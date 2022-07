All Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked

For some movies, the hype building up to their release isn’t based on its stars or director or plot, but by the boutique company putting it out to the public. Think A24. Think Laika. Think Blumhouse, the production org that’s become synonymous in horror with low budgets, big returns, and bigger thrills.

Over the past two decades, magnate of monstrosity Jason Blum — who has also produced plenty of “normal” movies — has banked his legacy on reinventing how horror scripts are discovered and made, keeping the genre from going stale, like it infamously did in the ’90s. After all, blood dries quickly; gotta keep it fresh. Look to franchises like The Purge, Paranormal Activity, and Insidious: when you watch one Blumhouse horror movie, you’re probably gonna seek out what else they’re up to.

And now Blum’s back this week with Us. It’s not strictly Blumhouse (credit that to Monkeypaw Productions), but it is built off the groundbreaking, Best Picture-nominated Get Out, and represents a stunning continuation of writer/director Jordan Peele’s mission to infuse horror with brash brains. And that’s Mr. Blum in the producer credits. Now, we’re ranking every Blumhouse horror movie by Tomatometer!

#2 Cam (2018) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 98632% Critics Consensus: Smart and suspenseful, CAM is a techno-thriller that's far more than the sum of its salacious parts -- and an outstanding showcase for Madeline Brewer in the leading role. Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.... [More] Starring: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh, Melora Walters, Devin Druid Directed By: Daniel Goldhaber

#4 Sweetheart (2019) 93% #4 Adjusted Score: 93715% Critics Consensus: Carried by Kiersey Clemons' performance, Sweetheart balances smart subtext and social commentary against effective genre thrills. Synopsis: A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night.... A shipwreck survivor on an uninhabited island must fend off a malevolent force that surfaces each night.... [More] Starring: Emory Cohen, Kiersey Clemons, Hanna Mangan Lawrence Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#6 The Vigil (2019) 90% #6 Adjusted Score: 95509% Critics Consensus: Consistently clever and creepy, The Vigil mines richly atmospheric supernatural horror from a deep well of religious traditions. Synopsis: Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, THE VIGIL is a supernatural horror film set over the course of a... Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, THE VIGIL is a supernatural horror film set over the course of a... [More] Starring: Dave Davis, Fred Melamed, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman Directed By: Keith Thomas

#7 Freaky (2020) 83% #7 Adjusted Score: 100452% Critics Consensus: An entertaining slasher with a gender-bending, body-swapping twist, this horror-comedy juggles genres with Freaky fun results. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But... Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But... [More] Starring: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor Directed By: Christopher Landon

#9 Paranormal Activity (2007) 83% #9 Adjusted Score: 91820% Critics Consensus: Using its low-budget effects and mockumentary method to great result, Paranormal Activity turns a simple haunted house story into 90 minutes of relentless suspense. Synopsis: Soon after moving into a suburban tract home, Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) become increasingly disturbed by what... Soon after moving into a suburban tract home, Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) become increasingly disturbed by what... [More] Starring: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat, Amber Armstrong, Mark Fredrichs Directed By: Oren Peli

#13 The Bay (2012) 77% #13 Adjusted Score: 78987% Critics Consensus: Barry Levinson's eco-horror flick cleverly utilizes familiar found-footage methods in service of a gruesome yet atmospheric chiller. Synopsis: The residents of a seaside Maryland community become the unfortunate hosts of mutant, waterborne parasites that take control of their... The residents of a seaside Maryland community become the unfortunate hosts of mutant, waterborne parasites that take control of their... [More] Starring: Will Rogers, Kristen Connolly, Kether Donohue, Frank Deal Directed By: Barry Levinson

#14 Oculus (2013) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 80528% Critics Consensus: With an emphasis on dread over gore and an ending that leaves the door wide open for sequels, Oculus could be just the first spine-tingling chapter in a new franchise for discerning horror fans. Synopsis: Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... Haunted by the violent demise of their parents 10 years earlier, adult siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim (Brenton Thwaites)... [More] Starring: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff, Rory Cochrane Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#15 Black Box (2020) 70% #15 Adjusted Score: 74087% Critics Consensus: An intriguing debut for writer-director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Black Box compensates for a lack of surprises with strong performances and an emotionally rewarding story. Synopsis: After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes... After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes... [More] Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola Directed By: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour

#16 Creep 2 (2017) 100% #16 Adjusted Score: 101089% Critics Consensus: Creep 2 has everything that made the original work and more -- more laughs, more awkwardness, more unsettling terror. Synopsis: A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.... A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.... [More] Starring: Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Patrick Brice, Desiree Akhavan Directed By: Patrick Brice

#17 Creep (2014) 90% #17 Adjusted Score: 90418% Critics Consensus: A smart, oddball take on found-footage horror, Creep is clever and well-acted enough to keep viewers on the edges of their seats. Synopsis: Aaron answers an online ad and drives to a stranger's house to film him for the day. The man wants... Aaron answers an online ad and drives to a stranger's house to film him for the day. The man wants... [More] Starring: Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice Directed By: Patrick Brice

#26 Insidious (2010) 66% #26 Adjusted Score: 73048% Critics Consensus: Aside from a shaky final act, Insidious is a very scary and very fun haunted house thrill ride. Synopsis: Parents (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son... Parents (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son... [More] Starring: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins Directed By: James Wan

#29 13 Sins (2014) 65% #29 Adjusted Score: 66062% Critics Consensus: 13 Sins may be derivative of other horror films that made their moral points with more finesse, but it atones with a grim sense of humor and sleek style. Synopsis: A desperate, debt-ridden salesman agrees to perform an increasingly hideous set of tasks in order to win millions of dollars.... A desperate, debt-ridden salesman agrees to perform an increasingly hideous set of tasks in order to win millions of dollars.... [More] Starring: Mark Webber, Ron Perlman, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Rutina Wesley Directed By: Daniel Stamm

#32 Nocturne (2020) 62% #32 Adjusted Score: 65404% Critics Consensus: Nocturne's thought-provoking themes find themselves at odds with its genre ingredients, resulting in a mild blend that isn't quite pulpy enough. Synopsis: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing... Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing... [More] Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, Ivan Shaw Directed By: Zu Quirke

#34 Unfriended (2014) 61% #34 Adjusted Score: 68550% Critics Consensus: Unfriended subverts found-footage horror clichés to deliver a surprisingly scary entry in the teen slasher genre with a technological twist. Synopsis: One night, while teenagers Blaire, Mitch, Jess, Adam Ken and Val take part in an online group chat session, they... One night, while teenagers Blaire, Mitch, Jess, Adam Ken and Val take part in an online group chat session, they... [More] Starring: Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm, Renee Olstead, Will Peltz Directed By: Leo Gabriadze

#35 Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) 60% #35 Adjusted Score: 65737% Critics Consensus: Unfriended: Dark Web is more interested in chills than an exploration of its timely themes, but horror fans should still find this sequel to be steadily, undeniably effective. Synopsis: After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He... After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He... [More] Starring: Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Andrew Lees Directed By: Stephen Susco

#37 The Hunt (2020) 57% #37 Adjusted Score: 75654% Critics Consensus: The Hunt is successful enough as a darkly humorous action thriller, but it shoots wide of the mark when it aims for timely social satire. Synopsis: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are -- or how they got there. In... Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are -- or how they got there. In... [More] Starring: Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank Directed By: Craig Zobel

#40 Ma (2019) 56% #40 Adjusted Score: 68039% Critics Consensus: Octavia Spencer's performance overpowers many of Ma's flaws, but uneven pacing and a labored story keep this thriller from fully realizing its unhinged potential. Synopsis: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But... A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But... [More] Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller Directed By: Tate Taylor

#41 The First Purge (2018) 56% #41 Adjusted Score: 65443% Critics Consensus: The First Purge should satisfy fans of the franchise and filmgoers in the mood for violent vicarious thrills, even if its subtextual reach exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America... To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America... [More] Starring: Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Mugga Directed By: Gerard McMurray

#54 The Lie (2018) 43% #54 Adjusted Score: 46844% Critics Consensus: Queasily compelling without ever truly coming together, The Lie won't fool many viewers seeking worthwhile horror fare. Synopsis: A man and his wife fall into a web of lies and deceit when they try to cover up their... A man and his wife fall into a web of lies and deceit when they try to cover up their... [More] Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Joey King, Mireille Enos, Cas Anvar Directed By: Veena Sud

