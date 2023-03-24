Jason Kempin/Getty Images

All Keanu Reeves Movies Ranked

He’s traveled through time in search of knowledge, saved Sandra Bullock from getting blown up on a bus, freed humanity from being enslaved by computer overlords, and delivered some of the most righteous vengeance ever exacted on behalf of a murdered puppy — and all that really only scratches the surface of all the stuff Keanu Reeves has been up to on the big screen. Since making his mark as a quirky young lead in the ’80s, Reeves has followed his cinematic muse all over the genre map, from hit comedies like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure to blockbuster action thrillers like Speed, John Wick, and Point Break, as well as dramatic showcases like Dangerous Liaisons and My Own Private Idaho. Also, he knows kung fu. Whoa.

#1

Toy Story 4 (2019)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 123204%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 109527%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 4 piles on more of everything -- and suggests that when it comes to a well-dressed Keanu Reeves dispatching his enemies in lethally balletic style, there can never be too much.
Synopsis: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen Ji-Dan, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#3

Speed (1994)
94%

#3
Adjusted Score: 98021%
Critics Consensus: A terrific popcorn thriller, Speed is taut, tense, and energetic, with outstanding performances from Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, and Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis: Los Angeles police officer Jack (Keanu Reeves) angers retired bomb squad member Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) by foiling his attempt... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton
Directed By: Jan de Bont

#4

Parenthood (1989)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 96148%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a delightful cast, Parenthood is a funny and thoughtfully crafted look at the best and worst moments of family life that resonates broadly.
Synopsis: Perfectionist Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) struggles with the deficiencies of his children, thinking they reflect poorly on his parenting --... [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest, Jason Robards
Directed By: Ron Howard

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 93237%
Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's love for the material is contagious in this exuberant adaptation.
Synopsis: In this Shakespearean farce, Hero (Kate Beckinsale) and her groom-to-be, Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard), team up with Claudio's commanding officer,... [More]
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 109187%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.
Synopsis: After gunning down a member of the High Table -- the shadowy international assassin's guild -- legendary hit man John... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 108377%
Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should -- which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun.
Synopsis: Retired super-assassin John Wick's plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio shows... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 93914%
Critics Consensus: Carried by the infectious charms of Ali Wong and Randall Park, Always Be My Maybe takes familiar rom-com beats and cleverly layers in smart social commentary to find its own sweet groove.
Synopsis: Childhood sweethearts have a falling out and don't speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Sasha runs into... [More]
Starring: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Buteau
Directed By: Nahnatchka Khan

#9

The Matrix (1999)
88%

#9
Adjusted Score: 94517%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the Wachowskis' imaginative vision, The Matrix is a smartly crafted combination of spectacular action and groundbreaking special effects.
Synopsis: Neo (Keanu Reeves) believes that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), an elusive figure considered to be the most dangerous man alive, can... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

#10

River's Edge (1987)
88%

#10
Adjusted Score: 88796%
Critics Consensus: A harrowing tale of aimless youth, River's Edge generates considerable tension and urgency thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast that includes Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Skye.
Synopsis: Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a... [More]
Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye
Directed By: Tim Hunter

#11

John Wick (2014)
86%

#11
Adjusted Score: 94504%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise.
Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 98899%
Critics Consensus: As wholesomely goofy as its heroes, Bill and Ted Face the Music is a rare long-belated sequel that largely recaptures the franchise's original charm.
Synopsis: The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving
Directed By: Dean Parisot

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 85835%
Critics Consensus: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are just charming, goofy, and silly enough to make this fluffy time-travel Adventure work.
Synopsis: Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are high school buddies starting a band. However, they are about to fail... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, Bernie Casey
Directed By: Stephen Herek

