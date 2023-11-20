(Photo by Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection)

Ridley Scott Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking by Tomatometer all the movies of legendary director Ridley Scott , including sci-fi gamechangers Alien and Blade Runner, Best Picture-winner Gladiator, and blockbuster crowd-pleasers like The Martian, and his most recent releases (House of Gucci, The Last Duel, Napoleon). —Alex Vo



#2 The Martian (2015) 91% #2 Adjusted Score: 110107% Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott. Synopsis: When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... [More] Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ridley Scott

#7 Gladiator (2000) 80% #7 Adjusted Score: 90601% Critics Consensus: While not everyone will be entertained by Gladiator's glum revenge story, Russell Crowe thunderously wins the crowd with a star-making turn that provides Ridley Scott's opulent resurrection of Rome its bruised heart. Synopsis: Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) takes power and strips rank from Maximus (Russell Crowe), one of the favored generals of his predecessor... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed Directed By: Ridley Scott

#10 Prometheus (2012) 73% #10 Adjusted Score: 88121% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android. Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More] Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Directed By: Ridley Scott

#12 Napoleon (2023) 67% #12 Adjusted Score: 72318% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott is intent on proving the emperor has no clothes in Napoleon, a slyly funny epic with bravura set pieces and a divided runtime that keeps it from outright conquering. Synopsis: "Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte,... "Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte,... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim Directed By: Ridley Scott

#20 Robin Hood (2010) 44% #20 Adjusted Score: 54282% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's revisionist take on this oft-told tale offers some fine acting and a few gripping action sequences, but it's missing the thrill of adventure that made Robin Hood a legend in the first place. Synopsis: After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... After the death of Richard the Lion-Hearted, a skilled archer named Robin Longstride (Russell Crowe) travels to Nottingham, where villagers... [More] Starring: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, William Hurt, Matthew Macfadyen Directed By: Ridley Scott

#21 Legend (1985) 42% #21 Adjusted Score: 45833% Critics Consensus: Not even Ridley Scott's gorgeously realized set pieces can save Legend from its own tawdry tale -- though it may be serviceable for those simply looking for fantasy eye candy. Synopsis: Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, David Bennent Directed By: Ridley Scott