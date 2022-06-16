VIDEO All Disney Animated Theatrical Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Lilo & Stitch celebrates its 20th anniversary!
Remember those shelves and shelves of Disney classics you used to have on VHS – the spines of their spongy plastic cases promising adventures with foxes and cats, lions and bears, princesses and puppets? They’re all on Disney+. (Except for
Song of the South, because well, that one’s never going to see the light of zip-a-dee-ay again.) To celebrate this access to all the best Disney movies, we went ahead and compiled a list of every Disney animated film and ranked them the best way we know how, by Certified Fresh first, then Fresh, and then the Rotten ones.
We’ve been strict with our rules; we’re talking
Disney animated movies, and excluding Pixar, and movies also had to be theatrically released in order to qualify. Plus, the movies had to be fully animated, which means you won’t find live-action/animation hybrid movies like Bedknobs and Broomsticks nor Song of the South on the list. You will find the studio’s earliest animated offerings: the one that started it all – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – and the ones whose box office receipts might have made a weaker-willed studio impresario end it quickly ( Pinocchio, Fantasia). You’ll also find rousing adventures ( Jungle Book, Sword In the Stone), make a foray into the experimental years ( Black Cauldron, Oliver and Company), resurface in the second golden age ( Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), fall back into the second dark age ( Treasure Planet, Home on the Range), and come back up again for some digital fun ( Bolt, Big Hero 6) before coming full circle with the princesses ( Tangled, Frozen, Moana). Except you won’t do it in that order, of course, because Disney’s Tomatometer highs and lows are spread across the decades.
So, Meter Meter on the wall, who’s the Freshest of them all? Find out in our guide to the Best Disney Animated Movies!
#1
Adjusted Score: 106491%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious, adventurous, and sometimes frightening, Pinocchio arguably represents the pinnacle of Disney's collected works -- it's beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant.
Synopsis:
When the woodworker Geppetto (Christian Rub) sees a falling star, he wishes that the puppet he just finished, Pinocchio (Dickie...
#2
Adjusted Score: 116345%
Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained.
Synopsis:
From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live...
#3
Adjusted Score: 99483%
Critics Consensus: With its involving story and characters, vibrant art, and memorable songs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set the animation standard for decades to come.
Synopsis:
The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney's first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked...
#4
Adjusted Score: 99451%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pooches and a memorable villain (Cruella De Vil), this is one of Disney's most enduring, entertaining animated films.
Synopsis:
In a Disney animation classic, Dalmatian Pongo is tired of his bachelor-dog life. He spies lovely Perdita and maneuvers his...
#5
Adjusted Score: 102208%
Critics Consensus: Dumbo packs plenty of story into its brief runtime, along with all the warm animation and wonderful music you'd expect from a Disney classic.
Synopsis:
A young circus elephant is born with comically large ears and given the cruel nickname Dumbo. One day at a...
#6
Adjusted Score: 113459%
Critics Consensus: With a title character as three-dimensional as its lush animation and a story that adds fresh depth to Disney's time-tested formula, Moana is truly a family-friendly adventure for the ages.
Synopsis:
An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty...
#7
Adjusted Score: 100304%
Critics Consensus: A highly entertaining entry in Disney's renaissance era," Aladdin is beautifully drawn, with near-classic songs and a cast of scene-stealing characters.
Synopsis:
When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that...
#8
Adjusted Score: 99389%
Critics Consensus: A landmark in animation (and a huge influence on the medium of music video), Disney's Fantasia is a relentlessly inventive blend of the classics with phantasmagorical images.
Synopsis:
Released in 1940, represented Disney's boldest experiment to date. Bringing to life his vision of blending animated imagery with classical...
#9
Adjusted Score: 103135%
Critics Consensus: Enchanting, sweepingly romantic, and featuring plenty of wonderful musical numbers, Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney's most elegant animated offerings.
Synopsis:
An arrogant young prince (Robby Benson) and his castle's servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns...
#10
Adjusted Score: 108913%
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis:
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known...
#11
Adjusted Score: 101167%
Critics Consensus: Emotionally stirring, richly drawn, and beautifully animated, The Lion King is a pride within Disney's pantheon of classic family films.
Synopsis:
This Disney animated feature follows the adventures of the young lion Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), the heir of his father,...
#12
Adjusted Score: 97646%
Critics Consensus: The Little Mermaid ushered in a new golden era for Disney animation with warm and charming hand-drawn characters and catchy musical sequences.
Synopsis:
In Disney's beguiling animated romp, rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) is fascinated with life on land. On one of...
#13
Adjusted Score: 97300%
Critics Consensus: A nostalgic charmer, Lady and the Tramp's token sweetness is mighty but the songs and richly colored animation are technically superb and make for a memorable experience.
Synopsis:
This Disney animated classic follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady (Barbara Luddy) whose comfortable life slips away once her...
#14
Adjusted Score: 101619%
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis:
The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the...
#15
Adjusted Score: 96237%
Critics Consensus: Elegantly animated and deeply touching, Bambi is an enduring, endearing, and moving Disney classic.
Synopsis:
In a classic Disney animation, a fawn named Bambi joins his new friends, a young rabbit named Thumper and a...
#16
Adjusted Score: 100594%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated, smartly written, and stocked with singalong songs, Frozen adds another worthy entry to the Disney canon.
Synopsis:
When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and...
#17
Adjusted Score: 98935%
Critics Consensus: Agreeably entertaining and brilliantly animated, Big Hero 6 is briskly-paced, action-packed, and often touching.
Synopsis:
Robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter) lives in the city of San Fransokyo. Next to his older brother, Tadashi, Hiro's closest...
#18
Adjusted Score: 94961%
Critics Consensus: Short, nostalgic, and gently whimsical, Winnie the Pooh offers young audiences -- and their parents -- a sweetly traditional family treat.
Synopsis:
Three stories inspired by A.A. Milne add up to a very busy day for Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) and...
#19
Adjusted Score: 98203%
Critics Consensus: While far from Disney's greatest film, Tangled is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining addition to the studio's classic animated canon.
Synopsis:
When the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of...
#20
Adjusted Score: 96907%
Critics Consensus: Bolt is a pleasant animated comedy that overcomes the story's familiarity with strong visuals and likable characters.
Synopsis:
The days of canine superstar Bolt (John Travolta) are filled with danger and intrigue ... until the cameras stop rolling....
#21
Adjusted Score: 92258%
Critics Consensus: Disney's Tarzan takes the well-known story to a new level with spirited animation, a brisk pace, and some thrilling action set-pieces..
Synopsis:
In this Disney animated tale, the orphaned Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) grows up in the remote African wilderness, raised by the...
#22
Adjusted Score: 92954%
Critics Consensus: This Disney dreamscape contains moments of grandeur, with its lush colors, magical air, one of the most menacing villains in the Disney canon.
Synopsis:
Filled with jealousy, the evil witch Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) curses Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) to die on her 16th birthday....
#23
Adjusted Score: 103806%
Critics Consensus: Ralph Breaks the Internet levels up on its predecessor with a funny, heartwarming sequel that expands its colorful universe while focusing on core characters and relationships.
Synopsis:
Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World...
#24
Adjusted Score: 90107%
Critics Consensus: With expressive animation, fun characters, and catchy songs, The Jungle Book endures as a crowd-pleasing Disney classic.
Synopsis:
In this classic Walt Disney animation based on Rudyard Kipling's book, Mowgli, an abandoned child raised by wolves, has his...
#25
Adjusted Score: 94339%
Critics Consensus: Equally entertaining for both kids and parents old enough to catch the references, Wreck-It Ralph is a clever, colorful adventure built on familiar themes and joyful nostalgia.
Synopsis:
Arcade-game character Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) is tired of always being the "bad guy" and losing to his "good...
#26
Adjusted Score: 90841%
Critics Consensus: Edgier than traditional Disney fare, Lilo and Stitch explores issues of family while providing a fun and charming story.
Synopsis:
A tale of a young girl's close encounter with the galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial. Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl...
#27
Adjusted Score: 89654%
Critics Consensus: The Emperor's New Groove isn't the most ambitious animated film, but its brisk pace, fresh characters, and big laughs make for a great time for the whole family.
Synopsis:
Arrogant young Emperor Kuzco is transformed into a llama by his power-hungry advisor -- the devious diva Yzma. Stranded in...
#28
Adjusted Score: 89803%
Critics Consensus: Exploring themes of family duty and honor, Mulan breaks new ground as a Disney film, while still bringing vibrant animation and sprightly characters to the screen.
Synopsis:
Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot -- though,...
#29
Adjusted Score: 93544%
Critics Consensus: The warmth of traditional Disney animation makes this occasionally lightweight fairy-tale update a lively and captivating confection for the holidays.
Synopsis:
Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream...
#30
Adjusted Score: 85871%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and packed with dozens of pop culture references, Hercules might not measure up with the true classics of the Disney pantheon, but it's still plenty of fun.
Synopsis:
Disney tackles Greek mythology in this animated feature. Hercules (Tate Donovan), a son of gods, was snatched as a baby...
#31
Adjusted Score: 84256%
Critics Consensus: It provides an entertaining experience for adults and children alike.
Synopsis:
"Fantasia/2000" continues and builds upon Walt Disney's original idea with the creation of a new musical program interpreted by a...
#32
Adjusted Score: 82296%
Critics Consensus: A charming and delightful walk through the Hundred Acres Woods for young viewers.
Synopsis:
Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings), Piglet (John Fiedler), Tigger and Roo (Nikita Hopkins) search for a mysterious and fearsome creature....
#33
Adjusted Score: 98239%
Critics Consensus: Frozen II can't quite recapture the showstopping feel of its predecessor, but it remains a dazzling adventure into the unknown.
Synopsis:
Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift -- the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how...
#34
Adjusted Score: 78448%
Critics Consensus: Despite its short running time, Teacher's Pet is a witty and irreverent family film.
Synopsis:
In this animated musical, Spot (Nathan Lane) is a snarky blue-furred dog whose greatest desire is to be transformed into...
#35
Adjusted Score: 72234%
Critics Consensus: Wholesome and charming entertainment for young children.
Synopsis:
In this animated feature, Piglet (John Fiedler) is the smallest of all his friends, which doesn't account for his big...
#36
Adjusted Score: 100052%
Critics Consensus: The rich colors, sweet songs, adorable mice and endearing (if suffering) heroine make Cinderella a nostalgically lovely charmer.
Synopsis:
With a wicked stepmother (Eleanor Audley) and two jealous stepsisters (Rhoda Williams, Lucille Bliss) who keep her enslaved and in...
#37
Adjusted Score: 94857%
Critics Consensus: This Disney two-fer may not be the most reverent literary adaptation, but it's remarkably crafted and emotionally resonant.
Synopsis:
Two animated adaptations of classic literature make up this Disney film. In "The Wind in the Willows," wealthy Mr. Toad...
#38
Adjusted Score: 57478%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scrooge McDuck finds a magic lamp with Huey, Dewey and Louie and their girlfriend, Webby....
#39
Adjusted Score: 83732%
Critics Consensus: Featuring superlative animation, off-kilter characters, and affectionate voice work by Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor, The Rescuers represents a bright spot in Disney's post-golden age.
Synopsis:
Bernard (Bob Newhart) and Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor), two New York City mice, are members of the Rescue Aid Society,...
#40
Adjusted Score: 85329%
Critics Consensus: A good introduction to Lewis Carroll's classic, Alice in Wonderland boasts some of the Disney canon's most surreal and twisted images.
Synopsis:
Lewis Carroll's beloved fantasy tale is brought to life in this Disney animated classic. When Alice (Kathryn Beaumont), a restless...
#41
Adjusted Score: 81717%
Critics Consensus: The Great Mouse Detective may not rank with Disney's classics, but it's an amiable, entertaining picture with some stylishly dark visuals.
Synopsis:
Rodent supersleuth Basil and his bumbling partner must thwart evil Ratigan's plot to depose the Mouse Queen....
#42
Adjusted Score: 81573%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't delve deeply into the darkness of J.M. Barrie's tale, Peter Pan is a heartwarming, exuberant film with some great tunes.
Synopsis:
In this Disney animated film, Wendy (Kathryn Beaumont) and her two brothers are amazed when a magical boy named Peter...
#43
Adjusted Score: 78845%
Critics Consensus: Perhaps the most faithful of Disney's literary adaptations, this cute, charming collection of episodes captures the spirit of A.A. Milne's classic stories.
Synopsis:
Sebastian Cabot narrates the adventures of bumbling bear Winnie the Pooh as he battles a nest of vicious bees over...
#44
Adjusted Score: 38264%
Critics Consensus: Melody Time is a charming musical anthology film that's expertly crafted and filled with high-spirited numbers.
Synopsis:
Many animated tales are set to a rousing array of music from the 1940s from the likes of Roy Rogers,...
#45
Adjusted Score: 73971%
Critics Consensus: Disney's take on the Victor Hugo classic is dramatically uneven, but its strong visuals, dark themes, and message of tolerance make for a more-sophisticated-than-average children's film.
Synopsis:
An animated Disney adventure follows disfigured Quasimodo (Tom Hulce), the bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who bides his time locked...
#46
Adjusted Score: 71105%
Critics Consensus: Though its story is second-rate, The Rescuers Down Under redeems itself with some remarkable production values -- particularly its flight scenes.
Synopsis:
Cody (Adam Ryen), a boy living in the Australian outback, frees a rare golden eagle from a trap. When an...
#47
Adjusted Score: 71462%
Critics Consensus: The Fox and the Hound is a likeable, charming, unassuming effort that manages to transcend its thin, predictable plot.
Synopsis:
After his mother is killed, Tod the fox (Mickey Rooney) is taken in by the kindly Widow Tweed (Jeanette Nolan)....
#48
Adjusted Score: 73881%
Critics Consensus: Though its characterizations are weaker than usual, Treasure Planet offers a fast-paced, beautifully rendered vision of outer space.
Synopsis:
The legendary "loot of a thousand worlds" inspires an intergalactic treasure hunt when 15-year-old Jim Hawkins stumbles upon a map...
#49
Adjusted Score: 73118%
Critics Consensus: Meet the Robinsons is a visually impressive children's animated film marked by a story of considerable depth.
Synopsis:
Boy genius Lewis gives up hope of retrieving his latest invention, which was stolen by Bowler Hat Guy, then a...
#50
Adjusted Score: 24943%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't quite live up to its title, Fun and Fancy Free has its moments, and it's a rare opportunity to see Mickey, Donald, and Goofy together.
Synopsis:
Ventriloquist Edgar Bergen introduces cartoons: "Bongo," about a unicycling circus bear, and "Mickey and the Beanstalk."...
#51
Adjusted Score: 67309%
Critics Consensus: A decent take on the legend of King Arthur, The Sword in the Stone suffers from relatively indifferent animation, but its characters are still memorable and appealing.
Synopsis:
This Disney adaptation of the classic fable chronicles King Arthur's humble beginnings. As an orphaned child, Arthur, who was then...
#52
Adjusted Score: 68269%
Critics Consensus: While Dinosaur's plot is generic and dull, its stunning computer animation and detailed backgrounds are enough to make it worth a look.
Synopsis:
This is the story of Aladar (D.B. Sweeney), an iguanodon dinosaur raised by a family of lemurs. Their world is...
#53
Adjusted Score: 65809%
Critics Consensus: Though The Aristocats is a mostly middling effort for Disney, it is redeemed by terrific work from its voice cast and some jazzy tunes.
Synopsis:
When a retired opera singer leaves her inheritance to her cat, Duchess (Eva Gabor), and three kittens, the woman's butler...
#54
Adjusted Score: 33480%
Critics Consensus: This collection of musical-themed shorts doesn't reach the artistic heights of Fantasia, but it's well animated and mostly good fun.
Synopsis:
The 10 Disney shorts include "All the Cats Join In" and "The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met."...
#55
Adjusted Score: 64170%
Critics Consensus: Tigger Movie may lack the technological flash and underlying adult sophistication of other recent animated movies, but it's fun and charming.
Synopsis:
Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo, and Rabbit are preparing a suitable winter home for Eeyore, the perennially dejected...
#56
Adjusted Score: 61158%
Critics Consensus: A Goofy Movie offers enough of its titular ingredient to satisfy younger viewers, even if most parents will agree that this beloved character deserves better.
Synopsis:
Though Goofy always means well, his amiable cluelessness and klutzy pratfalls regularly embarrass his awkward adolescent son, Max. When Max's...
#57
Adjusted Score: 62209%
Critics Consensus: Though basically a TV cartoon stretched out to movie-length, Recess has enough successful jokes and smart writing to make it a worthwhile view.
Synopsis:
The school year is finally over, and T.J. Detweiler is looking forward to a fun-filled summer. Boredom quickly sets in...
#58
Adjusted Score: 58327%
Critics Consensus: Pocahontas means well, and has moments of startling beauty, but it's largely a bland, uninspired effort, with uneven plotting and an unfortunate lack of fun.
Synopsis:
This is the Disney animated tale of the romance between a young American Indian woman named Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and...
#59
Adjusted Score: 54483%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious but flawed, The Black Cauldron is technically brilliant as usual, but lacks the compelling characters of other Disney animated classics.
Synopsis:
In the land of Prydain, lowly pig herder Taran (Grant Bardsley) dreams of becoming a gallant knight. Young Taran receives...
#60
Adjusted Score: 57068%
Critics Consensus: One of the weaker Disney adaptations, Robin Hood is cute and colorful but lacks the majesty and excitement of the studio's earlier efforts.
Synopsis:
An amiable rooster called Alan-a-Dale (Roger Miller) tells stories and sings songs of the heroic Robin Hood (Brian Bedford) and...
#61
Adjusted Score: 56931%
Critics Consensus: Though Home on the Range is likeable and may keep young children diverted, it's one of Disney's more middling titles, with garish visuals and a dull plot.
Synopsis:
To save their owner's farm, three cows (Roseanne Barr, Judi Dench, Jennifer Tilly) try to capture a notorious rustler and...
#62
Adjusted Score: 53047%
Critics Consensus: Predictable and stodgy, Oliver & Company isn't one of Disney's best, though its colorful cast of characters may be enough to entertain young viewers looking for a little adventure.
Synopsis:
In this animated update of the classic "Oliver Twist" tale, Oliver (Joey Lawrence) is an orphaned kitten taken in by...
#63
Adjusted Score: 22750%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After the death of his mother, a fawn (Alexander Gould) develops a deeper bond with his noble father (Patrick Stewart)....
#64
Adjusted Score: 54603%
Critics Consensus: Atlantis provides a fast-paced spectacle, but stints on such things as character development and a coherent plot.
Synopsis:
An inexperienced young adventurer becomes the key to unraveling an ancient mystery when he joins up with a group of...
#65
Adjusted Score: 47828%
Critics Consensus: With its forgettable songs and lackluster story, this new Pan will surely entertain kids, but will feel more like a retread to adults.
Synopsis:
Wendy is all grown up, with children of her own, and as the blitzkrieg rages, she calms them with tales...
#66
Adjusted Score: 47604%
Critics Consensus: Although it's too flat and formulaic to measure up against the best family-friendly fare, Planes: Fire and Rescue is a passable diversion for much younger viewers.
Synopsis:
Dusty (Dane Cook), the famous racing airplane, learns that his engine is damaged, so he must shift gears and find...
#67
Adjusted Score: 41543%
Critics Consensus: Brother Bear is gentle and pleasant if unremarkable Disney fare, with so-so animation and generic plotting.
Synopsis:
Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) is a young Indian brave with a particular distaste for bears. When his brother Sitka (D.B. Sweeney)...
#68
Adjusted Score: 42826%
Critics Consensus: Disney expends more effort in the technical presentation than in crafting an original storyline.
Synopsis:
Young Chicken Little (Zach Braff) throws his small town into panic by claiming the sky is falling. Unable to find...
#69
Adjusted Score: 25753%
Critics Consensus: Doug's 1st Movie may entertain very young fans of its main character, but essentially amounts to a forgettable feature-length episode of his show.
Synopsis:
Doug and his pal, Skeeter, befriend a creature created by toxins that were dumped into Lucky Duck Lake....
#70
Adjusted Score: 29658%
Critics Consensus: Planes has enough bright colors, goofy voices, and slick animation to distract some young viewers for 92 minutes -- and probably sell plenty of toys in the bargain -- but on nearly every other level, it's a Disney disappointment.
Synopsis:
Dusty is a small-town plane who dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. However, poor Dusty has...
#71
Adjusted Score: 20864%
Critics Consensus: This inferior rehash of The Jungle Book should have gone straight to video.
Synopsis:
Wild child Mowgli (Haley Joel Osment) has grown fidgety with his life in a rural village. So he sneaks back...