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 83604%
Critics Consensus: A tantalizing glimpse of a talented director and his stars all at the top of their respective games, Gus Van Sant's loose reworking of Henry IV is smart, sad and audacious.
Synopsis: In this loose adaptation of Shakespeare's "Henry IV," Mike Waters (River Phoenix) is a gay hustler afflicted with narcolepsy. Scott... [More]
Starring: River Phoenix, Keanu Reeves, James Russo, William Richert
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 82803%
Critics Consensus: Overblown in the best sense of the word, Francis Ford Coppola's vision of Bram Stoker's Dracula rescues the character from decades of campy interpretations -- and features some terrific performances to boot.
Synopsis: Adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. Gary Oldman plays Dracula whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his... [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 81189%
Critics Consensus: Though its heady themes are a departure from its predecessor, The Matrix Reloaded is a worthy sequel packed with popcorn-friendly thrills.
Synopsis: Freedom fighters Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) continue to lead the revolt against the Machine... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 95597%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, seductive, and clever, Stephen Frears' adaptation is a wickedly entertaining exploration of sexual politics.
Synopsis: The Marquise de Merteuil (Glenn Close) and the Vicomte de Valmont (John Malkovich) display the petty jealousies and jaded insouciance... [More]
Starring: Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Swoosie Kurtz
Directed By: Stephen Frears

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 77454%
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, Something's Gotta Give is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves.
Synopsis: When aging womanizer Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet), arrive at her family's beach house... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand
Directed By: Nancy Meyers

#19

Thumbsucker (2005)
71%

#19
Adjusted Score: 74856%
Critics Consensus: Though quirky coming-of-age themes are common in indie films, this one boasts a smart script and a great cast.
Synopsis: In the strange land known as suburbia, introverted adolescent Justin (Lou Pucci) spends the majority of his life pining after... [More]
Starring: Lou Taylor Pucci, Tilda Swinton, Vince Vaughn, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: Mike Mills

#20

Point Break (1991)
71%

#20
Adjusted Score: 75524%
Critics Consensus: Absurd, over-the-top, and often wildly entertaining, Point Break is here to show you that the human spirit is still alive.
Synopsis: After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a... [More]
Starring: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey, Lori Petty
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#21

Man of Tai Chi (2013)
71%

#21
Adjusted Score: 72837%
Critics Consensus: It may not be groundbreaking, but Man of Tai Chi represents an agreeably old-fashioned picture for martial arts fans -- and a solid debut for first-time director Keanu Reeves.
Synopsis: A young martial artist's amazing skills in tai chi grant him entry into an underworld fight club.... [More]
Starring: Tiger Hu Chen, Keanu Reeves, Karen Mok, Simon Yam
Directed By: Keanu Reeves

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 72181%
Critics Consensus: Reverential and offbeat, the road trip film Private lives of Pippa Lee takes emotional detours and is elevated by great performances, particularly that of Robin Wright-Penn.
Synopsis: Pippa Lee (Robin Wright Penn) is a middle-aged woman married to a much older man named Herb (Alan Arkin), a... [More]
Starring: Robin Wright, Keanu Reeves, Alan Arkin, Julianne Moore
Directed By: Rebecca Miller

#23

To the Bone (2017)
70%

#23
Adjusted Score: 73786%
Critics Consensus: To the Bone offers an insightful, empathetic look at a widespread issue, led by exemplary work from Lily Collins in the central role.
Synopsis: Ellen is an unruly 20-year-old anorexic girl who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Lily Collins, Alanna Ubach, Liana Liberato
Directed By: Marti Noxon

#24

A Scanner Darkly (2006)
68%

#24
Adjusted Score: 74643%
Critics Consensus: A faithful adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel, A Scanner Darkly takes the viewer on a visual and mind-blowing journey into the author's conception of a drug-addled and politically unstable world.
Synopsis: In the near future, as America virtually loses the war on drugs, Robert Arctor, a narcotics cop in Orange County,... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 69633%
Critics Consensus: Although its story may leave fans on the surface, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is a wondrously wacky visit to Bikini Bottom that retains the charm of the original series.
Synopsis: In the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best... [More]
Starring: Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass
Directed By: Tim Hill

