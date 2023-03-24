(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

All Keanu Reeves Movies Ranked

He’s traveled through time in search of knowledge, saved Sandra Bullock from getting blown up on a bus, freed humanity from being enslaved by computer overlords, and delivered some of the most righteous vengeance ever exacted on behalf of a murdered puppy — and all that really only scratches the surface of all the stuff Keanu Reeves has been up to on the big screen. Since making his mark as a quirky young lead in the ’80s, Reeves has followed his cinematic muse all over the genre map, from hit comedies like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure to blockbuster action thrillers like Speed, John Wick, and Point Break, as well as dramatic showcases like Dangerous Liaisons and My Own Private Idaho. Also, he knows kung fu. Whoa.

#4 Parenthood (1989) 92% #4 Adjusted Score: 96148% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a delightful cast, Parenthood is a funny and thoughtfully crafted look at the best and worst moments of family life that resonates broadly. Synopsis: Perfectionist Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) struggles with the deficiencies of his children, thinking they reflect poorly on his parenting --... Perfectionist Gil Buckman (Steve Martin) struggles with the deficiencies of his children, thinking they reflect poorly on his parenting --... [More] Starring: Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne Wiest, Jason Robards Directed By: Ron Howard

#10 River's Edge (1987) 88% #10 Adjusted Score: 88796% Critics Consensus: A harrowing tale of aimless youth, River's Edge generates considerable tension and urgency thanks to strong performances from a stellar cast that includes Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Skye. Synopsis: Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a... Teenage burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) has murdered his girlfriend and left her naked body lying on the bank of a... [More] Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye Directed By: Tim Hunter

#11 John Wick (2014) 86% #11 Adjusted Score: 94504% Critics Consensus: Stylish, thrilling, and giddily kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves -- and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise. Synopsis: Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe Directed By: Chad Stahelski

#30 The Gift (2000) 57% #30 Adjusted Score: 60914% Critics Consensus: With a reported budget of around 10 million, The Gift is obviously a labor of love for those involved. Unfortunately, the A-list cast can't prevent the movie from becoming a by-the-numbers whodunit with an ending that's all but unsatisfactory. Synopsis: In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... In the tiny town of Brixton, Georgia where nothing is private, a woman with supernatural clairvoyance, a young beautiful socialite... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes Directed By: Sam Raimi

#32 Destination Wedding (2018) 51% #32 Adjusted Score: 54547% Critics Consensus: Destination Wedding reunites Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder for a sour comedy whose initially promising misanthropic twist overpowers the chemistry of its leads. Synopsis: When Frank and Lindsay meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in... When Frank and Lindsay meet on their way to a destination wedding, they soon discover they have a lot in... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Ted Dubost Directed By: Victor Levin

#48 Johnny Mnemonic (1995) 18% #48 Adjusted Score: 18618% Critics Consensus: As narratively misguided as it is woefully miscast, Johnny Mnemonic brings the '90s cyberpunk thriller to inane new whoas -- er, lows. Synopsis: In this film based on the William Gibson story, Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data courier who has a secret... In this film based on the William Gibson story, Johnny (Keanu Reeves) is a data courier who has a secret... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren, Takeshi Kitano, Ice-T Directed By: Robert Longo

#54 Siberia (2018) 12% #54 Adjusted Score: 13614% Critics Consensus: Icily inhospitable to compelling performances or a sensible narrative, Siberia offers audiences a harsh and seemingly interminable exile from entertainment. Synopsis: An American diamond merchant and his lover get caught in the crossfire when a business deal goes wrong in Russia.... An American diamond merchant and his lover get caught in the crossfire when a business deal goes wrong in Russia.... [More] Starring: Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic Directed By: Matthew Ross