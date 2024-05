The Best Movies of 1999, Ranked by Tomatometer

Welcome to the best movies of 1999, ranked by Tomatometer!

1999 has a reputation for arguably the best year for movies of the ’90s, a strong feat considering its direct competitor is the dream team that was 1994’s cinematic batch. But for every Lion King, Pulp Fiction, Clerks, and Shawshank, 1999’s got an answer. Toy Story 2. Fight Club. Office Space. The Green Mile.

1999 was like a culmination of what had thrived during the decade, like the American independent cinema (literally the hilarious doc called American Movie), the adventure blockbuster (The Mummy), animation both computerized and traditional (Toy Story 2, The Iron Giant), increased international appetite (All About My Mother, Run Lola Run), and the entire Hollywood class of mid-budget adult thrillers, like The Thomas Crown Affair, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Arlington Road, Double Jeopardy…that list goes on.

One running theme of 1999 can be found concentrated in Being John Malkovich, American Beauty, Office Space, and Fight Club. An exploration of modern malaise and boredom, albeit from a specific middle-class vantage.

The introduction of the internet and screeching modems to homes across America fostered new, expanded, and sometimes clashing realities, put on screen with eXistenz, The Thirteenth Floor, and The Matrix.

Classic high school movies were also a 1999 forte, with American Pie, Election, 10 Things I Hate About You, SLC Punk, Never Been Kissed, Varsity Blues, Cruel Intentions, and But I’m a Cheerleader.

Comedies of all stripes thrived, from the romantic (Notting Hill), the controversial (Dogma, South Park: The Movie), black-lensed (The Wood, Life, The Best Man), and broad mainstream (Big Daddy, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Analyze This).

The horror genre languished in the ’90s, but in its twilight we got the Sixth Sense/Blair Witch/Sleepy Hollow hat trick.

Continue on for our guide the best movies of 1999. It starts with every Certified Fresh film of the year. Those are followed by Fresh movies, and then Rotten movies with positive Audience Scores.

#10 American Movie (1999) 94% #10 Adjusted Score: 95763% Critics Consensus: Well worth watching for film buffs and anyone who believes in following your dreams, American Movie is a warm, funny, and engrossing ode to creative passion. Synopsis: In this cult-favorite documentary, Mark Borchardt, an aspiring filmmaker from a working-class Wisconsin background, is set on finishing his low-budget... In this cult-favorite documentary, Mark Borchardt, an aspiring filmmaker from a working-class Wisconsin background, is set on finishing his low-budget... [More] Starring: Mark Borchardt, Tom Schimmels, Monica Borchardt, Alex Borchardt Directed By: Chris Smith

#12 Election (1999) 92% #12 Adjusted Score: 97541% Critics Consensus: Election successfully combines dark humor and intelligent writing in this very witty and enjoyable film. Synopsis: Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell Directed By: Alexander Payne

#15 Go (1999) 91% #15 Adjusted Score: 94285% Critics Consensus: With its sharp dialogue and raucous visuals, Go entertains at an exhilarating pace. Synopsis: Grocery store clerk Simon (Desmond Askew) occasionally sells drugs from his cash register at work, so when soap opera actors... Grocery store clerk Simon (Desmond Askew) occasionally sells drugs from his cash register at work, so when soap opera actors... [More] Starring: Desmond Askew, Taye Diggs, William Fichtner, J.E. Freeman Directed By: Doug Liman

#16 October Sky (1999) 91% #16 Adjusted Score: 94172% Critics Consensus: Rich in sweet sincerity, intelligence, and good old-fashioned inspirational drama, October Sky is a coming-of-age story with a heart to match its Hollywood craftsmanship. Synopsis: John Hickam (Chris Cooper) is a West Virginia coal miner who loves his job and expects his sons, Jim (Scott... John Hickam (Chris Cooper) is a West Virginia coal miner who loves his job and expects his sons, Jim (Scott... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Chris Owen Directed By: Joe Johnston

#27 Liberty Heights (1999) 86% #27 Adjusted Score: 87763% Critics Consensus: A moving film with moments of humor, Liberty Heights succeeds in capturing the feel of the '50s with great performances and sensitive direction. Synopsis: This semi-autobiographical film by Barry Levinson follows various members of the Kurtzman clan, a Jewish family living in suburban Baltimore... This semi-autobiographical film by Barry Levinson follows various members of the Kurtzman clan, a Jewish family living in suburban Baltimore... [More] Starring: Adrien Brody, Ben Foster, Orlando Jones, Bebe Neuwirth Directed By: Barry Levinson

#30 Notting Hill (1999) 84% #30 Adjusted Score: 88977% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell

#34 Audition (1999) 83% #34 Adjusted Score: 86681% Critics Consensus: An audacious, unsettling Japanese horror film from director Takashi Miike, Audition entertains as both a grisly shocker and a psychological drama. Synopsis: This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer... This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer... [More] Starring: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina, Jun Kunimura, Miyuki Matsuda Directed By: Takashi Miike

#36 Bowfinger (1999) 81% #36 Adjusted Score: 86315% Critics Consensus: A witty commentary on modern film-making, with enough jokes to keep it entertaining throughout. Synopsis: On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... [More] Starring: Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Heather Graham, Christine Baranski Directed By: Frank Oz

#53 The Wind Will Carry Us (1999) 97% #53 Adjusted Score: 97804% Critics Consensus: The Wind Will Carry Us slowly casts its transporting spell as writer-director Abbas Kiarostami explores ineffable themes with patience and grace. Synopsis: A group of people from the city arrive in a little village with a different kind of mission. They pretend... A group of people from the city arrive in a little village with a different kind of mission. They pretend... [More] Starring: Behzad Dourani Directed By: Abbas Kiarostami

#59 The War Zone (1999) 84% #59 Adjusted Score: 84804% Critics Consensus: With the well-acted The War Zone, debuting director Tim Roth finds moments of beauty in a tale of stark horror -- and marks himself as a talent to watch behind the camera. Synopsis: After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... [More] Starring: Ray Winstone, Tilda Swinton, Lara Belmont, Freddie Cunliffe Directed By: Tim Roth

#64 Trick (1999) 79% #64 Adjusted Score: 79353% Critics Consensus: By portraying its love story as nothing less than conventional, Trick avoids genre tropes to create a simple, effective romance. Synopsis: It's lust at first sight when Gabriel (Christian Campbell), a songwriter with Broadway ambitions, runs into Mark (John Paul Pitoc),... It's lust at first sight when Gabriel (Christian Campbell), a songwriter with Broadway ambitions, runs into Mark (John Paul Pitoc),... [More] Starring: Christian Campbell, J.P. Pitoc, Tori Spelling, Steve Hayes Directed By: Jim Fall

#73 Tuvalu (1999) 73% #73 Adjusted Score: 73467% Critics Consensus: Though a challenging watch, Tuvalu is visually striking and intriguingly quirky. Synopsis: A poetic fairy-tale told only with images and international dialogue. The characters revolve around an old public swimming pool in... A poetic fairy-tale told only with images and international dialogue. The characters revolve around an old public swimming pool in... [More] Starring: Denis Lavant, Chulpan Khamatova, Philippe Clay, Terrence Gillespie Directed By: Veit Helmer

#84 Titus (1999) 69% #84 Adjusted Score: 72342% Critics Consensus: The movie stretches too long to be entertaining despite a strong cast. Synopsis: Returning from 40 years at war with the Goths, the Roman general Titus Andronicus (Anthony Hopkins) executes the eldest son... Returning from 40 years at war with the Goths, the Roman general Titus Andronicus (Anthony Hopkins) executes the eldest son... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Lange, Alan Cumming, Colm Feore Directed By: Julie Taymor

#85 Dogma (1999) 68% #85 Adjusted Score: 74330% Critics Consensus: Provocative and audacious, Dogma is an uneven but thoughtful religious satire that's both respectful and irreverent. Synopsis: Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Linda Fiorentino, Matt Damon, George Carlin Directed By: Kevin Smith

#98 Wonderland (1999) 63% #98 Adjusted Score: 66003% Critics Consensus: A film that tackles something as simple as everyday life and succeeds beatifully. The witty script and clever direction keep the film flowing, while the superb acting keeps it alive. It doesn't aim for the sky and for that reason it hits its mark. Synopsis: An intimate portrait of three generations of one family during a weekend in London. As boisterous "Bonfire Night" celebrations are... An intimate portrait of three generations of one family during a weekend in London. As boisterous "Bonfire Night" celebrations are... [More] Starring: Shirley Henderson, Gina McKee, Molly Parker, Ian Hart Directed By: Michael Winterbottom

#103 The Mummy (1999) 62% #103 Adjusted Score: 66864% Critics Consensus: It's difficult to make a persuasive argument for The Mummy as any kind of meaningful cinematic achievement, but it's undeniably fun to watch. Synopsis: The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in... The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in... [More] Starring: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo Directed By: Stephen Sommers