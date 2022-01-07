Paramount Pictures courtesy Everett Collection

Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

There’s a lot to be said for consistency, and for film fans, the ability to count on reliably great performances from an actor can be the difference between pre-ordering tickets weeks in advance or waiting until a movie comes out on home video. On the other hand, there’s also an undeniable excitement that comes with unpredictability, and Nicolas Cage‘s filmography is a perfect case in point. From toking up with Sean Penn’s Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High to waging chainsaw vengeance against the cultists that murdered his wife in Mandy — and beyond — Cage has racked up more than 100 film credits over the last several decades, delivering performances that range from Oscar-winning (Leaving Las Vegas) to wildly over the top (Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans) and starring in blockbuster fare (The Rock, National Treasure) as well as acclaimed indies (Raising Arizona, Joe), and we wouldn’t want him any other way.

Most recently, he’s gotten career-best accolades for the drama Pig. Nobody captures the camera’s attention quite like Nicolas Cage, and to honor all those years of singularly entertaining achievement, we’ve rounded up all of his major film roles, sorted by Tomatometer. Read on to see where your favorites rank, and remember: Not the bees!

#88

Deadfall (1993)
0%

#88
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A New Yorker (Michael Biehn) heads to California to find the look-alike brother (James Coburn) of his con-man father.... [More]
Starring: Michael Biehn, James Coburn, Nicolas Cage, Sarah Trigger
Directed By: Christopher Coppola

#87

Grand Isle (2019)
0%

#87
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Walter and his neglected wife lure a young stranger into their Victorian home to escape from a hurricane. When the... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Kelsey Grammer, Luke Benward, Kadee Strickland
Directed By: Stephen S. Campanelli

#86

Left Behind (2014)
1%

#86
Adjusted Score: 3291%
Critics Consensus: Yea verily, like unto a plague of locusts, Left Behind hath begat a further scourge of devastation upon Nicolas Cage's once-proud filmography.
Synopsis: The entire planet is thrown into mayhem when millions of people disappear without a trace -- all that remains are... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Chad Michael Murray, Cassi Thomson, Nicky Whelan
Directed By: Vic Armstrong

#85

Arsenal (2017)
3%

#85
Adjusted Score: 4357%
Critics Consensus: Aside from an opportunity to watch a mustachioed Nicolas Cage acting from under a wig and behind a prosthetic nose, Arsenal has depressingly little to offer.
Synopsis: The Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, only had each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP finds success... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Johnathon Schaech, Adrian Grenier
Directed By: Steven C. Miller

#84

Outcast (2014)
4%

#84
Adjusted Score: 4031%
Critics Consensus: Unforgivably dull, Outcast fails to deliver virtually all of the goofy fun that should come from a movie starring Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen in ancient China.
Synopsis: A fugitive Chinese prince and his sister enlist the aid of two war-weary Crusaders (Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen) to help... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen, Yifei Liu, Andy On
Directed By: Nick Powell

#83

211 (2018)
4%

#83
Adjusted Score: 4605%
Critics Consensus: 211's disjointed assortment of action clichés and uninspired set pieces adds up to roughly zero.
Synopsis: Officer Mike Chandler and a young civilian passenger find themselves unprepared and outgunned when fate puts them squarely in-the-crosshairs of... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Cory Hardrict, Michael Rainey Jr., Ori Pfeffer
Directed By: York Shackleton

#82
#82
Adjusted Score: 5506%
Critics Consensus: Loaded with talent but borderline unwatchable, Trapped in Paradise will leave viewers feeling the first part of the title and pining for the last.
Synopsis: Fresh out of prison, Alvin (Dana Carvey) and Dave Firpo (Jon Lovitz) pull their brother Bill (Nicolas Cage) back into... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jon Lovitz, Dana Carvey, John Ashton
Directed By: George Gallo

#81
#81
Adjusted Score: 10641%
Critics Consensus: With murky cinematography, a meandering pace, a dull storyline, and rather wooden performances, The Pang Brothers' Hollywood remake of Bangkok Dangerous is unsuccessful.
Synopsis: Remorseless assassin Joe (Nicolas Cage) is in Thailand to complete a series of contract killings for a crime boss called... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm, Charlie Young, Panward Hemmanee
Directed By: Oxide Pang, Danny Pang

#80

Fire Birds (1990)
10%

#80
Adjusted Score: 9828%
Critics Consensus: Despite the talent on board, Fire Birds is little more than a subpar military adventure sporting video game-like action, outdated philosophy, and uneven acting.
Synopsis: Army lovers (Nicolas Cage, Sean Young) and their task-force leader (Tommy Lee Jones) join the drug war in Apache assault... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tommy Lee Jones, Sean Young, Bryan Kestner
Directed By: David Green

#79

Pay the Ghost (2015)
10%

#79
Adjusted Score: 9390%
Critics Consensus: Pay the Ghost takes a weak stab at supernatural horror, but ultimately, it's only viewers who will pay for watching this sloppily assembled picture.
Synopsis: Haunted by eerie images and unexplainable messages, a man (Nicolas Cage) tries to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Veronica Ferres, Lyriq Bent
Directed By: Uli Edel

#78
#78
Adjusted Score: 10658%
Critics Consensus: Dying of the Light envelops the spark of several intriguing talents, leaving audiences lost in a yawning void of uninspired filmmaking.
Synopsis: Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent (Nicolas Cage) gets word that his longtime nemesis (Alexander Karim) has... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin, Alexander Karim, Irène Jacob
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#77

Trespass (2011)
11%

#77
Adjusted Score: 12274%
Critics Consensus: Another claustrophobic thriller that Joel Schumacher can churn out in his sleep, Trespass is nasty and aggressive, more unpleasant than entertaining.
Synopsis: Fast-talking diamond dealer Kyle Miller (Nicolas Cage) and his wife, Sarah (Nicole Kidman), live the good life in a beautiful... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Ben Mendelsohn, Liana Liberato
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 15385%
Critics Consensus: Slow, cheap-looking, and dull, Season of the Witch fails even as unintentional comedy.
Synopsis: His faith broken by many years fighting in the Crusades, a knight named Behman (Nicolas Cage) returns to Europe and... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Foy
Directed By: Dominic Sena

#75

Tokarev (2014)
12%

#75
Adjusted Score: 11973%
Critics Consensus: Depressingly dull and all-around poorly made, Rage is the rare Nicolas Cage action thriller lacking enough energy to reach "so bad it's good" territory.
Synopsis: Following the kidnapping and murder of his daughter (Aubrey Peeples), a reformed criminal (Nicolas Cage) returns to his old ways... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Danny Glover, Rachel Nichols, Max Ryan
Directed By: Paco Cabezas

#74
#74
Adjusted Score: 3772%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this animated retelling of Charles Dickens' classic tale, Ebeneezer Scrooge (Simon Callow) remains the same old curmudgeonly hermit. As... [More]
Starring: Simon Callow, Kate Winslet, Nicolas Cage, Michael Gambon
Directed By: Jimmy T. Murakami

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 15313%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Diagnosed with a fatal condition, a mob enforcer leaves prison after 19 years and plots a bloody course of revenge... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Benjamin Bratt, Noah Le Gros, Mohamed Karim
Directed By: Shawn Ku

#72

The Wicker Man (2006)
15%

#72
Adjusted Score: 18146%
Critics Consensus: Puzzlingly misguided, Neil LaBute's update The Wicker Man struggles against unintentional comedy and fails.
Synopsis: A reclusive lawman (Nicolas Cage) travels to a secluded island to search for a girl who has gone missing. Once... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Ellen Burstyn, Kate Beahan, Frances Conroy
Directed By: Neil LaBute

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 15082%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After their ship is torpedoed by a Japanese submarine, the crew members of the USS Indianapolis face a harrowing nightmare... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tom Sizemore, Thomas Jane, Matt Lanter
Directed By: Mario Van Peebles

#70

Amos & Andrew (1993)
17%

#70
Adjusted Score: 17328%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When erudite black playwright Andrew Sterling (Samuel L. Jackson) moves to a predominantly white suburb, the buffoonish local police surround... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Samuel L. Jackson, Dabney Coleman, Brad Dourif
Directed By: E. Max Frye

#69
#69
Adjusted Score: 21363%
Critics Consensus: With a weak script, uneven CG work, and a Nic Cage performance so predictably loony it's no longer amusing, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance aims to be trashy fun but ends up as plain trash.
Synopsis: Now hiding out in Eastern Europe, Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) is still struggling with the curse of the Ghost Rider... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba, Ciarán Hinds, Violante Placido
Directed By: Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor

#68

Stolen (2012)
20%

#68
Adjusted Score: 18813%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A former thief (Nicolas Cage) has just 12 hours to come up with $10 million after his former partner (Josh... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Danny Huston, Malin Akerman, M.C. Gainey
Directed By: Simon West

#67

Looking Glass (2018)
21%

#67
Adjusted Score: 20541%
Critics Consensus: Looking Glass gives Nicolas Cage a chance to turn in an atypically understated performance, but this is still a suspense thriller with a fatal dearth of suspense or thrills.
Synopsis: Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Robin Tunney, Marc Blucas, Ernie Lively
Directed By: Tim Hunter

#66

Sonny (2002)
22%

#66
Adjusted Score: 22024%
Critics Consensus: Sonny is sunk by debuting director Nicolas Cage's evident inability to locate the heart of his movie's story - or properly modulate his cast's performances.
Synopsis: After a stint in the army, former male prostitute Sonny Phillips (James Franco) returns to his home in a run-down... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Brenda Blethyn, Mena Suvari, Harry Dean Stanton
Directed By: Nicolas Cage

#65

G-Force (2009)
22%

#65
Adjusted Score: 26807%
Critics Consensus: G-Force features manic action, but fails to come up with interesting characters or an inspired plot.
Synopsis: Armed with the latest high-tech spy gear, a guinea pig named Darwin (Sam Rockwell) and his team of specially trained... [More]
Starring: Bill Nighy, Zach Galifianakis, Sam Rockwell, Tracy Morgan
Directed By: Hoyt H. Yeatman Jr.

#64

8MM (1999)
23%

#64
Adjusted Score: 25321%
Critics Consensus: Its sadistic violence is unappealing and is lacking in suspense and mystery.
Synopsis: Private detective Tom Welles (Nicolas Cage) lives a normal life with his wife (Catherine Keener) and young daughter, until he... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix, James Gandolfini, Peter Stormare
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#63
#63
Adjusted Score: 24641%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A tenacious federal agent traces the supply line of a group of cagey and experienced cocaine dealers.... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg
Directed By: Jason Cabell

#62

The Runner (2015)
24%

#62
Adjusted Score: 23702%
Critics Consensus: In spite of a promising premise and a roundly talented cast, The Runner is a disappointing outing to be viewed by only the staunchest of Nicolas Cage completists.
Synopsis: An embarrassing video threatens the career of an idealistic Louisiana congressman (Nicolas Cage) who dreams of running for the Senate.... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Paulson, Connie Nielsen, Wendell Pierce
Directed By: Austin Stark

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 12850%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the near future, global warming turns parts of the American Midwest into a desert. In its attempt to take... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Hugh Dillon, Jakob Davies
Directed By: Rob King

#60

Army of One (2016)
25%

#60
Adjusted Score: 19945%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gary Faulkner (Nicolas Cage), an ex-con, unemployed handyman, and modern day Don Quixote receives a vision from God telling him... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Russell Brand, Denis O'Hare
Directed By: Larry Charles

#59
#59
Adjusted Score: 30114%
Critics Consensus: Even though Oscar-bearers Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, and Robert Duval came aboard for this project, the quality of Gone in 60 Seconds is disappointingly low. The plot line is nonsensical, and even the promised car-chase scenes are boring.
Synopsis: Randall "Memphis" Raines long ago abandoned his life of crime, but after an ominous visit from an old friend, he... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, Delroy Lindo
Directed By: Dominic Sena

#58

Ghost Rider (2007)
26%

#58
Adjusted Score: 31749%
Critics Consensus: Ghost Rider is a sour mix of morose, glum histrionics amidst jokey puns and hammy dialogue.
Synopsis: Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now,... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, Sam Elliott
Directed By: Mark Steven Johnson

#57

Justice (2011)
28%

#57
Adjusted Score: 29716%
Critics Consensus: Seeking Justice is nothing more than a typical potboiler with another phoned-in performance by Nicolas Cage.
Synopsis: A stranger (Guy Pearce) approaches a high-school teacher (Nicolas Cage) and offers to punish his wife's (January Jones) attacker.... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, January Jones, Jennifer Carpenter, Guy Pearce
Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 31322%
Critics Consensus: The cinematography is gorgeous, but the movie plays it fast and loose with history and the novel it was adapted from. Mostly, the movie fails because the romance between the leads strains credulity and the story is largely uninvolving.
Synopsis: An epic tale about the enduring hope of love and the devastating brutality of war, set amid the Italian occupation... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Penélope Cruz, John Hurt, Christian Bale
Directed By: John Madden

#55

Next (2007)
28%

#55
Adjusted Score: 33270%
Critics Consensus: Numerous plot holes and poorly motivated characters prevent Next from being the thought-provoking sci-fi flick it could've been.
Synopsis: Blessed, or cursed, with the ability to see events minutes before they occur, Cris Johnson (Nicolas Cage) earns a living... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, Jessica Biel, Thomas Kretschmann
Directed By: Lee Tamahori

#54

Inconceivable (2017)
31%

#54
Adjusted Score: 30022%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Angela develops a friendship with a mysterious woman named Katie and offers her a job as a live-in nanny. The... [More]
Starring: Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway, Nicolas Cage, Nicky Whelan
Directed By: Jonathan Baker

#53

Zandalee (1991)
33%

#53
Adjusted Score: 17771%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An artist (Nicolas Cage) drifts to New Orleans and explores the theme of lust with his poet buddy's (Judge Reinhold)... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Judge Reinhold, Erika Anderson, Joe Pantoliano
Directed By: Sam Pillsbury

#52

Windtalkers (2002)
33%

#52
Adjusted Score: 37334%
Critics Consensus: The action sequences are expertly staged. Windtalkers, however, sinks under too many clichés and only superficially touches upon the story of the code talkers.
Synopsis: Marine Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage) is assigned to protect Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach) -- a Navajo code talker, the Marines'... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach, Peter Stormare, Noah Emmerich
Directed By: John Woo

#51

Knowing (2009)
34%

#51
Adjusted Score: 40373%
Critics Consensus: Knowing has some interesting ideas and a couple good scenes, but it's weighted down by its absurd plot and over-seriousness.
Synopsis: Fifty years after it was buried in a time capsule, a schoolgirl's cryptic document falls into the hands of Caleb... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, Lara Robinson
Directed By: Alex Proyas

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 41222%
Critics Consensus: A talented cast goes to waste in the improbable National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which is eerily similar to the first film.
Synopsis: When a long-missing page from the diary of assassin John Wilkes Booth suddenly resurfaces, it implicates the great-great grandfather of... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel, Ed Harris
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#49

Primal (2019)
37%

#49
Adjusted Score: 38020%
Critics Consensus: Chiefly of interest to Nicolas Cage completists and hardcore B-movie fans, this action thriller suffers from an unfortunate lack of Primal energy.
Synopsis: Hunter and collector Frank Walsh expects a big payday after bagging a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. But the... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett
Directed By: Nicholas Powell

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 46387%
Critics Consensus: It has a likable cast and loads of CGI spectacle, but for all but the least demanding viewers, The Sorcerer's Apprentice will be less than spellbinding.
Synopsis: Dave Stutler (Jay Baruchel) is just an average guy, but the wizard Balthazar Blake (Nicolas Cage) sees in him a... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel, Alfred Molina, Teresa Palmer
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#47

Snake Eyes (1998)
41%

#47
Adjusted Score: 43266%
Critics Consensus: Snake Eyes has a number of ingredients that promise a trashy fun time; unfortunately, they're lost in an energetic and stylish thriller with a frustratingly hollow core.
Synopsis: Detective Rick Santoro (Nicolas Cage) has never played by the rules. When he attends a high-profile boxing match with his... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise, John Heard, Carla Gugino
Directed By: Brian De Palma

