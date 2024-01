The Shawshank Redemption (Photo by Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

The Best Movies of 1994, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the best-reviewed and most popular movies of 1994! It was a banner year for film, including the full-throated arrival of the American independent scene with Clerks breaking through and Pulp Fiction‘s nomination for Best Picture, the apex of the Disney Renaissance with The Lion King, and the release of The Shawshank Redemption, an easy argument for most beloved movie of the past 30 years.

There are three tiers to our ranking of the best movies of 1994. The first are Certified Fresh movies — films that reached a 75% Tomatometer score from at least 40 reviews. Besides everything mentioned in the opening paragraph, 1994 Certified Fresh movies include the Keanu Reeves/Sandra Bullock thriller Speed, Gillian Armstrong’s adaptation of Little Women, Tim Burton’s biopic of Ed Wood, and The Professional with prime scary Gary Oldman.

The next batch of movies are Fresh films with a positive Audience Score, including Studio Ghibli‘s Pom Poko, James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s last collaboration True Lies, John Waters’ twisted suburban satire Serial Mom, and Dumb & Dumber, co-starring Jim Carrey who was deep in his strong ’90s run (The Mask of this same year is Certified Fresh).

Following the Fresh movies are Rotten movies with strong Audience Scores. These are films that general crowds have propped up as some enduring favorites, including Stargate (which launched a sci-fi media franchise), Norman Jewison’s rom-com Only You, the controversial Natural Born Killers, and the bizarre Martin Short/Charles Grodin cult comedy Clifford.

Forrest Gump won the Academy Award for Best Picture, beating Four Weddings and a Funeral, Pulp Fiction, Quiz Show, and Shawshank. The top 10 grossing movies were led by Lion King with over $300 million, followed by Gump, True Lies, The Santa Clause, The Flintstones (with its Rotten Tomatometer and negative Audience Score, it’s the only movie here not to appear on this best-of guide), Clear and Present Danger, Speed, The Mask, Interview with the Vampire, and Maverick.

#1 Hoop Dreams (1994) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 102283% Critics Consensus: One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is a rich, complex, heartbreaking, and ultimately deeply rewarding film that uses high school hoops as a jumping-off point to explore issues of race, class, and education in modern America. Synopsis: Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... Every school day, African-American teenagers William Gates and Arthur Agee travel 90 minutes each way from inner-city Chicago to St.... [More] Starring: Steve James, William Gates, Arthur Agee, Sheila Agee Directed By: Steve James

#4 Heavenly Creatures (1994) 95% #4 Adjusted Score: 103353% Critics Consensus: Dark, stylish, and captivating, Heavenly Creatures signals both the auspicious debut of Kate Winslet and the arrival of Peter Jackson as more than just a cult director. Synopsis: Wealthy and precocious teenager Juliet (Kate Winslet) transfers from England to Christchurch, New Zealand, with her family, and forms a... Wealthy and precocious teenager Juliet (Kate Winslet) transfers from England to Christchurch, New Zealand, with her family, and forms a... [More] Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Kate Winslet, Sarah Peirse, Diana Kent Directed By: Peter Jackson

#8 Crumb (1994) 95% #8 Adjusted Score: 97811% Critics Consensus: Crumb is a frank and surreal chronicle of artistic expression and family trauma, offering an unblinking gaze into the mind and work of cartoonist Robert Crumb that will endear as much as it unsettles. Synopsis: Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon... Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff creates a complex but affectionate portrait of his longtime friend, underground cartoonist Robert Crumb. A notorious curmudgeon... [More] Starring: Robert Crumb, Aline Kominsky-Crumb, Charles Crumb, Maxon Crumb Directed By: Terry Zwigoff

#14 Little Women (1994) 93% #14 Adjusted Score: 95724% Critics Consensus: Thanks to a powerhouse lineup of talented actresses, Gillian Armstrong's take on Louisa May Alcott's Little Women proves that a timeless story can succeed no matter how many times it's told. Synopsis: In this 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic, the March sisters confront growing pains, financial shortages, family tragedies and... In this 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic, the March sisters confront growing pains, financial shortages, family tragedies and... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne, Trini Alvarado, Samantha Mathis Directed By: Gillian Armstrong

#18 Nobody's Fool (1994) 91% #18 Adjusted Score: 94937% Critics Consensus: It's solidly directed by Robert Benton and stacked with fine performances from an impressive cast, but above all, Nobody's Fool is a showcase for some of Paul Newman's best late-period work. Synopsis: Donald "Sully" Sullivan (Paul Newman) is an expert at avoiding adult responsibilities. At 60, he divides all his time between... Donald "Sully" Sullivan (Paul Newman) is an expert at avoiding adult responsibilities. At 60, he divides all his time between... [More] Starring: Paul Newman, Jessica Tandy, Melanie Griffith, Bruce Willis Directed By: Robert Benton

#19 Clerks (1994) 90% #19 Adjusted Score: 94196% Critics Consensus: With its quirky characters and clever, quotable dialogue, Clerks is the ultimate clarion call for slackers everywhere to unite and, uh, do something we guess? Synopsis: Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off.... [More] Starring: Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonauer Directed By: Kevin Smith

#28 The Mask (1994) 80% #28 Adjusted Score: 83677% Critics Consensus: It misses perhaps as often as it hits, but Jim Carrey's manic bombast, Cameron Diaz' blowsy appeal, and the film's overall cartoony bombast keep The Mask afloat. Synopsis: When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene Directed By: Chuck Russell

#33 The Professional (1994) 74% #33 Adjusted Score: 78716% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#60 Forrest Gump (1994) 71% #60 Adjusted Score: 79353% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#61 True Lies (1994) 71% #61 Adjusted Score: 74849% Critics Consensus: If it doesn't reach the heights of director James Cameron's and star Arnold Schwarzenegger's previous collaborations, True Lies still packs enough action and humor into its sometimes absurd plot to entertain. Synopsis: Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down... Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down... [More] Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton Directed By: James Cameron

#64 Maverick (1994) 68% #64 Adjusted Score: 71849% Critics Consensus: It isn't terribly deep, but it's witty and undeniably charming, and the cast is obviously having fun. Synopsis: This film update of the "Maverick" TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest... This film update of the "Maverick" TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene Directed By: Richard Donner

#66 Backbeat (1994) 68% #66 Adjusted Score: 70464% Critics Consensus: Its overly pretentious and melodramatic leanings notwithstanding, Backbeat explores the beginnings of the Fab Four with striking authenticity, soaring rock 'n' roll verve, and a strong admiration for its subjects. Synopsis: In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... In 1960, close friends Stuart Sutcliffe (Stephen Dorff) and John Lennon (Ian Hart), along with bandmates Paul McCartney (Gary Bakewell),... [More] Starring: Sheryl Lee, Stephen Dorff, Ian Hart, Gary Bakewell Directed By: Iain Softley

#71 Reality Bites (1994) 63% #71 Adjusted Score: 67110% Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth. Synopsis: After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo Directed By: Ben Stiller

#79 Immortal Beloved (1994) 57% #79 Adjusted Score: 60850% Critics Consensus: A contrived romantic mystery and ponderous pacing make Immortal Beloved a not-so-joyful ode to Ludwig van Beethoven, despite Gary Oldman's best efforts to inject some passion into proceedings. Synopsis: This biography chronicles the life of infamous classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven (Gary Oldman) and his painful struggle with hearing... This biography chronicles the life of infamous classical composer Ludwig van Beethoven (Gary Oldman) and his painful struggle with hearing... [More] Starring: Gary Oldman, Jeroen Krabbé, Isabella Rossellini, Johanna ter Steege Directed By: Bernard Rose

#80 Nell (1994) 57% #80 Adjusted Score: 59036% Critics Consensus: Despite a committed performance by Jodie Foster, Nell opts for ponderous melodrama instead of engaging with the ethical dilemmas of socializing its titular wild child. Synopsis: Cut off from the modern world, Nell (Jodie Foster) is a wild child, who has lived her entire life with... Cut off from the modern world, Nell (Jodie Foster) is a wild child, who has lived her entire life with... [More] Starring: Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson, Natasha Richardson, Nick Searcy Directed By: Michael Apted

#81 Stargate (1994) 54% #81 Adjusted Score: 57330% Critics Consensus: Stargate has splashy visuals and James Spader to recommend it, but corny characterization and a clunky script makes this a portal to ho-hum. Synopsis: In modern-day Egypt, professor Daniel Jackson (James Spader) teams up with retired Army Col. Jack O'Neil (Kurt Russell) to unlock... In modern-day Egypt, professor Daniel Jackson (James Spader) teams up with retired Army Col. Jack O'Neil (Kurt Russell) to unlock... [More] Starring: Kurt Russell, James Spader, Jaye Davidson, Viveca Lindfors Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#83 Oleanna (1994) 53% #83 Adjusted Score: 53646% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Flustered college student Carol (Debra Eisenstadt) visits John (William H. Macy), one of her professors, and asks how she can... Flustered college student Carol (Debra Eisenstadt) visits John (William H. Macy), one of her professors, and asks how she can... [More] Starring: William H. Macy, Debra Eisenstadt Directed By: David Mamet