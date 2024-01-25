The Shawshank Redemption (Photo by Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

The Best Movies of 1994, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the best-reviewed and most popular movies of 1994! It was a banner year for film, including the full-throated arrival of the American independent scene with Clerks breaking through and Pulp Fiction‘s nomination for Best Picture, the apex of the Disney Renaissance with The Lion King, and the release of The Shawshank Redemption, an easy argument for most beloved movie of the past 30 years.

There are three tiers to our ranking of the best movies of 1994. The first are Certified Fresh movies — films that reached a 75% Tomatometer score from at least 40 reviews. Besides everything mentioned in the opening paragraph, 1994 Certified Fresh movies include the Keanu Reeves/Sandra Bullock thriller Speed, Gillian Armstrong’s adaptation of Little Women, Tim Burton’s biopic of Ed Wood, and The Professional with prime scary Gary Oldman.

The next batch of movies are Fresh films with a positive Audience Score, including Studio Ghibli‘s Pom Poko, James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s last collaboration True Lies, John Waters’ twisted suburban satire Serial Mom, and Dumb & Dumber, co-starring Jim Carrey who was deep in his strong ’90s run (The Mask of this same year is Certified Fresh).

Following the Fresh movies are Rotten movies with strong Audience Scores. These are films that general crowds have propped up as some enduring favorites, including Stargate (which launched a sci-fi media franchise), Norman Jewison’s rom-com Only You, the controversial Natural Born Killers, and the bizarre Martin Short/Charles Grodin cult comedy Clifford.

Forrest Gump won the Academy Award for Best Picture, beating Four Weddings and a Funeral, Pulp Fiction, Quiz Show, and Shawshank. The top 10 grossing movies were led by Lion King with over $300 million, followed by Gump, True Lies, The Santa Clause, The Flintstones (with its Rotten Tomatometer and negative Audience Score, it’s the only movie here not to appear on this best-of guide), Clear and Present Danger, Speed, The Mask, Interview with the Vampire, and Maverick.

#1 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 102283% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#8 Crumb (1994) 95% #8 Adjusted Score: 97811% Critics Consensus: Crumb is a frank and surreal chronicle of artistic expression and family trauma, offering an unblinking gaze into the mind and work of cartoonist Robert Crumb that will endear as much as it unsettles. Synopsis: Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon... Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon... [More] Starring: Robert Crumb, Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Charles Crumb, Maxon Crumb Directed By: Terry Zwigoff

#14 Little Women (1994) 93% #14 Adjusted Score: 95724% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a powerhouse lineup of talented actresses, Gillian Armstrong's take on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women proves that a timeless story can succeed no matter how many times it's told. Synopsis: In this 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic, the March sisters confront growing pains, financial shortages, family tragedies and... In this 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic, the March sisters confront growing pains, financial shortages, family tragedies and... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne, Trini Alvarado, Samantha Mathis Directed By: Gillian Armstrong

#19 Clerks (1994) 90% #19 Adjusted Score: 94196% Critics Consensus: With its quirky characters and clever, quotable dialogue, Clerks is the ultimate clarion call for slackers everywhere to unite and, uh, do something we guess? Synopsis: Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... [More] Starring: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonauer Directed By: Kevin Smith

#33 The Professional (1994) 74% #33 Adjusted Score: 78716% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#66 Backbeat (1994) 68% #66 Adjusted Score: 70464% Critics Consensus: Its overly pretentious and melodramatic leanings notwithstanding, Backbeat explores the beginnings of the Fab Four with striking authenticity, soaring rock 'n' roll verve, and a strong admiration for its subjects. Synopsis: In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... [More] Starring: Sheryl Lee, Stephen Dorff, Ian Hart, Gary Bakewell Directed By: Iain Softley

#71 Reality Bites (1994) 63% #71 Adjusted Score: 67110% Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth. Synopsis: After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo Directed By: Ben Stiller