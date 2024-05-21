Vote For the Best Movie of 1999 - Round 1

(click image for hi-res version)

If you came of age in the ’90s — or you’ve at least seen our list of The Best Movies of 1999 — then you’re already well aware of how many culturally significant films came out that year. But if you don’t entirely agree with how things ultimately shook out in our list, this is your chance to make your voice heard.

That’s right, it’s time for another RT Showdown, and this time, we’re focusing our efforts on all those classics from 1999 that are celebrating their 25th anniversaries this year (feel old yet?). Round 1 features 64 critical darlings and timeless favorites, and it will run until Tuesday, May 28 at 10pm PT, so get your votes in and come back to see who made it to Round 2 on Wednesday!

Round 1

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.