#26

Little Buddha (1993)
65%

#26
Adjusted Score: 66295%
Critics Consensus: Little Buddha's storytelling may be too childlike to best service its audacious plot, but Bernardo Bertolucci's direction and Vittorio Storaro's cinematography conspire to deliver a visually strong epic.
Synopsis: A Buddhist monk, Lama Norbu (Ying Ruocheng), believes that a 10-year-old American boy, Jesse (Alex Wiesendanger), is the reincarnation of... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Chris Isaak, Bridget Fonda, Alex Wiesendanger
Directed By: Bernardo Bertolucci

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 66771%
Critics Consensus: Though it is ultimately somewhat undone by its own lofty ambitions, The Devil's Advocate is a mostly effective blend of supernatural thrills and character exploration.
Synopsis: Aspiring Florida defense lawyer Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves) accepts a high-powered position at a New York law firm headed by... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron, Jeffrey Jones
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#28

The Neon Demon (2016)
58%

#28
Adjusted Score: 72576%
Critics Consensus: The Neon Demon is seductively stylish, but Nicolas Winding Refn's assured eye can't quite compensate for an underdeveloped plot and thinly written characters.
Synopsis: Jesse (Elle Fanning) moves to Los Angeles just after her 16th birthday to launch a career as a model. The... [More]
Starring: Elle Fanning, Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote
Directed By: Nicolas Winding Refn

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 59011%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Joey (Kevin Kline) and his wife, Rosalie (Tracey Ullman), run a pizza joint with the help of Devo (River Phoenix),... [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline, Tracey Ullman, Joan Plowright, River Phoenix
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#30

The Gift (2000)
57%

#30
Adjusted Score: 60914%
Critics Consensus: With a reported budget of around 10 million, The Gift is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory.
Synopsis: In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 57309%
Critics Consensus: Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey has the same stars -- and cheerfully wacky sense of humor -- as its predecessor, but they prove a far less effective combination the second time around.
Synopsis: Amiable slackers Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are once again roped into a fantastical adventure when De Nomolos... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Joss Ackland
Directed By: Peter Hewitt

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 54547%
Critics Consensus: Destination Wedding reunites Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder for a sour comedy whose initially promising misanthropic twist overpowers the chemistry of its leads.
Synopsis: When Frank and Lindsay meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Ted Dubost
Directed By: Victor Levin

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 46402%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Soap-opera scribe Pedro Carmichael (Peter Falk) has been hired to juice up the scripts at a radio station in 1950s... [More]
Starring: Barbara Hershey, Keanu Reeves, Peter Falk, Bill McCutcheon
Directed By: Jon Amiel

#34

Permanent Record (1988)
47%

#34
Adjusted Score: 47176%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: High school student David (Alan Boyce) appears to be totally happy, as well as bright, funny and well-liked. However, the... [More]
Starring: Alan Boyce, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Meyrink, Jennifer Rubin
Directed By: Marisa Silver

#35

Constantine (2005)
46%

#35
Adjusted Score: 54463%
Critics Consensus: Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: The Matrix.
Synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#36

The Bad Batch (2016)
46%

#36
Adjusted Score: 52318%
Critics Consensus: The Bad Batch has its moments, but it's too thinly written and self-indulgent to justify its length or compensate for its slow narrative drift.
Synopsis: Arlen is abandoned in a Texas wasteland that is fenced off from civilization. While trying to navigate the unforgiving landscape,... [More]
Starring: Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jayda Fink
Directed By: Ana Lily Amirpour

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 46197%
Critics Consensus: A Walk in the Clouds aims for sweeping period romance, but quickly unravels thanks to a miscast leading man and a story that relies on cheap melodrama.
Synopsis: When soldier Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves) is on his way home after World War II, he realizes that he barely... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Anthony Quinn, Giancarlo Giannini
Directed By: Alfonso Arau

