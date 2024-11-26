Moana 2 First Reviews: A See-Worthy Adventure, if Not as Epic

Originally planned as a limited series for Disney’s streaming platform, Moana 2 is now a feature film opening in theaters on November 27, and the first reviews of the follow-up say it’s worthy of the proper return to the big screen thanks to its impressive visuals. The sequel to the 2016 animated hit again stars the voices of Auli’i Cravalho in the title role and Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui, and while it’s understandable that its songs might not be as memorable this time, given that Lin-Manuel Miranda did not come back, the new music is reportedly still quite enjoyable. If you loved Moana, there’s no good reason to skip the sequel.

Here’s what critics are saying about Moana 2:

How does it compare to the original?

It’s always a tough ask to improve upon an original, but Moana 2 is a sprightly addition to this sea-faring legacy.

— Kate Erbland, IndieWire

This is a solid work of family entertainment and a worthy sequel.

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Moana’s sequel is just as worthy for families as the first film.

— Tommy McArdle, People Magazine

Most of Moana 2 measures up to (and occasionally even surpasses) what came before.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

The emotional weight isn’t as strong as the first movie but the adventure-filled story is enough to keep me hooked throughout the sequel.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

A fun but less vital movie.

— Leila Latif, Total Film

Is it one of Disney’s better sequels?

Moana 2 is among Disney’s most thematically rich modern sequels.

— Siddhant Adlakha, JoySauce.com

Much like Frozen II, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4, we may not have needed a sequel, but at least the one we got is enjoyable and manages to actually push the story forward.

— BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm

There are a few scenes that help Moana 2 float above an awful misfire like Frozen II.

— Carlos Aguilar, IGN Movies

Other animated sequels suck the life out of a property and leave it a charmless husk of its former self (staring at you, Frozen II). This Moana instead charts different avenues for how far she’ll go.

— Brian Truitt, USA Today

It’s got more in common with straight-to-video sequels than the clever original.

— Jacob Oller, AV Club

What does Moana 2 do best?

One positive element that does remain from the first film is the character of Moana herself.

— Cody Dericks, AwardsWatch

Moana herself is a strong enough protagonist, with such a sincere and pure heart of a hero, that you stay rooting for her and for her movies.

— Leila Latif, Total Film

[Moana and Simea’s] interactions are a highlight of the film, providing a crucial emotional anchor as well as a sense of Moana’s own development since the last tale.

— Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

The one thing that elevates this sequel the most is we get higher stakes with the thrilling vibes of an epic action adventure.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

How are the new songs?

Thankfully, Moana 2 features some enjoyable musical numbers and solid arrangements that hold their own against the original.

— Andres Cabrera, Geeks of Color

While Moana 2 might not be rife with all the instant hits of the first film, there are plenty of bangers on offer here… Mostly, they delight because they help push the story along, on its own spirited wavelength.

— Kate Erbland, IndieWire

The songs in Moana 2, by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, are perky and appealing, with that electrified island drum bounce.

— Owen Gleiberman, Variety

The good news is that Barlow and Bear’s involvement in the music department did justice to the overall melodic new song selections.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

I’ve already got the new soundtrack on repeat featuring incredible music by Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. You can hear their signature style intertwined with the Polynesian culture in sure-to-be hit songs like the soaring “Beyond” and vibey disco track “Get Lost.”

— Kristen Maldonado, Pop Culture Planet

Musical highlights include the powerful “Beyond,” with Moana singing with great passion about the challenge of literally taking an oceanic path that’s riskier and more challenging than ever before, and the gloriously upbeat and hopeful “We’re Back.”

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Even if they aren’t quite the earworms of their predecessors, there is still a wonderful cultural specificity to their lyrics, telling tales of ancient Polynesian myths and practices that read as authentic.

— Leila Latif, Total Film

The music is reflective of Moana’s newly developed maturity… Barlow/Bear’s music reminds us that Moana is not a princess, even if people frequently confuse her for one. She’s a wayfinder, and she’s a chief, and don’t you forget it.

— BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s absence is unfortunately felt.

— Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

What about the animation?

From a technical standpoint, the animation is some of the best I have ever seen.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

The animation is astounding.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

Jaw-dropping… The animation is as stunning as ever, if not more so. What the animators do with the ocean and the storms is remarkable.

— Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic

The stellar animation is another noteworthy quality of the original film, and the sequel follows that trend with some stunning work.

— Andres Cabrera, Geeks of Color

With its beautiful, textured animation and its propulsive adventure to the far ends of the ocean, Moana 2 is another win for Disney animation.

— Belen Edwards, Mashable

If there’s one thing that works about Moana 2, it’s the visual artistry that a 2020s Disney budget brings to a production like this one… [It’s] never boring to look at.

— Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

The one place where Moana 2 doesn’t feel like a cheap cash-in is the animation itself, which looks even more gorgeously colorful than the original and features some impressively sweeping camera moves.

— Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture

The scale of the action showcases Disney’s animation prowess… The sea has never looked so menacing.

— Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

Moana 2 cruises smoothly through some of the most vivid animated water put to film.

— Jacob Oller, AV Club

How is the action?

There’s some worthy spectacle in Moana 2’s most intense action sequences, particularly one where the group confronts a furious storm.

— Carlos Aguilar, IGN Movies

Moana 2 builds impressive action sequences on a relatively weak story.

— Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

And the script?

Much of the storytelling and world-building in Moana 2 is indeed clever, the rare sequel that expands on its original bent in ways that genuinely make sense.

— Kate Erbland, IndieWire

The script by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller contains far too many distractions, its narrative tangents far from interesting.

— Charles Koplinski, Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam

Bush and Ledoux Miller’s screenplay packs in funnier jokes but it lacks the narrative roundedness of its predecessor, with members of Moana’s skillful crew being especially shortchanged.

— Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

This should be the movie that makes Moana into a truly heroic character, but the writers don’t give her enough to do for that to happen.

— Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

Does it have a good message for the kids?

The film’s positive message about how we need to work together to solve problems resonates strongly at this particular moment in history.

— Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture

It’s hard not to get the message the film sends about the importance of other cultures, other people, and how essential they are to a community.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

There’s almost an affecting message, where teamwork on a small scale results in greater togetherness on a large scale.

— Jacob Oller, AV Club

Is it funny?

Many jokes hit, including a nod to the famous speech recited by Mel Gibson’s William Wallace at the end of Braveheart. Hei Hei is always good for a laugh or two.

— Allison Rose, FlickDirect

That chicken Hei Hei is pretty darn funny.

— Charles Koplinski, Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam

Johnson’s handling of comedy is superb in both Moana movies… This movie offers enough laughs.

— Jonathan Sim, ComingSoon.net

Are there any notable new characters?

There’s the introduction of Moana’s cute-as-a-button little sister Simea, who steals the show each time she appears on the screen.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda is a delight as Moana’s precious toddler sister, Simea.

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

Of all the new additions to Moana 2, Simea is undoubtedly the strongest.

— BJ Colangelo, Slashfilm

The spunky, short-haired raft mechanic Loto, a character with the potential to shepherd a number of young queer girls into adolescence.

— Siddhant Adlakha, JoySauce.com

They’re reasonably fun and funny, but they don’t make the film’s journey any more meaningful. They’re archetypes, not rich characters.

— William Bibbiani, The Wrap

How is the villain?

Matangi… seems like a classic Disney villain but just might have more complex layers than that.

— Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

With Disney having spent so many years with villains who were morally grey or the victims of circumstance, it is refreshing at least to have one that is so straightforwardly diabolical and employs an evil cackle with scenery-chewing aplomb.

— Leila Latif, Total Film

[She] recalls iconic Disney villains like Ursula. Her song, “Get Lost” is one of the more memorable tunes.

— Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter

A new character I wish we got to see explored even further was the mysterious Matangi… I would’ve liked to see more of her.

— Kristen Maldonado, Pop Culture Planet

Are there any major problems?

There’s nothing particularly terrible about Moana 2, but the fact that it’s necessary to write “there’s nothing particularly terrible about Moana 2” means something still went wrong.

— William Bibbiani, The Wrap

The problem is that it’s clear that the film has mostly been made for actual children, not those of us who are merely in touch with our inner children.

— Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture

Kids eager to see Moana and Maui reunite and sail the open seas will be disappointed by how little they actually interact in Moana 2.

— Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

Is it worth seeing on the big screen?

It’s an achievement worthy of a theatrical release.

— Tommy McArdle, People Magazine

It’s hard to laud a major studio just for putting a movie out in theaters — especially one that fits so jankily together, given its TV origins — but with the constraints placed upon its artists, they’ve done a commendable job.

— Siddhant Adlakha, JoySauce.com

It makes sense to want to see this on the big screen.

— Jacob Oller, AV Club

It’s hard to watch this sequel on the big screen and not feel like it doesn’t quite belong there.

— Dan Bayer, Next Best Picture

Will it leave us wanting more?

It does something nearly impossible in our sequel-glutted world: made me want further adventures. Moana 3, ahoy?

— Kate Erbland, IndieWire

There’s plenty of vital seascape left for an animated threequel or even a Disney+ series. And for that? You’re welcome, Moana diehards.

— Brian Truitt, USA Today

Maybe a future installment can build on what Moana 2 sets up, but this setup makes future installments a lot less appealing.

— William Bibbiani, The Wrap

68% Moana 2 (2024) opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

