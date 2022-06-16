All Tim Burton Movies Ranked

Born in the morbid, decaying wonderland known as Burbank, California, visionary director Tim Burton showed a propensity for the dark arts from a young age, guiding him into a CalArts education, and then the prestigious honor of getting fired from Disney in the mid-’80s. The reasoning: Wasting company money animating things too scary to show kids. This only gave Burton the opportunity to let his imagination run unfettered on the big screen and, with the help of some choice partners-in-crime, produced one deranged hit after another: Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, two Michael Keaton Batman movies, Edward Scissorhands. (And if you’re later wondering why Nightmare Before Christmas isn’t on this list, though he’s often associated with the role, Burton is not credited as director on the film.)

After perhaps his finest hour — turning the cultural tide on the worst director ever with Ed Wood — Burton has oscillated between pet project curios (Frankenweenie, Dark Shadows) and bombastic blockbusters, such as Alice in Wonderland, which made a lot of money for, appropriately enough, Disney. And with Edward Scissorhands celebrating its 30th anniversary, we’re ranking all Tim Burton movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Ed Wood (1994)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: 96083%
Critics Consensus: Tim Burton and Johnny Depp team up to fete the life and work of cult hero Ed Wood, with typically strange and wonderful results.
Synopsis: Because of his eccentric habits and bafflingly strange films, director Ed Wood (Johnny Depp) is a Hollywood outcast. Nevertheless, with... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Martin Landau, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patricia Arquette
Directed By: Tim Burton

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 94038%
Critics Consensus: The first collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands is a magical modern fairy tale with gothic overtones and a sweet center.
Synopsis: A scientist (Vincent Price) builds an animated human being -- the gentle Edward (Johnny Depp). The scientist dies before he... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall
Directed By: Tim Burton

#3

Frankenweenie (2012)
87%

#3
Adjusted Score: 96904%
Critics Consensus: Frankenweenie is an energetic stop-motion horror movie spoof with lovingly crafted visuals and a heartfelt, oddball story.
Synopsis: Young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is a science nerd and outsider at school, but he does have one good friend:... [More]
Starring: Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan
Directed By: Tim Burton

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 89186%
Critics Consensus: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure brings Paul Reubens' famous character to the big screen intact, along with enough inspired silliness to dazzle children of all ages.
Synopsis: Pee-wee Herman (Paul Reubens), an eccentric child-like man, loves his red bicycle and will not sell it to his envious... [More]
Starring: Paul Reubens, Elizabeth Daily, Mark Holton, Diane Salinger
Directed By: Tim Burton

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 95597%
Critics Consensus: Full of pith and Grand Guignol grossness, this macabre musical is perfectly helmed and highly entertaining. Tim Burton masterfully stages the musical in a way that will make you think he has done this many times before.
Synopsis: Evil Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman) lusts for the beautiful wife of a London barber (Johnny Depp) and transports him to... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall
Directed By: Tim Burton

#6

Beetlejuice (1988)
85%

#6
Adjusted Score: 89011%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones
Directed By: Tim Burton

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 92508%
Critics Consensus: As can be expected from a Tim Burton movie, Corpse Bride is whimsically macabre, visually imaginative, and emotionally bittersweet.
Synopsis: Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria's (Emily Watson) families have arranged their marriage. Though they like each other, Victor is nervous... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman
Directed By: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 92063%
Critics Consensus: Closer to the source material than 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is for people who like their Chocolate visually appealing and dark.
Synopsis: Based on the beloved Roald Dahl tale, this comedic and fantastical film follows young Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore) and his... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Bonham Carter
Directed By: Tim Burton

#9

Batman Returns (1992)
80%

#9
Adjusted Score: 87381%
Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first.
Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Tim Burton

#10

Big Fish (2003)
75%

#10
Adjusted Score: 83239%
Critics Consensus: A charming father-and-son tale filled with typical Tim Burton flourishes, Big Fish is an impressive catch.
Synopsis: When Edward Bloom (Albert Finney) becomes ill, his son, William (Billy Crudup), travels to be with him. William has a... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Tim Burton

#11

Big Eyes (2014)
72%

#11
Adjusted Score: 78925%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted, thought-provoking, and a refreshing change of pace for Tim Burton, Big Eyes works both as a biopic and as a timelessly relevant piece of social commentary.
Synopsis: In the late 1950s and early '60s, artist Walter Keane (Christoph Waltz) achieves unbelievable fame and success with portraits of... [More]
Starring: Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Danny Huston, Krysten Ritter
Directed By: Tim Burton

#12

Batman (1989)
72%

#12
Adjusted Score: 78114%
Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character.
Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl
Directed By: Tim Burton

#13

Sleepy Hollow (1999)
70%

#13
Adjusted Score: 74160%
Critics Consensus: It isn't Tim Burton's best work, but Sleepy Hollow entertains with its stunning visuals and creepy atmosphere.
Synopsis: Set in 1799, "Sleepy Hollow" is based on Washington Irving's classic tale "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Faithful to the... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon
Directed By: Tim Burton

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 80616%
Critics Consensus: Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children proves a suitable match for Tim Burton's distinctive style, even if it's on stronger footing as a visual experience than a narrative one.
Synopsis: When his beloved grandfather leaves Jake clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times, he finds a magical... [More]
Starring: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Judi Dench
Directed By: Tim Burton

#15

Mars Attacks! (1996)
55%

#15
Adjusted Score: 58956%
Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's alien invasion spoof faithfully recreates the wooden characters and schlocky story of cheesy '50s sci-fi and Ed Wood movies -- perhaps a little too faithfully for audiences.
Synopsis: A fleet of Martian spacecraft surrounds the world's major cities and all of humanity waits to see if the extraterrestrial... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan
Directed By: Tim Burton

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 61450%
Critics Consensus: Tim Burton's Alice sacrifices the book's minimal narrative coherence -- and much of its heart -- but it's an undeniable visual treat.
Synopsis: A young girl when she first visited magical Underland, Alice Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska) is now a teenager with no memory... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway
Directed By: Tim Burton

#17

Dumbo (2019)
46%

#17
Adjusted Score: 68423%
Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous.
Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green
Directed By: Tim Burton

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 49336%
Critics Consensus: This remake of Planet of the Apes can't compare to the original in some critics' mind, but the striking visuals and B-movie charms may win you over.
Synopsis: Director Tim Burton ("Batman") reinvents one of the most acclaimed and beloved works of science fiction, Pierre Boulle's classic novel... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Clarke Duncan
Directed By: Tim Burton

#19

Dark Shadows (2012)
35%

#19
Adjusted Score: 46762%
Critics Consensus: The visuals are top notch but Tim Burton never finds a consistent rhythm, mixing campy jokes and gothic spookiness with less success than other Johnny Depp collaborations.
Synopsis: In 18th-century Maine, Barnabas Collins (Johnny Depp) presides over the town of Collinsport. A rich and powerful playboy, Barnabas seals... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green
Directed By: Tim Burton

