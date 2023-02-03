(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection.)

The 100 Best Free Movies on YouTube (February 2023)

Did you know there’s an official channel for free movies on YouTube? Take one hop over and you’re immediately inside a gallery featuring hundreds ad-supported free movies! But which to watch? Using Rotten Tomatoes and our classic Tomatometer as a guide, we present the 100 best free movies on YouTube! The list starts with Certified Fresh films: Y’know, the critics-approved selections, ranging from Ghost in the Shell, Train to Busan, Barbershop, and Scream. After that are the Fresh choices, like Zulu and Strange Brew. And finally there’s the Rotten movies with over 60% Audience Scores. Critics may not have been so hot on these but our users certainly were, personally highlighting Kingpin, The Proposal, Death to Smoochy and more. Check out the official YouTube page, and with our guide to the best free movies on YouTube, have a classic movie night without reaching for the credit card or answering account recovery questions like the the color of the street you got your fistfight in or your third dog’s maiden name.

#5 Hamlet (1996) 95% #5 Adjusted Score: 97641% Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes. Synopsis: In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Julie Christie, Billy Crystal, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#6 Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) 95% #6 Adjusted Score: 98866% Critics Consensus: This adaptation of David Mamet's play is every bit as compelling and witty as its source material, thanks in large part to a clever script and a bevy of powerhouse actors. Synopsis: When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris Directed By: James Foley

#11 Tootsie (1982) 90% #11 Adjusted Score: 93639% Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters. Synopsis: New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Dabney Coleman Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#21 Tracks (2013) 82% #21 Adjusted Score: 86380% Critics Consensus: What Tracks lacks in excitement, it more than makes up with gorgeous cinematography and Mia Wasikowska's outstanding performance. Synopsis: Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... [More] Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Adam Driver, Rainer Bock, Rolley Mintuma Directed By: John Curran

#25 Early Man (2018) 80% #25 Adjusted Score: 87969% Critics Consensus: Early Man isn't quite as evolved as Aardman's best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts. Synopsis: A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... [More] Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Miriam Margolyes Directed By: Nick Park

#27 Trust (2010) 79% #27 Adjusted Score: 80636% Critics Consensus: Director David Schwimmer gets some gut-wrenching performances out of his actors but he still lacks the chops to fully ratchet up story tension. Synopsis: A man (Clive Owen) has difficulty coping with the knowledge that his 14-year-daughter (Liana Liberato) was assaulted by a sexual... A man (Clive Owen) has difficulty coping with the knowledge that his 14-year-daughter (Liana Liberato) was assaulted by a sexual... [More] Starring: Clive Owen, Catherine Keener, Liana Liberato, Jason Clarke Directed By: David Schwimmer

#42 Zulu (1964) 96% #42 Adjusted Score: 97658% Critics Consensus: Zulu patiently establishes a cast of colorful characters and insurmountable stakes before unleashing its white-knuckle spectacle, delivering an unforgettable war epic in the bargain. Synopsis: In 1879, the Zulu nation hands colonial British forces a resounding defeat in battle. A nearby regiment of the British... In 1879, the Zulu nation hands colonial British forces a resounding defeat in battle. A nearby regiment of the British... [More] Starring: Stanley Baker, Jack Hawkins, Ulla Jacobsson, Michael Caine Directed By: Cy Endfield

#57 Without Limits (1998) 79% #57 Adjusted Score: 79734% Critics Consensus: This drama about American track star and hero Steve Prefontaine intelligently looks at the character of this oft mythologized athlete and features a fantastic performance by Donald Sutherland as Prefontaine's trainer. Synopsis: Before Steve Prefontaine (Billy Crudup) makes it to the 1972 Olympics in Munich, he is an unlikely track star at... Before Steve Prefontaine (Billy Crudup) makes it to the 1972 Olympics in Munich, he is an unlikely track star at... [More] Starring: Billy Crudup, Donald Sutherland, Monica Potter, Jeremy Sisto Directed By: Robert Towne

#72 Suburbia (1996) 68% #72 Adjusted Score: 68597% Critics Consensus: Suburbia succeeds in its blistering, ensemble-driven exploration of middle America, though it never quite reconciles the disparate stylings of director Richard Linklater and writer Eric Bogosian. Synopsis: Five teen friends (Giovanni Ribisi, Amie Carey, Steve Zahn, Nicky Katt, Dina Spybey) spend their time hanging out behind a... Five teen friends (Giovanni Ribisi, Amie Carey, Steve Zahn, Nicky Katt, Dina Spybey) spend their time hanging out behind a... [More] Starring: Jayce Bartok, Amie Carey, Nicky Katt, Ajay Naidu Directed By: Richard Linklater

#76 Frozen (2010) 63% #76 Adjusted Score: 65999% Critics Consensus: Writer/director Adam Green has the beginnings of an inventive, frightening yarn in Frozen, but neither the script nor the cast are quite strong enough to truly do it justice. Synopsis: As a winter storm approaches, three people become stranded on a chairlift high above the ground after a ski resort... As a winter storm approaches, three people become stranded on a chairlift high above the ground after a ski resort... [More] Starring: Emma Bell, Shawn Ashmore, Kevin Zegers, Ed Ackerman Directed By: Adam Green

#78 The Edge (1997) 62% #78 Adjusted Score: 64239% Critics Consensus: The Edge is an entertaining hybrid of brainy Mamet dialogue with brawny outdoors action -- albeit one that sadly lacks as much bite as its furry antagonist. Synopsis: The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers,... The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers,... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin, Elle Macpherson, Harold Perrineau Directed By: Lee Tamahori