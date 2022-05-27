All Tom Cruise Movies, Ranked By Tomatometer

From his teen idol days in the early ’80s to his status as a marquee-lighting leading man today, Tom Cruise has consistently done it all for decades — he’s completed impossible missions, learned about Wapner time in Rain Man, driven the highway to the danger zone in Top Gun, and done wonders for Bob Seger’s royalty statements in Risky Business, to offer just a few examples. Mr. Cruise is one of the few honest-to-goodness film stars left in the Hollywood firmament, so whether you’re a hardcore fan or just interested in a refresher course on his filmography, we’re here to take a fond look back at a truly impressive career and rank all Tom Cruise movies.

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 124593%
Critics Consensus: Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible - Fallout lives up to the "impossible" part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.
Synopsis: Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 113087%
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 106883%
Critics Consensus: Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation continues the franchise's thrilling resurgence -- and proves that Tom Cruise remains an action star without equal.
Synopsis: With the IMF now disbanded and Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) out in the cold, a new threat -- called the... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 103467%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, fast-paced, and loaded with gripping set pieces, the fourth Mission: Impossible is big-budget popcorn entertainment that really works.
Synopsis: Blamed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire IMF agency are disavowed by... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton
Directed By: Brad Bird

#5

Risky Business (1983)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: 94904%
Critics Consensus: Featuring one of Tom Cruise's best early performances, Risky Business is a sharp, funny examination of teen angst that doesn't stop short of exploring dark themes.
Synopsis: Ecstatic when his parents leave on vacation for a few days, high school senior Joel Goodsen (Tom Cruise) cuts loose... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay, Bronson Pinchot, Joe Pantoliano
Directed By: Paul Brickman

#6

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
91%

#6
Adjusted Score: 104770%
Critics Consensus: Gripping, well-acted, funny, and clever, Edge of Tomorrow offers entertaining proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of shouldering the weight of a blockbuster action thriller.
Synopsis: When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj.... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton
Directed By: Doug Liman

#7

Minority Report (2002)
90%

#7
Adjusted Score: 97985%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and visceral, Steven Spielberg successfully combines high concept ideas and high octane action in this fast and febrile sci-fi thriller.
Synopsis: Based on a story by famed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, "Minority Report" is an action-detective thriller set in... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#8

Rain Man (1988)
89%

#8
Adjusted Score: 94642%
Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal.
Synopsis: When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Jerry Molen
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 93110%
Critics Consensus: That it's inferior to the original goes without saying, but Paul Newman and Tom Cruise are a joy to watch, and Martin Scorsese's direction is typically superb.
Synopsis: Former pool hustler "Fast Eddie" Felson (Paul Newman) decides he wants to return to the game by taking a pupil.... [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Helen Shaver
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#10

Collateral (2004)
86%

#10
Adjusted Score: 95900%
Critics Consensus: Driven by director Michael Mann's trademark visuals and a lean, villainous performance from Tom Cruise, Collateral is a stylish and compelling noir thriller.
Synopsis: A cab driver realizes his current fare is a hit man that has been having him drive around from mark... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo
Directed By: Michael Mann

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 88571%
Critics Consensus: Led by an unforgettable performance from Tom Cruise, Born on the Fourth of July finds director Oliver Stone tackling thought-provoking subject matter with ambitious élan.
Synopsis: In the mid 1960s, suburban New York teenager Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise) enlists in the Marines, fulfilling what he sees... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe, Kyra Sedgwick, Raymond J. Barry
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#12

American Made (2017)
85%

#12
Adjusted Score: 105850%
Critics Consensus: American Made's fast-and-loose attitude with its real-life story mirrors the cavalier -- and delightfully watchable -- energy Tom Cruise gives off in the leading role.
Synopsis: Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright Olsen, Jesse Plemons
Directed By: Doug Liman

#13

Jerry Maguire (1996)
84%

#13
Adjusted Score: 89236%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by dazzling performances from Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Renée Zellweger, as well as Cameron Crowe's tender direction, Jerry Maguire meshes romance and sports with panache.
Synopsis: When slick sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) has a crisis of conscience, he pens a heartfelt company-wide memo that... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Renee Zellweger, Kelly Preston
Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#14

Magnolia (1999)
83%

#14
Adjusted Score: 89471%
Critics Consensus: Magnolia is an ambitious, lengthy work that ultimately succeeds due to interesting stories and excellent ensemble performances.
Synopsis: On one random day in the San Fernando Valley, a dying father, a young wife, a male caretaker, a famous... [More]
Starring: Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#15

