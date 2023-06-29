(Photo by Paramount Pictures)

47 Movies To Watch This July 4th Weekend

The United States is celebrating its 247th birthday this July 4, and with the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, you might find yourself with an extended weekend and some extra hours to discover a new movie or revisit an old favorite. To commemorate the holiday, we’re offering 47 titles that celebrate America, are set during the holiday, or highlight American heroes and stories of courage. Some will make you laugh, others will make you cry, some are fictional action-adventure tales, and others are dramatic stories of fortitude and triumph. Not all are Fresh on the Tomatometer, but at least score high with audiences as beloved popcorn-movie fare — looking at you National Treasure.

Read on to find out which films we recommend for your holiday weekend screen entertainment and tell us about your favorite Fourth of July viewing habits in the comments.

Click through to the “Where to Watch” section of each film’s page to find out where the movies are available by streaming subscription or to rent or buy.

#8 Armageddon (1998) 43% #8 Adjusted Score: 51905% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay

#14 Devotion (2022) 81% #14 Adjusted Score: 85810% Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast. Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors, Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#17 Gettysburg (1993) 77% #17 Adjusted Score: 70599% Critics Consensus: Gettysburg's reverent approach to history is balanced with the committed work of a talented cast - and the hard-hitting dramatization of a bloody turning point in the Civil War. Synopsis: This war drama depicts one of the biggest events of the American Civil War, the Battle of Gettysburg. The massive... This war drama depicts one of the biggest events of the American Civil War, the Battle of Gettysburg. The massive... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Martin Sheen, Stephen Lang, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ronald F. Maxwell

#18 Glory (1989) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 98670% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by exceptional cinematography, powerful storytelling, and an Oscar-winning performance by Denzel Washington, Glory remains one of the finest Civil War movies ever made. Synopsis: Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes Directed By: Edward Zwick

#20 Harriet (2019) 74% #20 Adjusted Score: 87094% Critics Consensus: Harriet serves as a sincere tribute to a pivotal figure in American history -- albeit one undermined by its frustratingly formulaic approach. Synopsis: From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad,... From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad,... [More] Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn Directed By: Kasi Lemmons

#25 Jaws (1975) 97% #25 Adjusted Score: 105472% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#27 Lincoln (2012) 89% #27 Adjusted Score: 100603% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg