breaking new narrative and aesthetic ground -- and suggesting a bright blockbuster future for the franchise.
Synopsis:
Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 104467%
Critics Consensus: A legendarily expansive and ambitious start to the sci-fi saga, George Lucas opened our eyes to the possibilities of blockbuster filmmaking and things have never been the same.
Synopsis:
The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage, in... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 101812%
Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis:
The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 90509%
Critics Consensus: Though failing to reach the cinematic heights of its predecessors, Return of the Jedi remains an entertaining sci-fi adventure and a fitting end to the classic trilogy.
Synopsis:
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles horrible Jabba the Hut and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel... [More]
Synopsis:
After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless... [More]
Synopsis:
On the sands of Tatooine, bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy's underworld and fight for... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 109258%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis:
Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 125172%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis:
Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 80132%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.
Synopsis:
When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must... [More]