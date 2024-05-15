The Best Movies of 1999, Ranked by Tomatometer
Welcome to the best movies of 1999, ranked by Tomatometer!
1999 has a reputation for arguably the best year for movies of the ’90s, a strong feat considering its direct competitor is the dream team that was 1994’s cinematic batch. But for every Lion King, Pulp Fiction, Clerks, and Shawshank, 1999’s got an answer. Toy Story 2. Fight Club. Office Space. The Green Mile.
1999 was like a culmination of what had thrived during the decade, like the American independent cinema (literally the hilarious doc called American Movie), the adventure blockbuster (The Mummy), animation both computerized and traditional (Toy Story 2, The Iron Giant), increased international appetite (All About My Mother, Run Lola Run), and the entire Hollywood class of mid-budget adult thrillers, like The Thomas Crown Affair, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Arlington Road, Double Jeopardy…that list goes on.
One running theme of 1999 can be found concentrated in Being John Malkovich, American Beauty, Office Space, and Fight Club. An exploration of modern malaise and boredom, albeit from a specific middle-class vantage.
The introduction of the internet and screeching modems to homes across America fostered new, expanded, and sometimes clashing realities, put on screen with eXistenz, The Thirteenth Floor, and The Matrix.
Classic high school movies were also a 1999 forte, with American Pie, Election, 10 Things I Hate About You, SLC Punk, Never Been Kissed, Varsity Blues, Cruel Intentions, and But I’m a Cheerleader.
Comedies of all stripes thrived, from the romantic (Notting Hill), the controversial (Dogma, South Park: The Movie), black-lensed (The Wood, Life, The Best Man), and broad mainstream (Big Daddy, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Analyze This).
The horror genre languished in the ’90s, but in its twilight we got the Sixth Sense/Blair Witch/Sleepy Hollow hat trick.
Continue on for our guide the best movies of 1999. It starts with every Certified Fresh film of the year. Those are followed by Fresh movies, and then Rotten movies with positive Audience Scores.
#1
Adjusted Score: 108642%
Critics Consensus: The rare sequel that arguably improves on its predecessor, Toy Story 2 uses inventive storytelling, gorgeous animation, and a talented cast to deliver another rich moviegoing experience for all ages.
Synopsis:
Woody (Tom Hanks) is stolen from his home by toy dealer Al McWhiggin (Wayne Knight), leaving Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen)... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 102356%
Critics Consensus: Almodovar weaves together a magnificent tapestry of femininity with an affectionate wink to classics of theater and cinema in this poignant story of love, loss and compassion.
Synopsis:
New friends help a woman (Cecilia Roth) struggling to get her life in order after her son's (Eloy Azorín) death.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 99665%
Critics Consensus: The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg is an affectionate, often very funny portrait of a baseball pioneer.
Synopsis:
"The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg" is a humorous and nostalgic documentary about an extraordinary baseball player who transcended... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 103063%
Critics Consensus: The endearing Iron Giant tackles ambitious topics and complex human relationships with a steady hand and beautifully animated direction from Brad Bird.
Synopsis:
In this animated adaptation of Ted Hughes' Cold War fable, a giant alien robot (Vin Diesel) crash-lands near the small... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 102781%
Critics Consensus: Intelligent, compelling, and packed with strong performances, The Insider is a potent corporate thriller.
Synopsis:
After seeking the expertise of former "Big Tobacco" executive Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe), seasoned TV producer Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino)... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 97650%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In a poverty-stricken village, a teacher goes away for a month and leaves a barely literate teenage girl (Minzhi Wei)... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 100612%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and highly original, Being John Malkovich supports its wild premise with skillful direction and a stellar ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
In this quirky cult-favorite comedy, unemployed New York City puppeteer Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) reluctantly takes a temp job as... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100443%
Critics Consensus: Three Kings successfully blends elements of action, drama, and comedy into a thoughtful, exciting movie on the Gulf War.
Synopsis:
Just after the end of the Gulf War, four American soldiers decide to steal a cache of Saddam Hussein's hidden... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 99146%
Critics Consensus: With strong performances and director David Lynch at the helm, The Straight Story steers past sentimental byways on its ambling journey across the American heartland.
Synopsis:
A retired farmer and widower in his 70s, Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth) learns one day that his distant brother Lyle... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 95763%
Critics Consensus: Well worth watching for film buffs and anyone who believes in following your dreams, American Movie is a warm, funny, and engrossing ode to creative passion.
Synopsis:
In this cult-favorite documentary, Mark Borchardt, an aspiring filmmaker from a working-class Wisconsin background, is set on finishing his low-budget... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 97867%
Critics Consensus: More fun than a barrel of Jean-Paul Sartre, pic's energy riffs on an engaging love story and really human performances while offering a series of what-ifs and a blood-stirring soundtrack.