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 51400%
Critics Consensus: National Treasure is no treasure, but it's a fun ride for those who can forgive its highly improbable plot.
Synopsis: Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

#45

Drive Angry (2011)
48%

#45
Adjusted Score: 51341%
Critics Consensus: It may deliver the over-the-top action pieces, but Drive Angry prefers to work safely within grindhouse formula than do something truly unique.
Synopsis: Thrown into hell for his crimes, brutal felon John Milton (Nicolas Cage) escapes from the fiery pit after cultists murder... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard, William Fichtner, Billy Burke
Directed By: Patrick Lussier

#44

Dog Eat Dog (2016)
49%

#44
Adjusted Score: 52720%
Critics Consensus: Dog Eat Dog's refreshing bundle of quirks and surfeit of visual style aren't quite enough to compensate for an aimlessly forgettable story.
Synopsis: Ex-cons, Troy (Nicolas Cage), Mad Dog (Willem Dafoe) and Diesel (Christopher Matthew Cook), are hired by an eccentric mob boss... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Matthew Cook, Louisa Krause
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#43

Astro Boy (2009)
50%

#43
Adjusted Score: 55354%
Critics Consensus: While it isn't terribly original, and it seems to have a political agenda that may rankle some viewers, Astro Boy boasts enough visual thrills to please its target demographic.
Synopsis: In futuristic Metro City, a brilliant scientist named Tenma builds Astro Boy (Freddie Highmore), a robotic child with superstrength, X-ray... [More]
Starring: Freddie Highmore, Kristen Bell, Nathan Lane, Eugene Levy
Directed By: David Bowers

#42

The Family Man (2000)
53%

#42
Adjusted Score: 56715%
Critics Consensus: Despite good performances by Cage and especially by Leoni, The Family Man is too predictable and derivative to add anything new to the Christmas genre. Also, it sinks under its sentimentality.
Synopsis: Jack's lavish, fast-paced lifestyle changes one Christmas night when he stumbles into a grocery store holdup and disarms the gunman.... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Piven
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#41

Con Air (1997)
56%

#41
Adjusted Score: 59937%
Critics Consensus: Con Air won't win any awards for believability - and all involved seem cheerfully aware of it, making some of this blockbuster action outing's biggest flaws fairly easy to forgive.
Synopsis: Just-paroled army ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is headed back to his wife (Monica Potter), but must fly home aboard... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Simon West

#40

Guarding Tess (1994)
57%

#40
Adjusted Score: 58774%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Doug Chesnic (Nicolas Cage), an agent with the Secret Service Uniformed Division, is assigned to protect former first lady Tess... [More]
Starring: Shirley MacLaine, Nicolas Cage, Austin Pendleton, Edward Albert
Directed By: Hugh Wilson

#39

City of Angels (1998)
59%

#39
Adjusted Score: 61943%
Critics Consensus: City of Angels may not tug the heartstrings as effortlessly as it aims to, but the end results will still leave more than a few viewers in tears.
Synopsis: This is the story of Seth (Nicolas Cage), an angel who wanders the Los Angeles area invisible to humans. As... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Meg Ryan, Andre Braugher, Dennis Franz
Directed By: Brad Silberling

#38

The Weather Man (2005)
59%

#38
Adjusted Score: 63077%
Critics Consensus: With fine performances and a dark, dry sense of humor, The Weather Man is mostly cloudy with occasional rays of sunshine.
Synopsis: David Spritz (Nicolas Cage) is a Chicago weatherman who, despite success at his job, is deeply unhappy. Eclipsed by his... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Michael Caine, Hope Davis, Michael Rispoli
Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 57097%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In their last weeks before deployment to World War II as Marines, teenage friends Henry Nash (Sean Penn) and Nicky... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Elizabeth McGovern, Nicolas Cage, John Karlen
Directed By: Richard Benjamin

#36

Vampire's Kiss (1989)
61%

#36
Adjusted Score: 61234%
Critics Consensus: He's a vampire! He's a vampire! He's a vampire!
Synopsis: The life of white-collar New Yorker Peter (Nicolas Cage) seems to revolve solely around making as much money and sleeping... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Maria Conchita Alonso, Jennifer Beals, Elizabeth Ashley
Directed By: Robert Bierman

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 62550%
Critics Consensus: Though this by-the-numbers true procedural seems basic, The Frozen Ground presents a welcome return for Nicolas Cage in a solid performance.
Synopsis: A teenage escapee (Vanessa Hudgens) provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective (Nicolas Cage) hunts a... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Vanessa Hudgens, 50 Cent
Directed By: Scott Walker

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 65040%
Critics Consensus: Willy's Wonderland isn't quite as much fun as its premise would suggest -- but it's still got Nicolas Cage beating the hell out of bloodthirsty animatronics, which is nice.
Synopsis: A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz
Directed By: Kevin Lewis

#33

Lord of War (2005)
61%

#33
Adjusted Score: 66567%
Critics Consensus: While Lord of War is an intelligent examination of the gun trade, it is too scattershot in its plotting to connect.
Synopsis: The 20-year arms dealing career of Queens, N.Y., outcast Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage) serves as a window onto the end... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto, Bridget Moynahan, Ian Holm
Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#32

Snowden (2016)
61%

#32
Adjusted Score: 76347%
Critics Consensus: Snowden boasts a thrilling fact-based tale and a solid lead performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, even if director Oliver Stone saps the story of some of its impact by playing it safe.
Synopsis: Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He... [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Rhys Ifans, Nicolas Cage
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#31

The Ant Bully (2006)
62%

#31
Adjusted Score: 65623%
Critics Consensus: Sometimes inventive and witty, this animated adventure into an ant-sized world is a pleasant diversion.
Synopsis: Tired of weathering constant attacks on their colony, ants shrink a destructive boy, named Lucas (Zach Tyler Eisen), to their... [More]
Starring: Zach Tyler Eisen, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Cage
Directed By: John A. Davis

#30

The Trust (2016)
63%

#30
Adjusted Score: 65057%
Critics Consensus: The Trust may not be an all-time heist classic, but its solidly workmanlike plot -- and the chemistry between Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood -- should satisfy genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis: Corrupt cops working in the police department evidence room make plans to rob a vault full of drug money in... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Elijah Wood, Jerry Lewis, Kevin Weisman
Directed By: Alex Brewer, Benjamin Brewer

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 65204%
Critics Consensus: Honeymoon in Vegas is a light screwball comedy that has just about what you expect (and nothing you don't).
Synopsis: After losing $65,000 to professional gambler and con man Tommy Korman (James Caan), penniless private investigator Jack Singer (Nicolas Cage)... [More]
Starring: James Caan, Nicolas Cage, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pat Morita
Directed By: Andrew Bergman

#28

Wild at Heart (1990)
67%

#28
Adjusted Score: 70527%
Critics Consensus: One of director David Lynch's more uneven efforts, Wild at Heart is held together by his distinctive sensibilities and compelling work from Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern.
Synopsis: After serving prison time for a self-defense killing, Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) reunites with girlfriend Lula Fortune (Laura Dern). Lula's... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Diane Ladd, Willem Dafoe
Directed By: David Lynch

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 76146%
Critics Consensus: As a visually stunning tribute to lives lost in tragedy, World Trade Center succeeds unequivocally, and it is more politically muted than many of Stone's other works.
Synopsis: Two Port Authority officers, Sgt. John McLoughlin (Nicolas Cage) and Officer Will Jimeno (Michael Peña), become trapped in the rubble... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Maria Bello
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#26

Kiss of Death (1995)
68%

#26
Adjusted Score: 69949%
Critics Consensus: An outstanding ensemble cast propels Kiss of Death, a noir-ish crime thriller that's slick and big on atmosphere, even if its script may only provide sporadic bursts of tension.
Synopsis: After his time in prison, Jimmy Kilmartin (David Caruso) keeps his head down and provides for his wife and kids,... [More]
Starring: David Caruso, Nicolas Cage, Samuel L. Jackson, Helen Hunt
Directed By: Barbet Schroeder

#25

The Rock (1996)
68%

#25
Adjusted Score: 71943%
Critics Consensus: For visceral thrills, it can't be beat. Just don't expect The Rock to engage your brain.
Synopsis: FBI chemical warfare expert Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) is sent on an urgent mission with a former British spy, John... [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris, Michael Biehn
Directed By: Michael Bay

