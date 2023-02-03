TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, YouTube
(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection.)
The 100 Best Free Movies on YouTube (February 2023)
Did you know there’s an official channel for free movies on YouTube? Take one hop over and you’re immediately inside a gallery featuring hundreds ad-supported free movies! But which to watch? Using Rotten Tomatoes and our classic Tomatometer as a guide, we present the 100 best free movies on YouTube! The list starts with Certified Fresh films: Y’know, the critics-approved selections, ranging from Ghost in the Shell, Train to Busan, Barbershop, and Scream. After that are the Fresh choices, like Zulu and Strange Brew. And finally there’s the Rotten movies with over 60% Audience Scores. Critics may not have been so hot on these but our users certainly were, personally highlighting Kingpin, The Proposal, Death to Smoochy and more. Check out the official YouTube page, and with our guide to the best free movies on YouTube, have a classic movie night without reaching for the credit card or answering account recovery questions like the the color of the street you got your fistfight in or your third dog’s maiden name.
#1
Adjusted Score: 108401%
Critics Consensus: An engrossing look at the triumphs and travails of war veterans, The Best Years of Our Lives is concerned specifically with the aftermath of World War II, but its messages speak to the overall American experience.
Synopsis:
Fred, Al and Homer are three World War II veterans facing difficulties as they re-enter civilian life. Fred (Dana Andrews)... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 99087%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age tale marked by its authenticity.
Synopsis:
On New York City's Lower East Side, Dominican teen and aspiring ladies' man Victor Vargas (Victor Rasuk) has nothing but... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 99810%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sophisticated, and refreshingly subtle, Being There soars behind sensitive direction from Hal Ashby and a stellar Peter Sellers performance.
Synopsis:
Simple-minded Chance (Peter Sellers), a gardener who has resided in the Washington, D.C., townhouse of his wealthy employer for his... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 96387%
Critics Consensus: A stunning feat of modern animation, Ghost in the Shell offers a thoughtful, complex treat for anime fans, as well as a perfect introduction for viewers new to the medium.
Synopsis:
In this Japanese animation, cyborg federal agent Maj. Motoko Kusanagi (Mimi Woods) trails "The Puppet Master" (Abe Lasser), who illegally... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 97641%
Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes.
Synopsis:
In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 98866%
Critics Consensus: This adaptation of David Mamet's play is every bit as compelling and witty as its source material, thanks in large part to a clever script and a bevy of powerhouse actors.
Synopsis:
When an office full of New York City real estate salesmen is given the news that all but the top... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 100338%
Critics Consensus: Train to Busan delivers a thrillingly unique -- and purely entertaining -- take on the zombie genre, with fully realized characters and plenty of social commentary to underscore the bursts of skillfully staged action.
Synopsis:
A man (Gong Yoo), his estranged daughter and other passengers become trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 100944%
Critics Consensus: More than straight monster-movie fare, Gojira offers potent, sobering postwar commentary.
Synopsis:
A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 95405%
Critics Consensus: Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn are a wondrous duo in On Golden Pond, a wistful drama that movingly explores the twilight years of a loving marriage.
Synopsis:
Cantankerous retiree Norman Thayer (Henry Fonda) and his conciliatory wife, Ethel (Katharine Hepburn), spend summers at their New England vacation... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 92863%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful and substantive, Tokyo Godfathers adds a moving -- and somewhat unconventional -- entry to the animated Christmas canon.
Synopsis:
Middle-aged alcoholic Gin (Toru Emori), teenage runaway Miyuki (Aya Okamoto) and former drag queen Hana (Yoshiaki Umegaki) are a trio... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 93639%
Critics Consensus: Tootsie doesn't squander its high-concept comedy premise with fine dialogue and sympathetic treatment of the characters.
Synopsis:
New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 91817%
Critics Consensus: Stocked with solid performances, Freaks is a clever sci-fi/horror hybrid that suggests a bright future for co-writers/co-directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.
Synopsis:
Kept locked inside the house by her father, 7-year-old Chloe lives in fear and fascination of the outside world. It's... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 91519%
Critics Consensus: As violent as it is stylish, The Warriors is a thrilling piece of pulp filmmaking.
Synopsis:
A turf battle between New York City street gangs that rages from Coney Island to the Bronx. The Warriors are... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 96678%
Critics Consensus: The Sisters Brothers rides familiar genre trails in occasionally unexpected ways - a satisfying journey further elevated by its well-matched leading men.
Synopsis:
It's 1851, and Charlie and Eli Sisters are both brothers and assassins, boys grown to men in a savage and... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 92505%
Critics Consensus: My Friend Dahmer opens a window into the making of a serial killer whose conclusions are as empathetic as they are deeply troubling.
