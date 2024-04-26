All Zendaya Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the movies of Zendaya by Tomatometer, including Certified Fresh blockbuster franchises Spider-Man and Dune, and her latest volley, Challengers, with director Luca Guadagnino.

#1
Adjusted Score: 115101%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#2

Dune: Part Two (2024)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: 123305%
Critics Consensus: Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.
Synopsis: "Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#3
Adjusted Score: 114269%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#4
Adjusted Score: 115367%
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#5

Challengers (2024)
88%

#5
Adjusted Score: 103439%
Critics Consensus: With its trio of outstanding performers volleying their star power back and forth without ever dropping the ball, Challengers is a kinetic and sexy romp at court.
Synopsis: From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force... [More]
Starring: Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist, A.J. Lister
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino

#6

Dune (2021)
83%

#6
Adjusted Score: 109614%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#7

Smallfoot (2018)
76%

#7
Adjusted Score: 82541%
Critics Consensus: Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained - and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences.
Synopsis: Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn't know existed... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common
Directed By: Karey Kirkpatrick

#8
Adjusted Score: 71455%
Critics Consensus: The Greatest Showman tries hard to dazzle the audience with a Barnum-style sense of wonder -- but at the expense of its complex subject's far more intriguing real-life story.
Synopsis: Growing up in the early 1800s, P.T. Barnum displays a natural talent for publicity and promotion, selling lottery tickets by... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
Directed By: Michael Gracey

#9

Malcolm & Marie (2021)
56%

#9
Adjusted Score: 68431%
Critics Consensus: Malcolm & Marie's ambitions aren't always satisfactorily fulfilled, but its flaws are often offset by the strong chemistry between the film's stars.
Synopsis: Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker... [More]
Starring: Zendaya, John David Washington
Directed By: Sam Levinson

#10
Adjusted Score: 36303%
Critics Consensus: Despite LeBron James' best efforts to make a winning team out of the Tune Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy trades the zany, meta humor of its predecessor for a shameless, tired exercise in IP-driven branding.
Synopsis: When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must... [More]
Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee

