Liam Neeson Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

After a major film debut with 1981’s Excalibur, Liam Neeson spent the rest of that swingin’ decade slowly climbing the acting ladder. (See him randomly in Krull, The MissionThe Dead Pool, and more, for example.) But after holding his own opposite Patrick Swayze in 1989’s Next of Kin, Neeson was at last upgraded to star for Sam Raimi’s dark superhero movie Darkman…where he spends most of the movie disfigured and fully covered in bandages. Still, Darkman was a financial success, especially for an original superhero IP in this era, and Neeson carried on with lending his baritone gravitas in dramas like the Certified Fresh Husbands and Wives.

In 1994, Neeson nabbed his only Oscar acting nomination with the monumental Schindler’s List, which would go on to win Best Picture for producer Steven Spielberg, who of course also got Best Director. Neeson took on another significant title historical role a few years later with Michael Collins, before entering the pop cultural fray as the decidedly unhistorical (though we suppose it depends on who you ask) Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. And after that, just into the 21st century, Neeson appeared in Gangs of New York, Kingdom of Heaven, and Batman Begins. A resume that includes working with Raimi, Spielberg, Allen, Lucas, Scorsese, Scott, and Nolan? Sounds like that’d be a career peak for most…

And yet 2008’s Taken was still to come, which would transform Neeson into the go-to mid-budget action guy, create a cottage industry of similar flicks to follow in its wake. Some were pretty good (Cold Pursuit, A Walk Among The Tombstones), others came out decent (The Commuter, Non-Stop), a few were god-awful (Taken 2, Taken 3), and some were one was amazing (The Grey). His latest, Blacklight, became the worst-reviewed movie of his career.

Now, we rank Liam Neeson movies by Tomatometer!

#1

Schindler's List (1993)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 108320%
Critics Consensus: Schindler's List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg's signature tender humanism to create the director's dramatic masterpiece.
Synopsis: Businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) arrives in Krakow in 1939, ready to make his fortune from World War II, which... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#2

The LEGO Movie (2014)
96%

#2
Adjusted Score: 105879%
Critics Consensus: Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.
Synopsis: Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, Elizabeth Banks
Directed By: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

#3

Ordinary Love (2019)
93%

#3
Adjusted Score: 100538%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong performances from Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson, Ordinary Love wrings heartrending drama out of one couple's medical travails.
Synopsis: Joan and Tom have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease... [More]
Starring: Lesley Manville, Liam Neeson, David Wilmot, Amit Shah
Directed By: Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 96164%
Critics Consensus: Husbands and Wives is a blistering, emotionally raw snapshot of two marriages self-destructing.
Synopsis: Gabe (Woody Allen) and his wife, Judy (Mia Farrow), are shocked to discover that their best friends, Sally (Judy Davis)... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Mia Farrow, Juliette Lewis, Blythe Danner
Directed By: Woody Allen

#5

Widows (2018)
91%

#5
Adjusted Score: 117053%
Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.
Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#6

Ponyo (2008)
91%

#6
Adjusted Score: 96846%
Critics Consensus: While not Miyazaki's best film, Ponyo is a visually stunning fairy tale that's a sweetly poetic treat for children of all ages.
Synopsis: During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Tina Fey
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#7

Kinsey (2004)
90%

#7
Adjusted Score: 96151%
Critics Consensus: A biopic of the sex researcher is hailed as adventurous, clever, and subversive, with fine performances by Liam Neeson and Laura Linney.
Synopsis: Biology professor Alfred Kinsey (Liam Neeson) has a perfectly respectable life teaching and doing research at Indiana University along with... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Chris O'Donnell, Peter Sarsgaard
Directed By: Bill Condon

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 103042%
Critics Consensus: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs avoids anthology pitfalls with a consistent collection tied together by the Coen brothers' signature blend of dark drama and black humor.
Synopsis: An anthology of six short films that take place in 19th-century post-Civil War era during the settling of the Old... [More]
Starring: Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, David Krumholtz, James Franco
Directed By: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

#9

A Monster Calls (2016)
86%

#9
Adjusted Score: 105966%
Critics Consensus: A Monster Calls deftly balances dark themes and fantastical elements to deliver an engrossing and uncommonly moving entry in the crowded coming-of-age genre.
Synopsis: Conor (Lewis MacDougall) is dealing with far more than other boys his age. His beloved and devoted mother (Felicity Jones)... [More]
Starring: Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell
Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#10

Batman Begins (2005)
84%

#10
Adjusted Score: 95861%
Critics Consensus: Brooding and dark, but also exciting and smart, Batman Begins is a film that understands the essence of one of the definitive superheroes.
Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#11

Silence (2016)
83%

#11
Adjusted Score: 103531%
Critics Consensus: Silence ends Martin Scorsese's decades-long creative quest with a thoughtful, emotionally resonant look at spirituality and human nature that stands among the director's finest works.
Synopsis: Two 17th-century Portuguese missionaries, Father Sebastian Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver), embark on a perilous journey... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#12

Darkman (1990)
83%

#12
Adjusted Score: 87215%
Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page.
Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#13

The Grey (2012)
79%

#13
Adjusted Score: 86838%
Critics Consensus: The Grey is an exciting tale of survival, populated with fleshed-out characters and a surprising philosophical agenda.
Synopsis: Following a grueling five-week shift at an Alaskan oil refinery, workers led by sharpshooter John Ottway (Liam Neeson) are flying... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, Dallas Roberts
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#14

Michael Collins (1996)
78%

#14
Adjusted Score: 79490%
Critics Consensus: As impressively ambitious as it is satisfyingly impactful, Michael Collins honors its subject's remarkable achievements with a magnetic performance from Liam Neeson in the title role.
Synopsis: In the early 20th century, Michael Collins (Liam Neeson) leads the Irish Republican Army with the help of his friends... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, Stephen Rea, Alan Rickman
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 83770%
Critics Consensus: With first-rate special effects and compelling storytelling, this adaptation stays faithful to its source material and will please moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis: During the World War II bombings of London, four English siblings are sent to a country house where they will... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley
Directed By: Andrew Adamson

#16

Les Miserables (1998)
75%

#16
Adjusted Score: 76830%
Critics Consensus: This intelligent, handsomely crafted adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic novel condenses the story's developments without blunting its emotional impact.
Synopsis: After serving a lengthy prison sentence, Jean Valjean (Liam Neeson) turns his life around after an act of kindness opens... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Geoffrey Rush, Uma Thurman, Claire Danes
Directed By: Bille August

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 76007%
Critics Consensus: Oliver Hirschbiegel's dramatic take on "The Troubles" is an actor's showcase -- and Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt are more than up to the challenge.
Synopsis: In 1970s Northern Ireland, young Joe Griffin watches in horror as the teenage leader of a UVF cell shoots Joe's... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, James Nesbitt, Anamaria Marinca, Conor MacNeill
Directed By: Oliver Hirschbiegel

#18

Excalibur (1981)
74%

#18
Adjusted Score: 80395%
Critics Consensus: John Boorman's operatic, opulent take on the legend of King Arthur is visually remarkable, and features strong performances from an all-star lineup of British thespians.
Synopsis: The magical sword of Excalibur starts off in the hands of British lord Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) and then, years... [More]
Starring: Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicholas Clay
Directed By: John Boorman

#19

The Bounty (1984)
74%

#19
Adjusted Score: 73805%
Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to its cast, and Anthony Hopkins in particular, The Bounty's retelling of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty is an intelligent, engaging adventure saga.
Synopsis: Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Edward Fox
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#20

Rob Roy (1995)
73%

#20
Adjusted Score: 74427%
Critics Consensus: Rob Roy is an old-fashioned swashbuckler that benefits greatly from fine performances by Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, and Tim Roth.
Synopsis: In 18th century Scotland, Robert Roy MacGregor (Liam Neeson) is the head of a proud Highlands clan that herds cattle.... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, John Hurt, Tim Roth
Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 79118%
Critics Consensus: Though flawed, the sprawling, messy Gangs of New York is redeemed by impressive production design and Day-Lewis's electrifying performance.
Synopsis: Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a young Irish immigrant released from prison. He returns to the Five Points seeking revenge... [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#22

Cold Pursuit (2019)
68%

#22
Adjusted Score: 79205%
Critics Consensus: Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake.
Synopsis: Nels Coxman's quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum
Directed By: Hans Petter Moland

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 73747%
Critics Consensus: A Walk Among the Tombstones doesn't entirely transcend its genre clichés, but it does offer Liam Neeson one of his more compelling roles in recent memory, and that's often enough.
Synopsis: Matt Scudder (Liam Neeson), formerly part of the NYPD, now works as an unlicensed private detective. His latest client is... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens, David Harbour, Boyd Holbrook
Directed By: Scott Frank

#24

The Mission (1986)
67%

#24
Adjusted Score: 67932%
Critics Consensus: The Mission is a well-meaning epic given delicate heft by its sumptuous visuals and a standout score by Ennio Morricone, but its staid presentation never stirs an emotional investment in its characters.
Synopsis: Jesuit priest Father Gabriel (Jeremy Irons) enters the Guarani lands in South America with the purpose of converting the natives... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Jeremy Irons, Ray McAnally, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Roland Joffé

#25

Suspect (1987)
67%

#25
Adjusted Score: 66729%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Carl Anderson (Liam Neeson), a deaf, mute and homeless war veteran, is arrested for the murder of a prominent judge's... [More]
Starring: Cher, Dennis Quaid, Liam Neeson, John Mahoney
Directed By: Peter Yates

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 73705%
Critics Consensus: The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian is an entertaining family adventure worthy of the standard set by its predecessor.
Synopsis: One year after their previous adventure, the Pevensie children (Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell) return to the... [More]
Starring: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley, Anna Popplewell
Directed By: Andrew Adamson

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 68792%
Critics Consensus: Kahlil Gibran's the Prophet is a thrillingly lovely adaptation of the classic text, albeit one that doesn't quite capture the magic of its source material.
Synopsis: A dissident being kept under house arrest recounts valuable lessons in a series of vignettes while a mischievous young woman... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Salma Hayek, John Krasinski, Quvenzhané Wallis
Directed By: Roger Allers

#28

Love Actually (2003)
64%

#28
Adjusted Score: 70814%
Critics Consensus: A sugary tale overstuffed with too many stories. Still, the cast charms.
Synopsis: Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman
Directed By: Richard Curtis

#29

Leap of Faith (1992)
64%

#29
Adjusted Score: 64130%
Critics Consensus: Steve Martin's layered performance transcends the somewhat undercooked narrative of Leap of Faith.
Synopsis: Touring Christian evangelist Jonas Nightengale (Steve Martin) and his cohorts tend to put on their bogus faith-healing revivals in major... [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Debra Winger, Lolita Davidovich, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Richard Pearce

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 65409%
Critics Consensus: A gripping drama even though the filmmakers have taken liberties with the facts.
Synopsis: Follows Captain Alexi Vostrikov (Harrison Ford) who, at the height of the Cold War, is ordered to take over command... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard, Joss Ackland
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#31

Run All Night (2015)
59%

#31
Adjusted Score: 66378%
Critics Consensus: Liam Neeson is in typically fine form, but Run All Night suffers from a convoluted plot and workmanlike execution.
Synopsis: Longtime hit man Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson), best friend of mob boss Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris), has seen better days.... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Joel Kinnaman, Common
Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#32

Taken (2008)
59%

#32
Adjusted Score: 65078%
Critics Consensus: Taken is undeniably fun with slick action, but is largely a brainless exercise.
Synopsis: Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson), a former government operative, is trying to reconnect with his daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace). Then his... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Leland Orser
Directed By: Pierre Morel

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 61467%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted if monotonous drama about a transvestite prostitute in London during the 1970s.
Synopsis: As a baby, Patrick (Cillian Murphy) is left by his mother on the steps of the rectory in their small... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Liam Neeson, Stephen Rea, Brendan Gleeson
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#34

Next of Kin (1989)
56%

#34
Adjusted Score: 48038%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When their brother Gerald (Bill Paxton) is murdered by a Chicago mobster (Adam Baldwin), Truman (Patrick Swayze) and Briar Gates... [More]
Starring: Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson, Adam Baldwin, Helen Hunt
Directed By: John Irvin

#35

The Commuter (2018)
55%

#35
Adjusted Score: 67883%
Critics Consensus: The Commuter's cast is better than its workmanlike script - which helps make this reasonably diverting Liam Neeson action thriller worth the price of a matinee ticket or rental, if not a full-price ticket.
Synopsis: Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks
Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#36

Unknown (2011)
55%

#36
Adjusted Score: 62841%
Critics Consensus: Liam Neeson elevates the proceedings considerably, but Unknown is ultimately too derivative -- and implausible -- to take advantage of its intriguing premise.
Synopsis: After a serious car accident in Berlin, Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) awakes to find his world in utter chaos.... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, January Jones, Aidan Quinn
Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#37

Seraphim Falls (2006)
55%

#37
Adjusted Score: 58068%
Critics Consensus: A brutal, slow-moving drama that unfolds among some great-looking scenery.
Synopsis: Gideon (Pierce Brosnan), a former Union officer, finds himself the prey of a manhunt led by Carver (Liam Neeson), Gideon's... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Anjelica Huston, Michael Wincott
Directed By: David Von Ancken

#38

Nell (1994)
55%

#38
Adjusted Score: 55615%
Critics Consensus: Despite a committed performance by Jodie Foster, Nell opts for ponderous melodrama instead of engaging with the ethical dilemmas of socializing its titular wild child.
Synopsis: Cut off from the modern world, Nell (Jodie Foster) is a wild child, who has lived her entire life with... [More]
Starring: Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson, Natasha Richardson, Nick Searcy
Directed By: Michael Apted

#39

The Dead Pool (1988)
55%

#39
Adjusted Score: 55961%
Critics Consensus: While it offers its fair share of violent thrills and tough wit, The Dead Pool ends the Dirty Harry series on an uninspired note.
Synopsis: In the fifth installment of the Dirty Harry series, gritty cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) is fresh off the conviction... [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Patricia Clarkson, Evan C. Kim, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Buddy Van Horn

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 62018%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by exposition and populated with stock characters, The Phantom Menace gets the Star Wars prequels off to a bumpy -- albeit visually dazzling -- start.
Synopsis: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) ; Anakin... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Jake Lloyd
Directed By: George Lucas

#41

Chloe (2009)
51%

#41
Adjusted Score: 56881%
Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller.
Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 56179%
Critics Consensus: Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks give it their all, but their solid performances aren't quite enough to compensate for The Next Three Days' uneven pace and implausible plot.
Synopsis: Life for John and Lara Brennan (Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks) is miserable after she is convicted of a murder she... [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks, Brian Dennehy, Lennie James
Directed By: Paul Haggis

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 56094%
Critics Consensus: Its leisurely, businesslike pace won't win the franchise many new fans, but Voyage of the Dawn Treader restores some of the Narnia franchise's lost luster with strong performances and impressive special effects.
Synopsis: Visiting their annoying cousin, Eustace, Lucy (Georgie Henley) and Edmund Pevensie (Skandar Keynes) come across a painting of a majestic... [More]
Starring: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, Ben Barnes, Will Poulter
Directed By: Michael Apted

#44

The Good Mother (1988)
50%

#44
Adjusted Score: 50077%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Boston woman's (Diane Keaton) ex-husband sues for custody of their daughter after an incident over her live-in lover (Liam... [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Liam Neeson, Jason Robards, Ralph Bellamy
Directed By: Leonard Nimoy

#45

Ethan Frome (1993)
50%

#45
Adjusted Score: 50164%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A farmer (Liam Neeson) with an invalid wife (Joan Allen) falls in love with her cousin (Patricia Arquette) in snowy... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Patricia Arquette, Joan Allen, Tate Donovan
Directed By: John Madden

#46

The A-Team (2010)
49%

#46
Adjusted Score: 56175%
Critics Consensus: The A-Team assembles a top-rate cast only to ditch the show's appealingly silly premise for explosive yet muddled blockbuster filmmaking.
Synopsis: A man who loves when a plan comes together, Hannibal Smith (Liam Neeson) leads a close-knit team of elite operatives.... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#47

Made in Italy (2020)
45%

#47
Adjusted Score: 50089%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle, Lindsay Duncan, Micheál Richardson
Directed By: James D'Arcy

#48

Khumba (2013)
44%

#48
Adjusted Score: 37188%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After his herd rejects him for having only half his stripes, a young zebra (Jake T. Austin) sets out on... [More]
Starring: Jake T. Austin, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, AnnaSophia Robb
Directed By: Anthony Silverston

#49

The Ice Road (2021)
43%

#49
Adjusted Score: 47166%
Critics Consensus: Liam Neeson remains a top-tier action hero; unfortunately, like a number of his recent genre outings, The Ice Road is a downhill trundle paved with predictability.
Synopsis: After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a 'big-rig' ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Benjamin Walker, Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder
Directed By: Jonathan Hensleigh

#50

Shining Through (1992)
41%

#50
Adjusted Score: 31225%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Spirited New Yorker Linda Voss (Melanie Griffith) goes to work for international lawyer and secret Office of Strategic Services operative... [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Melanie Griffith, Liam Neeson, Joely Richardson
Directed By: David Seltzer

#51

Honest Thief (2020)
40%

#51
Adjusted Score: 45872%
Critics Consensus: Guilty of first-degree squandering, Honest Thief returns Liam Neeson to late-period action thriller mode but neglects to supply much of a story.
Synopsis: Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Anthony Ramos
Directed By: Mark Williams

#52
#52
Adjusted Score: 40570%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gen. Douglas MacArthur (Liam Neeson) conducts a covert operation behind enemy lines to infiltrate North Korean headquarters.... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Sean Dulake, Lee Jung-jae, Justin Rupple
Directed By: John H. Lee

#53
#53
Adjusted Score: 46505%
Critics Consensus: Although it's an objective and handsomely presented take on the Crusades, Kingdom of Heaven lacks depth.
Synopsis: Still in grief over his wife's sudden death, village blacksmith Balian (Orlando Bloom) joins his long-estranged father, Baron Godfrey (Liam... [More]
Starring: Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, David Thewlis
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#54

The Marksman (2021)
39%

#54
Adjusted Score: 44107%
Critics Consensus: The Marksman benefits from having Liam Neeson in the lead, but this formulaic action thriller should have aimed higher.
Synopsis: Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Jacob Perez, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba
Directed By: Robert Lorenz

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 41389%
Critics Consensus: Mark Felt may dramatize the man behind Deep Throat, but its stodgy treatment of history offers little insight into the famous whistleblower.
Synopsis: Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Ike Barinholtz
Directed By: Peter Landesman

#56

Battleship (2012)
34%

#56
Adjusted Score: 42587%
Critics Consensus: It may offer energetic escapism for less demanding filmgoers, but Battleship is too loud, poorly written, and formulaic to justify its expense -- and a lot less fun than its source material.
Synopsis: Lt. Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch) is a weapons officer aboard the destroyer USS John Paul Jones, while his older brother,... [More]
Starring: Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker
Directed By: Peter Berg

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 41952%
Critics Consensus: While it offers a few laughs and boasts a talented cast, Seth MacFarlane's overlong, aimless A Million Ways to Die in the West is a disappointingly scattershot affair.
Synopsis: Mild-mannered sheep farmer Albert Stark (Seth MacFarlane) feels certain that the Western frontier is trying to kill him, then he... [More]
Starring: Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Liam Neeson
Directed By: Seth MacFarlane

#58

Krull (1983)
32%

#58
Adjusted Score: 32329%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On the planet of Krull, an evil creature called the Beast decimates the world's army and kidnaps the lovely Princess... [More]
Starring: Ken Marshall, Lysette Anthony, Freddie Jones, Francesca Annis
Directed By: Peter Yates

#59

Before and After (1996)
32%

#59
Adjusted Score: 31354%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The lives of Carolyn Ryan (Meryl Streep), a small-town doctor, and her artist husband, Ben (Liam Neeson), are shaken up... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Edward Furlong, Julia Weldon
Directed By: Barbet Schroeder

#60
#60
Adjusted Score: 37256%
Critics Consensus: An obviously affectionate remake of the 1981 original, Louis Leterrier's Clash of the Titans doesn't offer enough visual thrills to offset the deficiencies of its script.
Synopsis: Perseus (Sam Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), is caught in a war between gods and is helpless to... [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Flemyng
Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#61

High Spirits (1988)
27%

#61
Adjusted Score: 26335%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Irish hotelier Peter Plunkett (Peter O'Toole) attempts to fill the chronic vacancies at his castle by launching an advertising campaign... [More]
Starring: Daryl Hannah, Peter O'Toole, Steve Guttenberg, Beverly D'Angelo
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#62
#62
Adjusted Score: 33189%
Critics Consensus: Its 3D effects are an improvement over its predecessor's, but in nearly every other respect, Wrath of the Titans fails to improve upon the stilted acting, wooden dialogue, and chaos-driven plot of the franchise's first installment.
Synopsis: Ten years after defeating the Kraken, Perseus (Sam Worthington) is living a quieter life as a fisherman and sole parent... [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Edgar Ramírez
Directed By: Jonathan Liebesman

