All Margot Robbie Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
It only took two years after an eyebrow-raising entrance in The Wolf of Wall Street for Margot Robbie to become a big-enough known entity to cameo in movies as herself, like she did in 2015’s The Big Short. And by 2018, she was an Oscar-nominated actress thanks to I, Tonya. She’ll also be a fixture at this year’s ceremony: Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell, while her portrayal as Sharon Tate was one of the sentimental cruxes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is up for Best Picture.
In-between all of this, Robbie also became one of the shining stars of the DC Extended Universe as Harley Quinn, stealing the show in Suicide Squad, with an upgrade to lead status in Birds of Prey. And she was again one of the best parts of The Suicide Squad. Now, we’re ranking all Margot Robbie movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 116770%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong work from Margot Robbie and Alison Janney, I, Tonya finds the humor in its real-life story without losing sight of its more tragic -- and emotionally resonant -- elements.
Synopsis:
In 1991, talented figure skater Tonya Harding becomes the first American woman to complete a triple axel during a competition.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 107175%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths.
Synopsis:
Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 117535%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis:
Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 90937%
Critics Consensus: Funny, self-referential, and irreverent to a fault, The Wolf of Wall Street finds Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio at their most infectiously dynamic.
Synopsis:
In 1987, Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) takes an entry-level job at a Wall Street brokerage firm. By the early 1990s,... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 106192%
Critics Consensus: With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
Synopsis:
It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 81012%
Critics Consensus: Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise -- albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers.
Synopsis:
Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 76817%
Critics Consensus: Suite Française takes an understated approach to its period romance, which -- along with strong performances from a talented cast -- pays absorbing dividends.
Synopsis:
Her husband away at war, a lonely Frenchwoman (Michelle Williams) begins a tentative romance with the refined German soldier (Matthias... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 75857%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and unabashedly sincere, About Time finds director Richard Curtis at his most sentimental.
Synopsis:
When Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) is 21, his father (Bill Nighy) tells him a secret: The men in their family... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 87059%
Critics Consensus: Bombshell benefits from a terrific cast and a worthy subject, but its impact is muffled by a frustrating inability to go deeper than the sensationalistic surface.
Synopsis:
The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks --... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 79589%
Critics Consensus: While WTF is far from FUBAR, Tina Fey and Martin Freeman are just barely enough to overcome the picture's glib predictability and limited worldview.
Synopsis:
In 2002, cable news producer Kim Barker (Tina Fey) decides to shake up her routine by taking a daring new... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 75895%
Critics Consensus: Goodbye Christopher Robin struggles to balance wartime tension and childlike wonder, but offers valuable insight into the darkness shadowing the creation of a classic children's tale.
Synopsis:
After leaving London for the English countryside, writer A.A. Milne starts to spin fanciful yarns about his son's growing collection... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 69665%
Critics Consensus: Peter Rabbit updates Beatrix Potter's classic characters with colorfully agreeable results that should entertain younger viewers while admittedly risking the wrath of purists.
Synopsis:
Peter Rabbit and his three sisters -- Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail -- enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor's vegetable... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 76141%
Critics Consensus: Mary Queen of Scots delivers uneven period political thrills while offering a solid showcase for the talents of its well-matched leads.
Synopsis:
Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary Stuart defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 64280%
Critics Consensus: Focus may have a few too many twists and turns, but it nearly skates by on its glamorous setting and the charm of its stars.
Synopsis:
Nicky (Will Smith), a veteran con artist, takes a novice named Jess (Margot Robbie) under his wing. While Nicky teaches... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 70418%
Critics Consensus: Babylon's overwhelming muchness is exhausting, but much like the industry it honors, its well-acted, well-crafted glitz and glamour can often be an effective distraction.
Synopsis:
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 49347%
Critics Consensus: The Legend of Tarzan has more on its mind than many movies starring the classic character, but that isn't enough to make up for its generic plot or sluggish pace.
Synopsis:
It's been nearly a decade since Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgård), also known as John Clayton III, left Africa to live in... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 42498%
Critics Consensus: Amsterdam has a bunch of big stars and a very busy plot, all of which amounts to painfully less than the sum of its dazzling parts.
Synopsis:
In 1933 three close friends find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 48120%
Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.
Synopsis:
Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 22550%
Critics Consensus: Worth seeking out for only the most hardcore of Margot Robbie completists, Terminal lives down to the medical definition of its title in dreadfully derivative fashion.
Synopsis:
In the dark heart of a sprawling and anonymous city, two assassins carry out a sinister mission, a teacher battles... [More]