Synopsis:
In this visually and conceptually impressive film, two-bit Berlin criminal Manni (Moritz Bleibtreu) delivers some smuggled loot for his boss,... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 97541%
Critics Consensus: Election successfully combines dark humor and intelligent writing in this very witty and enjoyable film.
Synopsis:
Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 95905%
Critics Consensus: Crafted with eccentric moodiness and style by Steven Soderbergh, The Limey is also a gritty neo-noir showcase for the talent of leading man Terence Stamp.
Synopsis:
The Limey follows Wilson (Terence Stamp), a tough English ex-con who travels to Los Angeles to avenge his daughter's death.... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 93706%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This documentary by lauded German filmmaker Wim Wenders follows renowned guitarist Ry Cooder and his son, Joachim, as they travel... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 94285%
Critics Consensus: With its sharp dialogue and raucous visuals, Go entertains at an exhilarating pace.
Synopsis:
Grocery store clerk Simon (Desmond Askew) occasionally sells drugs from his cash register at work, so when soap opera actors... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 94172%
Critics Consensus: Rich in sweet sincerity, intelligence, and good old-fashioned inspirational drama, October Sky is a coming-of-age story with a heart to match its Hollywood craftsmanship.
Synopsis:
John Hickam (Chris Cooper) is a West Virginia coal miner who loves his job and expects his sons, Jim (Scott... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 96330%
Critics Consensus: Intelligent and humorous satire with an excellent cast -- no previous Trekkie knowledge needed to enjoy this one.
Synopsis:
The stars of a 1970s sci-fi show - now scraping a living through re-runs and sci-fi conventions - are beamed... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 93736%
Critics Consensus: Harrowing yet stirring, Boys Don't Cry powerfully commemorates the life -- and brutally unjust death -- of transgender teen Brandon Teena.
Synopsis:
Young female-to-male transgender Brandon Teena (Hilary Swank) leaves his hometown under threat when his ex-girlfriend's brother discovers that he's biologically... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 91763%
Critics Consensus: A gripping examination of sexual taboos, set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, bolstered by a subtly shaded script and a strong cast.
Synopsis:
In 1943, while the Allies are bombing Berlin and the Gestapo is purging the capital of Jews, a dangerous love... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 93977%
Critics Consensus: Disney's Tarzan takes the well-known story to a new level with spirited animation, a brisk pace, and some thrilling action set-pieces..
Synopsis:
In this Disney animated tale, the orphaned Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) grows up in the remote African wilderness, raised by the... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 89368%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
One chilly night, on a Paris bridge, a girl leans out over the Seine with tears in her eyes, contemplating... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 89312%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Pregnant Felicia (Elaine Cassidy) has come to England to look for her boyfriend, who she knows works in a factory... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 96826%
Critics Consensus: Flawlessly cast and brimming with dark, acid wit, American Beauty is a smart, provocative high point of late '90s mainstream Hollywood film.
Synopsis:
Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey) is a gainfully employed suburban husband and father. Fed up with his boring, stagnant existence, he... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 94642%
Critics Consensus: Full of creepy campfire scares, mock-doc The Blair Witch Project keeps audiences in the dark about its titular villain, proving once more that imagination can be as scary as anything onscreen.
Synopsis:
Found video footage tells the tale of three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams) who've traveled to... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 94134%
Critics Consensus: M Night Shayamalan's The Sixth Sense is a twisty ghost story with all the style of a classical Hollywood picture, but all the chills of a modern horror flick.
Synopsis:
Young Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) is haunted by a dark secret: he is visited by ghosts. Cole is frightened... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 88270%
Critics Consensus: Robert Altman's gift for diffuse storytelling is employed to breezily enjoyable effect in Cookie's Fortune, a mirthful caper that layers on a generous helping of Southern charm.
Synopsis:
After learning that her aunt, an elderly Mississippi widow (Patricia Neal), has taken her own life, Camille (Glenn Close) hatches... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 87763%
Critics Consensus: A moving film with moments of humor, Liberty Heights succeeds in capturing the feel of the '50s with great performances and sensitive direction.
Synopsis:
This semi-autobiographical film by Barry Levinson follows various members of the Kurtzman clan, a Jewish family living in suburban Baltimore... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 88537%
Critics Consensus: Beau Travail finds director Claire Denis drawing on classic literature to construct a modern tragedy fueled by timeless desires.