Synopsis:
The true, haunting story of young Jeffrey Dahmer -- the shy adolescent in high school who becomes a notorious serial... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 87283%
Critics Consensus: A moving film with moments of humor, Liberty Heights succeeds in capturing the feel of the '50s with great performances and sensitive direction.
Synopsis:
This semi-autobiographical film by Barry Levinson follows various members of the Kurtzman clan, a Jewish family living in suburban Baltimore... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 93292%
Critics Consensus: The Girl with All the Gifts grapples with thought-provoking questions without skimping on the scares -- and finds a few fresh wrinkles in the well-worn zombie horror genre along the way.
Synopsis:
In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 85646%
Critics Consensus: A high-concept farce carried by Carl Reiner's deft direction and the precise timing of its leads, All of Me is a body-swap comedy worth holding onto.
Synopsis:
While on her deathbed, the rich Edwina Cutwater (Lily Tomlin) has her lawyer Roger Cobb (Steve Martin) add the odd... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 91354%
Critics Consensus: While it may lack the revelatory punch of Polanski's finest films, Ghost Writer benefits from stylish direction, a tense screenplay, and a strong central performance from Ewan McGregor.
Synopsis:
When a successful ghostwriter, the Ghost (Ewan McGregor), agrees to finish the memoirs of Adam Long (Pierce Brosnan), England's former... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 85704%
Critics Consensus: Mike Nichols wrangles agreeably amusing performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in this fun, if not quite essential, remake of the French comedy La Cage aux Folles.
Synopsis:
In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 86380%
Critics Consensus: What Tracks lacks in excitement, it more than makes up with gorgeous cinematography and Mia Wasikowska's outstanding performance.
Synopsis:
Accompanied only by her faithful dog and four camels, an Australian (Mia Wasikowska) satisfies her craving for solitude by embarking... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 85473%
Critics Consensus: Besides bringing on the laughs, Barbershop displays a big heart and demonstrates the value of community.
Synopsis:
A smart comedy about a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin (Ice... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 86442%
Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate.
Synopsis:
Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 87952%
Critics Consensus: The final film by the great Robert Altman, A Prairie Home Companion, the big screen adaptation of Garrison Keillor's radio broadcast showcases plenty of the director's strengths: it's got a gigantic cast and plenty of quirky acting and dialogue.
Synopsis:
A private investigator (Kevin Kline) keeps tabs on the proceedings as guests, cast and crew (Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan, Woody... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 87969%
Critics Consensus: Early Man isn't quite as evolved as Aardman's best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 84224%
Critics Consensus: Though not as good as Coen brothers' classics such as Blood Simple, the delightfully loopy O Brother, Where Art Thou? is still a lot of fun.
Synopsis:
Ulysses Everett McGill (George Clooney) is having difficulty adjusting to his hard-labor sentence in Mississippi. He scams his way off... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 80636%
Critics Consensus: Director David Schwimmer gets some gut-wrenching performances out of his actors but he still lacks the chops to fully ratchet up story tension.
Synopsis:
A man (Clive Owen) has difficulty coping with the knowledge that his 14-year-daughter (Liana Liberato) was assaulted by a sexual... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 82327%
Critics Consensus: Though its subject matter is grim and may make viewers queasy, The Pledge features an excellent, subtle performance by Jack Nicholson.
Synopsis:
On the day of his retirement, detective Jerry Black (Jack Nicholson) accepts a gift -- an airline ticket to Mexico.... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 80659%
Critics Consensus: Sophie's Choice may be more sobering than stirring, but Meryl Streep's Oscar-winning performance holds this postwar period drama together.
Synopsis:
Stingo (Peter MacNicol), a young writer, moves to Brooklyn in 1947 to begin work on his first novel. As he... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 79152%
Critics Consensus: I Kill Giants' moody magical realism sometimes slips into the mundane, but impressive CGI and a powerhouse performance by Madison Wolfe pack an unexpected punch.
Synopsis:
A teen must face her fears in increasingly dangerous ways when horrible giants threaten to destroy her small town.... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 87869%
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 79792%
Critics Consensus: The Illusionist is an engrossing, well-crafted story of mystery, magic and intrigue that is certain to enchant, if not hypnotize, audiences.
Synopsis:
A master magician named Eisenheim (Edward Norton) vies with Crown Prince Leopold (Rufus Sewell) of Vienna for the hand of... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 77303%
Critics Consensus: It may not improve on the Raymond Carver short story that inspired it, but Everything Must Go resists cliche and boasts a pair of magnetic performances from the perfectly cast Ferrell and Wallace.
