VIDEO
Sandra Bullock Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking the films of
#1
Adjusted Score: 110597%
Critics Consensus: Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity is an eerie, tense sci-fi thriller that's masterfully directed and visually stunning.
Synopsis:
Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is a medical engineer on her first shuttle mission. Her commander is veteran astronaut Matt...
#2
Adjusted Score: 98290%
Critics Consensus: A terrific popcorn thriller, Speed is taut, tense, and energetic, with outstanding performances from Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, and Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis:
Los Angeles police officer Jack (Keanu Reeves) angers retired bomb squad member Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) by foiling his attempt...
#3
Adjusted Score: 81451%
Critics Consensus: While You Were Sleeping is built wholly from familiar ingredients, but assembled with such skill -- and with such a charming performance from Sandra Bullock -- that it gives formula a good name.
Synopsis:
Lonely transit worker Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Sandra Bullock) pulls her longtime crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), from the path of an...
#4
Adjusted Score: 84491%
Critics Consensus: The Prince of Egypt 's stunning visuals and first-rate voice cast more than compensate for the fact that it's better crafted than it is emotionally involving.
Synopsis:
In this animated retelling of the Book of Exodus, Egyptian Prince Moses (Val Kilmer), upon discovering his roots as a...
#5
Adjusted Score: 92839%
Critics Consensus: The Lost City doesn't sparkle quite as brightly as some classic treasure-hunting capers, but its stars' screwball chemistry make this movie well worth romancing.
Synopsis:
Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named...
#6
Adjusted Score: 83704%
Critics Consensus: A raw and unsettling morality piece on modern angst and urban disconnect, Crash examines the dangers of bigotry and xenophobia in the lives of interconnected Angelenos.
Synopsis:
Writer-director Paul Haggis interweaves several connected stories about race, class, family and gender in Los Angeles in the aftermath of...
#7
Adjusted Score: 79710%
Critics Consensus: Though comparisons with last year's Capote may be inevitable, Infamous takes a different angle in its depiction of the author, and stands up well enough on its own.
Synopsis:
In Kansas, with childhood friend Harper Lee (Sandra Bullock), author Truman Capote (Toby Jones) developed an intense and complex relationship...
#8
Adjusted Score: 90732%
Critics Consensus: Ocean's 8 isn't quite as smooth as its predecessors, but still has enough cast chemistry and flair to lift the price of a ticket from filmgoers up for an undemanding caper.
Synopsis:
Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting -- that's how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist...
#9
Adjusted Score: 70090%
Critics Consensus: Overlong and superficial, A Time to Kill nonetheless succeeds on the strength of its skillful craftsmanship and top-notch performances.
Synopsis:
Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson) is a heartbroken black father who avenges his daughter's brutal rape by shooting the...
#10
Adjusted Score: 73724%
Critics Consensus: It might strike some viewers as a little too pat, but The Blind Side has the benefit of strong source material and a strong performance from Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis:
Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), a homeless black teen, has drifted in and out of the school system for years. Then...
#11
Adjusted Score: 72530%
Critics Consensus: The Heat is predictable, but Melissa McCarthy is reliably funny and Sandra Bullock proves a capable foil.
Synopsis:
FBI Special Agent Sarah Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) is a methodical investigator with a long-standing reputation for excellence -- and arrogance....
#12
Adjusted Score: 73053%
Critics Consensus: Bird Box never quite reaches its intriguing potential, but strong acting and an effectively chilly mood offer intermittently creepy compensation.
Synopsis:
When a mysterious force decimates the population, only one thing is certain -- if you see it, you die. The...
#13
Adjusted Score: 61798%
Critics Consensus: A better-than-average sci-fi shoot-em-up with a satirical undercurrent, Demolition Man is bolstered by strong performances by Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, and Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis:
With innocent victims caught in the crossfire in Los Angeles' intensifying war on crime, both cop John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone)...
#14
Adjusted Score: 59094%
Critics Consensus: Predictable but moving, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway is an understated and melancholic drama that gets plenty of mileage out of an outstanding cast that includes Robert Duvall, Richard Harris, Shirley MacLaine, and Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis:
Two old men in a Florida town become friends more out of loneliness than compatibility. Ex-sea captain Frank (Richard Harris)...
#15
Adjusted Score: 57985%
Critics Consensus: The last film River Phoenix completed before his death, The Thing Called Love doesn't have much new to say about show business, but it's energetic and well acted.
Synopsis:
Hoping to become a country music star, Miranda Presley (Samantha Mathis) moves from New York to Nashville, Tenn. She gets...
#16
Adjusted Score: 63246%
Critics Consensus: The Minions' brightly colored brand of gibberish-fueled insanity stretches to feature length in their self-titled Despicable Me spinoff, with uneven but often hilarious results.
Synopsis:
Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a...
#17
Adjusted Score: 48789%
Critics Consensus: The Vanishing copies the form of its pulse-pounding predecessor but loses much of its thrilling function along the way, leaving American audiences with one more rote remake.
Synopsis:
Barney (Jeff Bridges) is a disturbed man intent on abducting a woman. After numerous failed attempts, he manages to kidnap...
#18
Adjusted Score: 53291%
Critics Consensus: Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close has a story worth telling, but it deserves better than the treacly and pretentious treatment director Stephen Daldry gives it.
Synopsis:
Oskar (Thomas Horn), who lost his father (Tom Hanks) in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, is convinced...
#19
Adjusted Score: 52013%
Critics Consensus: Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds exhibit plenty of chemistry, but they're let down by The Proposal 's devotion to formula.
Synopsis:
Faced with deportation to her native Canada, high-powered book editor Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) says she's engaged to marry Andrew...
#20
Adjusted Score: 47309%
Critics Consensus: A distinct lack of chemistry between Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, coupled with a screwball sensibility that's a touch too screwy, scupper Forces of Nature 's modest ambition to serve up romantic charm.
Synopsis:
All Ben Holmes (Ben Affleck) wants to do is make it from New York to Savannah, Ga., in time for...
#21
Adjusted Score: 47772%
Critics Consensus: Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood is more melodramatic than emotionally truthful, and uneven in its mixture of time periods, actresses, laughter and tears.
Synopsis:
A classic Southern tale of hilarious sadness set in a sleepy Louisiana parish. A group of lifelong friends stage a...
#22
Adjusted Score: 44903%
Critics Consensus: Though Two Weeks Notice has nothing new to add to the crowded genre, Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock make the movie a pleasant, if predictable, sit.
Synopsis:
Dedicated environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) goes to work for billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a...
#23
Adjusted Score: 42269%
Critics Consensus: The premise isn't without potential and Sandra Bullock is as likable as ever, but The Net lacks sufficient thrills -- or plausible plot points -- to recommend catching.
Synopsis:
Computer programmer Angela Bennett (Sandra Bullock) starts a new freelance gig and, strangely, all her colleagues start dying. Does it...
#24
Adjusted Score: 44966%
Critics Consensus: Though critics say Bullock is funny and charming, she can't overcome a bad script that makes the movie feel too much like a fluffy, unoriginal sitcom.
Synopsis:
When a terrorist threatens to bomb the Miss United States pageant, the FBI rushes to find a female agent to...
#25
Adjusted Score: 42130%
Critics Consensus: The Unforgivable proves Sandra Bullock is more than capable of playing against type, but her performance is wasted on a contrived and unrelentingly grim story.
Synopsis:
Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses...
#26
Adjusted Score: 43003%
Critics Consensus: Our Brand Is Crisis offers sporadic amusement and benefits from a talented cast, but ultimately lacks enough of a bite to add much of interest to the political satire genre.
Synopsis:
Failing badly in the polls, a Bolivian presidential candidate enlists the services of an American management team for help. The...
#27
Adjusted Score: 41676%
Critics Consensus: The plot of The Lake House is a little too convoluted, and the film fails to pull off the sweeping romance it aims for.
Synopsis:
A lonely doctor (Sandra Bullock), who once lived in a beautiful lakeside home, falls in love via letters with its...
#28
Adjusted Score: 34682%
Critics Consensus: Even though 28 Days is tackling a difficult subject, it comes off light and superficial, and maybe even a little preachy.
Synopsis:
The story of Gwen Cummings (Sandra Bullock), a successful New York writer living in the fast lane and everyone's favorite...
#29
Adjusted Score: 34061%
Critics Consensus: A predictable police procedural that works better as a character study rather than a thriller.
Synopsis:
The body of a young woman is found in a ditch in the woods of the small California coastal town...
#30
Adjusted Score: 28013%
Critics Consensus: Hope Floats sinks under a deluge of melodramatic turns and syrupy sentimentality, although Sandra Bullock remains a winning star.
Synopsis:
Birdee Pruitt (Sandra Bullock) has been humiliated on live television by her best friend, Connie (Rosanna Arquette), who's been sleeping...
#31
Adjusted Score: 25841%
Critics Consensus: A dark comedy of the low brow nature -- filled with fart and gay jokes. Even Liam Neeson and Sandra Bullock cannot save this failure.
Synopsis:
Legendary undercover DEA agent Charlie Mayough (Liam Neeson) has suddenly lost his nerves of steel. On the verge of a...
#32
Adjusted Score: 13773%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unlucky in love, chemist Paul Matthews (Tate Donovan) visits gypsy Madame Rosa (Anne Bancroft) for help. Quickly realizing he is...
#33
Adjusted Score: 26857%
Critics Consensus: Practical Magic 's jarring tonal shifts sink what little potential its offbeat story may have -- though Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's chemistry makes a strong argument for future collaborations.
Synopsis:
Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman), born into a magical family, have mostly avoided witchcraft themselves. But when...
#34
Adjusted Score: 21156%
Critics Consensus: Sandra Bullock is still as appealing as ever; too bad the movie is not pageant material.
Synopsis:
Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) was never thrilled to have to go undercover as a competitor in a beauty pageant. Now...
#35
Adjusted Score: 13285%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Roz (Sandra Bullock) has pretty much had enough of her thieving boyfriend, Frank (Denis Leary), but he persuades her to...
#36
Adjusted Score: 11353%
Critics Consensus: Formulaic and trite, In Love and War unconvincingly recreates Ernest Hemingway's early life with all the stuffy tropes that the author would have excised in a second draft.
Synopsis:
In 1918, 18-year-old Ernest Hemingway (Chris O'Donnell) signs up for service in World War I. After a bomb goes off...
#37
Adjusted Score: 14106%
Critics Consensus: Overdosing on flashbacks, and more portentous than profound, the overly obtuse Premonition weakly echoes such twisty classics as Memento , The Sixth Sense , and Groundhog Day .
Synopsis:
Linda Hanson (Sandra Bullock) has an idyllic life, until one day she receives word that her husband (Julian McMahon) has...
#38
Adjusted Score: 11641%
Critics Consensus: All About Steve is an oddly creepy, sour film, featuring a heroine so desperate and peculiar that audiences may be more likely to pity than root for her.
Synopsis:
After a lovely blind date, crossword-puzzle creator Mary Horowitz (Sandra Bullock) falls head over heels in love with Steve (Bradley...
#39
Adjusted Score: 6630%
Critics Consensus: Speed 2 falls far short of its predecessor, thanks to laughable dialogue, thin characterization, unsurprisingly familiar plot devices, and action sequences that fail to generate any excitement.
Synopsis:
Annie (Sandra Bullock) is looking forward to a Caribbean cruise with her cop boyfriend, Alex (Jason Patric), who purchased the...