Synopsis:
Foreign Legion officer, Galoup, recalls his once glorious life, leading troops in the Gulf of Djibouti. His existence there was... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 91894%
Critics Consensus: With Matt Damon's unsettling performance offering a darkly twisted counterpoint to Anthony Minghella's glossy direction, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a suspense thriller that lingers.
Synopsis:
To be young and carefree amid the blue waters and idyllic landscape of sun-drenched Italy in the late 1950s; that's... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 88977%
Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads.
Synopsis:
William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 88864%
Critics Consensus: An innovative blend of samurai and gangster lifestyles.
Synopsis:
Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) is a contract killer, a master of his trade who can whirl a gun at warp... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 85889%
Critics Consensus: Gloomy Sunday is beautiful, well-acted, and every bit as downcast as its title.
Synopsis:
A woman who loves two men (Joachim Król, Stefano Dionisi) in World War II Germany inspires one to write a... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 93672%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the Wachowskis' imaginative vision, The Matrix is a smartly crafted combination of spectacular action and groundbreaking special effects.
Synopsis:
Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), an elusive figure considered to be the most dangerous man alive, can... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 86681%
Critics Consensus: An audacious, unsettling Japanese horror film from director Takashi Miike, Audition entertains as both a grisly shocker and a psychological drama.
Synopsis:
This disturbing Japanese thriller follows Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a widower who decides to start dating again. Aided by a film-producer... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 84834%
Critics Consensus: Strong performances add authenticity and depth.
Synopsis:
Whenever trouble strikes in one of her relationships, single mother Mary Jo Walker (Janet McTeer) and her daughter, Ava (Kimberly... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 86315%
Critics Consensus: A witty commentary on modern film-making, with enough jokes to keep it entertaining throughout.
Synopsis:
On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 85808%
Critics Consensus: Mike Judge lampoons the office grind with its inspired mix of sharp dialogue and witty one-liners.
Synopsis:
Corporate drone Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) hates his soul-killing job at software company Initech. While undergoing hypnotherapy, Peter is left... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 85202%
Critics Consensus: The Virgin Suicides drifts with a dreamlike melancholy that may strike some audiences as tedious, but Sofia Coppola's feature debut is a mature meditation on disaffected youth.
Synopsis:
In an ordinary suburban house, on a lovely tree-lined street, in the middle of 1970s America, lived the five beautiful,... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 84356%
Critics Consensus: Its jokes are profoundly bold and rude but incredibly funny at the same time.
Synopsis:
In this feature film based on the hit animated series, the third graders of South Park sneak into an R-rated... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 89431%
Critics Consensus: Solid acting, amazing direction, and elaborate production design make Fight Club a wild ride.
Synopsis:
A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 85668%
Critics Consensus: Though The Green Mile is long, critics say it's an absorbing, emotionally powerful experience.
Synopsis:
Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) walked the mile with a variety of cons. He had never encountered someone like John Coffey... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 80932%
Critics Consensus: Slight yet ultimately absorbing, Jesus' Son makes effective use of its period setting and talented ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
Set in the early 1970's, "Jesus' Son" is a series of linked yet discrete stories that chart the to-hell-and-back journey... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 81244%
Critics Consensus: An authentic portrayal of homosexuality in high school, Get Real is an engaging dramedy that doesn't sermonize its audience nor trivialize its characters.
Synopsis:
Steven (Ben Silverstone) spends his school days longing for all-star athlete John (Brad Gorton). But John has a gorgeous girlfriend,... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 81116%
Critics Consensus: Solid performances, bold direction.
Synopsis:
Fanny (Frances O'Connor), born into a poor family, is sent away to live with wealthy uncle Sir Thomas (Harold Pinter),... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 79594%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A stranded woman (Michele Hicks) nurses the sickly one of conjoined twins (Michael Polish, Mark Polish) and then seduces both.... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 79439%
Critics Consensus: Critics praise Woody Allen's Sweet and Lowdown for its charming, light-hearted comedy and quality acting.
Synopsis:
Emmet Ray (Sean Penn) isn't an easy guy to be around -- among other things, he's inconsiderate and egomaniacal. He... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 78481%
Critics Consensus: This fun and moral tale entertains both first-time Seasame Street watchers and seasoned veterans.
Synopsis:
Elmo loves his fuzzy, well-worn blue blanket more than anything in the whole world. Elmo's blanket gets sucked into colorful,... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 82965%
Critics Consensus: Kubrick's intense study of the human psyche yields an impressive cinematic work.
Synopsis:
After Dr. Bill Hartford's (Tom Cruise) wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), admits to having sexual fantasies about a man she met,... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 78382%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mild-mannered composer Jason Kinsky (David Thewlis) hires Shandurai (Thandie Newton), a medical student and recent immigrant from Africa, to work... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 78342%
Critics Consensus: Gooey, slimy, grotesque fun.
