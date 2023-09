All Conjuring Universe Movies Ranked

The first Conjuring movie descended with one of the great marketing hooks: That the MPAA had slapped it was an R rating for simply being too scary. And, for once, the movie itself lived up to the marketing hype: With nary any blood or boobs, The Conjuring jammed audiences into a non-stop claustrophobic horror thrill ride, as Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated paranormal activity in the ’70s. A Certified Fresh rating (a first for director James Wan) helps in securing a sequel, a $300 million worldwide box office haul all but guarantees it – and the Conjuring 2 was almost as scary as the original.

Years later, the Conjuring Universe is in full-swing, having now expanded into one direct sequel and many spinoffs that have whisked audiences to locales like London, Rome, and Mexico. Since then, we’ve seen a third sequel (The Devil Made Me Do It) and a full expansion spin-offs with The Curse of La Llorona, and two times The Nun. Plenty of confess and keep you up at night, and with that we’re ranking all the Conjuring movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first!

#4 Annabelle Comes Home (2019) 64% #4 Adjusted Score: 74688% Critics Consensus: Fun for fans even if it isn't as frightening as some of its predecessors, Annabelle Comes Home suggests there's still some life left in the Conjuring franchise. Synopsis: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the... Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the... [More] Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman Directed By: Gary Dauberman

#8 Annabelle (2014) 28% #8 Adjusted Score: 34000% Critics Consensus: Annabelle borrows unabashedly from better horror films, content to leave viewers with a string of cheap jolts that fail to build on the far more effective The Conjuring. Synopsis: John Form (Ward Horton) thinks he's found the perfect gift for his expectant wife, Mia (Annabelle Wallis) : a vintage... John Form (Ward Horton) thinks he's found the perfect gift for his expectant wife, Mia (Annabelle Wallis) : a vintage... [More] Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Tony Amendola, Alfre Woodard Directed By: John R. Leonetti