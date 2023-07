(Photo by Universal /Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Emily Blunt Movies Ranked

Emily Blunt ‘s first two Rotten Tomatoes-rated movies were Certified Fresh: My Summer of Love, which you’ve never heard of, and The Devil Wears Prada, which you definitely have. The $124-million grossing and decidedly unromantic comedy paved a path for more female-led films and served as a launching vector for actresses like Anne Hathaway and Blunt. Her appearances in high-profile Charlie Wilson’s War, The Wolfman and The Muppets kept the momentum going, but it wasn’t until releasing Looper that Blunt got that most coveted of validations: internet fan cred. Following that up with Edge of Tomorrow and A Quiet Place has cemented her image of poise and natural radiant strength. She was Mary Poppins, y’all.She was even Tempest Shadow in My Little Pony: The Movie. That’s cross-generational.

In 2021, she set course with A Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise . And now: Oppenheimer! —Alex Vo

#1 A Quiet Place (2018) 96% #1 Adjusted Score: 115400% Critics Consensus: A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that's as original as it is scary -- and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent. Synopsis: If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by... If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by... [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe Directed By: John Krasinski

#3 Looper (2012) 93% #3 Adjusted Score: 104004% Critics Consensus: As thought-provoking as it is thrilling, Looper delivers an uncommonly smart, bravely original blend of futuristic sci-fi and good old-fashioned action. Synopsis: In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... In a future society, time-travel exists, but it's only available to those with the means to pay for it on... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano Directed By: Rian Johnson

#4 Sicario (2015) 92% #4 Adjusted Score: 102753% Critics Consensus: Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, Sicario is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces. Synopsis: After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) receives a top assignment.... After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) receives a top assignment.... [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Victor Garber Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#6 Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 91% #6 Adjusted Score: 104511% Critics Consensus: Gripping, well-acted, funny, and clever, Edge of Tomorrow offers entertaining proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of shouldering the weight of a blockbuster action thriller. Synopsis: When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj.... When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj.... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton Directed By: Doug Liman

#14 Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 81602% Critics Consensus: Despite a sometimes overly familiar plot, Sunshine Cleaning benefits from the lively performances of its two stars. Synopsis: Though they once seemed to have a bright future, life seems to be passing by the Norkowski sisters. Rose (Amy... Though they once seemed to have a bright future, life seems to be passing by the Norkowski sisters. Rose (Amy... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Alan Arkin, Jason Spevack Directed By: Christine Jeffs

#22 Jungle Cruise (2021) 62% #22 Adjusted Score: 78498% Critics Consensus: Its craft isn't quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it's indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage. Synopsis: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#25 Wind Chill (2007) 46% #25 Adjusted Score: 46016% Critics Consensus: Wind Chill is a ghost story with a clunky and unpolished script that fails to keep viewers in suspense. Synopsis: Just before their university campus goes quiet for the winter break, a young woman (Emily Blunt) asks a classmate (Ashton... Just before their university campus goes quiet for the winter break, a young woman (Emily Blunt) asks a classmate (Ashton... [More] Starring: Emily Blunt, Ashton Holmes, Martin Donovan, Chelan Simmons Directed By: Gregory Jacobs

#28 Wild Target (2010) 33% #28 Adjusted Score: 34245% Critics Consensus: An ineptly staged farce that dishonors the original film and squanders the comedic potential of its fine actors. Synopsis: Longing to get out of the assassination business, a hit man (Bill Nighy) decides not to follow through with his... Longing to get out of the assassination business, a hit man (Bill Nighy) decides not to follow through with his... [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Emily Blunt, Rupert Grint, Rupert Everett Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#29 Sherlock Gnomes (2018) 27% #29 Adjusted Score: 29478% Critics Consensus: Sherlock Gnomes is sadly, utterly stumped by the mystery of the reason for its own existence. Synopsis: When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting a new... When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London with their friends and family, their biggest concern is getting a new... [More] Starring: James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maggie Smith Directed By: John Stevenson

#31 Gulliver's Travels (2010) 20% #31 Adjusted Score: 23938% Critics Consensus: Though Jack Black is back doing what he does best, Gulliver's Travels largely fails to do any justice to its source material, relying instead on juvenile humor and special effects. Synopsis: Lemuel Gulliver (Jack Black) works in a mailroom at a city newspaper. While he is on an assignment in the... Lemuel Gulliver (Jack Black) works in a mailroom at a city newspaper. While he is on an assignment in the... [More] Starring: Jack Black, Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Amanda Peet Directed By: Rob Letterman