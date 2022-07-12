TAGGED AS: , ,

All Harrison Ford Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Unless you had tremedous recall of all the bit roles in American Grafitti or The Conversation, the first time the world at large set their eyes on Harrison Ford was in the little indie that could: Star Wars. With no previous acting reference points for most audiences, Ford WAS Han Solo, the glumly debonair and seductive space rogue who gave a dash of modern cynicism to Star Wars’ populist mysticism, singing aliens, and laser swords.

Ford returned for The Empire Strikes Back, jumpstarting the best run of movies anybody had in the ’80s. None of his films this decade were Rotten, and nine of them are Certified Fresh — utter classics and masterpieces like Blade Runner, Return of the Jedi, and all three Indiana Jones movies. 1985’s Witness, in which Ford plays a steely detective protecting an Amish boy who’s seen a murder, garnered him his only Best Actor Academy Award nomination.

Ford’s ’90s highlights include The Fugitive (another box office smash and a Best Picture nominee), taking on the CIA analyst Jack Ryan role created by Tom Clancy in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, and kicking off unruly passengers as the freaking President of the United States of America in Air Force One.

After a 19-year absence from the big screen, he, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas brought Indy back for The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The movie would go on to be designated Certified Fresh by critics, though it’s no secret critical and audience appreciation for the movie remains weak. A fifth Indiana Jones is currently in early pre-production.

Since them, Ford has gamely returned to the roles that made him famous: Han in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. Both movies would also be Certified Fresh, the first time Ford would have two consecutive CF films since the ’80s. And now we’re taking a look back we rank all Harrison Ford movies by Tomatometer!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 101915%
Critics Consensus: Featuring bravura set pieces, sly humor, and white-knuckle action, Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most consummately entertaining adventure pictures of all time.
Synopsis: Dr. Indiana Jones, a renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, is hired by the U.S. Government to find the... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, Wolf Kahler
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2

The Fugitive (1993)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: 102566%
Critics Consensus: Exhilarating and intense, this high-impact chase thriller is a model of taut and efficient formula filmmaking, and it features Harrison Ford at his frantic best.
Synopsis: Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) escapes from the law in an attempt to find her... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Julianne Moore
Directed By: Andrew Davis

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 103465%
Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis: The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
Directed By: Irvin Kershner

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 111489%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis: Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 106438%
Critics Consensus: A legendarily expansive and ambitious start to the sci-fi saga, George Lucas opened our eyes to the possibilities of blockbuster filmmaking and things have never been the same.
Synopsis: The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage, in... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness
Directed By: George Lucas

#6

Witness (1985)
93%

#6
Adjusted Score: 94812%
Critics Consensus: A wonderfully entertaining thriller within an unusual setting, with Harrison Ford delivering a surprisingly emotive and sympathetic performance.
Synopsis: After witnessing a brutal murder, young Amish boy Samuel (Lukas Haas) and his mother Rachel (Kelly McGillis) seek protection from... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Alexander Godunov, Josef Sommer
Directed By: Peter Weir

#7

Blade Runner (1982)
89%

#7
Adjusted Score: 98959%
Critics Consensus: Misunderstood when it first hit theaters, the influence of Ridley Scott's mysterious, neo-noir Blade Runner has deepened with time. A visually remarkable, achingly human sci-fi masterpiece.
Synopsis: Deckard (Harrison Ford) is forced by the police Boss (M. Emmet Walsh) to continue his old job as Replicant Hunter.... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 121662%
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor's story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.
Synopsis: Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 94079%
Critics Consensus: Lighter and more comedic than its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade returns the series to the brisk serial adventure of Raiders, while adding a dynamite double act between Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.
Synopsis: An art collector appeals to Jones to embark on a search for the Holy Grail. He learns that another archaeologist... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 87951%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to an outstanding script, focused direction by Alan Pakula, and a riveting performance from Harrison Ford, Presumed Innocent is the kind of effective courtroom thriller most others aspire to be.
Synopsis: Prosecuting attorney Raymond Horgan (Brian Dennehy) assigns his chief deputy, the taciturn Rusty Sabitch (Harrison Ford), to investigate the rape... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Brian Dennehy, Raul Julia, Bonnie Bedelia
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 88890%
Critics Consensus: It may be too "dark" for some, but Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom remains an ingenious adventure spectacle that showcases one of Hollywood's finest filmmaking teams in vintage form.
Synopsis: The second of the Lucas/Spielberg Indiana Jones epics is set a year or so before the events in Raiders of... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan, Amrish Puri
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#12

Working Girl (1988)
84%

#12
Adjusted Score: 86624%
Critics Consensus: A buoyant corporate Cinderella story, Working Girl has the right cast, right story, and right director to make it all come together.
Synopsis: Savvy New York City receptionist Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith) gives her conniving boss, Katharine Parker (Sigourney Weaver), an excellent business... [More]
Starring: Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 90793%
Critics Consensus: Though failing to reach the cinematic heights of its predecessors, Return of the Jedi remains an entertaining sci-fi adventure and a fitting end to the classic trilogy.
Synopsis: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles horrible Jabba the Hut and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
Directed By: Richard Marquand

#14

42 (2013)
81%

#14
Adjusted Score: 88088%
Critics Consensus: 42 is an earnest, inspirational, and respectfully told biography of an influential American sports icon, though it might be a little too safe and old-fashioned for some.
Synopsis: In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball's notorious color barrier by... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni
Directed By: Brian Helgeland

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 82361%
Critics Consensus: Perfecting the formula established in earlier installments, Clear and Present Danger reunites its predecessor's creative core to solidly entertaining effect.
Synopsis: Agent Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) becomes acting deputy director of the CIA when Admiral Greer (James Earl Jones) is diagnosed... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe, Anne Archer, Joaquim de Almeida
Directed By: Phillip Noyce

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 89000%
Critics Consensus: Though the plot elements are certainly familiar, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull still delivers the thrills and Harrison Ford's return in the title role is more than welcome.
Synopsis: It's the height of the Cold War, and famous archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), returning from his latest adventure, finds... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia La Beouf, Karen Allen
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#17

Air Force One (1997)
78%

#17
Adjusted Score: 81233%
Critics Consensus: This late-period Harrison Ford actioner is full of palpable, if not entirely seamless, thrills.
Synopsis: After making a speech in Moscow vowing to never negotiate with terrorists, President James Marshall (Harrison Ford) boards Air Force... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson
Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen

#18

Frantic (1988)
76%

#18
Adjusted Score: 78383%
Critics Consensus: A tense, on-point thriller in the vein of Polanski's earlier work.
Synopsis: While attending a medical conference in Paris, Dr. Richard Walker (Harrison Ford) is horrified when his wife, Sondra (Betty Buckley),... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Emmanuelle Seigner, Betty Buckley, John Mahoney
Directed By: Roman Polanski

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 77282%
Critics Consensus: Harrison Ford capably tackles a tough, unlikable role, producing a fascinating and strange character study.
Synopsis: A brilliant but unstable inventor and his family create what they hope will be their Utopia in Central America.... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, River Phoenix, Jadrien Steele
Directed By: Peter Weir

#20

Patriot Games (1992)
74%

#20
Adjusted Score: 76084%
Critics Consensus: Patriot Games doesn't win many points for verisimilitude, but some entertaining set pieces -- and Harrison Ford in the central role -- more than compensate for its flaws.
Synopsis: When former CIA agent Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) hampers an IRA terrorist attack in London, he kills one of the... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Anne Archer, Patrick Bergin, Sean Bean
Directed By: Phillip Noyce

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 76782%
Critics Consensus: It's undermined by distracting and unnecessary CGI, but this heartwarming Call of the Wild remains a classic story, affectionately retold.
Synopsis: Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Cara Gee, Karen Gillan
Directed By: Chris Sanders

#22

Sabrina (1995)
63%

#22
Adjusted Score: 65774%
Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion.
Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, Greg Kinnear, Nancy Marchand
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#23

Ender's Game (2013)
62%

#23
Adjusted Score: 71431%
Critics Consensus: If it isn't quite as thought-provoking as the book, Ender's Game still manages to offer a commendable number of well-acted, solidly written sci-fi thrills.
Synopsis: When hostile aliens called the Formics attack Earth, only the legendary heroics of Mazer Rackham (Ben Kingsley) manage to attain... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin
Directed By: Gavin Hood

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 47017%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After successfully sabotaging radar-guided Nazi guns, Mallory (Robert Shaw) and Miller (Edward Fox) find themselves attached to an elite American... [More]
Starring: Robert Shaw, Harrison Ford, Barbara Bach, Edward Fox
Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 65680%
Critics Consensus: A gripping drama even though the filmmakers have taken liberties with the facts.
Synopsis: Follows Captain Alexi Vostrikov (Harrison Ford) who, at the height of the Cold War, is ordered to take over command... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard, Joss Ackland
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#26

Hanover Street (1979)
57%

#26
Adjusted Score: 18322%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A U.S. bomber pilot (Harrison Ford) goes on a secret World War II mission with his English lover's (Lesley-Anne Down)... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Lesley-Anne Down, Christopher Plummer, Alec McCowen
Directed By: Peter Hyams

#27

Morning Glory (2010)
55%

#27
Adjusted Score: 62178%
Critics Consensus: It's lifted by affable performances from its impeccable cast, and it's often charming -- but Morning Glory is also inconsistent and derivative.
Synopsis: Newly hired as a producer on a national morning-news program called "Daybreak," Becky Fuller (Rachel McAdams) decides to revitalize the... [More]
Starring: Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Roger Michell