Synopsis:
Video game designer Allegra Geller (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has created a virtual reality game called eXistenZ. After a crazed fan... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 78371%
Critics Consensus: Stunning and compelling, Scorsese and Cage succeed at satisfying the audience.
Synopsis:
After a disheartening and haunting career wears him down, New York City paramedic Frank Pierce (Nicolas Cage) begins to collapse... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 98086%
Critics Consensus: Smart and engaging, The Winslow Boy finds David Mamet bringing his talents to bear on period drama, with easily commendable results.
Synopsis:
When 14-year-old Ronnie Winslow (Guy Edwards) is expelled from the Royal Naval College for theft, his father, Arthur (Nigel Hawthorne),... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 97804%
Critics Consensus: The Wind Will Carry Us slowly casts its transporting spell as writer-director Abbas Kiarostami explores ineffable themes with patience and grace.
Synopsis:
A group of people from the city arrive in a little village with a different kind of mission. They pretend... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 96409%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The heartwarming story of the relationship that develops between a shy young boy and his kind teacher in 1936 Spain.... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 90128%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Solas" is a drama of Spanish women whose emotional life is as rich as their surroundings are poor. Ana Fernandez... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 87692%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"Shower" is a heartwarming story that examines the current state of Chinese culture where cherished traditions are being abandoned by... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 87086%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two people (Nathalie Baye, Sergi López) meet through a personal ad and begin a sexual relationship, but they have trouble... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 87485%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young Parsi girl discovers the truth about human nature as friends turn foes while the city is set aflame... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 84804%
Critics Consensus: With the well-acted The War Zone, debuting director Tim Roth finds moments of beauty in a tale of stark horror -- and marks himself as a talent to watch behind the camera.
Synopsis:
After his family relocates from London to rural Devon, sullen British teen Tom (Freddie Cunliffe) spends most of his time... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 84305%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Traumatized by a horrific incident from her childhood, petty criminal Nikki (Frances O'Connor) picks up lonely businessmen and robs them... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 83657%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Amateur filmmakers and self-professed science fiction geeks Mark (Eric McCormack) and Robert (Rafer Weigel) cannot help parsing their adult lives... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 82030%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Set in the 20th Century BC, "The Emperor and the Assasin" tells the story of Ying Zheng, a power-hungry heir... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 80410%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Soccer fanatic Griffin Midge repeatedly disappoints his parents. Portia Thornton sparks a relationship with a penniless refugee, much to the... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 79353%
Critics Consensus: By portraying its love story as nothing less than conventional, Trick avoids genre tropes to create a simple, effective romance.
Synopsis:
It's lust at first sight when Gabriel (Christian Campbell), a songwriter with Broadway ambitions, runs into Mark (John Paul Pitoc),... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 78804%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The residents of Ho Chi Minh City face rapid Westernization and widespread poverty. Retired Marine James Hager (Harvey Keitel) arrives... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 78523%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Werner Herzog, an iconic filmmaker of German cinema, steps before the camera in this revelatory documentary, in which he focuses... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 77748%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Judy Berlin is an aspiring actress whose zippy idealism is at odds with her small suburban community, where a solar... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 76185%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After an accident with a black Jaguar, a meek and indecisive rental car clerk is forced to visit the Yakuza's... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 76665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The story of three generations of the Sonnenscheins, a Jewish-Hungarian family that began when Hungary was ruled by the Austro-Hungarian... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 75899%
Critics Consensus: A symphony of storytelling whose lulls lead to satisfying crescendos, The Red Violin weaves a centuries-long saga with the journey of a single instrument.
Synopsis:
The intricate history of a beautiful antique violin is traced from its creation in Cremona, Italy, in 1681, where a... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 74916%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
"The Five Senses" is a drama pivoting around the five senses -- touch, taste, hearing, smell and vision -- and... [More]
Directed By:
#72
Adjusted Score: 74086%
Critics Consensus: An impressive showcase for Diane Lane and an assured debut from director Tony Goldwyn, A Walk on the Moon finds absorbing period drama within a family at a crossroads.
Synopsis:
Unfulfilled housewife Pearl Kantrowitz (Diane Lane) suffers in quiet misery as the tumultuous events of the summer of 1969 unfold... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 73467%
Critics Consensus: Though a challenging watch, Tuvalu is visually striking and intriguingly quirky.
Synopsis:
A poetic fairy-tale told only with images and international dialogue. The characters revolve around an old public swimming pool in... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 75003%
Critics Consensus: With a strong cast and a host of well-defined characters, The Best Man is an intelligent, funny romantic comedy that marks an impressive debut for writer/director Malcolm D. Lee.
