(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

All Keanu Reeves Movies Ranked

He’s traveled through time in search of knowledge, saved Sandra Bullock from getting blown up on a bus, freed humanity from being enslaved by computer overlords, and delivered some of the most righteous vengeance ever exacted on behalf of a murdered puppy — and all that really only scratches the surface of all the stuff Keanu Reeves has been up to on the big screen. Since making his mark as a quirky young lead in the ’80s, Reeves has followed his cinematic muse all over the genre map, from hit comedies like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure to blockbuster action thrillers like Speed, John Wick, and Point Break, as well as dramatic showcases like Dangerous Liaisons and My Own Private Idaho. Also, he knows kung fu. Whoa.

#4 Parenthood (1989) 92% #4 Adjusted Score: 96148% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a delightful cast, Parenthood is a funny and thoughtfully crafted look at the best and worst moments of family life that resonates broadly. Synopsis: Perfectionist Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) struggles with the deficiencies of his children, thinking they reflect poorly on his parenting --... Perfectionist Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) struggles with the deficiencies of his children, thinking they reflect poorly on his parenting --... [More] Starring: Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest, Jason Robards Directed By: Ron Howard

#7 John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 89% #7 Adjusted Score: 108377% Critics Consensus: John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should -- which in this case means doubling down on the non-stop, thrillingly choreographed action that made its predecessor so much fun. Synopsis: Retired super-assassin John Wick's plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio shows... Retired super-assassin John Wick's plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D'Antonio shows... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#10 River's Edge (1987) 88% #10 Adjusted Score: 88796% Critics Consensus: A harrowing tale of aimless youth, River's Edge generates considerable tension and urgency thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast that includes Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Skye. Synopsis: Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a... Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a... [More] Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye Directed By: Tim Hunter

#11 John Wick (2014) 86% #11 Adjusted Score: 94504% Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise. Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#20 Point Break (1991) 71% #20 Adjusted Score: 75524% Critics Consensus: Absurd, over-the-top, and often wildly entertaining, Point Break is here to show you that the human spirit is still alive. Synopsis: After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a... After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a... [More] Starring: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey, Lori Petty Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#30 The Gift (2000) 57% #30 Adjusted Score: 60914% Critics Consensus: With a reported budget of around 10 million, The Gift is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory. Synopsis: In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes Directed By: Sam Raimi

#32 Destination Wedding (2018) 51% #32 Adjusted Score: 54547% Critics Consensus: Destination Wedding reunites Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder for a sour comedy whose initially promising misanthropic twist overpowers the chemistry of its leads. Synopsis: When Frank and Lindsay meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in... When Frank and Lindsay meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Ted Dubost Directed By: Victor Levin

#35 Constantine (2005) 46% #35 Adjusted Score: 54463% Critics Consensus: Despite solid production values and an intriguing premise, Constantine lacks the focus of another spiritual shoot-em-up: The Matrix. Synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has literally been to hell and back -- and he... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#39 Henry's Crime (2010) 42% #39 Adjusted Score: 43200% Critics Consensus: Supporting actors Vera Farmiga and James Caan give the movie a little heft, but Henry's Crime is an otherwise predictable heist/comedy with slow pacing. Synopsis: After serving time for a crime he did not commit, a man (Keanu Reeves) conspires with his former cellmate (James... After serving time for a crime he did not commit, a man (Keanu Reeves) conspires with his former cellmate (James... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, James Caan, Vera Farmiga, Judy Greer Directed By: Malcolm Venville

#42 Knock Knock (2015) 37% #42 Adjusted Score: 39089% Critics Consensus: Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone. Synopsis: Two nubile, stranded women (Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo) reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a... Two nubile, stranded women (Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo) reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo, Ignacia Allamand Directed By: Eli Roth

#48 Johnny Mnemonic (1995) 18% #48 Adjusted Score: 18618% Critics Consensus: As narratively misguided as it is woefully miscast, Johnny Mnemonic brings the '90s cyberpunk thriller to inane new whoas -- er, lows. Synopsis: In this film based on the William Gibson story, Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data courier who has a secret... In this film based on the William Gibson story, Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data courier who has a secret... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren, Takeshi Kitano, Ice-T Directed By: Robert Longo

#54 Siberia (2018) 12% #54 Adjusted Score: 13614% Critics Consensus: Icily inhospitable to compelling performances or a sensible narrative, Siberia offers audiences a harsh and seemingly interminable exile from entertainment. Synopsis: An American diamond merchant and his lover get caught in the crossfire when a business deal goes wrong in Russia.... An American diamond merchant and his lover get caught in the crossfire when a business deal goes wrong in Russia.... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic Directed By: Matthew Ross

#56 Replicas (2018) 11% #56 Adjusted Score: 13369% Critics Consensus: Equal parts plot holes and unintentional laughs, Replicas is a ponderously lame sci-fi outing that isn't even bad enough to be so bad it's good. Synopsis: Neuroscientist William Foster is on the verge of transferring human consciousness into a computer when his beloved wife and children... Neuroscientist William Foster is on the verge of transferring human consciousness into a computer when his beloved wife and children... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch, Alice Eve, John Ortiz Directed By: Jeffrey Nachmanoff