#63

Gun Shy (2000)
26%

#63
Adjusted Score: 25903%
Critics Consensus: A dark comedy of the low brow nature -- filled with fart and gay jokes. Even Liam Neeson and Sandra Bullock cannot save this failure.
Synopsis: Legendary undercover DEA agent Charlie Mayough (Liam Neeson) has suddenly lost his nerves of steel. On the verge of a... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Oliver Platt, Sandra Bullock, Jose Zuniga
Directed By: Eric Blakeney

#64

Third Person (2013)
25%

#64
Adjusted Score: 29024%
Critics Consensus: Third Person finds writer-director Paul Haggis working with a stellar cast and a worthy premise; unfortunately, he fails to fashion a consistently compelling movie out of the intriguing ingredients at his disposal.
Synopsis: An acclaimed novelist (Liam Neeson) struggles to write an analysis of love in one of three stories, each set in... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Adrien Brody, Olivia Wilde, James Franco
Directed By: Paul Haggis

#65

After.Life (2009)
25%

#65
Adjusted Score: 26379%
Critics Consensus: It has an interesting premise and admirable ambitions, but After.Life fails to deliver enough twists or thrills to sustain its creepy atmosphere.
Synopsis: Following a terrible car crash, a woman (Christina Ricci) awakes to find an enigmatic mortician (Liam Neeson) preparing her for... [More]
Starring: Christina Ricci, Liam Neeson, Justin Long, Josh Charles
Directed By: Agnieszka Wojtowicz-Vosloo

#66

Under Suspicion (1991)
25%

#66
Adjusted Score: 8863%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the late 1950s, British police officer Tony Aaron (Liam Neeson) resigns from the force after sleeping with Hazel (Maggie... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Laura San Giacomo, Kenneth Cranham, Alphonsia Emmanuel
Directed By: Simon Moore

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 42863%
Critics Consensus: Amiable yet forgettable, MiB International grinds its stars' substantial chemistry through the gears of a franchise running low on reasons to continue.
Synopsis: The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. To keep... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson
Directed By: F. Gary Gray

#68

Taken 2 (2012)
22%

#68
Adjusted Score: 29092%
Critics Consensus: Taken 2 is largely bereft of the kinetic thrills -- and surprises -- that made the original a hit.
Synopsis: Two years ago, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) used his "particular set of skills" to rescue his daughter,... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Rade Serbedzija
Directed By: Olivier Megaton

#69
#69
Adjusted Score: 3934%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Scottish miner Danny Scoular (Liam Neeson) loses his job, and, when his past as a political activist prevents him from... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Joanne Whalley-Kilmer, Ian Bannen, Billy Connolly
Directed By: David Leland

#70

The Haunting (1999)
17%

#70
Adjusted Score: 20182%
Critics Consensus: Sophisticated visual effects fail to offset awkward performances and an uneven script.
Synopsis: This horror tale focuses on visitors to the secluded mansion of Hill House who have been called to the isolated... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, Lili Taylor
Directed By: Jan de Bont

#71

The Other Man (2008)
15%

#71
Adjusted Score: 15750%
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of a talented cast, The Other Man is talky, witless, and tension-free.
Synopsis: When his shoe-designer wife, Lisa (Laura Linney), disappears while on one of her frequent business trips, computer executive Peter (Liam... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Antonio Banderas, Amanda Drew
Directed By: Richard Eyre

#72

Taken 3 (2014)
13%

#72
Adjusted Score: 17467%
Critics Consensus: Hampered by toothless PG-13 action sequences, incoherent direction, and a hackneyed plot, Taken 3 serves as a clear signal that it's well past time to retire this franchise.
Synopsis: Ex-covert operative Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) and his ex-wife, Lenore (Famke Janssen), are enjoying a reconciliation when Lenore is brutally... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen
Directed By: Olivier Megaton

#73

The Nut Job (2014)
13%

#73
Adjusted Score: 16602%
Critics Consensus: Hampered by an unlikable central character and source material stretched too thin to cover its brief running time, The Nut Job will provoke an allergic reaction in all but the least demanding moviegoers.
Synopsis: After he accidentally destroys the winter food supply of his fellow Liberty Park residents, Surly (Will Arnett), a squirrel, is... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
Directed By: Peter Lepeniotis

#74

Blacklight (2022)
6%

#74
Adjusted Score: 9228%
Critics Consensus: Turn it off.
Synopsis: Trust, identity, and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in director Mark Williams' intense... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, Aidan Quinn
Directed By: Mark Williams

