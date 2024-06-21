(Photo by Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Austin Butler Movies & Shows Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking the movies and shows featuring Austin Butler by Tomatometer! The list starts with the most critically acclaimed work, his involvement in Certified Fresh projects like his role as Manson follower Tex in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, his Best Actor-nominated title Elvis role, the cunning Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, and Major Buck in Masters of the Air, the long-awaited follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific. In Butler’s latest, he’s cyclin’ and crimin’ opposite Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer in the The Bikeriders.
#1
Adjusted Score: 125569%
Critics Consensus: Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.
Synopsis:
"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 117321%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker's vision.
Synopsis:
Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television Western, but is now struggling to find... [More]
Adjusted Score: 96558%
Critics Consensus: Soaring high with its immaculate production design and acutely well-observed characters, Masters of the Air can stand proud alongside its sibling series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
#4
Adjusted Score: 90004%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by a charismatic cast and the gritty authenticity of writer-director Jeff Nichols' approach, The Bikeriders offers a conventional yet impactful look at motorcycle culture.
Synopsis:
THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 99207%
Critics Consensus: The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance.
Synopsis:
The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 13246%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A talent scout spots Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) and her dog Boi performing at a charity auction and sends them... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 71661%
Critics Consensus: The Dead Don't Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume.
Synopsis:
In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 36162%
Critics Consensus: Inoffensive and kid-friendly this mundane family comedy is light on imagination.
Synopsis:
A family vacation is anything but restful when young Tom Pearson (Carter Jenkins), his siblings, and his cousins encounter an... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 28177%
Critics Consensus: Undisciplined, unfunny, and bereft of evident purpose, Yoga Hosers represents a particularly grating low point in Kevin Smith's once-promising career.
Synopsis:
Two teenage yoga enthusiasts team up with a legendary man-hunter to battle with an ancient evil presence that is threatening... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 5333%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After her mother dies, a teenager (Miranda Cosgrove) tries to uncover the dark secrets in her new home.... [More]