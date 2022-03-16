Star Trek TV series (CBS)

(Photo by CBS)

Star Trek TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

Updated: March 16, 2022

The Star Trek universe kicked off in 1966 with the original series, created by science fiction visionary Gene Roddenberry, and later exploded into a massive film and TV juggernaut.

While the original series, which starred William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock, saw only three seasons, it made an indelible impression on the sci-fi genre. Live-action TV follow-up Star Trek: The Next Generation, with Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard leading an ensemble cast, captivated viewers from 1987–1994 and inspired three more series that would air within the next decade: Star Trek: Deep Space NineStar Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise.

Starting with 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Paramount Pictures has been regularly cranking out Trek films with the original series and Next Generation casts, as well as a rebooted version in 2009 with Chris Pine as Starfleet Academy cadet James Kirk and Zachary Quinto as young Spock. (See the Star Trek films ranked here.)

In 2017, Trek returned to small screens with season 1 of CBS All Access streaming title Star Trek: Discovery, set during a tumultuous wartime era about a decade before the original and starring Sonequa Martin-Green. The new series marked a TV franchise reboot by Alex Kurtzman, writer on the 2009 Star Trek film and its sequel Star Trek Into Darkness.

The year 2020 gave fans a celebration of one of its most iconic characters with the premiere of Star Trek: Picard and Stewart reprising his role in the new streaming series that launched its second season in 2022.

The TV franchise has since introduced two animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, about the misfit support crew on one of Starfleet’s least-important ships, and kid-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy, which tells the story of a diverse group of teens who inadvertently become the crew of a prize starship and learn important lessons in their subsequent adventures.

But which of the TV and streaming series is best? Have a look below to find out which TV title scored highest with critics in our Trek TV by Tomatometer list. (For completists, The Animated Series, which ran for two seasons in the early 1970s and has a 94% score on 16 reviews of its first season, isn’t included here because of the low number of eligible reviews.)

Disagree with the results? Tell us in the comments which series you think should have been ranked higher (or lower).

Star Trek: Enterprise (2001)
55%

#9
Synopsis: Set in the mid-22nd century, over 100 years before James T. Kirk helmed the famous vessel, this installment of the... [More]
Starring: Scott Bakula, Connor Trinneer, Jolene Blalock, Dominic Keating
Directed By: Rick Berman, Brannon Braga, Manny Coto

Star Trek: Voyager (1995)
76%

#8
Synopsis: Kathryn Janeway is the captain of a starship that is lost in space and must travel across an unexplored region... [More]
Starring: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson, Robert Duncan McNeill
Directed By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor, Brannon Braga

Star Trek (1966)
80%

#7
Synopsis: The iconic series "Star Trek" follows the crew of the starship USS Enterprise as it completes its missions in space... [More]
Starring: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020)
83%

#6
Synopsis: "Star Trek: Lower Decks" focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos,... [More]
Starring: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth

Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
86%

#5
Synopsis: Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, the story of "Star Trek: Discovery" begins roughly a... [More]
Starring: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg

Star Trek: Prodigy (2021)
90%

#4
Synopsis: A motley crew of young aliens in the Delta Quadrant find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar; taking control... [More]
Starring: Kate Mulgrew, Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993)
91%

#3
Synopsis: A spinoff of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine" is set on a space station near the planet... [More]
Starring: Avery Brooks, Rene Auberjonois, Nana Visitor, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Ira Steven Behr

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987)
91%

#2
Synopsis: Featuring a bigger and better USS Enterprise, this series is set 78 years after the original series -- in the... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn
Directed By: Gene Roddenberry, Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor

Star Trek: Picard (2020)
92%

#1
Synopsis: Retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard -- still deeply affected by the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data and the destruction of Romulus... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff

