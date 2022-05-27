All Tom Cruise Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

From his teen idol days in the early ’80s to his status as a marquee-lighting leading man today, Tom Cruise has consistently done it all for decades — he’s completed impossible missions, learned about Wapner time in Rain Man, driven the highway to the danger zone in Top Gun, and done wonders for Bob Seger’s royalty statements in Risky Business, to offer just a few examples. Mr. Cruise is one of the few honest-to-goodness film stars left in the Hollywood firmament, so whether you’re a hardcore fan or just interested in a refresher course on his filmography, we’re here to take a fond look back at a truly impressive career and rank all Tom Cruise movies.

#8 Rain Man (1988) 89% #8 Adjusted Score: 94642% Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal. Synopsis: When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen Directed By: Barry Levinson

#10 Collateral (2004) 86% #10 Adjusted Score: 95900% Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller. Synopsis: A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo Directed By: Michael Mann

#19 The Firm (1993) 75% #19 Adjusted Score: 79418% Critics Consensus: The Firm is a big studio thriller that amusingly tears apart the last of 1980s boardroom culture and the false securities it represented. Synopsis: A young lawyer joins a small but prestigious law firm only to find out that most of their clients are... A young lawyer joins a small but prestigious law firm only to find out that most of their clients are... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Holly Hunter Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#28 Valkyrie (2008) 62% #28 Adjusted Score: 69327% Critics Consensus: Given the subject matter, Valkyrie could have been an outstanding historical thriller, but settles for being a mildly entertaining, but disposable yarn. Synopsis: Col. Claus von Stauffenberg (Tom Cruise) serves Germany with loyalty and pride but fears that Hitler will destroy his country... Col. Claus von Stauffenberg (Tom Cruise) serves Germany with loyalty and pride but fears that Hitler will destroy his country... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson Directed By: Bryan Singer

#30 Top Gun (1986) 56% #30 Adjusted Score: 62714% Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aereial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air. Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#31 Oblivion (2013) 53% #31 Adjusted Score: 63918% Critics Consensus: Visually striking but thinly scripted, Oblivion benefits greatly from its strong production values and an excellent performance from Tom Cruise. Synopsis: In the year 2077, Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) works as a security repairman on an Earth left empty and devastated... In the year 2077, Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) works as a security repairman on an Earth left empty and devastated... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#36 Legend (1985) 40% #36 Adjusted Score: 41915% Critics Consensus: Not even Ridley Scott's gorgeously realized set pieces can save Legend from its own tawdry tale -- though it may be serviceable for those simply looking for fantasy eye candy. Synopsis: Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, David Bennent Directed By: Ridley Scott

#41 The Mummy (2017) 16% #41 Adjusted Score: 39305% Critics Consensus: Lacking the campy fun of the franchise's most recent entries and failing to deliver many monster-movie thrills, The Mummy suggests a speedy unraveling for the Dark Universe. Synopsis: Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest... Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella Directed By: Alex Kurtzman