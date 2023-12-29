TV Premiere Dates 2024

News

Find out the premiere dates of the most anticipated new and returning shows and TV and streaming movies.

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2024 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2024, because of Covid-19–related Hollywood shutdowns, strike-related delays, or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

January

Monday, Jan. 1
Bitconned, Netflx [movie]
Fool Me Once, Netflix
Marry My Husband, Netflix
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 8 p.m., ABC (after previously airing on Disney+)
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League: Season 1, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock
90 Day: The Single Life, 8 p.m., TLC
Kids Baking Championship, 8 p.m., Food Network
Celebrity IOU, 8 p.m., HGTV
90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk, 9 p.m., TLC
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, 9 p.m., ID

Tuesday, Jan. 2
Celebrity Jeopardy!, 8 p.m., ABC (*new time slot)
Celebrity Name That Tune, 8 p.m., Fox
Finding Your Roots, 8 p.m., PBS
The Floor: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox
Only Murders in the Building: Season 1, 8 p.m., ABC (*broadcast debut)
A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy, 10 p.m., PBS
Good Trouble, 10 p.m., Freeform

Wednesday, Jan. 3
Ishura, Hulu
I Can See Your Voice, 8 p.m., Fox
We Are Family: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox

Thursday, Jan. 4

- - The Brothers Sun: Season 1 (2024) Netflix


Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Society of the Snow, Netflix [movie]
Daughters of the Cult, Hulu
Reyka, BritBox
Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Season 1, Sundance Now/AMC+
The Golden Wedding, 8 p.m., ABC
The Power of Film, 8 p.m., TCM
Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak: The Lie Detector Test, 9 p.m., A&E/Lifetime
General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, 10 p.m., ABC

Friday, Jan. 5
Good Grief, Netflix [movie]
Man on the Run, Netflix [movie]
Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix
James May: Our Man in India, Prime Video
LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec, Prime Video
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 8 p.m., Lifetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race, 8 p.m., MTV

Saturday, Jan. 6
Love on the Right Course, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
The Incredible Pol Farm: Season 1, 10 p.m., Nat Geo

Sunday, Jan. 7
81st Golden Globe Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Miss Scarlet and the Duke, 8 p.m., PBS
Worst Cooks in America, 8 p.m., Food Network

- - Grimsburg: Season 1 (2024) 8 p.m., Fox


Krapopolis, 8:30 p.m., Fox
Bob’s Burgers, 9 p.m., Fox
The Great North, 9:30 p.m., Fox

- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 4 (2023) 9 p.m., PBS


Married to Medicine, 9 p.m., Bravo

Monday, Jan. 8
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, tbd, HBO/Max [movie]
Hoarders, 8 p.m., A&E
90 Day Diaries, 9 p.m., TLC
Cash Cab Music, 10 p.m., AXS
Secrets of Polygamy, 10 p.m., A&E

Tuesday, Jan. 9

- - Echo: Season 1 (2024) Disney+


Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, Netflix
Synduality Noir, Hulu
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, 8 p.m., MTV
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, 9 p.m., MTV
La Brea, 9 p.m., NBC
Big Little Brawlers, 10 p.m., Discovery
Found, 10 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Jan. 10
Criminal Record: Season 1, Apple TV+
Break Point, Netflix
The Trust: A Game of Greed: Season 1, Netflix
Prison Brides, 9:30 p.m., Lifetime
Booked: First Day In, 10 p.m., A&E
Nine Lives of …, 10 p.m., Vice

Thursday, Jan. 11

- - Ted: Season 1 (2024) Peacock


Champion: Season 1, Netflix
Sonic Prime, Netflix
SkyMed, Paramount+
Taking the Stand, 9 p.m., A&E
Undercover: Caught on Tape, 10 p.m., A&E

Friday, Jan. 12

- - Lift (2024) Netflix [movie]


64% Self Reliance (2023) Hulu [movie]


- - Role Play (2023) Prime Video [movie]


Bluey, Disney+
Destroy All Neighbors, Shudder [movie]
Love Is Blind: Sweden: Season 1, Netflix
The Traitors: Season 2, Peacock
Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, FreeVee
True Justice: Family Ties, 8 p.m., HMM [movie]

Saturday, Jan. 13
2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, 8 p.m., FXX
Girl in the Video, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
A Scottish Love Scheme, 8 p.m., HMM [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 14
2024 Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW
Yellowstone: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS (*broadcast premiere)
Monsieur Spade, 9 p.m., AMC/AMC+/AcornTV

- - 9 p.m., HBO


Belgravia: The Next Chapter, 9 p.m., MGM

Monday, Jan. 15
Maboroshi, Netflix [movie]
Emmy Awards 2023, 8 p.m., Fox

death and other details

Tuesday, Jan. 16
Death and Other Details: Season 1, Hulu
June, Paramount+ [movie]
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, 9 p.m., Discovery

Wednesday, Jan. 17
End of the Line: Season 1, Netflix
It Was Always Me (Siempre Fui Yo), Disney+
A Shop for Killers: Season 1, Hulu
Wild Cards: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Chicago Med, 8 p.m., NBC
Chicago Fire, 9 p.m., NBC
Family Law, 9 p.m., The CW
Chicago P.D., 10 p.m., NBC

Thursday, Jan. 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis, Netflix
Double Cross, ALLBLK
Law & Order, 8 p.m., NBC
Law & Order: SVU, 9 p.m., NBC
Botched, 10 p.m., E!
Law & Order: Organized Crime, 10 p.m., NBC

Friday, Jan. 19
The Kitchen, Netflix [movie]
My Loneliness Has Wings (Mi soledad tiene alas), Netflix [movie]
Love on the Spectrum, Netflix
Sixty Minutes, Netflix [movie]
Relighting Candles: The Tim Sullivan Story, Hulu
The Woman in the Wall, Paramount+ (*streaming debut)
Hazbin Hotel: Season 2, Prime Video
Transplant, 8 p.m., NBC
Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, 9 p.m., Discovery

Saturday, Jan. 20
Captivating the King: Season 1, Netflix
Betty’s Bad Luck in Love, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
Dying in Plain Sight, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 21
The Woman in the Wall, 9 p.m., Showtime (*cable debut)
The Way Home, 9 p.m., Hallmark
Love & Translation: Season 1, 19 p.m., TLC

Monday, Jan. 22
Not Quite Narwhal, Netflix
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Season 1, Hulu
Ride, 8 p.m., The CW (*broadcast premiere)
The Bachelor, 8 p.m., ABC
TMZ Investigates, 8 p.m., Fox
America’s Most Wanted, 9 p.m., Fox
Battle on the Mountain: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Death by Fame, 9 p.m., ID
The Impact New York: Season 1, 9 p.m., VH1
The Playboy Murders, 10 p.m., ID
20/20 Event Series, 10 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Jan. 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, Netflix
Kevin James: Irregardless, Prime Video

Wednesday, Jan. 24
Queer Eye, Netflix
Six Nations: Full Contact, Netflix [movie]
A Real Bug’s Life: Season 1, Disney+
Tell Me That You Love Me: Season 1, Hulu
Rico to the Rescue, 9 p.m., HGTV
Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, 10 p.m., Freeform

Thursday, Jan. 25

- - Griselda: Season 1 (2024) Netflix


Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Netflix
In the Know: Season 1, Peacock
Sexy Beast: Season 1, Paramount+
Son of a Critch, 8 p.m., The CW
Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits: Season 1, 9 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Jan. 26

- - Masters of the Air: Season 1 (2024) Apple TV+


- - Expats: Season 1 (2024) Prime Video


- - The Underdoggs (2024) Prime Video [movie]


Hightown, tbd, Starz

Saturday, Jan. 27
Doctor Slump: Season 1, Netflix
Confessions of a Cam Girl, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Swinging Into Love, 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 28
Next Level Chef, 10 p.m., Fox

