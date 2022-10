(Photo by TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

36 Best 1980s Fantasy Movies Ranked

Star Wars didn’t just open the floodgates for science fiction and space operas. Fantasy movies also erupted in Skywalker’s wake, offering an arena of dreamy imagination for audiences seeking worlds beyond our own. 1980s fantasies have a distinct feel to them, with their classical and romantic storytelling, top puppetry and makeup, and some early (and dodgy) computer graphics. The Princess Bride is arguably the ultimate ’80s fantasy movie, a postmodern yet timeless tale of true love, piracy, and rodents of unusual size.

For our guide to the best 1980s fantasy movies, we’ve collected practically every movie of the genre with a Tomatometer and ranked them by score, with Certified Fresh films first. Industry originals like Don Bluth (The Secret of NIMH), Terry Gilliam (Time Bandits, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen), and Jim Henson (The Dark Crystal) were at their creative height. But even established directors made uncharted moves, like Ridley Scott and Tom Cruise in Legend. The Neverending Story (directed by Wolfgang Petersen) has stuck around because of its featured creatures and heavy emotional beats, while the physically charged fairy tale Labyrinth was a revelation for young women and older children.

Disney turned to the dark side, with the surprisingly violent Dragonslayer and the moody Black Cauldron, a box office bomb that got the studio to lighten up with The Little Mermaid, kicking off their late ’80s and ’90s renaissance. Independent animation took big swings (Heavy Metal, The Last Unicorn), Arnold Schwarzenegger got his break as Conan the Barbarian, and Willow is now summoned back to the Daikini world with a Disney+ series.

And now, as you wish: The best 1980s fantasy movies by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first. —Alex Vo



#1 The Princess Bride (1987) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 102878% Critics Consensus: A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, The Princess Bride is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh. Synopsis: A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a... A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a... [More] Starring: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon Directed By: Rob Reiner

#5 Time Bandits (1981) 90% #5 Adjusted Score: 93388% Critics Consensus: Time Bandits is a remarkable time-travel fantasy from Terry Gilliam, who utilizes fantastic set design and homemade special effects to create a vivid, original universe. Synopsis: Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former... Young history buff Kevin (Craig Warnock) can scarcely believe it when six dwarfs emerge from his closet one night. Former... [More] Starring: John Cleese, Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, Katherine Helmond Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#6 Flash Gordon (1980) 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 87008% Critics Consensus: Campy charm and a knowing sense of humor help to overcome a silly plot involving a spacefaring ex-football player, his adoring bevy of groupies, and a supervillain named Ming the Merciless. Synopsis: Although NASA scientists are claiming the unexpected eclipse and strange "hot hail" are nothing to worry about, Dr. Hans Zarkov... Although NASA scientists are claiming the unexpected eclipse and strange "hot hail" are nothing to worry about, Dr. Hans Zarkov... [More] Starring: Sam Jones, Melody Anderson, Max von Sydow, Topol Directed By: Mike Hodges

#9 Excalibur (1981) 73% #9 Adjusted Score: 80074% Critics Consensus: John Boorman's operatic, opulent take on the legend of King Arthur is visually remarkable, and features strong performances from an all-star lineup of British thespians. Synopsis: The magical sword of Excalibur starts off in the hands of British lord Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) and then, years... The magical sword of Excalibur starts off in the hands of British lord Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) and then, years... [More] Starring: Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicholas Clay Directed By: John Boorman

#11 Dragonslayer (1981) 83% #11 Adjusted Score: 84063% Critics Consensus: An atypically dark Disney adventure, Dragonslayer puts a realistic spin -- and some impressive special effects -- on a familiar tale. Synopsis: A terrible dragon is terrorizing the medieval land of Urland in the 6th century. Representatives from the kingdom seek the... A terrible dragon is terrorizing the medieval land of Urland in the 6th century. Representatives from the kingdom seek the... [More] Starring: Peter MacNicol, Caitlin Clarke, Ralph Richardson, John Hallam Directed By: Matthew Robbins

#12 Labyrinth (1986) 75% #12 Adjusted Score: 79447% Critics Consensus: While it's arguably more interesting on a visual level, Labyrinth provides further proof of director Jim Henson's boundless imagination. Synopsis: Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... Teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) journeys through a maze to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from a goblin king (David... [More] Starring: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson Directed By: Jim Henson

#15 Highlander (1986) 70% #15 Adjusted Score: 72952% Critics Consensus: People hate Highlander because it's cheesy, bombastic, and absurd. And people love it for the same reasons. Synopsis: When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking... When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking... [More] Starring: Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown Directed By: Russell Mulcahy

#18 Heavy Metal (1981) 66% #18 Adjusted Score: 68072% Critics Consensus: It's sexist, juvenile, and dated, but Heavy Metal makes up for its flaws with eye-popping animation and a classic, smartly used soundtrack. Synopsis: Adventures from deep space to futuristic New York, and beyond. Each world and story is dominated by the presence of... Adventures from deep space to futuristic New York, and beyond. Each world and story is dominated by the presence of... [More] Starring: Harvey Atkin, Thor Bishopric, Rodger Bumpass, Jackie Burroughs Directed By: Gerald Potterton

#20 Ladyhawke (1985) 65% #20 Adjusted Score: 66394% Critics Consensus: There's pacing problems, but Ladyhawke has an undeniable romantic sweep that's stronger than most fantasy epics of its ilk. Synopsis: Upon breaking out of a dungeon, youthful thief Phillipe Gaston (Matthew Broderick) befriends Capt. Navarre (Rutger Hauer), a man with... Upon breaking out of a dungeon, youthful thief Phillipe Gaston (Matthew Broderick) befriends Capt. Navarre (Rutger Hauer), a man with... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leo McKern Directed By: Richard Donner

#23 Return to Oz (1985) 54% #23 Adjusted Score: 56223% Critics Consensus: Return to Oz taps into the darker side of L. Frank Baum's book series with an intermittently dazzling adventure that never quite recaptures the magic of its classic predecessor. Synopsis: Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile... Dorothy discovers she is back in the land of Oz, and finds the yellow brick road is now a pile... [More] Starring: Fairuza Balk, Nicol Williamson, Jean Marsh, Piper Laurie Directed By: Walter Murch

#24 Willow (1988) 52% #24 Adjusted Score: 55551% Critics Consensus: State-of-the-art special effects and an appealing performance from Warwick Davis can't quite save Willow from its slow pace and generic story. Synopsis: Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic,... Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic,... [More] Starring: Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Warwick Davis, Jean Marsh Directed By: Ron Howard

#28 Legend (1985) 41% #28 Adjusted Score: 44051% Critics Consensus: Not even Ridley Scott's gorgeously realized set pieces can save Legend from its own tawdry tale -- though it may be serviceable for those simply looking for fantasy eye candy. Synopsis: Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, David Bennent Directed By: Ridley Scott