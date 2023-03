(Photo by Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Guy Ritchie Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Who had a more explosive directorial debut in the rollicking, post-Pulp Fiction ’90s than Guy Ritchie with his Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels? The stylish, gritty descent into the criminal underworld rocked both sides of the Atlantic, which then gave Ritchie the opportunity to give his style an even slicker, international sheen with Snatch.

So synonymous is Ritchie with this style and subject matter that no matter where his career takes him, whenever he returns to this topic it’s always celebrated as a back-to-basics comeback. RocknRolla, for example, helped sweep away the sour tastes of Swept Away and Revolver.

And now The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man have arrived as counterpoint to the blockbuster bombast of Aladdin and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. (Though certainly Sherlock Holmes and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. found a happy, kinetic medium between these two extremes.)

Which movies are his Freshest? Find out in our guide to every Guy Ritchie movie, ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#1 The Gentlemen (2020) 75% #1 Adjusted Score: 92510% Critics Consensus: It may not win writer-director Guy Ritchie many new converts, but for those already attuned to the filmmaker's brash wavelength, The Gentlemen stands tall. Synopsis: Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#4 Sherlock Holmes (2009) 69% #4 Adjusted Score: 78416% Critics Consensus: Guy Ritchie's directorial style might not be quite the best fit for an update on the legendary detective, but Sherlock Holmes benefits from the elementary appeal of a strong performance by Robert Downey, Jr. Synopsis: When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... When a string of brutal murders terrorizes London, it doesn't take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.)... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#5 The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) 68% #5 Adjusted Score: 79050% Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance. Synopsis: At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More] Starring: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#7 RocknRolla (2008) 60% #7 Adjusted Score: 65161% Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys. Synopsis: Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#9 Aladdin (2019) 57% #9 Adjusted Score: 78548% Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#12 Revolver (2005) 15% #12 Adjusted Score: 16825% Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire. Synopsis: Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, André Benjamin Directed By: Guy Ritchie