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 61865%
Critics Consensus: The Age of Adaline ruminates on mortality less compellingly than similarly themed films, but is set apart by memorable performances from Blake Lively and Harrison Ford.
Synopsis: Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) has miraculously remained a youthful 29 years of age for nearly eight decades, never allowing herself... [More]
Starring: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Kathy Baker, Harrison Ford
Directed By: Lee Toland Krieger

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 50395%
Critics Consensus: Robert Zemeckis is unable to salvage an uncompelling and unoriginal film.
Synopsis: It had been a year since Dr. Norman Spencer (Harrison Ford) betrayed his beautiful wife Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer). But with... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Diana Scarwid, Miranda Otto
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#30

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
44%

#30
Adjusted Score: 54735%
Critics Consensus: Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford are as dependably appealing as ever, but they're let down by director Jon Favreau's inability to smooth Cowboys & Aliens' jarring tonal shifts.
Synopsis: Bearing a mysterious metal shackle on his wrist, an amnesiac gunslinger (Daniel Craig) wanders into a frontier town called Absolution.... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#31

Regarding Henry (1991)
43%

#31
Adjusted Score: 43259%
Critics Consensus: Although Harrison Ford makes the most of an opportunity to dig into a serious role, Regarding Henry is undermined by cheap sentiment and clichés.
Synopsis: An unscrupulous corporate lawyer, Henry Turner (Harrison Ford) will do whatever it takes to win a case, and treats his... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Annette Bening, Bill Nunn, Mikki Allen
Directed By: Mike Nichols

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 36621%
Critics Consensus: A generally enjoyable, if completely forgettable piece of Hollywood fluff.
Synopsis: In the South Pacific island of Makatea, career-driven magazine editor Robin Monroe (Anne Heche) is on a week-long vacation getaway... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Anne Heche, David Schwimmer, Jacqueline Obradors
Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#33

The Devil's Own (1997)
35%

#33
Adjusted Score: 36823%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As a favor to a friend, policeman Tom O'Meara (Harrison Ford) lets visiting Irishman Rory Devaney (Brad Pitt) stay with... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Margaret Colin, Ruben Blades
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 39390%
Critics Consensus: Like its predecessors, Expendables 3 offers a modicum of all-star thrills for old-school action thriller aficionados -- but given all the talent assembled, it should have been a lot more fun.
Synopsis: Years ago, Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) co-founded the Expendables with Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). After Stonebanks became an arms dealer,... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li
Directed By: Patrick Hughes

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 35840%
Critics Consensus: Hollywood Homicide suffers from too many subplots and not enough laughs.
Synopsis: After music mogul Antoine Sartain's (Isaiah Washington) rappers are murdered, Sgt. Joe Gavilan (Harrison Ford) and police Detective K.C. Calden... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett, Lena Olin, Bruce Greenwood
Directed By: Ron Shelton

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 33471%
Critics Consensus: Despite a timely topic and a pair of heavyweight leads, Extraordinary Measures never feels like much more than a made-for-TV tearjerker.
Synopsis: John Crowley (Brendan Fraser) is a man on the corporate fast-track, with a beautiful wife (Keri Russell) and three children.... [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Harrison Ford, Keri Russell, Meredith Droeger
Directed By: Tom Vaughan

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 26757%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamil, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels
Directed By: Steve Binder

#38

Firewall (2006)
18%

#38
Adjusted Score: 24726%
Critics Consensus: Harrison Ford's rote performance brings little to this uninspired techno-heist film whose formulaic plot is befuddled with tedious and improbable twists.
Synopsis: Bank security expert Jack Stanfield (Harrison Ford) builds a career on his expertise in designing theft-proof computer systems for financial... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Paul Bettany, Virginia Madsen, Mary Lynn Rajskub
Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#39

Random Hearts (1999)
15%

#39
Adjusted Score: 17360%
Critics Consensus: Even Harrison Ford could not save the dull plot and the slow pacing of the movie.
Synopsis: After a plane crash in which both their spouses are killed, Sergeant Dutch Van Den Broeck (Harrison Ford) and Congresswoman... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Kristin Scott Thomas, Charles S. Dutton, Bonnie Hunt
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#40

Paranoia (2013)
7%

#40
Adjusted Score: 11007%
Critics Consensus: Clichéd and unoriginal, Paranoia is a middling techno-thriller with indifferent performances and a shortage of thrills.
Synopsis: Adam Cassidy (Liam Hemsworth) is a rising star at a global tech company run by Nicolas Wyatt (Gary Oldman). An... [More]
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman, Amber Heard
Directed By: Robert Luketic

#41

Frisco Kid (1935)

#41
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After escaping an attempt to shanghai him, Bat Morgan (James Cagney) heads to the Barbary Coast and Paul Morra's (Ricardo... [More]
Starring: James Cagney, Margaret Lindsay, Ricardo Cortez, Lili Damita
Directed By: Lloyd Bacon

