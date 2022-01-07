(Photo by Paramount Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

There’s a lot to be said for consistency, and for film fans, the ability to count on reliably great performances from an actor can be the difference between pre-ordering tickets weeks in advance or waiting until a movie comes out on home video. On the other hand, there’s also an undeniable excitement that comes with unpredictability, and Nicolas Cage‘s filmography is a perfect case in point. From toking up with Sean Penn’s Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High to waging chainsaw vengeance against the cultists that murdered his wife in Mandy — and beyond — Cage has racked up more than 100 film credits over the last several decades, delivering performances that range from Oscar-winning (Leaving Las Vegas) to wildly over the top (Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans) and starring in blockbuster fare (The Rock, National Treasure) as well as acclaimed indies (Raising Arizona, Joe), and we wouldn’t want him any other way.

Most recently, he’s gotten career-best accolades for the drama Pig. Nobody captures the camera’s attention quite like Nicolas Cage, and to honor all those years of singularly entertaining achievement, we’ve rounded up all of his major film roles, sorted by Tomatometer. Read on to see where your favorites rank, and remember: Not the bees!

#84 Outcast (2014) 4% #84 Adjusted Score: 4031% Critics Consensus: Unforgivably dull, Outcast fails to deliver virtually all of the goofy fun that should come from a movie starring Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen in ancient China. Synopsis: A fugitive Chinese prince and his sister enlist the aid of two war-weary Crusaders (Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen) to help... A fugitive Chinese prince and his sister enlist the aid of two war-weary Crusaders (Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen) to help... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen, Yifei Liu, Andy On Directed By: Nick Powell

#75 Tokarev (2014) 12% #75 Adjusted Score: 11973% Critics Consensus: Depressingly dull and all-around poorly made, Rage is the rare Nicolas Cage action thriller lacking enough energy to reach "so bad it's good" territory. Synopsis: Following the kidnapping and murder of his daughter (Aubrey Peeples), a reformed criminal (Nicolas Cage) returns to his old ways... Following the kidnapping and murder of his daughter (Aubrey Peeples), a reformed criminal (Nicolas Cage) returns to his old ways... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Danny Glover, Rachel Nichols, Max Ryan Directed By: Paco Cabezas

#67 Looking Glass (2018) 21% #67 Adjusted Score: 20541% Critics Consensus: Looking Glass gives Nicolas Cage a chance to turn in an atypically understated performance, but this is still a suspense thriller with a fatal dearth of suspense or thrills. Synopsis: Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the... Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Robin Tunney, Marc Blucas, Ernie Lively Directed By: Tim Hunter

#62 The Runner (2015) 24% #62 Adjusted Score: 23702% Critics Consensus: In spite of a promising premise and a roundly talented cast, The Runner is a disappointing outing to be viewed by only the staunchest of Nicolas Cage completists. Synopsis: An embarrassing video threatens the career of an idealistic Louisiana congressman (Nicolas Cage) who dreams of running for the Senate.... An embarrassing video threatens the career of an idealistic Louisiana congressman (Nicolas Cage) who dreams of running for the Senate.... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Paulson, Connie Nielsen, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Austin Stark

#56 Captain Corelli's Mandolin (2001) 28% #56 Adjusted Score: 31322% Critics Consensus: The cinematography is gorgeous, but the movie plays it fast and loose with history and the novel it was adapted from. Mostly, the movie fails because the romance between the leads strains credulity and the story is largely uninvolving. Synopsis: An epic tale about the enduring hope of love and the devastating brutality of war, set amid the Italian occupation... An epic tale about the enduring hope of love and the devastating brutality of war, set amid the Italian occupation... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Penélope Cruz, John Hurt, Christian Bale Directed By: John Madden

#51 Knowing (2009) 34% #51 Adjusted Score: 40373% Critics Consensus: Knowing has some interesting ideas and a couple good scenes, but it's weighted down by its absurd plot and over-seriousness. Synopsis: Fifty years after it was buried in a time capsule, a schoolgirl's cryptic document falls into the hands of Caleb... Fifty years after it was buried in a time capsule, a schoolgirl's cryptic document falls into the hands of Caleb... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, Lara Robinson Directed By: Alex Proyas

#49 Primal (2019) 37% #49 Adjusted Score: 38020% Critics Consensus: Chiefly of interest to Nicolas Cage completists and hardcore B-movie fans, this action thriller suffers from an unfortunate lack of Primal energy. Synopsis: Hunter and collector Frank Walsh expects a big payday after bagging a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. But the... Hunter and collector Frank Walsh expects a big payday after bagging a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. But the... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett Directed By: Nicholas Powell

#32 Snowden (2016) 61% #32 Adjusted Score: 76347% Critics Consensus: Snowden boasts a thrilling fact-based tale and a solid lead performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, even if director Oliver Stone saps the story of some of its impact by playing it safe. Synopsis: Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He... Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He... [More] Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Rhys Ifans, Nicolas Cage Directed By: Oliver Stone

#4 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #4 Adjusted Score: 98247% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison