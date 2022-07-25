All Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked

For some movies, the hype building up to their release isn’t based on its stars or director or plot, but by the boutique company putting it out to the public. Think A24. Think Laika. Think Blumhouse, the production org that’s become synonymous in horror with low budgets, big returns, and bigger thrills.

Over the past two decades, magnate of monstrosity Jason Blum — who has also produced plenty of “normal” movies — has banked his legacy on reinventing how horror scripts are discovered and made, keeping the genre from going stale, like it infamously did in the ’90s. After all, blood dries quickly; gotta keep it fresh. Look to franchises like The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and Insidious: when you watch one Blumhouse horror movie, you’re probably gonna seek out what else they’re up to.

And now Blum’s back this week with Us. It’s not strictly Blumhouse (credit that to Monkeypaw Productions), but it is built off the groundbreaking, Best Picture-nominated Get Out, and represents a stunning continuation of writer/director Jordan Peele’s mission to infuse horror with brash brains. And that’s Mr. Blum in the producer credits. Now, we’re ranking every Blumhouse horror movie by Tomatometer!

#2 Cam (2018) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 98632% Critics Consensus: Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts -- and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role. Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... [More] Starring: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid Directed By: Daniel Goldhaber

#4 Sweetheart (2019) 93% #4 Adjusted Score: 93715% Critics Consensus: Carried by Kiersey Clemons' performance, Sweetheart balances smart subtext and social commentary against effective genre thrills. Synopsis: A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night.... A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night.... [More] Starring: Emory Cohen, Kiersey Clemons, Hanna Mangan Lawrence Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#14 Oculus (2013) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 80528% Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans. Synopsis: Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More] Starring: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff, Rory Cochrane Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#17 Creep (2014) 90% #17 Adjusted Score: 90418% Critics Consensus: A smart, oddball take on found-footage horror, Creep is clever and well-acted enough to keep viewers on the edges of their seats. Synopsis: Aaron answers an online ad and drives to a stranger's house to film him for the day. The man wants... Aaron answers an online ad and drives to a stranger's house to film him for the day. The man wants... [More] Starring: Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice Directed By: Patrick Brice

#26 Insidious (2010) 66% #26 Adjusted Score: 73048% Critics Consensus: Aside from a shaky final act, Insidious is a very scary and very fun haunted house thrill ride. Synopsis: Parents (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son... Parents (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son... [More] Starring: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins Directed By: James Wan

#32 Nocturne (2020) 62% #32 Adjusted Score: 65404% Critics Consensus: Nocturne's thought-provoking themes find themselves at odds with its genre ingredients, resulting in a mild blend that isn't quite pulpy enough. Synopsis: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing... Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing... [More] Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, Ivan Shaw Directed By: Zu Quirke

#40 Ma (2019) 56% #40 Adjusted Score: 68039% Critics Consensus: Octavia Spencer's performance overpowers many of Ma's flaws, but uneven pacing and a labored story keep this thriller from fully realizing its unhinged potential. Synopsis: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But... A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But... [More] Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller Directed By: Tate Taylor

#55 Dark Skies (2013) 41% #55 Adjusted Score: 44358% Critics Consensus: Dark Skies writer director Scott Stewart has a solid cast, an interesting premise, and some admirable ambitions, but he can't figure out what to do with any of them, and the result is a dull, muddled effort that will bore all but the most devoted horror buffs. Synopsis: Lacy (Keri Russell) and Daniel Barrett (Josh Hamilton) share a peaceful life in the suburbs with their sons, Jesse (Dakota... Lacy (Keri Russell) and Daniel Barrett (Josh Hamilton) share a peaceful life in the suburbs with their sons, Jesse (Dakota... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton, Dakota Goyo, Kadan Rockett Directed By: Scott Stewart

#56 Black Christmas (2019) 40% #56 Adjusted Score: 45483% Critics Consensus: Better than the 2006 remake yet not as sharp as the original, this Black Christmas stabs at timely feminist themes but mostly hits on familiar pulp. Synopsis: Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays as students travel home to spend time with their families. But as... Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays as students travel home to spend time with their families. But as... [More] Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady Directed By: Sophia Takal

#58 Thriller (2018) 40% #58 Adjusted Score: 40656% Critics Consensus: Thriller has an appealing cast and a fresh perspective on its genre, but those elements aren't enough to outweigh a bland and predictable story. Synopsis: Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend... Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend... [More] Starring: Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Jessica Allain, Luke Tennie Directed By: Dallas Jackson

#67 Jessabelle (2014) 28% #67 Adjusted Score: 27646% Critics Consensus: Jessabelle hints at a bright future for star Sarah Snook, but clouds her performance with a cliched -- and tasteless -- storyline. Synopsis: A young woman (Sarah Snook) returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented... A young woman (Sarah Snook) returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented... [More] Starring: Sarah Snook, Mark Webber, Joelle Carter, David Andrews Directed By: Kevin Greutert