Synopsis:
Longtime salesman Nick Halsey (Will Ferrell) has seen better days. No longer at the top of his game, Nick, an... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 77412%
Critics Consensus: Though the movie treads familiar ground in the heist/caper genre, Robert DeNiro, Edward Norton, and Marlon Brando make the movie worth watching.
Synopsis:
Career thief Nick Wells (Robert De Niro) is about to mastermind a nearly impossible theft that will require his joining... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 80648%
Critics Consensus: Curious Case of Benjamin Button is an epic fantasy tale with rich storytelling backed by fantastic performances.
Synopsis:
Born under unusual circumstances, Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt) springs into being as an elderly man in a New Orleans nursing... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 101220%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In South Africa during the Second Boer War, Australian Army Lieutenants Harry "Breaker" Morant (Edward Woodward), Peter Handcock (Bryan Brown)... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 82846%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the American West, Willet Gashade (Warren Oates), a former bounty hunter, and Coley Boyard (Will Hutchins), his dimwitted partner,... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 100816%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Regina Hubbard Giddens (Bette Davis) and her scheming brothers, Oscar (Carl Benton Reid) and Ben (Charles Dingle), plan to get... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 100462%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After Japanese forces torpedo his submarine during World War II, commanding officer "Rich" Richardson (Clark Gable) is placed in charge... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 44853%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In pre-Civil War Texas, naïve Karl Westover (Gary Busey) accidentally kills his brother-in-law, and heads to Mexico to escape the... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 98520%
Critics Consensus: Of Mice and Men honors its classic source material with a well-acted adaptation that stays powerfully focused on the story's timeless themes.
Synopsis:
Itinerant worker George (Gary Sinise) reflects on the time he spent traveling with Lennie (John Malkovich), a huge childlike man.... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 97658%
Critics Consensus: Zulu patiently establishes a cast of colorful characters and insurmountable stakes before unleashing its white-knuckle spectacle, delivering an unforgettable war epic in the bargain.
Synopsis:
In 1879, the Zulu nation hands colonial British forces a resounding defeat in battle. A nearby regiment of the British... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 95392%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ex-outlaw Link Jones (Gary Cooper) is aboard a train when it is robbed by bandits. When he tries to intervene,... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 94674%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With the Allies poised to retake Paris from the Germans, Col. Franz Von Waldheim (Paul Scofield) conspires to sneak out... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 93060%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
New York police officer Daniel Ciello (Treat Williams) is not a perfect cop. When Rick Cappalino (Norman Parker) from the... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 47824%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a gang of men unsuccessfully attempts to lynch him for a cattle rustling crime he did not commit, Jed... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 66150%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rugged American adventure-travel journalist Pete McKell (Michael Vartan) joins a cruise along a crocodile-infested river organized by tomboyish guide Kate... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 84170%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Raoul and Emile accidentally release a monster from an eccentric scientist's greenhouse and vow to track it down. They soon... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 86065%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During the Italian Renaissance, Pope Julius II (Rex Harrison) contracts the influential artist Michelangelo (Charlton Heston) to sculpt 40 statues... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 61277%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An Okinawan monster-god helps Godzilla defeat his bionic double.... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 85827%
Critics Consensus: Quick Change makes the most of its clever premise with a smartly skewed heist comedy that leaves plenty of room for its talented cast to shine.
Synopsis:
With the aid of his girlfriend, Phyllis Potter (Geena Davis), and best friend, Loomis (Randy Quaid), Grimm (Bill Murray) enters... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 84746%
Critics Consensus: It may favor spectacle in place of the deeper themes in Herman Melville's novel, but John Huston's Moby Dick still makes for a grand movie adventure.
Synopsis:
Capt. Ahab (Gregory Peck) has a vendetta against Moby Dick, the great white whale responsible for taking his leg. He... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 83914%
Critics Consensus: Generous with its characters' foibles and virtues, The Accidental Tourist is a thoughtful drama vested with insight into the complications of relationships.
Synopsis:
After the murder of their young son, the marriage between Macon (William Hurt) and his wife Sarah (Kathleen Turner) disintegrates,... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 51791%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Vince Majestyk (Charles Bronson) is a Vietnam War veteran trying to keep his watermelon farm afloat when he is approached... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 60442%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After her husband's death, Beth Macauley (Jessica Lange) moves into an inexpensive Baltimore apartment with her two sons, Chris (Chris... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 64251%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unable to see eye to eye with his father, completely broke and with nowhere else to turn, young Wong Fei-Hung... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 79734%
Critics Consensus: This drama about American track star and hero Steve Prefontaine intelligently looks at the character of this oft mythologized athlete and features a fantastic performance by Donald Sutherland as Prefontaine's trainer.
