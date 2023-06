(Photo by Paramount Pictures)

47 Movies To Watch This July 4th Weekend

The United States is celebrating its 247th birthday this July 4, and with the holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, you might find yourself with an extended weekend and some extra hours to discover a new movie or revisit an old favorite. To commemorate the holiday, we’re offering 47 titles that celebrate America, are set during the holiday, or highlight American heroes and stories of courage. Some will make you laugh, others will make you cry, some are fictional action-adventure tales, and others are dramatic stories of fortitude and triumph. Not all are Fresh on the Tomatometer, but at least score high with audiences as beloved popcorn-movie fare — looking at you National Treasure.

Read on to find out which films we recommend for your holiday weekend screen entertainment and tell us about your favorite Fourth of July viewing habits in the comments.

Click through to the “Where to Watch” section of each film’s page to find out where the movies are available by streaming subscription or to rent or buy.

#6 Apollo 13 (1995) 96% #6 Adjusted Score: 101518% Critics Consensus: In recreating the troubled space mission, Apollo 13 pulls no punches: it's a masterfully told drama from director Ron Howard, bolstered by an ensemble of solid performances. Synopsis: This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred... This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise Directed By: Ron Howard

#8 Armageddon (1998) 43% #8 Adjusted Score: 51905% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay

#13 Da 5 Bloods (2020) 92% #13 Adjusted Score: 112298% Critics Consensus: Fierce energy and ambition course through Da 5 Bloods, coming together to fuel one of Spike Lee's most urgent and impactful films. Synopsis: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of... Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of... [More] Starring: Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis Directed By: Spike Lee

#14 Devotion (2022) 81% #14 Adjusted Score: 85810% Critics Consensus: Honoring real-life history while delivering impactful drama, Devotion is a straightforward biopic elevated by standout performances from a talented cast. Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of... [More] Starring: Glen Powell, Jonathan Majors, Joe Jonas, Christina Jackson Directed By: J.D. Dillard

#16 Forrest Gump (1994) 71% #16 Adjusted Score: 77364% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#17 Gettysburg (1993) 77% #17 Adjusted Score: 70599% Critics Consensus: Gettysburg's reverent approach to history is balanced with the committed work of a talented cast - and the hard-hitting dramatization of a bloody turning point in the Civil War. Synopsis: This war drama depicts one of the biggest events of the American Civil War, the Battle of Gettysburg. The massive... This war drama depicts one of the biggest events of the American Civil War, the Battle of Gettysburg. The massive... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Martin Sheen, Stephen Lang, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ronald F. Maxwell

#18 Glory (1989) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 98670% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by exceptional cinematography, powerful storytelling, and an Oscar-winning performance by Denzel Washington, Glory remains one of the finest Civil War movies ever made. Synopsis: Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... Following the Battle of Antietam, Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) is offered command of the United States' first all-African-American... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes Directed By: Edward Zwick

#20 Harriet (2019) 74% #20 Adjusted Score: 87094% Critics Consensus: Harriet serves as a sincere tribute to a pivotal figure in American history -- albeit one undermined by its frustratingly formulaic approach. Synopsis: From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad,... From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad,... [More] Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn Directed By: Kasi Lemmons

#25 Jaws (1975) 97% #25 Adjusted Score: 105472% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#27 Lincoln (2012) 89% #27 Adjusted Score: 100603% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#35 The Patriot (2000) 62% #35 Adjusted Score: 66561% Critics Consensus: The Patriot can be entertaining to watch, but it relies too much on formula and melodrama. Synopsis: Mel Gibson portrays Benjamin Martin, an unassuming man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten... Mel Gibson portrays Benjamin Martin, an unassuming man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#37 The Post (2017) 88% #37 Adjusted Score: 116777% Critics Consensus: The Post's period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast. Synopsis: Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#38 The Right Stuff (1983) 96% #38 Adjusted Score: 99674% Critics Consensus: The Right Stuff packs a lot of movie into its hefty running time, spinning a colorful, fact-based story out of consistently engaging characters in the midst of epochal events. Synopsis: This adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Tom Wolfe chronicles the first 15 years of America's space program. By focusing... This adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Tom Wolfe chronicles the first 15 years of America's space program. By focusing... [More] Starring: Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#43 Top Gun (1986) 58% #43 Adjusted Score: 64325% Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aereial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air. Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Val Kilmer Directed By: Tony Scott

#45 U-571 (2000) 68% #45 Adjusted Score: 71714% Critics Consensus: Excellent cinematography and an interesting plot accompanied by a talented cast and crew make U-571 a tense thriller. Synopsis: When a German U-571 submarine with a sophisticated encryption machine onboard is sunk during a World War II battle at... When a German U-571 submarine with a sophisticated encryption machine onboard is sunk during a World War II battle at... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, Harvey Keitel, Jon Bon Jovi Directed By: Jonathan Mostow