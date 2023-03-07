(Photo by Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)
All Guy Ritchie Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
Who had a more explosive directorial debut in the rollicking, post-Pulp Fiction ’90s than Guy Ritchie with his Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels? The stylish, gritty descent into the criminal underworld rocked both sides of the Atlantic, which then gave Ritchie the opportunity to give his style an even slicker, international sheen with Snatch.
So synonymous is Ritchie with this style and subject matter that no matter where his career takes him, whenever he returns to this topic it’s always celebrated as a back-to-basics comeback. RocknRolla, for example, helped sweep away the sour tastes of Swept Away and Revolver.
And now The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man have arrived as counterpoint to the blockbuster bombast of Aladdin and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. (Though certainly Sherlock Holmes and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. found a happy, kinetic medium between these two extremes.)
Which movies are his Freshest? Find out in our guide to every Guy Ritchie movie, ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 92510%
Critics Consensus: It may not win writer-director Guy Ritchie many new converts, but for those already attuned to the filmmaker's brash wavelength, The Gentlemen stands tall.
Synopsis:
Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 77767%
Critics Consensus: Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels is a grimy, twisted, and funny twist on the Tarantino hip gangster formula.
Synopsis:
Eddy (Nick Moran) convinces three friends to pool funds for a high-stakes poker game against local crime boss Hatchet Harry... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 78753%
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps a case of style over substance, Guy Ritchie's second crime caper is full of snappy dialogue, dark comedy, and interesting characters.
Synopsis:
Illegal boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) convinces gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) to offer bets on bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 78416%
Critics Consensus: Guy Ritchie's directorial style might not be quite the best fit for an update on the legendary detective, but Sherlock Holmes benefits from the elementary appeal of a strong performance by Robert Downey, Jr.
Synopsis:
When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 79050%
Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance.
Synopsis:
At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 78612%
Critics Consensus: Wrestling just enough stakes out of its thin plot, Wrath of Man sees Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite for a fun, action-packed ride.
Synopsis:
A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 65161%
Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys.
Synopsis:
Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 67251%
Critics Consensus: Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is a good yarn thanks to its well-matched leading men but overall stumbles duplicating the well-oiled thrills of the original.
Synopsis:
When Austria's crown prince is found dead, evidence seems to point to suicide. However, detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 78548%
Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original.
Synopsis:
Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 56978%
Critics Consensus: Operation Fortune can't keep up with the best modern action movies, but it's got just enough firepower for viewers seeking a few undemanding thrills.
Synopsis:
In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 50153%
Critics Consensus: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword piles mounds of modern action flash on an age-old tale -- and wipes out much of what made it a classic story in the first place.
Synopsis:
After the murder of his father, young Arthur's power-hungry uncle Vortigern seizes control of the crown. Robbed of his birthright,... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 16825%
Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire.
Synopsis:
Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 6832%
Critics Consensus: Muddled and lacking the political context of the original, Swept Away offers further proof that Madonna can't act.
Synopsis:
Imagine being shipwrecked on a beautiful island -- with someone you really can't stand. A young soldier (Adriano Giannini) is... [More]