Synopsis:
After writing a soon-to-be bestselling novel, writer and committed bachelor Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) attempts to hide the fact that... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 73199%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a traumatic accident years ago that left others dead, Joe Gastineau (David Strathairn) has lived a life full of... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 72636%
Critics Consensus: Time Regained's unorthodox approach to adapting its classic source material is flawed, but the end result remains a curiously compelling drama.
Synopsis:
The film begins in 1922; Marcel Proust is on his deathbed. Looking through photographs, he reflects on his past, recalling... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 76259%
Critics Consensus: The Cider House Rules derives affecting drama from wonderful performances, lovely visuals, and an old-fashioned feel.
Synopsis:
The film follows the life of Homer Wells (Tobey Maguire), a precocious orphan who leaves his lifelong home and his... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 75300%
Critics Consensus: Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger add strong performances to an unexpectedly clever script, elevating 10 Things (slightly) above typical teen fare.
Synopsis:
Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) is beautiful, smart and quite abrasive to most of her fellow teens, meaning that she doesn't... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 71185%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman's (Françoise Fabian) three grown daughters, each with troubles of her own, try to comfort her after her second... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 76274%
Critics Consensus: It isn't Tim Burton's best work, but Sleepy Hollow entertains with its stunning visuals and creepy atmosphere.
Synopsis:
Set in 1799, "Sleepy Hollow" is based on Washington Irving's classic tale "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Faithful to the... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 70522%
Critics Consensus: Solomon & Gaenor's tale of star-crossed lovers is admittedly familiar, but the chemistry between its well-chosen leads is enough to break hearts all over again.
Synopsis:
"Solomon and Gaenor" tells the moving and passionate story of illicit love between a Welsh girl and a Jewish boy.... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 73977%
Critics Consensus: Analyze This is a satisfying comedy with great performances by De Niro and Crystal.
Synopsis:
When doctors tell a mob boss (Robert De Niro) that he is suffering from anxiety attacks, he seeks the help... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 73751%
Critics Consensus: Sleek, stylish, and painlessly diverting, The Thomas Crown Affair is a remake of uncommon charm.
Synopsis:
Bored billionaire Thomas Crown (Pierce Brosnan) decides to entertain himself by stealing a Monet from a reputed museum. When Catherine... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 72342%
Critics Consensus: The movie stretches too long to be entertaining despite a strong cast.
Synopsis:
Returning from 40 years at war with the Goths, the Roman general Titus Andronicus (Anthony Hopkins) executes the eldest son... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 74330%
Critics Consensus: Provocative and audacious, Dogma is an uneven but thoughtful religious satire that's both respectful and irreverent.
Synopsis:
Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 73089%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Bacon's acting is so genuine that it's creepy and director David Keopp knows how to create true suspense.
Synopsis:
Blue-collar family man Tom Witzky (Kevin Bacon) scoffs at supernatural phenomena -- until he lets his wife's sister, Lisa (Illeana... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 68579%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A teen (Noah Fleiss) with an alcoholic, abusive father (Val Kilmer) and a harsh mother (Karen Young) turns to theft... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 68410%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The humorous, harsh, and movingly human coming-of-age tale of two 12 year-old boys. Romeo Brass and Gavin "Knocks" Woolley, an... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 68518%
Critics Consensus: Tango makes a few false moves, but this dance-driven fantasy steps just the right side of the line between stultifying and seductive.
Synopsis:
When Argentinean theater director Mario Suarez's (Miguel Ángel Solá) wife leaves him, he concentrates on making a movie centered around... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 70454%
Critics Consensus: Faultless production and shining performances display the Bard's talent propitiously.
Synopsis:
This version of the renowned comedic play finds the world of humans intersecting with the realm of magic. The lovely... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 69721%
Critics Consensus: Neil Jordan has good direction with solid performances from Ralph Fiennes and Julianne Moore.
Synopsis:
In the years following World War II, writer Maurice Bendrix (Ralph Fiennes) has an unexpected run-in with Henry Miles (Stephen... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 68172%
Critics Consensus: Witty and provocative.
Synopsis:
As labor strikes break out throughout the country, New York is alive with cultural revolution. Nelson Rockefeller (John Cusack) commissions... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 66255%
Critics Consensus: Tea with Mussolini contains few surprises, but this amiably ambling drama is too likable -- and well-cast -- to completely resist.
Synopsis:
In 1930s fascist Italy, adolescent Luca (Charlie Lucas) just lost his mother. His father, a callous businessman, sends him to... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 65748%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young couple (Sandrine Bonnaire, Oleg Menshikov) are trapped in the Soviet Union after being lured back by a false... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 69879%
Critics Consensus: Jim Carrey is eerily dead-on in his portrayal of Andy Kaufman, which helps to elevate Man on the Moon above the script's formulaic biopic cliches.
Synopsis:
Jim Carrey stars as the late Andy Kaufman, who was considered one of the most innovative, eccentric and enigmatic performers... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 68131%
Critics Consensus: Meryl Streep's depiction of an ordinary person doing extraordinary things transcends, inspires, and entertains.
Synopsis:
After being abandoned by her husband, depressed music teacher Roberta (Meryl Streep) lands a job teaching violin to underprivileged children... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 67187%
Critics Consensus: A suspenseful thriller led by strong cast performances built around a somewhat implausible story.
Synopsis:
Widowed when his FBI agent wife is killed by an extremist group, college professor Michael Faraday (Jeff Bridges) becomes obsessed... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 66003%
Critics Consensus: A film that tackles something as simple as everyday life and succeeds beatifully. The witty script and clever direction keep the film flowing, while the superb acting keeps it alive. It doesn't aim for the sky and for that reason it hits its mark.
Synopsis:
An intimate portrait of three generations of one family during a weekend in London. As boisterous "Bonfire Night" celebrations are... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 63692%
Critics Consensus: This debut film of Ben Hopkins' effectively evokes an atmosphere of magic and mysticism.
Synopsis:
A dairy farmer (Stuart Townsend) and an anti-Semitic aristocrat want to build a railroad station in a depressed village.... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 62917%
Critics Consensus: Merging anarchic spirit with straightforward melodrama, SLC Punk is a hit-and-miss odyssey of youthful rebellion elevated by Matthew Lillard's dramatically potent star turn.
Synopsis:
Two former geeks become 1980s punks, then party and go to concerts while deciding what to do with their lives.... [More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 62184%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unable to decide between two lovers (Johnathon Schaech, Matt Keeslar), a young woman (Kathleen Robertson) suggests they all move in... [More]
#102
Adjusted Score: 67274%
Critics Consensus: So embarrassing it's believable, American Pie succeeds in bringing back the teen movie genre.
Synopsis:
A riotous and raunchy exploration of the most eagerly anticipated -- and most humiliating -- rite of adulthood, known as... [More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 66864%
Critics Consensus: It's difficult to make a persuasive argument for The Mummy as any kind of meaningful cinematic achievement, but it's undeniably fun to watch.
Synopsis:
The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in... [More]
#104
Adjusted Score: 63214%
Critics Consensus: A charming piece of work with believable characters.
Synopsis:
Three old friends -- Mike (Omar Epps), Roland (Taye Diggs) and Slim (Richard T. Jones) -- recount memories of their... [More]
#105
Adjusted Score: 62658%
Critics Consensus: It's overly talky, but Playing By Heart benefits from witty insights into modern relationships and strong performances from an esteemed cast.
Synopsis:
In this tale of how love binds 11 random people from Los Angeles, a married couple (Sean Connery, Gena Rowlands)... [More]
#106
Adjusted Score: 61680%
Critics Consensus: Memorable moments are few and far between.
Synopsis:
Dr. Mumford (Loren Dean) is the new psychologist in a small town. His unique style of therapy draws many patients,... [More]
#107
Adjusted Score: 59398%
Critics Consensus: Sadistic violence and rote humor saddle a predictable action premise.
Synopsis:
Porter (Mel Gibson) is a thief betrayed by both his wife, Lynn (Deborah Kara Unger), and his partner, Val (Gregg... [More]
#108
Adjusted Score: 59187%
Critics Consensus: Drew Barrymore's effervescent charm is almost enough to make you forgive this teen comedy's incredibly silly storyline.
Synopsis:
Josie Geller (Drew Barrymore), a baby-faced junior copywriter at the Chicago Sun-Times, must pose as a student at her former... [More]
#109
Adjusted Score: 59597%
Critics Consensus: This darkly comic drama and its attractive young cast are easy on the eyes, but uneven performances and an uninspired script conspire to foil Cruel Intentions.
Synopsis:
Annette (Reese Witherspoon) unwittingly becomes a pawn in Sebastian's (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) deliciously diabolical wager of... [More]
#110
Adjusted Score: 57131%
Critics Consensus: Provides lots of laughs with Myers at the healm; as funny or funnier than the original.
Synopsis:
In his second screen adventure, British super spy Austin Powers must return to 1969, as arch-nemesis Dr. Evil has ventured... [More]
#111
Adjusted Score: 58161%
Critics Consensus: Sometimes entertaining, but overall Any Given Sunday is a disappointment coming from Oliver Stone.
