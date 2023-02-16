(Photo by Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Margot Robbie Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

It only took two years after an eyebrow-raising entrance in The Wolf of Wall Street for Margot Robbie to become a big-enough known entity to cameo in movies as herself, like she did in 2015’s The Big Short. And by 2018, she was an Oscar-nominated actress thanks to I, Tonya. She’ll also be a fixture at this year’s ceremony: Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell, while her portrayal as Sharon Tate was one of the sentimental cruxes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is up for Best Picture.

In-between all of this, Robbie also became one of the shining stars of the DC Extended Universe as Harley Quinn, stealing the show in Suicide Squad, with an upgrade to lead status in Birds of Prey. And she was again one of the best parts of The Suicide Squad. Now, we’re ranking all Margot Robbie movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#1 I, Tonya (2017) 90% #1 Adjusted Score: 116770% Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements. Synopsis: In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... [More] Starring: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#6 Z for Zachariah (2015) 78% #6 Adjusted Score: 81012% Critics Consensus: Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise -- albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers. Synopsis: Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... [More] Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine Directed By: Craig Zobel

#9 Bombshell (2019) 68% #9 Adjusted Score: 87059% Critics Consensus: Bombshell benefits from a terrific cast and a worthy subject, but its impact is muffled by a frustrating inability to go deeper than the sensationalistic surface. Synopsis: The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks --... The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks --... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow Directed By: Jay Roach

#12 Peter Rabbit (2018) 63% #12 Adjusted Score: 69665% Critics Consensus: Peter Rabbit updates Beatrix Potter's classic characters with colorfully agreeable results that should entertain younger viewers while admittedly risking the wrath of purists. Synopsis: Peter Rabbit and his three sisters -- Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail -- enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor's vegetable... Peter Rabbit and his three sisters -- Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail -- enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor's vegetable... [More] Starring: James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi, Domhnall Gleeson, Sia Directed By: Will Gluck

#15 Babylon (2022) 56% #15 Adjusted Score: 70418% Critics Consensus: Babylon's overwhelming muchness is exhausting, but much like the industry it honors, its well-acted, well-crafted glitz and glamour can often be an effective distraction. Synopsis: A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era... A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era... [More] Starring: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart Directed By: Damien Chazelle

#18 Suicide Squad (2016) 26% #18 Adjusted Score: 48120% Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing. Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman Directed By: David Ayer