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 71695%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Charlie Lang (Nicolas Cage) is a simple, kindhearted New York City cop. When he realizes he has no money to... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Bridget Fonda, Rosie Perez, Wendell Pierce
Directed By: Andrew Bergman

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 75658%
Critics Consensus: Stunning and compelling, Scorsese and Cage succeed at satisfying the audience.
Synopsis: After a disheartening and haunting career wears him down, New York City paramedic Frank Pierce (Nicolas Cage) begins to collapse... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#22

The Croods (2013)
72%

#22
Adjusted Score: 76446%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be as (ahem) evolved as the best modern animated fare, The Croods will prove solidly entertaining for families seeking a fast-paced, funny cartoon adventure.
Synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time. Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener
Directed By: Chris Sanders, Kirk De Micco

#21

Rumble Fish (1983)
74%

#21
Adjusted Score: 76712%
Critics Consensus: Rumble Fish frustrates even as it intrigues, but director Francis Ford Coppola's strong visual style helps compensate for a certain narrative stasis.
Synopsis: Disaffected and restless, Rusty James (Matt Dillon) is spoiling for a fight. Abandoned by his mother and living with his... [More]
Starring: Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, Diane Lane, Dennis Hopper
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#20

Mom and Dad (2017)
75%

#20
Adjusted Score: 82860%
Critics Consensus: Mom and Dad's gonzo premise serves as an effective springboard for a wickedly dark, bloody comedy - and an appropriately over-the-top performance from Nicolas Cage.
Synopsis: A teenage girl and her little brother try to survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Anne Winters, Zackary Arthur
Directed By: Brian Taylor

#19

Kick-Ass (2010)
76%

#19
Adjusted Score: 86321%
Critics Consensus: Not for the faint of heart, Kick-Ass takes the comic adaptation genre to new levels of visual style, bloody violence, and gleeful profanity.
Synopsis: Using his love for comics as inspiration, teenager Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson) decides to reinvent himself as a superhero --... [More]
Starring: Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Mark Strong, Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#18

The Cotton Club (1984)
77%

#18
Adjusted Score: 77836%
Critics Consensus: Energetic and brimming with memorable performers, The Cotton Club entertains with its visual and musical pizazz even as its plot only garners polite applause.
Synopsis: The lives of various characters intersect at Harlem's renowned Cotton Club. Handsome horn player Dix Dwyer (Richard Gere) falls for... [More]
Starring: Richard Gere, Gregory Hines, Diane Lane, Lonette McKee
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 82582%
Critics Consensus: While Fast Times at Ridgemont High features Sean Penn's legendary performance, the film endures because it accurately captured the small details of school, work, and teenage life.
Synopsis: Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is a pretty, but inexperienced, teen interested in dating. Given advice by her uninhibited friend,... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Robert Romanus
Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#16

Matchstick Men (2003)
82%

#16
Adjusted Score: 87348%
Critics Consensus: Breezy and well-acted, Matchstick Men focuses more on the characters than on the con.
Synopsis: Roy (Nicolas Cage), a depressed con artist with obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Frank (Sam Rockwell), his partner, find their line of... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell, Alison Lohman, Bruce Altman
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#15

Birdy (1984)
83%

#15
Adjusted Score: 83741%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Birdy (Matthew Modine) returns from the Vietnam War scarred from the horrific experiences of battle. He is so damaged by... [More]
Starring: Matthew Modine, Nicolas Cage, Sandy Baron, John Harkins
Directed By: Alan Parker

#14

Valley Girl (1983)
83%

#14
Adjusted Score: 85181%
Critics Consensus: With engaging performances from its two leads, Valley Girl is a goofy yet amiable film that both subverts and celebrates the cheerful superficiality of teen comedies.
Synopsis: Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Frederic Forrest, Elizabeth Daily
Directed By: Martha Coolidge

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 88141%
Critics Consensus: Peggy Sue Got Married may seem just another in a line of '80s boomer nostalgia films, but none of the others have Kathleen Turner keen lead performance.
Synopsis: Peggy Sue Bodell (Kathleen Turner) attends her 25-year high school reunion after separating from her cheating husband, Charlie (Nicolas Cage).... [More]
Starring: Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage, Kevin J. O'Connor, Barry Miller
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#12

Joe (2013)
86%

#12
Adjusted Score: 90342%
Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and anchored by a powerful performance from Nicolas Cage, Joe is a satisfying return to form for its star -- as well as director David Gordon Green.
Synopsis: The rough-hewn boss (Nicolas Cage) of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan, Gary Poulter, Ronnie Gene Blevins
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 90538%
Critics Consensus: Befitting its unorthodox origins, this Bad Lieutenant benefits from Werner Herzog's typically fearless direction and a delightfully unhinged Nicolas Cage in the title role.
Synopsis: Terence McDonagh (Nicolas Cage) isn't doing so well. He has a nasty painkiller addiction, courtesy of an injury he sustained... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes, Val Kilmer, Alvin "Xzibit" Joiner
Directed By: Werner Herzog

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 100412%
Critics Consensus: A welcome return for director Richard Stanley, Color Out of Space mixes tart B-movie pulp with visually alluring Lovecraftian horror and a dash of gonzo Nicolas Cage.
Synopsis: After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Madeleine Arthur
Directed By: Richard Stanley

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 93101%
Critics Consensus: Oscar-awarded Nicolas Cage finds humanity in his character as it bleeds away in this no frills, exhilaratingly dark portrait of destruction.
Synopsis: Adapted from the novel by John O'Brien, this acclaimed drama follows alcoholic screenwriter Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) as he drinks... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Elisabeth Shue, Julian Sands, Richard Lewis
Directed By: Mike Figgis

#8

Raising Arizona (1987)
91%

#8
Adjusted Score: 95577%
Critics Consensus: A terrifically original, eccentric screwball comedy, Raising Arizona may not be the Coens' most disciplined movie, but it's one of their most purely entertaining.
Synopsis: An ex-con and an ex-cop meet, marry and long for a child of their own. When it is discovered that... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter, Trey Wilson, John Goodman
Directed By: Joel Coen

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 97544%
Critics Consensus: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies distills the enduring appeal of its colorful characters into a charmingly light-hearted adventure whose wacky humor fuels its infectious fun -- and belies a surprising level of intelligence.
Synopsis: It seems that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies -- all but the Teen... [More]
Starring: Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong
Directed By: Peter Rida Michail, Aaron Horvath

#6

Adaptation (2002)
91%

#6
Adjusted Score: 97006%
Critics Consensus: Dizzyingly original, the loopy, multi-layered Adaptation is both funny and thought-provoking.
Synopsis: Nicolas Cage is Charlie Kaufman, a confused L.A. screenwriter overwhelmed by feelings of inadequacy, sexual frustration, self-loathing, and by the... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Tilda Swinton
Directed By: Spike Jonze

#5

Face/Off (1997)
92%

#5
Adjusted Score: 96508%
Critics Consensus: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat-and-mouse (and literally play each other) against a beautifully stylized backdrop of typically elegant, over-the-top John Woo violence.
Synopsis: Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola
Directed By: John Woo

#4

Moonstruck (1987)
94%

#4
Adjusted Score: 98247%
Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies.
Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More]
Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis
Directed By: Norman Jewison

#3

Red Rock West (1993)
95%

#3
Adjusted Score: 96590%
Critics Consensus: Red Rock West is a hidden neo-noir gem with some delightful cracks in its surface -- and an opportunity to see Lara Flynn Boyle, Nicolas Cage, Dennis Hopper, and J.T. Walsh go toe-to-toe in all their early '90s glory.
Synopsis: When unemployed ex-marine Michael Williams (Nicolas Cage) stumbles into a bar in Red Rock, Wyo., the owner, Wayne (J.T. Walsh),... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Dennis Hopper, Lara Flynn Boyle, Timothy Carhart
Directed By: John Dahl

#2

Pig (2021)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: 109462%
Critics Consensus: Like the animal itself, Pig defies the hogwash of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored by Nicolas Cage's affectingly raw performance.
Synopsis: Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte
Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 121251%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

