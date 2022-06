All Disney Animated Theatrical Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Lilo & Stitch celebrates its 20th anniversary!

Remember those shelves and shelves of Disney classics you used to have on VHS – the spines of their spongy plastic cases promising adventures with foxes and cats, lions and bears, princesses and puppets? They’re all on Disney+. (Except for Song of the South, because well, that one’s never going to see the light of zip-a-dee-ay again.) To celebrate this access to all the best Disney movies, we went ahead and compiled a list of every Disney animated film and ranked them the best way we know how, by Certified Fresh first, then Fresh, and then the Rotten ones.

We’ve been strict with our rules; we’re talking Disney animated movies, and excluding Pixar, and movies also had to be theatrically released in order to qualify. Plus, the movies had to be fully animated, which means you won’t find live-action/animation hybrid movies like Bedknobs and Broomsticks nor Song of the South on the list. You will find the studio’s earliest animated offerings: the one that started it all – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – and the ones whose box office receipts might have made a weaker-willed studio impresario end it quickly (Pinocchio, Fantasia). You’ll also find rousing adventures (Jungle Book, Sword In the Stone), make a foray into the experimental years (Black Cauldron, Oliver and Company), resurface in the second golden age (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), fall back into the second dark age (Treasure Planet, Home on the Range), and come back up again for some digital fun (Bolt, Big Hero 6) before coming full circle with the princesses (Tangled, Frozen, Moana). Except you won’t do it in that order, of course, because Disney’s Tomatometer highs and lows are spread across the decades.

So, Meter Meter on the wall, who’s the Freshest of them all? Find out in our guide to the Best Disney Animated Movies!

MORE ON DISNEY: The Best Disney+ Shows and Original Movies | 100 Best Movies on Disney+ | All Star Wars Movies Ranked | All MCU Movies Ranked | All Pixar Movies Ranked

#2 Zootopia (2016) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 116345% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#5 Dumbo (1941) 98% #5 Adjusted Score: 102208% Critics Consensus: Dumbo packs plenty of story into its brief runtime, along with all the warm animation and wonderful music you'd expect from a Disney classic. Synopsis: A young circus elephant is born with comically large ears and given the cruel nickname Dumbo. One day at a... A young circus elephant is born with comically large ears and given the cruel nickname Dumbo. One day at a... [More] Starring: Herman Bing, Billy Bletcher, Edward Brophy, Jim Carmichael Directed By: Ben Sharpsteen

#6 Moana (2016) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 113459% Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages. Synopsis: An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

#15 Bambi (1942) 91% #15 Adjusted Score: 96237% Critics Consensus: Elegantly animated and deeply touching, Bambi is an enduring, endearing, and moving Disney classic. Synopsis: In a classic Disney animation, a fawn named Bambi joins his new friends, a young rabbit named Thumper and a... In a classic Disney animation, a fawn named Bambi joins his new friends, a young rabbit named Thumper and a... [More] Starring: Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander, Peter Behn, Tim Davis Directed By: David Hand

#53 The Aristocats (1970) 64% #53 Adjusted Score: 65809% Critics Consensus: Though The Aristocats is a mostly middling effort for Disney, it is redeemed by terrific work from its voice cast and some jazzy tunes. Synopsis: When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler... When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler... [More] Starring: Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers Directed By: Wolfgang Reitherman