Liam Neeson Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

After a major film debut with 1981’s Excalibur, Liam Neeson spent the rest of that swingin’ decade slowly climbing the acting ladder. (See him randomly in Krull, The Mission, The Dead Pool, and more, for example.) But after holding his own opposite Patrick Swayze in 1989’s Next of Kin, Neeson was at last upgraded to star for Sam Raimi’s dark superhero movie Darkman…where he spends most of the movie disfigured and fully covered in bandages. Still, Darkman was a financial success, especially for an original superhero IP in this era, and Neeson carried on with lending his baritone gravitas in dramas like the Certified Fresh Husbands and Wives.

In 1994, Neeson nabbed his only Oscar acting nomination with the monumental Schindler’s List, which would go on to win Best Picture for producer Steven Spielberg, who of course also got Best Director. Neeson took on another significant title historical role a few years later with Michael Collins, before entering the pop cultural fray as the decidedly unhistorical (though we suppose it depends on who you ask) Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. And after that, just into the 21st century, Neeson appeared in Gangs of New York, Kingdom of Heaven, and Batman Begins. A resume that includes working with Raimi, Spielberg, Allen, Lucas, Scorsese, Scott, and Nolan? Sounds like that’d be a career peak for most…

And yet 2008’s Taken was still to come, which would transform Neeson into the go-to mid-budget action guy, create a cottage industry of similar flicks to follow in its wake. Some were pretty good (Cold Pursuit, A Walk Among The Tombstones), others came out decent (The Commuter, Non-Stop), a few were god-awful (Taken 2, Taken 3), and some were one was amazing (The Grey). His latest, Blacklight, became the worst-reviewed movie of his career.

Now, we rank Liam Neeson movies by Tomatometer!



#5 Widows (2018) 91% #5 Adjusted Score: 117053% Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda,... [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen

#6 Ponyo (2008) 91% #6 Adjusted Score: 96846% Critics Consensus: While not Miyazaki's best film, Ponyo is a visually stunning fairy tale that's a sweetly poetic treat for children of all ages. Synopsis: During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Tina Fey Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#7 Kinsey (2004) 90% #7 Adjusted Score: 96151% Critics Consensus: A biopic of the sex researcher is hailed as adventurous, clever, and subversive, with fine performances by Liam Neeson and Laura Linney. Synopsis: Biology professor Alfred Kinsey (Liam Neeson) has a perfectly respectable life teaching and doing research at Indiana University along with... Biology professor Alfred Kinsey (Liam Neeson) has a perfectly respectable life teaching and doing research at Indiana University along with... [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Chris O'Donnell, Peter Sarsgaard Directed By: Bill Condon

#12 Darkman (1990) 83% #12 Adjusted Score: 87215% Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page. Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally... When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally... [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake Directed By: Sam Raimi

#18 Excalibur (1981) 74% #18 Adjusted Score: 80395% Critics Consensus: John Boorman's operatic, opulent take on the legend of King Arthur is visually remarkable, and features strong performances from an all-star lineup of British thespians. Synopsis: The magical sword of Excalibur starts off in the hands of British lord Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) and then, years... The magical sword of Excalibur starts off in the hands of British lord Uther Pendragon (Gabriel Byrne) and then, years... [More] Starring: Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry, Helen Mirren, Nicholas Clay Directed By: John Boorman

#19 The Bounty (1984) 74% #19 Adjusted Score: 73805% Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to its cast, and Anthony Hopkins in particular, The Bounty's retelling of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty is an intelligent, engaging adventure saga. Synopsis: Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Edward Fox Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#35 The Commuter (2018) 55% #35 Adjusted Score: 67883% Critics Consensus: The Commuter's cast is better than its workmanlike script - which helps make this reasonably diverting Liam Neeson action thriller worth the price of a matinee ticket or rental, if not a full-price ticket. Synopsis: Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a... Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a... [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#36 Unknown (2011) 55% #36 Adjusted Score: 62841% Critics Consensus: Liam Neeson elevates the proceedings considerably, but Unknown is ultimately too derivative -- and implausible -- to take advantage of its intriguing premise. Synopsis: After a serious car accident in Berlin, Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) awakes to find his world in utter chaos.... After a serious car accident in Berlin, Dr. Martin Harris (Liam Neeson) awakes to find his world in utter chaos.... [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, January Jones, Aidan Quinn Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#38 Nell (1994) 55% #38 Adjusted Score: 55615% Critics Consensus: Despite a committed performance by Jodie Foster, Nell opts for ponderous melodrama instead of engaging with the ethical dilemmas of socializing its titular wild child. Synopsis: Cut off from the modern world, Nell (Jodie Foster) is a wild child, who has lived her entire life with... Cut off from the modern world, Nell (Jodie Foster) is a wild child, who has lived her entire life with... [More] Starring: Jodie Foster, Liam Neeson, Natasha Richardson, Nick Searcy Directed By: Michael Apted

#41 Chloe (2009) 51% #41 Adjusted Score: 56881% Critics Consensus: Despite its promising pedigree and a titillating premise, Chloe ultimately fails to deliver the heat -- or the thrills -- expected of a sexual thriller. Synopsis: Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... Catherine and David Stewart (Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson) are a well-to-do couple living in a posh area of Toronto, but... [More] Starring: Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Max Thieriot Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#56 Battleship (2012) 34% #56 Adjusted Score: 42587% Critics Consensus: It may offer energetic escapism for less demanding filmgoers, but Battleship is too loud, poorly written, and formulaic to justify its expense -- and a lot less fun than its source material. Synopsis: Lt. Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch) is a weapons officer aboard the destroyer USS John Paul Jones, while his older brother,... Lt. Alex Hopper (Taylor Kitsch) is a weapons officer aboard the destroyer USS John Paul Jones, while his older brother,... [More] Starring: Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Brooklyn Decker Directed By: Peter Berg