A Few Good Men (1992)
83%

#15
Adjusted Score: 88425%
Critics Consensus: An old-fashioned courtroom drama with a contemporary edge, A Few Good Men succeeds on the strength of its stars, with Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and especially Jack Nicholson delivering powerful performances that more than compensate for the predictable plot.
Synopsis: Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) is a military lawyer defending two U.S. Marines charged with killing a fellow Marine at... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#16

Tropic Thunder (2008)
82%

#16
Adjusted Score: 91917%
Critics Consensus: With biting satire, plenty of subversive humor, and an unforgettable turn by Robert Downey, Jr., Tropic Thunder is a triumphant late Summer comedy.
Synopsis: Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Nick Nolte
Directed By: Ben Stiller

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 86740%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's adaptation of War of the Worlds delivers on the thrill and paranoia of H.G. Wells' classic novel while impressively updating the action and effects for modern audiences.
Synopsis: Dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) struggles to build a positive relationship with his two children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Miranda Otto, Justin Chatwin
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#18

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
75%

#18
Adjusted Score: 81970%
Critics Consensus: Kubrick's intense study of the human psyche yields an impressive cinematic work.
Synopsis: After Dr. Bill Hartford's (Tom Cruise) wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), admits to having sexual fantasies about a man she met,... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, Marie Richardson
Directed By: Stanley Kubrick

#19

The Firm (1993)
75%

#19
Adjusted Score: 79418%
Critics Consensus: The Firm is a big studio thriller that amusingly tears apart the last of 1980s boardroom culture and the false securities it represented.
Synopsis: A young lawyer joins a small but prestigious law firm only to find out that most of their clients are... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Holly Hunter
Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 79856%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, with eye-popping stunts and special effects, the latest Mission: Impossible installment delivers everything an action fan could ask for. A thrilling summer popcorn flick.
Synopsis: Retired from active duty, and training recruits for the Impossible Mission Force, agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) faces the toughest... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ving Rhames, Billy Crudup
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#21

The Outsiders (1983)
68%

#21
Adjusted Score: 71705%
Critics Consensus: The cracks continue to show in Coppola's directorial style, but The Outsiders remains a blustery, weird, and fun adaptation of the classic novel.
Synopsis: A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers... [More]
Starring: Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#22

Taps (1981)
68%

#22
Adjusted Score: 68222%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Bunker Hill Military Academy has been targeted by real estate developers for demolition. The students, outraged at the thought of... [More]
Starring: Timothy Hutton, George C. Scott, Ronny Cox, Sean Penn
Directed By: Harold Becker

#23

The Last Samurai (2003)
66%

#23
Adjusted Score: 73369%
Critics Consensus: With high production values and thrilling battle scenes, The Last Samurai is a satisfying epic.
Synopsis: Capt. Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise) is an American military officer hired by the Emperor of Japan to train the country's... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall, Billy Connolly
Directed By: Edward Zwick

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 68323%
Critics Consensus: Full of special effects, Brian DePalma's update of Mission: Impossible has a lot of sweeping spectacle, but the plot is sometimes convoluted.
Synopsis: When U.S. government operative Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his mentor, Jim Phelps (Jon Voight), go on a covert assignment... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 66351%
Critics Consensus: Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills.
Synopsis: Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#26

Jack Reacher (2012)
63%

#26
Adjusted Score: 71047%
Critics Consensus: Jack Reacher is an above-average crime thriller with a smoothly charismatic performance from Tom Cruise.
Synopsis: One morning in an ordinary town, five people are shot dead in a seemingly random attack. All evidence points to... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall, Richard Jenkins
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 62174%
Critics Consensus: All the Right Moves is an uncommonly grim coming-of-age drama that overcomes numerous clichés with its realistic approach to its characters and setting.
Synopsis: Stefan Djordjevic (Tom Cruise), the star player of his high school football team, is desperately hoping that his football talents... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Craig T. Nelson, Lea Thompson, Charles Cioffi
Directed By: Michael Chapman

#28

Valkyrie (2008)
62%

#28
Adjusted Score: 69327%
Critics Consensus: Given the subject matter, Valkyrie could have been an outstanding historical thriller, but settles for being a mildly entertaining, but disposable yarn.
Synopsis: Col. Claus von Stauffenberg (Tom Cruise) serves Germany with loyalty and pride but fears that Hitler will destroy his country... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 61560%
Critics Consensus: Your cranium may crave more substance, but your eyes will feast on the amazing action sequences.
Synopsis: Tom Cruise returns to his role as Ethan Hunt in the second installment of "Mission: Impossible." This time Ethan Hunt... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott, Thandie Newton, Ving Rhames
Directed By: John Woo

