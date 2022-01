(Photo by Paramount Pictures courtesy Everett Collection)

Nicolas Cage Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

There’s a lot to be said for consistency, and for film fans, the ability to count on reliably great performances from an actor can be the difference between pre-ordering tickets weeks in advance or waiting until a movie comes out on home video. On the other hand, there’s also an undeniable excitement that comes with unpredictability, and Nicolas Cage‘s filmography is a perfect case in point. From toking up with Sean Penn’s Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High to waging chainsaw vengeance against the cultists that murdered his wife in Mandy — and beyond — Cage has racked up more than 100 film credits over the last several decades, delivering performances that range from Oscar-winning (Leaving Las Vegas) to wildly over the top (Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans) and starring in blockbuster fare (The Rock, National Treasure) as well as acclaimed indies (Raising Arizona, Joe), and we wouldn’t want him any other way.

Most recently, he’s gotten career-best accolades for the drama Pig. Nobody captures the camera’s attention quite like Nicolas Cage, and to honor all those years of singularly entertaining achievement, we’ve rounded up all of his major film roles, sorted by Tomatometer. Read on to see where your favorites rank, and remember: Not the bees!

#85 Arsenal (2017) 3% #85 Adjusted Score: 4357% Critics Consensus: Aside from an opportunity to watch a mustachioed Nicolas Cage acting from under a wig and behind a prosthetic nose, Arsenal has depressingly little to offer. Synopsis: The Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, only had each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP finds success... The Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, only had each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP finds success... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Johnathon Schaech, Adrian Grenier Directed By: Steven C. Miller

#84 Outcast (2014) 4% #84 Adjusted Score: 4031% Critics Consensus: Unforgivably dull, Outcast fails to deliver virtually all of the goofy fun that should come from a movie starring Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen in ancient China. Synopsis: A fugitive Chinese prince and his sister enlist the aid of two war-weary Crusaders (Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen) to help... A fugitive Chinese prince and his sister enlist the aid of two war-weary Crusaders (Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen) to help... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Hayden Christensen, Yifei Liu, Andy On Directed By: Nick Powell

#77 Trespass (2011) 11% #77 Adjusted Score: 12274% Critics Consensus: Another claustrophobic thriller that Joel Schumacher can churn out in his sleep, Trespass is nasty and aggressive, more unpleasant than entertaining. Synopsis: Fast-talking diamond dealer Kyle Miller (Nicolas Cage) and his wife, Sarah (Nicole Kidman), live the good life in a beautiful... Fast-talking diamond dealer Kyle Miller (Nicolas Cage) and his wife, Sarah (Nicole Kidman), live the good life in a beautiful... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Ben Mendelsohn, Liana Liberato Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#75 Tokarev (2014) 12% #75 Adjusted Score: 11973% Critics Consensus: Depressingly dull and all-around poorly made, Rage is the rare Nicolas Cage action thriller lacking enough energy to reach "so bad it's good" territory. Synopsis: Following the kidnapping and murder of his daughter (Aubrey Peeples), a reformed criminal (Nicolas Cage) returns to his old ways... Following the kidnapping and murder of his daughter (Aubrey Peeples), a reformed criminal (Nicolas Cage) returns to his old ways... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Danny Glover, Rachel Nichols, Max Ryan Directed By: Paco Cabezas

#67 Looking Glass (2018) 21% #67 Adjusted Score: 20541% Critics Consensus: Looking Glass gives Nicolas Cage a chance to turn in an atypically understated performance, but this is still a suspense thriller with a fatal dearth of suspense or thrills. Synopsis: Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the... Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Robin Tunney, Marc Blucas, Ernie Lively Directed By: Tim Hunter

#66 Sonny (2002) 22% #66 Adjusted Score: 22024% Critics Consensus: Sonny is sunk by debuting director Nicolas Cage's evident inability to locate the heart of his movie's story - or properly modulate his cast's performances. Synopsis: After a stint in the army, former male prostitute Sonny Phillips (James Franco) returns to his home in a run-down... After a stint in the army, former male prostitute Sonny Phillips (James Franco) returns to his home in a run-down... [More] Starring: James Franco, Brenda Blethyn, Mena Suvari, Harry Dean Stanton Directed By: Nicolas Cage

#62 The Runner (2015) 24% #62 Adjusted Score: 23702% Critics Consensus: In spite of a promising premise and a roundly talented cast, The Runner is a disappointing outing to be viewed by only the staunchest of Nicolas Cage completists. Synopsis: An embarrassing video threatens the career of an idealistic Louisiana congressman (Nicolas Cage) who dreams of running for the Senate.... An embarrassing video threatens the career of an idealistic Louisiana congressman (Nicolas Cage) who dreams of running for the Senate.... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Paulson, Connie Nielsen, Wendell Pierce Directed By: Austin Stark

#56 Captain Corelli's Mandolin (2001) 28% #56 Adjusted Score: 31322% Critics Consensus: The cinematography is gorgeous, but the movie plays it fast and loose with history and the novel it was adapted from. Mostly, the movie fails because the romance between the leads strains credulity and the story is largely uninvolving. Synopsis: An epic tale about the enduring hope of love and the devastating brutality of war, set amid the Italian occupation... An epic tale about the enduring hope of love and the devastating brutality of war, set amid the Italian occupation... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Penélope Cruz, John Hurt, Christian Bale Directed By: John Madden

#55 Next (2007) 28% #55 Adjusted Score: 33270% Critics Consensus: Numerous plot holes and poorly motivated characters prevent Next from being the thought-provoking sci-fi flick it could've been. Synopsis: Blessed, or cursed, with the ability to see events minutes before they occur, Cris Johnson (Nicolas Cage) earns a living... Blessed, or cursed, with the ability to see events minutes before they occur, Cris Johnson (Nicolas Cage) earns a living... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore, Jessica Biel, Thomas Kretschmann Directed By: Lee Tamahori

#52 Windtalkers (2002) 33% #52 Adjusted Score: 37334% Critics Consensus: The action sequences are expertly staged. Windtalkers, however, sinks under too many clichés and only superficially touches upon the story of the code talkers. Synopsis: Marine Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage) is assigned to protect Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach) -- a Navajo code talker, the Marines'... Marine Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage) is assigned to protect Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach) -- a Navajo code talker, the Marines'... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach, Peter Stormare, Noah Emmerich Directed By: John Woo

#51 Knowing (2009) 34% #51 Adjusted Score: 40373% Critics Consensus: Knowing has some interesting ideas and a couple good scenes, but it's weighted down by its absurd plot and over-seriousness. Synopsis: Fifty years after it was buried in a time capsule, a schoolgirl's cryptic document falls into the hands of Caleb... Fifty years after it was buried in a time capsule, a schoolgirl's cryptic document falls into the hands of Caleb... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, Lara Robinson Directed By: Alex Proyas

#49 Primal (2019) 37% #49 Adjusted Score: 38020% Critics Consensus: Chiefly of interest to Nicolas Cage completists and hardcore B-movie fans, this action thriller suffers from an unfortunate lack of Primal energy. Synopsis: Hunter and collector Frank Walsh expects a big payday after bagging a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. But the... Hunter and collector Frank Walsh expects a big payday after bagging a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. But the... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett Directed By: Nicholas Powell

#45 Drive Angry (2011) 48% #45 Adjusted Score: 51341% Critics Consensus: It may deliver the over-the-top action pieces, but Drive Angry prefers to work safely within grindhouse formula than do something truly unique. Synopsis: Thrown into hell for his crimes, brutal felon John Milton (Nicolas Cage) escapes from the fiery pit after cultists murder... Thrown into hell for his crimes, brutal felon John Milton (Nicolas Cage) escapes from the fiery pit after cultists murder... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard, William Fichtner, Billy Burke Directed By: Patrick Lussier

#43 Astro Boy (2009) 50% #43 Adjusted Score: 55354% Critics Consensus: While it isn't terribly original, and it seems to have a political agenda that may rankle some viewers, Astro Boy boasts enough visual thrills to please its target demographic. Synopsis: In futuristic Metro City, a brilliant scientist named Tenma builds Astro Boy (Freddie Highmore), a robotic child with superstrength, X-ray... In futuristic Metro City, a brilliant scientist named Tenma builds Astro Boy (Freddie Highmore), a robotic child with superstrength, X-ray... [More] Starring: Freddie Highmore, Kristen Bell, Nathan Lane, Eugene Levy Directed By: David Bowers

#42 The Family Man (2000) 53% #42 Adjusted Score: 56715% Critics Consensus: Despite good performances by Cage and especially by Leoni, The Family Man is too predictable and derivative to add anything new to the Christmas genre. Also, it sinks under its sentimentality. Synopsis: Jack's lavish, fast-paced lifestyle changes one Christmas night when he stumbles into a grocery store holdup and disarms the gunman.... Jack's lavish, fast-paced lifestyle changes one Christmas night when he stumbles into a grocery store holdup and disarms the gunman.... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Piven Directed By: Brett Ratner

#41 Con Air (1997) 56% #41 Adjusted Score: 59937% Critics Consensus: Con Air won't win any awards for believability - and all involved seem cheerfully aware of it, making some of this blockbuster action outing's biggest flaws fairly easy to forgive. Synopsis: Just-paroled army ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is headed back to his wife (Monica Potter), but must fly home aboard... Just-paroled army ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is headed back to his wife (Monica Potter), but must fly home aboard... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi Directed By: Simon West

#39 City of Angels (1998) 59% #39 Adjusted Score: 61943% Critics Consensus: City of Angels may not tug the heartstrings as effortlessly as it aims to, but the end results will still leave more than a few viewers in tears. Synopsis: This is the story of Seth (Nicolas Cage), an angel who wanders the Los Angeles area invisible to humans. As... This is the story of Seth (Nicolas Cage), an angel who wanders the Los Angeles area invisible to humans. As... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Meg Ryan, Andre Braugher, Dennis Franz Directed By: Brad Silberling

#34 Willy's Wonderland (2021) 61% #34 Adjusted Score: 65040% Critics Consensus: Willy's Wonderland isn't quite as much fun as its premise would suggest -- but it's still got Nicolas Cage beating the hell out of bloodthirsty animatronics, which is nice. Synopsis: A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay... A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz Directed By: Kevin Lewis

#32 Snowden (2016) 61% #32 Adjusted Score: 76347% Critics Consensus: Snowden boasts a thrilling fact-based tale and a solid lead performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, even if director Oliver Stone saps the story of some of its impact by playing it safe. Synopsis: Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He... Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He... [More] Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Rhys Ifans, Nicolas Cage Directed By: Oliver Stone

#20 Mom and Dad (2017) 75% #20 Adjusted Score: 82860% Critics Consensus: Mom and Dad's gonzo premise serves as an effective springboard for a wickedly dark, bloody comedy - and an appropriately over-the-top performance from Nicolas Cage. Synopsis: A teenage girl and her little brother try to survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of... A teenage girl and her little brother try to survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Selma Blair, Anne Winters, Zackary Arthur Directed By: Brian Taylor

#14 Valley Girl (1983) 83% #14 Adjusted Score: 85181% Critics Consensus: With engaging performances from its two leads, Valley Girl is a goofy yet amiable film that both subverts and celebrates the cheerful superficiality of teen comedies. Synopsis: Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Frederic Forrest, Elizabeth Daily Directed By: Martha Coolidge

#12 Joe (2013) 86% #12 Adjusted Score: 90342% Critics Consensus: Rich in atmosphere and anchored by a powerful performance from Nicolas Cage, Joe is a satisfying return to form for its star -- as well as director David Gordon Green. Synopsis: The rough-hewn boss (Nicolas Cage) of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member... The rough-hewn boss (Nicolas Cage) of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan, Gary Poulter, Ronnie Gene Blevins Directed By: David Gordon Green

#5 Face/Off (1997) 92% #5 Adjusted Score: 96508% Critics Consensus: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat-and-mouse (and literally play each other) against a beautifully stylized backdrop of typically elegant, over-the-top John Woo violence. Synopsis: Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola Directed By: John Woo

#4 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #4 Adjusted Score: 98247% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison