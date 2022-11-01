(Photo by Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: DreamWorks SKG, Buena Vista Pictures, Fox Searchlight, Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

48 Best Stop-Motion Animated Movies of All Time

Tangible and physical, stop-motion animation is the art of manipulating objects and figures frame by frame, creating the illusion of fluid movement. It’s an almost atavistic art form of ours: Instinct tells us if you have a lump of clay in your hands, start making stuff out of it. Shape a chicken and a fox, mold some pirates, heck, make a movie. It’s what filmmakers have been doing for over a century, so we’re taking a look through time with the 47 best stop-motion animated movies ever made.

In this guide, we’ll come in contact with the different materials and styles used in stop motion. Clay has led to the creation of one of animation’s most enduring man-and-canine duos, Wallace and Gromit, created by Nick Park. His films and studio, Aardman, have an outsized presence in that scene, with the likes of Chicken Run and Shaun the Sheep. Paper cutout stop-motion animation is less frequently used. See it at its trippy best with Fantastic Planet, and in The Adventures of Prince Achmed, the oldest surviving animated film.

Puppet stop-motion animation has been the preferred method for venerable directors like Tim Burton (producer of The Nightmare Before Christmas), Charlie Kaufman (Anomalisa), and Wes Anderson (Fantastic Mr. Fox). Anderson collaborated with Nightmare-director Henry Selick to animate the marine fauna in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou; afterwards, Selick set up shop at studio Laika, where he gave them their first big hit, Coraline. Laika has been a stop-motion powerhouse since, using a cutting-edge mix of puppets, clay, and computer enhancements to fuel a string of Certified Fresh films, including The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings.

Of course, no stop-motion list feels complete without a drawn-out tribute to legendary animator Ray Harryhausen. He got his start on 1949’s Mighty Joe Young (working with the same team behind the milestone ape effects of King Kong), and over the next three decades, ignited imaginations in fantasy and sword-and-sandals by bringing monsters to life in films like Jason and the Argonauts and Clash of the Titans. Other films that combine live-action and and stop-motion include Selick’s James and the Giant Peach and Jan Svankmajer’s Alice. After gathering all of the films across cinema history, we’re sorting them by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

Now, read on to discover the best stop-motion animated movies! —Alex Vo

#7 The Wolf House (2018) 96% -- #7 Adjusted Score: 98506% Critics Consensus: Surreal, unsettling, and finally haunting, The Wolf House is a stunning outpouring of creativity whose striking visuals queasily complement its disturbing story. Synopsis: A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... [More] Starring: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krausse Directed By: Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León

#17 Coraline (2009) 90% 73% #17 Adjusted Score: 100749% Critics Consensus: With its vivid stop-motion animation combined with Neil Gaiman's imaginative story, Coraline is a film that's both visually stunning and wondrously entertaining. Synopsis: While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... [More] Starring: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French Directed By: Henry Selick

#25 Early Man (2018) 80% 48% #25 Adjusted Score: 87980% Critics Consensus: Early Man isn't quite as evolved as Aardman's best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts. Synopsis: A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... [More] Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Miriam Margolyes Directed By: Nick Park

#29 The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1925) 100% 90% #29 Adjusted Score: 103288% Critics Consensus: The Adventures of Prince Achmed's exquisitely crafted visuals are more than matched by its utterly enchanting story. Synopsis: A handsome prince with a flying horse befriends a witch, meets Aladdin, and battles demons to win a princess' heart.... A handsome prince with a flying horse befriends a witch, meets Aladdin, and battles demons to win a princess' heart.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Lotte Reiniger, Karl Koch

#34 Alice (1989) 95% 80% #34 Adjusted Score: 73610% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In Czech director Jan Svankmajer's surreal adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic children's book, Alice (Kristyna Kohoutova) follows her stuffed rabbit... In Czech director Jan Svankmajer's surreal adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic children's book, Alice (Kristyna Kohoutova) follows her stuffed rabbit... [More] Starring: Kristyna Kohoutova Directed By: Jan Svankmajer