Monday, Jan. 29
The Claremont Murders, AcornTV
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime, Netflix
The Irrational, 10 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, Jan. 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, Netflix
Vanderpump Rules, 8 p.m., Bravo

Wednesday, Jan. 31
Alexander the Great, Netflix
Baby Bandito, Netflix
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Netflix
Wil, Netflix [movie]
Assembled: The Making of Echo, Disney+
Choir, Disney+
FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans, 10 p.m., FX/FXX/Hulu

February

Thursday, Feb. 1
Farmer Wants a Wife, 9 p.m., Fox
Genius: MLK/X, 9 p.m., Nat Geo/Disney+/Hulu
Three Little Birds, BritBox

Friday, Feb. 2
Kokomo City, 9 p.m., Showtime/Paramount+ [movie]
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Season 1, Hulu
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2, Disney+
Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season 1, Prime Video
Orion and the Dark, Netflix [movie]
The Tiger’s Apprentice, Paramount+ [movie]

Saturday, Feb. 3
A Mother’s Intuition, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Larry David Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sunday, Feb. 4
66th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
The Harlem Hellfighters, 9 p.m., History
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12, 10 p.m., HBO

Monday, Feb. 5
Below Deck, 9 p.m., Bravo

Wednesday, Feb. 7
The Conners, 8 p.m., ABC
Not Dead Yet: Season 2, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Abbott Elementary: Season 3, 9 p.m., ABC
Judge Steve Harvey, 10 p.m., ABC

Thursday, Feb. 8
Halo: Season 2, Paramount+
One Day: Season 1, Netflix
I Wasn’t Expecting a Baby, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Feb. 9
The Silent Service Season One – The Battle of Tokyo Bay: Season 1, Prime Video

Saturday, Feb. 10
Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story, 8 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Feb. 11
Stupid Pet Tricks, 5 p.m., TBS
Super Bowl LVIII, 6:30 p.m., CBS
Tracker: Season 1, 10 p.m., CBS

Monday, Feb. 12
Rock Paper Scissors, 5:30 p.m., Nickelodeon
The Neighborhood, 8 p.m., CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola, 8:30 p.m., CBS
NCIS, 9 p.m., CBS
NCIS: Hawai’i, 10 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, Feb. 13
FBI, 8 p.m., CBS
FBI: International, 9 p.m., CBS
FBI: Most Wanted, 10 p.m., CBS

Ben Mendelsohn The New Look

Wednesday, Feb. 14
Love Is Blind, Netflix
The New Look, Apple TV+

Thursday, Feb. 15
Young Sheldon, 8 p.m., CBS
Ghosts: Season 3, 8:30 p.m., CBS
So Help Me Todd, 9 p.m., CBS

Friday, Feb. 16
The Dynasty: New England Patriots, Apple TV+
Life & Beth: Season 2, Hulu
This Is Me …, Prime Video [movie]
S.W.A.T., 8 p.m., CBS
Fire Country, 9 p.m., CBS
Blue Bloods, 10 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Feb. 18
People’s Choice Awards, 8 p.m., Peacock/E!/NBC
American Idol, 8 p.m., ABC
The Simpsons, 8 p.m., Fox
The Equalizer, 8 p.m., CBS
CSI: Vegas, 10 p.m., CBS
What Would You Do?, 10 p.m., ABC

Monday, Feb. 19
Einstein and the Bomb, Netflix [movie]

Tuesday, Feb. 20
Crime Nation: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Will Trent, 8 p.m., ABC
The Rookie, 9 p.m., ABC
Little People, Big World, 9 p.m., TLC
The Good Doctor, 10 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, Feb. 21
Constellation: Season 1, Apple TV+
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, Apple TV+

Thursday, Feb. 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix
Death in the Dorms, Hulu

Friday, Feb. 23
Pokémon Horizons: The Series: Season 1, Netflix
Through My Window: Looking At You, Netflix [movie]
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy: Season 1, Prime Video

Saturday, Feb. 24
30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., Netflix

Sunday, Feb. 25
39th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, 5 p.m., YouTube
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, tbd, AMC/AMC+