Synopsis:
Before Steve Prefontaine (Billy Crudup) makes it to the 1972 Olympics in Munich, he is an unlikely track star at... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 78698%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On a luxurious cruise on the Nile River, a wealthy heiress, Linnet Ridgeway (Lois Chiles), is murdered. Fortunately, among the... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 77574%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 77275%
Critics Consensus: Though lowbrow in intent and outcome, Strange Brew effectively mines laughs from its unique premise and likeable stars.
Synopsis:
In their quest for free beer, bumbling Canadian brothers Bob (Rick Moranis) and Doug McKenzie (Dave Thomas) wind up working... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 66156%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During the Vietnam War, a squad of National Guardsmen -- including Hardin (Powers Boothe), a no-nonsense Texan; Reece (Fred Ward),... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 55146%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A small-scale gold rush erupts in a Colorado town after treasure is found in a grave. The area quickly becomes... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 23610%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scientists (Jun Tazaki, Yoshio Tsuchiya) face Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and more obscure Japanese monsters sent by she-aliens.... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 74492%
Critics Consensus: Cats Don't Dance, but they should easily entertain all-ages audiences thanks to some colorful animation, sharp humor, and a catchy soundtrack.
Synopsis:
A world of cats and Danny (Scott Bakula) is trying to break into '30s Hollywood. His only problem is that... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 78457%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't quite live up to its intriguing premise, but Monsters is a surprising blend of alien-invasion tropes, political themes, and relationship drama.
Synopsis:
Six years after the crash of a NASA space probe, a large area between Mexico and the U.S. is under... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 73666%
Critics Consensus: Don Juan DeMarco proves that a slight story can translate to entertaining cinema if it's acted out by a pair of well-matched professionals enjoying their craft.
Synopsis:
An aging psychiatrist (Marlon Brando) believes in a patient (Johnny Depp) who sees himself as the world's greatest lover.... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 80664%
Critics Consensus: The Infiltrator's compelling fact-based story and tremendously talented cast are often just enough to balance out its derivative narrative and occasionally clunky execution.
Synopsis:
In 1986, federal agent Robert Mazur (Bryan Cranston) goes under cover to infiltrate the trafficking network of Colombian drug kingpin... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 25419%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During a drunken spree in the small Wild West town of Bannock, one of a half-dozen workers from a nearby... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 71585%
Critics Consensus: Honeydripper's electric musical numbers and sharp performances make for an exciting film, despite its slow pace.
Synopsis:
Faced with mounting debts and stiff competition from a rival nightclub and its newfangled jukebox, small-town Alabama club owner Tyrone... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 64831%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Told he wasn't good enough to play Division I football, Brandon Burlsworth took a risk and walked on in 1994,... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 74538%
Critics Consensus: A faithful adaptation of Philip K. Dick's novel, A Scanner Darkly takes the viewer on a visual and mind-blowing journey into the author's conception of a drug-addled and politically unstable world.
Synopsis:
In the near future, as America virtually loses the war on drugs, Robert Arctor, a narcotics cop in Orange County,... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 68597%
Critics Consensus: Suburbia succeeds in its blistering, ensemble-driven exploration of middle America, though it never quite reconciles the disparate stylings of director Richard Linklater and writer Eric Bogosian.
Synopsis:
Five teen friends (Giovanni Ribisi, Amie Carey, Steve Zahn, Nicky Katt, Dina Spybey) spend their time hanging out behind a... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 67849%
Critics Consensus: American Flyers shifts between family drama and cycling action gears with enough strength to make this inspirational sports picture more than pedestrian.
Synopsis:
When Dr. Marcus Sommers (Kevin Costner) realizes that he and his troubled, estranged brother David (David Grant) may be prone... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 67387%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When director David Merrill (Robert De Niro) returns to the United States from Paris, he is called before the House... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 65674%
Critics Consensus: The Mission is a well-meaning epic given delicate heft by its sumptuous visuals and a standout score by Ennio Morricone, but its staid presentation never stirs an emotional investment in its characters.
Synopsis:
Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 65999%
Critics Consensus: Writer/director Adam Green has the beginnings of an inventive, frightening yarn in Frozen, but neither the script nor the cast are quite strong enough to truly do it justice.
Synopsis:
As a winter storm approaches, three people become stranded on a chairlift high above the ground after a ski resort... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 64976%
Critics Consensus: A slick Tarantino-inspired movie that is not for everyone.