#30

Top Gun (1986)
56%

#30
Adjusted Score: 62714%
Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aereial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air.
Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer
Directed By: Tony Scott

#31

Oblivion (2013)
53%

#31
Adjusted Score: 63918%
Critics Consensus: Visually striking but thinly scripted, Oblivion benefits greatly from its strong production values and an excellent performance from Tom Cruise.
Synopsis: In the year 2077, Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) works as a security repairman on an Earth left empty and devastated... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#32

Knight and Day (2010)
52%

#32
Adjusted Score: 60421%
Critics Consensus: It's pure formula, but thanks to its breezy pace and a pair of charming performances from Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, Knight and Day offers some agreeably middle-of-the-road summer action.
Synopsis: June Havens (Cameron Diaz) chats up her charming seatmate on a flight out of Kansas, but she doesn't realize that... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jordi Mollà
Directed By: James Mangold

#33

Far and Away (1992)
50%

#33
Adjusted Score: 50696%
Critics Consensus: Handsome and simplistic, Far and Away has the beauty of an American epic without the breadth.
Synopsis: Joseph (Tom Cruise) and his landlord's daughter, Shannon (Nicole Kidman), travel from Ireland to America in hopes of claiming free... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Thomas Gibson, Robert Prosky
Directed By: Ron Howard

#34

Rock of Ages (2012)
43%

#34
Adjusted Score: 52297%
Critics Consensus: Its exuberant silliness is almost enough to make up for its utter inconsequentiality, but Rock of Ages is ultimately too bland and overlong to justify its trip to the big screen.
Synopsis: The songs of Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and other artists underscore a tale of big dreams in Hollywood. Soon... [More]
Starring: Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta, Russell Brand, Paul Giamatti
Directed By: Adam Shankman

#35

Vanilla Sky (2001)
42%

#35
Adjusted Score: 48936%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious mix of genres, Vanilla Sky collapses into an incoherent jumble. Cruise's performance lacks depth, and it's hard to feel sympathy for his narcissistic character.
Synopsis: Tom Cruise and Cameron Crowe reunite after "Jerry Maguire" for "Vanilla Sky," the story of a young New York City... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Kurt Russell
Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#36

Legend (1985)
40%

#36
Adjusted Score: 41915%
Critics Consensus: Not even Ridley Scott's gorgeously realized set pieces can save Legend from its own tawdry tale -- though it may be serviceable for those simply looking for fantasy eye candy.
Synopsis: Darkness (Tim Curry) seeks to create eternal night by destroying the last of the unicorns. Jack (Tom Cruise) and his... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, David Bennent
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 52592%
Critics Consensus: Monotonously formulaic, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is one action thriller sequel whose title also serves as a warning.
Synopsis: Investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) springs into action after the arrest of Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), an Army major accused... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh
Directed By: Edward Zwick

#38

Days of Thunder (1990)
38%

#38
Adjusted Score: 41435%
Critics Consensus: Days of Thunder has Tom Cruise and plenty of flash going for it, but they aren't enough to compensate for the stock plot, two-dimensional characters, and poorly written dialogue.
Synopsis: In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Randy Quaid
Directed By: Tony Scott

#39

Lions for Lambs (2007)
27%

#39
Adjusted Score: 35202%
Critics Consensus: Despite its powerhouse cast, Lions for Lambs feels like a disjointed series of lectures, rather than a sharp narrative, and ends up falling flat.
Synopsis: Inspired by their idealistic professor, Dr. Mallery (Robert Redford), to do something meaningful with their lives, Arian (Derek Luke) and... [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Derek Luke
Directed By: Robert Redford

#40

Losin' It (1982)
18%

#40
Adjusted Score: 9011%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teenager (Tom Cruise) and his buddies drive to '60s Tijuana with a woman (Shelley Long) looking for a quick... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Shelley Long, Jackie Earle Haley, John Stockwell
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

#41

The Mummy (2017)
16%

#41
Adjusted Score: 39305%
Critics Consensus: Lacking the campy fun of the franchise's most recent entries and failing to deliver many monster-movie thrills, The Mummy suggests a speedy unraveling for the Dark Universe.
Synopsis: Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman

#42

Cocktail (1988)
7%

#42
Adjusted Score: 8564%
Critics Consensus: There are no surprises in Cocktail, a shallow, dramatically inert romance that squanders Tom Cruise's talents in what amounts to a naive barkeep's banal fantasy.
Synopsis: Brian Flanagan (Tom Cruise) wants a high-paying marketing job, but needs a business degree first. Working as a bartender to... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown, Elisabeth Shue, Lisa Banes
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

