All Conjuring Universe Movies Ranked

The first Conjuring movie descended with one of the great marketing hooks: That the MPAA had slapped it was an R rating for simply being too scary. And, for once, the movie itself lived up to the marketing hype: With nary any blood or boobs, The Conjuring jammed audiences into a non-stop claustrophobic horror thrill ride, as Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated paranormal activity in the ’70s. A Certified Fresh rating (a first for director James Wan) helps in securing a sequel, a $300 million worldwide box office haul all but guarantees it – and the Conjuring 2 was almost as scary as the original.

Years later, the Conjuring Universe is in full-swing, having now expanded into one direct sequel and many spinoffs that have whisked audiences to locales like London, Rome, and Mexico. Since then, we’ve seen a third sequel (The Devil Made Me Do It) and a full expansion spin-offs with The Curse of La Llorona, and two times The Nun. Plenty of confess and keep you up at night, and with that we’re ranking all the Conjuring movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first!