Synopsis:
Four years ago, DAmato's (Al Pacino) Miami Sharks were at the top. Now, his team is struggling with three consecutive... [More]
#112
Adjusted Score: 56638%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful cinematography can't prevent Anna and the King from being boring and overly lengthy.
Synopsis:
Anna (Jodie Foster) has been employed to educate the king's (Chow Yun-Fat) 58 children. She knows very little of King... [More]
#113
Adjusted Score: 55342%
Critics Consensus: Miscasted performers and humor miss the mark.
Synopsis:
In this coming-of-age comedy, Tim Dunphy (Shawn Hatosy) is leading a go-nowhere existence, spending his days smoking pot and hanging... [More]
#114
Adjusted Score: 54270%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining if not over-the-top humor from a solid comic duo provides plenty of laughs.
Synopsis:
During Prohibition, loudmouth Harlem grifter Ray (Eddie Murphy) and the no-nonsense Claude (Martin Lawrence) team up on a bootlegging mission... [More]
#115
Adjusted Score: 51368%
Critics Consensus: Silly plot, over-the-top directing style.
Synopsis:
Rock-loving teens and aspiring musicians Hawk (Edward Furlong), Lex (Giuseppe Andrews), Trip (James DeBello) and Jam (Sam Huntington) can't wait... [More]
#116
Adjusted Score: 50172%
Critics Consensus: It's dark humor sometimes hits, but mostly misses the target.
Synopsis:
An annual beauty pageant in small-town Minnesota turns ridiculously competitive and ultimately chaotic in this biting comedy. Amber Atkins (Kirsten... [More]
#117
Adjusted Score: 47692%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A series of loosely connected vignettes and flashbacks explores the life of a filmmaker named Nic (Julian Sands). In one,... [More]
#118
Adjusted Score: 50356%
Critics Consensus: Baseball wins, romance loses.
Synopsis:
Forty-year-old pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is practically a dinosaur by professional baseball standards, fast approaching the end of his... [More]
#119
Adjusted Score: 46466%
Critics Consensus: Some things are Better Than Chocolate, while some are far worse — and this would-be romance fails to deliver a filling morsel.
Synopsis:
Not long after moving into her own place, Maggie (Karyn Dwyer) finds herself with two unsolicited roommates: her recently divorced... [More]
#120
Adjusted Score: 47270%
Critics Consensus: This is a predictable football movie that lacks intensity.
Synopsis:
In West Canaan, Texas, high school football reigns supreme. When starting quarterback Lance Harbor (Paul Walker) turns up injured, the... [More]
#121
Adjusted Score: 45240%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
It's 1955. Lenny is a 14-year old boy who is totally fascinated by sex. He is too scared to "do... [More]
#122
Adjusted Score: 47131%
Critics Consensus: Too broad to make any real statements, But I'm a Cheerleader isn't as sharp as it should be, but a charming cast and surprisingly emotional center may bring enough pep for viewers looking for a light social satire.
Synopsis:
Megan (Natasha Lyonne) considers herself a typical American girl. She excels in school and cheerleading, and she has a handsome... [More]
#123
Adjusted Score: 43300%
Critics Consensus: Adam Sandler acquits himself admirably, but his charm isn't enough to make up for Big Daddy's jarring shifts between crude humor and mawkish sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Thirty-two-year-old Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) has spent his whole life avoiding responsibility. But when his girlfriend dumps him for an... [More]
#124
Adjusted Score: 43187%
Critics Consensus: Though Snow Falling on Cedars is beautiful to look at, critics say the story becomes dull and tedious to sit through.
Synopsis:
Fog as thick and palpable as cotton hangs suspended over San Piedro Island. On the bay, a flickering lantern signals... [More]
#125
Adjusted Score: 41214%
Critics Consensus: This shallow police film doesn't establish any kind of rhythm.
Synopsis:
Drug lord Dwayne Gittens (LL Cool J) rules Cincinnati with an iron fist. No wonder he's known as "God" on... [More]
#126
Adjusted Score: 40763%
Critics Consensus: Soon into the student uprising, the story starts to feel like a warmed over after-school special.
Synopsis:
The topical story of a group of high school students who form a protest when they become fed up with... [More]
#127
Adjusted Score: 40624%
Critics Consensus: The lack of hockey action and authenticity left critics cold.
Synopsis:
A publicity stunt turns into the ultimate lopsided competition, when the world famous New York Rangers face off against the... [More]
#128
Adjusted Score: 38891%
Critics Consensus: Martin Lawrence lends his comedic touch, but the movie isn't much more than standard action-comedy fare.
Synopsis:
When a heist goes wrong, thief Miles (Martin Lawrence) hides a diamond at a construction site before he's arrested. After... [More]
#129
Adjusted Score: 37075%
Critics Consensus: Atmospheric, great sets and costumes, but thin plot.
Synopsis:
A Muslim ambassador exiled from his homeland, Ahmad ibn Fadlan (Antonio Banderas) finds himself in the company of Vikings. While... [More]
#130
Adjusted Score: 33143%
Critics Consensus: Handsome-looking but dramatically inert, Message in a Bottle maroons a formidable cast in a trite romance that lacks spark.
Synopsis:
During her morning jog on the beach, journalist Theresa Osborne (Robin Wright Penn) discovers a bottle protruding from the sand.... [More]
#131
Adjusted Score: 32030%
Critics Consensus: Lacks credibility and tension.
Synopsis:
Telling their parents they're going to Hawaii, recent high school grads Alice (Claire Danes) and Darlene (Kate Beckinsale) instead travel... [More]
#132
Adjusted Score: 32060%
Critics Consensus: Any real story is buried by awkward performances and contrived situations.
Synopsis:
In 1944, Jewish shop owner Jakob (Robin Williams) overhears a radio broadcast on the movements of the Soviet army while... [More]
#133
Adjusted Score: 30763%
Critics Consensus: Made-for-tv drama evokes anything but real emotion.
Synopsis:
Carla Tate (Juliette Lewis) has never been like her sisters. Sent at a young age to a school for children... [More]
#134
Adjusted Score: 30143%
Critics Consensus: Director Harmony Korine takes a big stylistic swing that will miss with most audiences, producing an unfocused and mean-spirited art film with a bitter aftertaste.
Synopsis:
A teenager (Ewen Bremner) struggles to exist amid a perverse and dysfunctional family.... [More]
#135
Adjusted Score: 33018%
Critics Consensus: A talented cast is wasted on a bland attempt at a suspenseful, serial killer flick.
Synopsis:
Policewoman Amelia Donaghy (Angelina Jolie) is in hot pursuit of a serial murderer whose calling card is a small shard... [More]
#136
Adjusted Score: 31905%
Critics Consensus: A talented cast fails to save this unremarkable thriller.
Synopsis:
Framed for the murder of her husband, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) survives the long years in prison with two burning... [More]
#137
Adjusted Score: 30609%
Critics Consensus: Bad script and confusing plot undermine the movie's impressive visuals.
Synopsis:
A man awakens to discover a bloody shirt in his house and his boss murdered the night before. Did he... [More]
#138
Adjusted Score: 28665%
Critics Consensus: A convoluted and predictable plot overshadows the performances.
Synopsis:
Years after he goes missing in the jungles of Africa, anthropologist Ethan Powell (Anthony Hopkins) resurfaces when it's discovered that... [More]
#139
Adjusted Score: 26748%
Critics Consensus: A juvenile, ugly movie that represents the worst tendencies of directors channeling Tarantino.
Synopsis:
Tired of the crime overrunning the streets of Boston, Irish Catholic twin brothers Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman... [More]
#140
Adjusted Score: 24635%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After meeting in prison in the wake of a botched grave robbery, two strangers from different echelons of English society... [More]
#141
Adjusted Score: 24410%
Critics Consensus: Bleak tale, terrible acting.
Synopsis:
Nello (Jesse James) is a lonely orphan boy who lives in poverty with his grandfather, Jehan (Jack Warden). Like his... [More]
#142
Adjusted Score: 26244%
Critics Consensus: The story is unconvincing and the acting is weak.
Synopsis:
A young woman with no strong religious beliefs, Frankie Paige (Patricia Arquette) begins having strange and violent experiences, showing signs... [More]
#143
Adjusted Score: 20650%
Critics Consensus: This one-dimensional comedy with recycled laughs will have you holding your nose.
Synopsis:
After meeting interior decorator Chelsea Turner (Bridgette Wilson) at the wedding of their mutual friends Larry (Bill Bellamy) and Holly... [More]
#144
Adjusted Score: 18579%
Critics Consensus: Trippin' struggles to balance its raunchy teen comedy elements against an unfortunate tendency toward preachy moralizing.
Synopsis:
A high-school senior, Gregory Reed (Deon Richmond) is unprepared for life after graduation. Obsessed with finding a girlfriend, Gregory often... [More]
#145
Adjusted Score: 21281%
Critics Consensus: Audiences other than children will find very little to entertain them.
Synopsis:
Ash, Misty, Brock and Pikachu face Mewtwo, a bioengineered Pokémon, and the super-Pokémon it has created. With short "Pikachu's Vacation."... [More]