Monday, Feb. 26
The Voice, 8 p.m., NBC
Deal or No Deal Island: Season 1, 9:30 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, Feb. 27
Shōgun, 10 p.m., FX/Hulu

Wednesday, Feb. 28
Survivor, 8 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Feb. 29
Me, Hereafter, Hulu
The Tourist, Netflix
Elsbeth: Season 1, 10 p.m., CBS

February TBD
Me Hereafter, Hulu

March

Friday, Mar. 1
BMF: Season 3, 8 p.m., Starz
Spaceman, Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Mar. 3
The Regime, 9 p.m., HBO

Monday, Mar. 4
Queens: Season 1, tbd, Nat Geo
MasterChef Junior, 8 p.m., Fox
So You Think You Can Dance, 9 p.m., Fox
Seeking Sister Wife, 9 p.m., TLC

Tuesday, Mar. 5
The Cleaning Lady, 8 p.m., Fox
Alert: Missing Persons Unit, 9 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Mar. 6
Supersex: Season 1, Netflix
My 600-lb Life, 8 p.m., TLC
The Masked Singer, 8 p.m., Fox
Animal Control, 9 p.m., Fox
Family Guy, 9:30 p.m., Fox

Friday, Mar. 8
Damsel, Netflix [movie]

Sunday, Mar. 10
96th Academy Awards, 7 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Mar. 12
7 Little Johnstons, 10 p.m., TLC

Wednesday, Mar. 13
The Amazing Race, 9:30 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Mar. 14
Girls5eva: Season 3, Netflix
9-1-1, 8 p.m., ABC
Grey’s Anatomy, 9 p.m., ABC
Station 19, 10 p.m., ABC

Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln in Apple TV+’s Manhunt. (Photo by Apple TV+)

Friday, Mar. 15
Manhunt, Apple TV+

Saturday, Mar. 16
55th NAACP Image Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/BET

Sunday, Mar. 17
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, MGM+
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 8 p.m. TLC
Nolly, 9 p.m., PBS
Alice & Jack, 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Mar. 18
Photographer, tbd, Nat Geo

Wednesday, Mar. 20
Palm Royale, Apple TV+

Thursday, Mar. 21
3 Body Problem, Netflix
Road House, Prime Video [movie]

Monday, Mar. 25
Lethally Blonde: Season 1, 10 p.m., ID

March TBD
The Thundermans Return, Paramount+ [movie]

April

Wednesday, Apr. 3
A Brief History of the Future, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Apr. 4
Música, Prime Video [movie]

Saturday, Apr. 6
Say Yes to the Dress, 8 p.m., TLC

Sunday, Apr. 7
2024 CMT Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
MaryLand, 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Apr. 12
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, tbd, Nat Geo
Fallout: Season 1, Prime Video

Friday, Apr. 19
Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, Netflix

Wednesday, Apr. 24
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, 8 p.m., TLC

May

Thursday, May 2
The Idea of You, Prime Video [movie]

Wednesday, May 15
Blood of Zeus, Netflix

Thursday, May 16
Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 1, Netflix

June

Thursday, June 13
Bridgerton: Season 3, Part 2, Netflix

Sunday, June 16
77th Annual Tony Awards, tbd, CBS/Paramount+

Thursday, June 27
The Blue Angels, Prime Video [movie]

July


Friday, July 26
Olympic Games Paris 2024 – Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBC/Peacock

September

Thursday, Sept. 26
2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock

December

December TBD
Charlotte’s Web, Max

TBD 2024

High Potential, ABC

American Rust: Season 2, Amazon Freevee

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2, AMC+
Orphan Black: Echoes, AMC/AMC+/BBC America
Parish, AMC

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde, Bravo

After Midnight, CBS
Matlock, CBS
Poppa’s House, CBS

Jodie, Comedy Central

The Force, The CW
The Great American Bakeover, The CW
The Librarians: Next Chapter, The CW
Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, The CW

Diego Luna in ANDOR season 1 finale

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+
Dragon Stalker, Disney+
Eyes of Wakanda, Disney+
The Doomies, Disney+
Marvel Zombies, Disney+
Moana: The Series, Disney+
RoboGobo, Disney+/Disney Jr.
Star Wars: The Acolyte, Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Disney+
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disney+
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2, Disney+
Tiana, Disney+
Win or Lose, Disney+
X-Men, Disney+
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney+

The Jinx: Part 2, HBO
My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child, HBO
The Sympathizer, HBO

Interior Chinatown, Hulu
We Were the Lucky Ones, Hulu

Dance Moms Reunion, Lifetime

Hacks: Season 3, Max
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Max
The Penguin, Max

Hotel Cocaine, MGM+

The Americas, NBC

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix
Basma, Netflix [movie]
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Netflix [movie]
Blame the Game, Netflix [movie]
Big Mouth: Season 8, Netflix
Chakda ‘Xpress, Netflix [movie]
City Hunter, Netflix [movie]
Code 8: Part II, Netflix [movie]
Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix
Deliver Me, Netflix
Devil May Cry, Netflix
The Electric State, Netflix [movie]
Escape from Hat, Netflix [movie]

 

Exploding Kittens. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Exploding Kittens, Netflix
A Family Affair, Netflix [movie]
Ferry 2, Netflix [movie]
GTMAX, Netflix [movie]
Havoc, Netflix [movie]
Heart of the Hunter, Netflix [movie]
An Honest Life, Netflix [movie]
In Your Dreams, Netflix [movie]
Irish Wish, Netflix [movie]
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Netflix
Let Go, Netflix [movie]
The Mothership, Netflix [movie]
Monkey Man, Netflix [movie]
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix
The Night Agent: Season 2, Netflix
A Part of You, Netflix [movie]
Pedro Páramo, Netflix [movie]
Players, Netflix [movie]

Noah Centineo stars in <I>The Recruit</i> on Netflix.

The Recruit: Season 2, Netflix
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Netflix [movie]
Shirley, Netflix [movie]
Shout It Out Loud, Netflix [movie]
Soweto Love Story, Netflix [movie]
Spellbound, Netflix [movie]
Stolen, Netflix [movie]
That Christmas, Netflix [movie]
The Old Guard 2, Netflix [movie]
Our Oceans, Netflix
Our Living World, Netflix

 

Ripley. Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley Cr. Netflix © 2023

Ripley, Netflix
The Thanksgiving Text, Netflix [movie]
Thelma the Unicorn, Netflix [movie]
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Netflix
The Town, Netflix
Trigger Warning, Netflix [movie]
Ultraman: Rising, Netflix [movie]
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4, Netflix
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Tomotaka Shibayama film, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Wallace and Gromit film, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Xavier Gens film, Netflix [movie]
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3, Netflix
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Netflix [movie]

The Spiderwick Chronicles, The Roku Channel

500 Days in the Wild, Paramount+ [movie]
1944, Paramount+
2024, Paramount+
Dating Naked, Paramount+
Knuckles, Paramount+
Untitled South Park Movie 1, Paramount+ [movie]
Untitled South Park Movie 2, Paramount+ [movie]

Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz, Faith Omole as Bisma, Anjana Vasan as Amina, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha and Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira in We Are Lady Parts. (Photo by Laura Radford / Peacock)

Caillou, Peaocck
Community: The Movie, Peacock [movie]
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Peacock
Those About to Die, Peacock
We Are Lady Parts: Season 2, Peacock

Matilda De Angelis in Citadel: Diana.

Black, White and Blue, Prime Video [movie]
Citadel: Diana, Prime Video
Divorce In The Black, Prime Video [movie]
Hedda, Prime Video [movie]
Holland, Michigan, Prime Video [movie]
House of Spoils, Prime Video [movie]
The Jealousy Man, Prime Video [movie]
My Spy: The Eternal City, Prime Video [movie]
Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video
Space Cadet, Prime Video [movie]

Outlander: Season 7, Part B, Starz

SurrealEstate, Syfy

The Joe Schmo Show, TBS

