All Star Trek Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re boldly ranking the Star Trek movies by Tomatometer, from the original film series (1979’s The Motion Picture to The Undiscovered Country), into the handoff to films featuring the Next Generation cast (Generations to Nemesis), and through to the reboot series (2009’s Trek to Beyond). –Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 108638%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 97376%
Critics Consensus: While fans of the series will surely appreciate it, First Contact is exciting, engaging, and visually appealing enough to entertain Star Trek novices.
The Enterprise and its crew follow a Borg ship through a time warp to prevent the Borg from taking over... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 102234%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek Beyond continues the franchise's post-reboot hot streak with an epic sci-fi adventure that honors the series' sci-fi roots without skimping on the blockbuster action.
A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 93494%
Critics Consensus: Considered by many fans to be the best of the Star Trek movies, Khan features a strong plot, increased tension, and a sharp supporting performance from Ricardo Montalban.
As Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Capt. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) monitor trainees at Starfleet Academy, another vessel from... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 97803%
Critics Consensus: Visually spectacular and suitably action packed, Star Trek Into Darkness is a rock-solid installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, even if it's not as fresh as its predecessor.
The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 87796%
Critics Consensus: The Undiscovered Country is a strong cinematic send-off for the original Trek crew, featuring some remarkable visuals and an intriguing, character-driven mystery plot.
Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the USS Enterprise are carrying Klingon Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner) to... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 86148%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is perhaps the lightest and most purely enjoyable entry of the long-running series, emphasizing the eccentricities of the Enterprise's crew.
Living in exile on the planet Vulcan, the ragtag former crew of the USS Enterprise steal a starship after receiving... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 82313%
Critics Consensus: Though it may be short on dazzling special effects, The Search for Spock is still a strong Star Trek installment, thanks to affecting performances by its iconic cast.
Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) has defeated his archenemy but at great cost. His friend Spock has apparently been... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 59414%
Critics Consensus: Although not terrible, the sluggishly paced Insurrection plays like an extended episode of the TV series.
A Federation mission to the planet Ba'ku takes a dangerous turn when a malfunctioning android, Data (Brent Spiner), takes a... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 57458%
Critics Consensus: Featuring a patchwork script and a dialogue-heavy storyline whose biggest villain is a cloud, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is a less-than-auspicious debut for the franchise.
The Federation calls on Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 52536%
Critics Consensus: Generations stands as a mediocre changing of the guard for crews of the Enterprise, with a dull plot that sometimes seems like an expanded episode of the television series.
In the 23rd century, the Starship Enterprise is dispatched to the scene of a giant energy field about to engulf... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 43658%
Critics Consensus: Nemesis has an interesting premise and some good action scenes, but the whole affair feels a bit tired.
Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) diverts the starship Enterprise from its scheduled trip to Cmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 25350%
Critics Consensus: Filled with dull action sequences and an underdeveloped storyline, this fifth Trek movie is probably the worst of the series.
A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and the Enterprise go to a planet... [More]