Best Movies of 2023 Ranked

Welcome to the best movies of 2023, where you can discover the latest films championed by the critics community! Every movie on the list is Certified Fresh, meaning they held on to a Tomatometer score of at least 75% after a minimum number of critics review — 40 for limited or streaming releases, 80 for wide theatrical releases, with five of those reviews coming from Top Critics.

The year started off strong with successive surprise genre hits in January, like M3GAN (from Blumhouse), Plane (starring Gerard Butler), Missing, and Infinity Pool (see the best horror movies of 2023). Notably, no wide release in February went Certified Fresh, plus we saw misfires from the normally reliable Steven Soderbergh (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) and Marvel Studios (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Check back every week for the latest best new movies of 2023! —Alex Vo

#3 Saint Omer (2022) 94% #3 Adjusted Score: 101464% Critics Consensus: A gut-punching contemplation of a woman's immigrant experience, Saint Omer puts a mother on the stand and the audience in the jury box to find humanity in the inhumane. Synopsis: Saint-Omer court of law. Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her... Starring: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanga, Valérie Dréville, Ege Güner Directed By: Alice Diop

#9 Alcarràs (2022) 91% #9 Adjusted Score: 93432% Critics Consensus: While it may lack a narrative punch, Alcarràs captures this rural world and its heritage with a gripping sense of nostalgia for things forever gone. Synopsis: In a small village in Catalonia, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from... Starring: Berta Pipó, Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset Directed By: Carla Simón

#10 Emily (2022) 89% #10 Adjusted Score: 96114% Critics Consensus: With a bracingly irreverent approach to its story and Emma Mackey bringing Brontë vibrantly to life, Emily is a biopic that manages to feel true while taking entertaining creative liberties. Synopsis: EMILY imagines Emily Brontë's own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, "Wuthering Heights." Haunted by the death of her... Starring: Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling Directed By: Frances O'Connor

#14 Sick (2022) 86% #14 Adjusted Score: 89119% Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways. Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams Directed By: John Hyams

#15 Pacifiction (2022) 86% #15 Adjusted Score: 88582% Critics Consensus: Narratively sparse and visually vast, Pacifiction is a tsunami of a political thriller that philosophically rewards those willing to weather it. Synopsis: On the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the High Commissioner of the Republic and French government official DE ROLLER is... Starring: Benoît Magimel, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Matahi Pambrun, Marc Susini Directed By: Albert Serra