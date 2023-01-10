Golden Globe Winners 2023 - The Full List

TAGGED AS: Awards, movies, streaming, TV
(Photo by Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images)
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, on Tuesday, January 10. While no one film or TV series dominated the awards, a few did stand out.
On the film side, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin took home a leading three awards with Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actor – Musical or Comedy for Colin Farrell, and Best Screenplay, while Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans won two of the biggies with Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director, and fan favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once nabbed both Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.
On the TV side of things, Abbott Elementary led all series with three wins for Best Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Quinta Brunson, and Best Supporting Actor – Musical or Comedy. Meanwhile, HBO’s The White Lotus took home two trophies for Best Limited Series/Anthology/TV Movie and Best Supporting Actress in the same category for Jennifer Coolidge, who gave probably one of the best speeches of the night.
Read on for the full list of Golden Globes winners, and let us know which wins made you happy — and who you think got snubbed!
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans – WINNER
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985 – WINNER
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
Music by: Taylor Swift
Lycircs by: Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Music by: Alexandre Desplat
Lyrics by: Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
Music By: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
Lyrics By: Lady Gaga, BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR – WINNER
Music By: M.M. Keeravani
Lyrics By: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon – WINNER
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – WINNER
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry