(Photo by Sony Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Guy Ritchie Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Who had a more explosive directorial debut in the rollicking, post-Pulp Fiction ’90s than Guy Ritchie with his Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels? The stylish, gritty descent into the criminal underworld rocked both sides of the Atlantic, which then gave Ritchie the opportunity to give his style an even slicker, international sheen with Snatch.

So synonymous is Ritchie with this style and subject matter that no matter where his career takes him, whenever he returns to this topic it’s always celebrated as a back-to-basics comeback. RocknRolla, for example, helped sweep away the sour tastes of Swept Away and Revolver.

And now The Gentlemen and Wrath of Man have arrived as counterpoint to the blockbuster bombast of Aladdin and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. (Though certainly Sherlock Holmes and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. found a happy, kinetic medium between these two extremes.)

Which movies are his Freshest? Find out in our guide to every Guy Ritchie movie, ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#7 RocknRolla (2008) 60% #7 Adjusted Score: 65161% Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys. Synopsis: Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#9 Aladdin (2019) 57% #9 Adjusted Score: 78548% Critics Consensus: Aladdin retells its classic source material's story with sufficient spectacle and skill, even if it never approaches the dazzling splendor of the animated original. Synopsis: Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari Directed By: Guy Ritchie