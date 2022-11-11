Vote in the Steven Spielberg Showdown - Round 1



Legendary director Steven Spielberg has cultivated one of the most celebrated careers of any filmmaker ever to step behind the camera, and with his latest film, The Fabelmans, offering a glimpse at the life of the man himself, we thought it was a great time to look back on his impressive filmography. Excluding The Fabelmans, anthology projects (sorry, Twilight Zone: The Movie fans), and TV movies (yes, we know, Duel is a classic), Spielberg has directed 32 films, which is exactly how many we need for an RT Showdown.

Sure, there are some easy favorites to go all the way, but you never know when a dark horse will pull off an unexpected upset, and that’s what makes these fun. So vote for your favorite classics in Round 1 of the Steven Spielberg Showdown before polls close at 10pm PT on Monday, November 14, and check back here to see which ones survived into Round 2!

Round 1

