6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in May

Doctor Who premieres its highly-anticipated 14th season to Disney+ in May. Bridgerton, Hacks, and Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire will also return for new seasons throughout the month. These are the six streaming shows you should catch up on before they kick off new seasons.

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

What it is: In the present day, older Maximo returns to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes; in 1985, younger Maximo continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, May 1.

Why you should watch it: It’s an unexpected treat. Acapulco is a heartfelt dramedy that will scratch that Ted Lasso itch.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for seasons 1-2)

100% Hacks (Max)

What it is: A dark mentorship forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer. Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 2.

Why you should watch it: Jean Smart is a powerhouse as Vance, and Hannah Einbeinder is the perfect foil as Vance’s assistant, Ava. It’s a smart, satisfying, Emmy-winning comedy that delivers the perfect amount of laughs and drama.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy at Vudu, Prime Video and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 9 hours (for seasons 1-2)

90% Doctor Who (Disney+)

What it is: An eccentric yet compassionate extraterrestrial Time Lord zips through time and space to solve problems alongside companions from planet Earth. Known as the Doctor, the alien adventurer travels using the TARDIS to battle injustice across the universe. Season 14 premieres Friday, May 10 on Disney+.

Why you should watch it: Whether you’re a fan of fantasy, sci-fi, horror or comedy, Doctor Who has something that’ll probably appeal to you. The show has redesigned itself so many times, with a multitude of actors taking on the lead role, that you can easily pick and choose which time period, genre, storyline and Doctor to watch. And honestly, the show is a whole lot of fun.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-13); buy at Vudu, Prime Video and Apple TV. Disney+ (subscription, four specials)

Commitment: Approx. 122.4 hours (for seasons 1-13)

93% Interview With the Vampire (AMC+)

What it is: In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story of his life or afterlife to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in early 20th-century New Orleans, Louis’ story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat du Lioncourt and their formed family, including teen fledgling Claudia. Together, the vampire family endures immortality in New Orleans and beyond. As the interview continues in Dubai, Molloy discovers the truths beneath Louis’ story. Season 2 premieres Sunday, May 12.

Why you should watch it: This adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic book series reimagines the characters and storylines with some edgy present-day sensibilities. The performances of Jacob Anderson (who plays Louis) and Sam Reid (who plays Lestat) elevate the program into must-watch territory, as their conflicted relationship lays the foundation of the whole series. In case you’re wondering, Interview With the Vampire delivers ample vampire gore and honors the horror genre without feeling ham-fisted or fan service-y. Basically, it’s not at all like the 1994 movie. And that’s a good thing.

Where to watch: AMC+ (subscription, season 1); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 6 hours (for season 1)

82% Bridgerton (Netflix)

What it is: Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 16.

Why you should watch it: If you’re drawn to lavish set pieces, soapy romance and beautiful costumes, Bridgerton is a no-brainer. It’s a sexy series that offers copious amounts of drama, opulence and engaging performances. If you choose to watch while enjoying tea time, try not to make a mess. Because, there’s plenty of of tea to spill here.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 17 hours (for season 1-2)

95% Evil (Paramount+)

What it is: Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series is created by Robert and Michelle King. Season 4 premieres in May.

Why you should watch it: Evil has been compared to genre procedurals like The X-Files and Fringe. And those comparisons have merit. It may not get as deep, dark, and bloody as other network genre shows, but the chemistry of the cast and intelligence of the subject matter makes this a fun one to dig into.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy at Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for season 1)

Thumbnail image by Disney+.

