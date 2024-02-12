Golden Tomato Award 2023 Winners Give Thanks To Critics & Fans

Rotten Tomatoes’ 25th Annual Golden Tomato Awards honors the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of 2023, and RT was lucky enough to receive some amazing ‘Thank You’ videos from some of this year’s winners, including: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning‘s Tom Cruise, Succession‘s Brian Cox, Air‘s Marlon Wayans, Past Lives‘ director Celine Song and star Greta Lee, and more.

Check out all the videos below, and more from this year’s Golden Tomato Awards.

On behalf of the entire Mission Impossible team, Tom Cruise thanks critics and fans for their Golden Tomato Award win for Best-Reviewed Action & Adventure Movie 2023.

Brian Cox thanks the cast, crew, producers and ‘Rotten Potatoes’ for Successions on their three Golden Tomato Award 2023 wins for Best-Reviewed TV Series 2023, Best-Reviewed Returning TV Series 2023 and Best-Reviewed Drama Series 2023.

Marlon Wayans wants to thank the critics, fans, and entire Air crew for their Golden Tomato Award win for Best-Reviewed Sports Movies 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore and writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller celebrate their Golden Tomato Award win!

Past Lives director Celine Song and star Greta Lee give a big thanks for their Golden Tomato Award win for Best-Reviewed Romance Movie 2023.

Live from an Alaskan oil mine, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors Jonathan M. Goldstein and John Francis Daley want to thank the critics and fans for their Golden Tomato Award for Best-Reviewed Sci-Fi / Fantasy Movie 2023.

Talk To Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou give a big thanks for their GTA Award win for Best-Reviewed International Movie 2023.

Devery Jacobs wants to give a huge thank you to the critics and Native American community for Reservation Dogs Golden Tomato Award win for Best-Reviewed Comedy Series 2023.

Foundation star Lou Llobell and showrunner David S. Goyer celebrate their Golden Tomato Award win for Best-Reviewed Sci-Fi & Fantasy series 2023.