#55 Dark Skies (2013) 41% #55 Adjusted Score: 44358% Critics Consensus: Dark Skies writer director Scott Stewart has a solid cast, an interesting premise, and some admirable ambitions, but he can't figure out what to do with any of them, and the result is a dull, muddled effort that will bore all but the most devoted horror buffs. Synopsis: Lacy (Keri Russell) and Daniel Barrett (Josh Hamilton) share a peaceful life in the suburbs with their sons, Jesse (Dakota... Lacy (Keri Russell) and Daniel Barrett (Josh Hamilton) share a peaceful life in the suburbs with their sons, Jesse (Dakota... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton, Dakota Goyo, Kadan Rockett Directed By: Scott Stewart

#56 Black Christmas (2019) 40% #56 Adjusted Score: 45483% Critics Consensus: Better than the 2006 remake yet not as sharp as the original, this Black Christmas stabs at timely feminist themes but mostly hits on familiar pulp. Synopsis: Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays as students travel home to spend time with their families. But as... Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays as students travel home to spend time with their families. But as... [More] Starring: Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O'Grady Directed By: Sophia Takal

#58 Thriller (2018) 40% #58 Adjusted Score: 40656% Critics Consensus: Thriller has an appealing cast and a fresh perspective on its genre, but those elements aren't enough to outweigh a bland and predictable story. Synopsis: Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend... Years after a childhood prank goes horribly wrong, some South Central Los Angeles teens find themselves terrorized during homecoming weekend... [More] Starring: Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Jessica Allain, Luke Tennie Directed By: Dallas Jackson

#60 The Purge (2013) 39% #60 Adjusted Score: 45278% Critics Consensus: Half social allegory, half home-invasion thriller, The Purge attempts to make an intelligent point, but ultimately devolves into numbing violence and tired clichés. Synopsis: In an America ravaged by crime and overcrowded prisons, the government sanctions an annual 12-hour period during which all criminal... In an America ravaged by crime and overcrowded prisons, the government sanctions an annual 12-hour period during which all criminal... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Adelaide Kane, Max Burkholder Directed By: James DeMonaco

#67 Jessabelle (2014) 28% #67 Adjusted Score: 27646% Critics Consensus: Jessabelle hints at a bright future for star Sarah Snook, but clouds her performance with a cliched -- and tasteless -- storyline. Synopsis: A young woman (Sarah Snook) returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented... A young woman (Sarah Snook) returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented... [More] Starring: Sarah Snook, Mark Webber, Joelle Carter, David Andrews Directed By: Kevin Greutert

#73 Sinister 2 (2015) 15% #73 Adjusted Score: 18207% Critics Consensus: Sinister 2 has a few ingredients that will be familiar to fans of the original; unfortunately, in this slapdash second installment, none of them are scary anymore. Synopsis: Hiding from her abusive, estranged husband, Courtney Collins lives in a rural house with her 9-year-old twins, Dylan and Zach.... Hiding from her abusive, estranged husband, Courtney Collins lives in a rural house with her 9-year-old twins, Dylan and Zach.... [More] Starring: James Ransone, Shannyn Sossamon, Robert Sloan, Dartanian Sloan Directed By: Ciarán Foy

#78 Firestarter (2022) 10% #78 Adjusted Score: 18071% Critics Consensus: There was plenty of room to improve on the original, but Firestarter trips over that low bar and tumbles toward the bottom of the long list of Stephen King adaptations. Synopsis: For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky... For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky... [More] Starring: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith Directed By: Keith Thomas

#81 Ouija (2014) 6% #81 Adjusted Score: 8317% Critics Consensus: Slowly, steadily, although no one seems to be moving it in that direction, the Ouija planchette points to NO. Synopsis: Following the sudden death of her best friend, Debbie, Laine finds an antique Ouija board in Debbie's room and tries... Following the sudden death of her best friend, Debbie, Laine finds an antique Ouija board in Debbie's room and tries... [More] Starring: Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff, Douglas Smith, Bianca Santos Directed By: Stiles White