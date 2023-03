(Photo by MGM/courtesy Everett Collection.)

Best Movies of 2023 Ranked

Welcome to the best movies of 2023, where you can discover the latest films championed by the critics community! Every movie on the list is Certified Fresh, meaning they held on to a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of critics review — 40 for limited or streaming releases, 80 for wide theatrical releases, with five of those reviews coming from Top Critics.

The year started off strong with successive surprise genre hits in January, like M3GAN (from Blumhouse), Plane (starring Gerard Butler), Missing, and Infinity Pool (see the best horror movies of 2023). Notably, no wide release in February went Certified Fresh, plus we saw misfires from the normally reliable Steven Soderbergh (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) and Marvel Studios (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Check back every week for the latest best new movies of 2023! —Alex Vo

#2 Full Time (2021) 98% #2 Adjusted Score: 99934% Critics Consensus: Led by Laure Calamy's gripping performance, Full Time serves as a sobering reminder that just staying financially afloat can sometimes feel like a white-knuckle thriller. Synopsis: Single mother Julie (César award-winning actress Laure Calamy) works a grueling job as a head chambermaid in a five-star Parisian... Single mother Julie (César award-winning actress Laure Calamy) works a grueling job as a head chambermaid in a five-star Parisian... [More] Starring: Laure Calamy, Anne Suarez, Geneviève Mnich, Cyril Gueï Directed By: Eric Gravel

#3 Saint Omer (2022) 94% #3 Adjusted Score: 101464% Critics Consensus: A gut-punching contemplation of a woman's immigrant experience, Saint Omer puts a mother on the stand and the audience in the jury box to find humanity in the inhumane. Synopsis: Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her... Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her... [More] Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanga, Valérie Dréville, Ege Güner Directed By: Alice Diop

#5 After Love (2020) 94% #5 Adjusted Score: 96362% Critics Consensus: After Love marks an impressively nuanced feature debut for writer-director Aleem Khan -- and a brilliant showcase for Joanna Scanlan's dramatic chops. Synopsis: Set in the port town of Dover, Mary Hussain suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her... Set in the port town of Dover, Mary Hussain suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her... [More] Starring: Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard, Talid Ariss, Nasser Memarzia Directed By: Aleem Khan

#6 M3GAN (2022) 93% #6 Adjusted Score: 113431% Critics Consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills. Synopsis: M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... [More] Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez Directed By: Gerard Johnstone

#7 Jethica (2022) 93% #7 Adjusted Score: 95220% Critics Consensus: Packing a lot into its brief runtime, Jethica anchors its supernatural thrills with the serious story of a truly terrifying stalker. Synopsis: Hiding out in New Mexico after a freak accident, Elena runs into Jessica, an old friend from high school. When... Hiding out in New Mexico after a freak accident, Elena runs into Jessica, an old friend from high school. When... [More] Starring: Callie Hernandez, Ashley Denise Robinson, Andy Faulkner, Will Madden Directed By: Pete Ohs

#8 Juniper (2021) 93% #8 Adjusted Score: 95235% Critics Consensus: Juniper's story offers few surprises -- and it doesn't need any, with Charlotte Rampling holding the viewer rapt from start to finish. Synopsis: Ruth (Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling) is a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and... Ruth (Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling) is a worldly former war correspondent now bored in retirement with a drinking problem and... [More] Starring: Charlotte Rampling, Marton Csokas, George Ferrier, Edith Poor Directed By: Matthew J. Saville

#9 Alcarràs (2022) 91% #9 Adjusted Score: 93432% Critics Consensus: While it may lack a narrative punch, Alcarràs captures this rural world and its heritage with a gripping sense of nostalgia for things forever gone. Synopsis: In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from... In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from... [More] Starring: Berta Pipó, Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset Directed By: Carla Simón

#10 Emily (2022) 89% #10 Adjusted Score: 96114% Critics Consensus: With a bracingly irreverent approach to its story and Emma Mackey bringing Brontë vibrantly to life, Emily is a biopic that manages to feel true while taking entertaining creative liberties. Synopsis: EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, "Wuthering Heights." Haunted by the death of her... EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, "Wuthering Heights." Haunted by the death of her... [More] Starring: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling Directed By: Frances O'Connor

#13 Of an Age (2022) 87% #13 Adjusted Score: 89863% Critics Consensus: While it may not belong in the upper ranks of cinematic queer love stories, Of an Age is a moving romance elevated by powerhouse performances. Synopsis: OF AN AGE is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences... OF AN AGE is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences... [More] Starring: Elias Anton, Thom Green, Hattie Hook, Jack Kenny Directed By: Goran Stolevski

#14 Sick (2022) 86% #14 Adjusted Score: 89119% Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways. Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... [More] Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams Directed By: John Hyams

#15 Pacifiction (2022) 86% #15 Adjusted Score: 88582% Critics Consensus: Narratively sparse and visually vast, Pacifiction is a tsunami of a political thriller that philosophically rewards those willing to weather it. Synopsis: On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is... On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is... [More] Starring: Benoît Magimel, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Matahi Pambrun, Marc Susini Directed By: Albert Serra

#16 Linoleum (2022) 79% #16 Adjusted Score: 82157% Critics Consensus: A solid showcase for Jim Gaffigan as well as a sneakily ambitious dramedy, Linoleum adds another impressive entry to writer-director Colin West's filmography. Synopsis: Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has always had... Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has always had... [More] Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush Directed By: Colin West

#17 The Offering (2022) 79% #17 Adjusted Score: 81005% Critics Consensus: Within the outline of its fairly standard story, The Offering puts a unique -- and often genuinely scary -- spin on demonic possession horror tropes. Synopsis: In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his... In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his... [More] Starring: Nick Blood, Emm Wiseman, Allan Corduner, Paul Kaye Directed By: Oliver Park