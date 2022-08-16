(Photo by Columbia/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Wolfgang Petersen Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Director Wolfgang Petersen filmography was deliberate yet eclectic, as he searched for epic scope across all genres. His second film, 1982’s Das Boot, was towering and claustrophobic, and ended up with six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. His English-language debut was the ’80s fantasy classic The Neverending Story, followed a year later with the cult sci-fi nearly two-hander Enemy Mine.

Petersen’s 1990s output made the most out of when the American studio system could still turn adult thrillers into blockbusters, like Clint Eastwood‘s In the Line of Fire and Harrison Ford‘s Air Force One. By the 2000s, Petersen was reaching with his largest budgets yet, with disaster film The Perfect Storm, and Brad Pitt‘s Troy, which is much improved from the theatrical release in the director’s cut. Petersen’s final film was 2006 remake of The Poseidon Adventure. —Alex Vo

#6 Outbreak (1995) 59% #6 Adjusted Score: 62520% Critics Consensus: A frustratingly uneven all-star disaster drama, Outbreak ultimately proves only mildly contagious and leaves few lasting side effects. Synopsis: A dangerous airborne virus threatens civilization in this tense thriller. After an African monkey carrying a lethal virus is smuggled... A dangerous airborne virus threatens civilization in this tense thriller. After an African monkey carrying a lethal virus is smuggled... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey Directed By: Wolfgang Petersen