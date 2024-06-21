Austin Butler Movies & Shows Ranked by Tomatometer

Adjusted Score: 71661%

Critics Consensus: The Dead Don't Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume.

Synopsis: In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the... In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the... [More]