#38

Youngblood (1986)
44%

#38
Adjusted Score: 16935%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dean Youngblood (Rob Lowe) is an exceptionally skilled young ice hockey player trying to make a name in the Canadian... [More]
Starring: Rob Lowe, Cynthia Gibb, Patrick Swayze, Ed Lauter
Directed By: Peter Markle

#39

Henry's Crime (2010)
42%

#39
Adjusted Score: 43200%
Critics Consensus: Supporting actors Vera Farmiga and James Caan give the movie a little heft, but Henry's Crime is an otherwise predictable heist/comedy with slow pacing.
Synopsis: After serving time for a crime he did not commit, a man (Keanu Reeves) conspires with his former cellmate (James... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, James Caan, Vera Farmiga, Judy Greer
Directed By: Malcolm Venville

#40

Hardball (2001)
41%

#40
Adjusted Score: 44921%
Critics Consensus: Although Hardball contains some touching moments, they are not enough to transcend the sports formula.
Synopsis: Conor (Keanu Reeves) is a ticket scalper, gambler and, now, Little League coach for a rag-tag team of kids in... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, John Hawkes, Bryan Hearne
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#41

The Replacements (2000)
41%

#41
Adjusted Score: 44350%
Critics Consensus: The cliched characters and obvious outcome make all the fun and excitement amount to nothing.
Synopsis: It's late in the season; the playoffs are fast approaching; and the Washington Sentinels have just gone on strike. Scrambling... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman, Orlando Jones, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Howard Deutch

#42

Knock Knock (2015)
37%

#42
Adjusted Score: 39089%
Critics Consensus: Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone.
Synopsis: Two nubile, stranded women (Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo) reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo, Ignacia Allamand
Directed By: Eli Roth

#43

Street Kings (2008)
36%

#43
Adjusted Score: 41334%
Critics Consensus: Street Kings contains formulaic violence but no shred of intelligence.
Synopsis: Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves), a veteran member of the LAPD, is still mourning the loss of his wife and trying... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Laurie, Chris Evans
Directed By: David Ayer

#44

The Lake House (2006)
35%

#44
Adjusted Score: 40349%
Critics Consensus: The plot of The Lake House is a little too convoluted, and the film fails to pull off the sweeping romance it aims for.
Synopsis: A lonely doctor (Sandra Bullock), who once lived in a beautiful lakeside home, falls in love via letters with its... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Alejandro Agresti

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 41227%
Critics Consensus: A disappointing conclusion to the Matrix trilogy as characters and ideas take a back seat to the special effects.
Synopsis: In a dystopia overrun by robots, Neo (Keanu Reeves), mankind's greatest hope, is trapped in a limbo world. Meanwhile, the... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
Directed By: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

#46

The Whole Truth (2016)
34%

#46
Adjusted Score: 34910%
Critics Consensus: The Whole Truth, unfortunately, is that courtroom drama fans have already seen better examples of everything this lazy entry in the genre has to offer.
Synopsis: A defense attorney (Keanu Reeves) tries to get his teenage client (Gabriel Basso) acquitted for the murder of his father... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gabriel Basso
Directed By: Courtney Hunt

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 27122%
Critics Consensus: Heavy on special effects, but without a coherent story at its base, The Day the Earth Stood Still is subpar re-imagining of the 1951 science-fiction classic.
Synopsis: Klaatu (Keanu Reeves), an extraterrestrial visitor to planet Earth, becomes the herald of upheaval on a global scale. As the... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Kathy Bates, Jaden Smith
Directed By: Scott Derrickson

#48

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
18%

#48
Adjusted Score: 18618%
Critics Consensus: As narratively misguided as it is woefully miscast, Johnny Mnemonic brings the '90s cyberpunk thriller to inane new whoas -- er, lows.
Synopsis: In this film based on the William Gibson story, Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data courier who has a secret... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren, Takeshi Kitano, Ice-T
Directed By: Robert Longo

#49

Chain Reaction (1996)
18%

#49
Adjusted Score: 19181%
Critics Consensus: Ironic given the scientific breakthrough at the story's core, Chain Reaction is a man-on-the-run thriller that mostly sticks to generic formula.
Synopsis: At a Chicago university, a research team that includes brilliant Eddie Kasalivich (Keanu Reeves) experiences a breakthrough: a stable form... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman, Rachel Weisz, Fred Ward
Directed By: Andrew Davis

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 19473%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A beautiful young woman with unusually big thumbs, Sissy Hankshaw (Uma Thurman) decides, fittingly enough, to become a hitchhiker. After... [More]
Starring: Uma Thurman, John Hurt, Rain Phoenix, Lorraine Bracco
Directed By: Gus Van Sant

#51

47 Ronin (2013)
16%

#51
Adjusted Score: 18762%
Critics Consensus: 47 Ronin is a surprisingly dull fantasy adventure, one that leaves its talented international cast stranded within one dimensional roles.
Synopsis: In feudal Japan, Lord Asano rules his province with fairness. However, jealous Lord Kira (Tadanobu Asano) fears that the shogun... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi
Directed By: Carl Rinsch

#52

Sweet November (2001)
15%

#52
Adjusted Score: 18236%
Critics Consensus: Schmaltzy and manipulative, Sweet November suffers from an implausible plot and non-existent chemistry between its leads.
Synopsis: Nelson Moss (Keanu Reeves) and Sara Deever (Charlize Theron) have nothing in common except an hour spent in DMV hell.... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Jason Isaacs, Greg Germann
Directed By: Pat O'Connor

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 14345%
Critics Consensus: Clumsily derivative, shoddily assembled, and fundamentally miscast, Feeling Minnesota sets out for romantic comedy and gets irrevocably lost along the way.
Synopsis: Sam Clayton's (Vincent D'Onofrio) marriage to ex-stripper Freddie (Cameron Diaz) comes about when she's strong-armed into the match by Red... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Vincent D'Onofrio, Cameron Diaz, Delroy Lindo
Directed By: Steven Baigelman

#54

Siberia (2018)
12%

#54
Adjusted Score: 13614%
Critics Consensus: Icily inhospitable to compelling performances or a sensible narrative, Siberia offers audiences a harsh and seemingly interminable exile from entertainment.
Synopsis: An American diamond merchant and his lover get caught in the crossfire when a business deal goes wrong in Russia.... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic
Directed By: Matthew Ross

#55

The Watcher (2000)
11%

#55
Adjusted Score: 13708%
Critics Consensus: The Watcher has Keanu Reeves cast against type, but the movie is short on thrills, suspense, and believability.
Synopsis: "The Watcher" is an exciting psychological thriller that takes a unique look into the minds of both a serial killer... [More]
Starring: James Spader, Marisa Tomei, Keanu Reeves, Ernie Hudson
Directed By: Joe Charbanic

#56

Replicas (2018)
11%

#56
Adjusted Score: 13369%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts plot holes and unintentional laughs, Replicas is a ponderously lame sci-fi outing that isn't even bad enough to be so bad it's good.
Synopsis: Neuroscientist William Foster is on the verge of transferring human consciousness into a computer when his beloved wife and children... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch, Alice Eve, John Ortiz
Directed By: Jeffrey Nachmanoff

#57

Exposed (2016)
8%

#57
Adjusted Score: 8492%
Critics Consensus: Exposed lays its flaws fittingly bare for all but the least discerning viewers to see, starting with a dull yet convoluted plot that utterly overpowers the efforts of an intriguing cast.
Synopsis: While investigating the death of his partner, a detective (Keanu Reeves) uncovers police corruption and a dangerous secret involving a... [More]
Starring: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Christopher McDonald, Big Daddy Kane
Directed By: Declan Dale

#58
#58
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In New York, an escort-service driver (Keanu Reeves) and his two pretty friends (Bojana Novakovic, Adelaide Clemens) document their escapades... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Bojana Novakovic, Adelaide Clemens, Daniel Sunjata
Directed By: Mark Mann