Synopsis:
After the murder of his beloved wife, a man (Val Kilmer) in search of redemption is set adrift in a... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 64239%
Critics Consensus: The Edge is an entertaining hybrid of brainy Mamet dialogue with brawny outdoors action -- albeit one that sadly lacks as much bite as its furry antagonist.
Synopsis:
The plane carrying wealthy Charles Morse (Anthony Hopkins) crashes down in the Alaskan wilderness. Together with the two other passengers,... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 51615%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Richard Feynman (Matthew Broderick) is a talented young physics student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology when he meets Arline... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 62305%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When traveling con man Latigo Smith (James Garner) drifts into a small Western town, he decides to take advantage of... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 63039%
Critics Consensus: This Fear Factor for kids is good-natured and tasty enough.
Synopsis:
It is 11-year-old Billy's (Luke Benward) first day at a new school. Such an occasion is difficult enough for a... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 48839%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
High school wrestler Louden Swain (Matthew Modine) feels he must do something significant in his life shortly after turning 18.... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 58800%
Critics Consensus: It struggles to enliven its uneven script, but Stuck in Love boasts enough winning performances from its solid veteran cast to offer an appealing diversion for rom-com enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
A successful writer (Greg Kinnear) tries to reconnect with his two children (Lily Collins, Nat Wolff) after his divorce.... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 60069%
Critics Consensus: If it fails to make the most of its intriguing premise, In the Mouth of Madness remains a decent enough diversion for horror fans and John Carpenter completists.
Synopsis:
When horror novelist Sutter Cane (Jürgen Prochnow) goes missing, insurance investigator John Trent (Sam Neill) scrutinizes the claim made by... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 51582%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this Marx Brothers film, Ronald Kornblow (Groucho Marx) takes over as the manager of a luxurious hotel in Casablanca,... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 56066%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The cult-movie TV hostess (Phil Rubenstein) inherits an old New England house, a poodle and a black-magic cookbook.... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 57302%
Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction.
Synopsis:
Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 29608%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Trucker Martin "Rubber Duck" Penwald (Kris Kristofferson) and his buddies Pig Pen (Burt Young), Widow Woman (Madge Sinclair) and Spider... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 50341%
Critics Consensus: This movie about passion and betrayal finds itself severely lacking in the former.
Synopsis:
A woman (Helena Bonham Carter) has an affair with her older sister's (Olivia Williams) husband (Paul Bettany) and bears his... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 50490%
Critics Consensus: Kingpin has its moments, but they're often offset by an eagerness to descend into vulgar mean-spiritedness.
Synopsis:
Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson) is a young bowler with a promising career ahead of him until a disreputable colleague, Ernie... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 51890%
Critics Consensus: Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds exhibit plenty of chemistry, but they're let down by The Proposal's devotion to formula.
Synopsis:
Faced with deportation to her native Canada, high-powered book editor Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) says she's engaged to marry Andrew... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 48126%
Critics Consensus: Though it features some extravagant and entertaining moments, The Other Boleyn Girl feels more like a soap opera than historical drama.
Synopsis:
King Henry VIII (Eric Bana) lacks an heir. Seeing this as an opportunity for personal gain, the Duke of Norfolk... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 11183%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Russell Walker (Blair Underwood) has started a new hip-hop and rap label called Krush Groove, which features a stellar list... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 45244%
Critics Consensus: The talent involved can't save a script that has nowhere to go with its promising premise.
Synopsis:
Tells the story of Rainbow Randolph (Robin Williams), the corrupt, costumed star of a popular children's TV show, who is... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 42294%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charged with killing a client, call girl Claudia Draper is awaiting her trial. While Claudia's parents seek to have her... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 41852%
Critics Consensus: Despite a strong performance by Queen Latifah, Beauty Shop is in need of some style pointers.
Synopsis:
Far from Chicago, hairdresser Gina Norris (Queen Latifah) has relocated to Atlanta with her daughter (Paige Hurd) and has quickly... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 34511%
Critics Consensus: Though The Ultimate Gift avoids religious speechifying like other Fox Faith films, it's dramatically inert with flat direction.
Synopsis:
Jason Stevens (Drew Fuller) lives a life of wealth and privilege. When his grandfather (James Garner) dies, Jason expects to... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 33660%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A billiards player ends his friendship with a con man (Chazz Palminteri) who taught him how to play the game.... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 32602%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Arthur Bishop (Charles Bronson) is a veteran hit man who, owing to his penchant for making his targets' deaths seem... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 15420%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After civil engineer Arlo Pear (Richard Pryor) loses his job following a corporate merger, he must sell his house and... [More]