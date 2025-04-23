18 Special Presentations and Guest Appearances to Check Out at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival

Turner Classic Movies has been carrying the torch for movie lovers ever since it first flickered onto television screens in 1994. Running back cinema history with no commercial interruption, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable channel serves as a firm reminder that great movies never have an expiration date.

This month marks the institution’s 16th TCM Classic Film Festival, hosted in theaters across Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard. TCM is screening more than 75 classic movies with the overarching theme of “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film” from April 24-27. Here are 18 highlights from the festival program that feature special presentations or notable guest appearances.

Thursday, April 24

Screening: 6:30 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre in IMAX with special guest George Lucas.

This groundbreaking sequel changed the genre of science fiction for years to come, revolutionizing the film industry. To everybody, including other members of the crew, Darth Vader remained shrouded in mystery until James Earl Jones delivered one of the most quotable lines of modern-day cinema. George Lucas will attend the TCL Chinese Theatre for the opening night gala screening of The Empire Strikes Back as the film celebrates its 45th anniversary.

Friday, April 25

(Photo by Everett Collection)

Screening: 9:30 a.m. at Chinese Multiplex House 6 with director Joe Dante in attendance.

Jack Arnold’s adaptation of the Richard Matheson novel (which was completed during the film’s production) is a science fiction classic whose reputation has only grown since its release in 1957. This special screening includes an appearance from director Joe Dante (Gremlins), who was such a fan of Shrinking Man co-star William Schallert that he worked with him on several of his films, including his own shrunken-man adventure Innerspace.

Screening: 12:15 p.m. at Chinese Multiplex House 1 with star James Cromwell in attendance.

Those of us of a certain age remember fondly the moment we saw James Cromwell’s Farmer Hoggett lean over and say the words “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do” to his champion sheepherding piglet Babe. The film is a cultural touchstone of 1990s family cinema, but it’s also just a great movie, earning seven Academy Award nominations and an impressive Certified Fresh 97% on the Tomatometer. To celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, Cromwell will be in attendance at this special screening to reflect on the film that introduced him to a wider audience and inspired him to become a vegan.

Screening: 6:00 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX with star Kathy Bates and director Rob Reiner in attendance.

While there’s a lot of chatter these days about the lack of awards recognition for fantastic performances in horror films, Kathy Bates set the gold standard in 1990 when she became the first to win the Best Actress Oscar for her work in the genre. Rob Reiner was specifically requested by author Stephen King to adapt his novel because he was so impressed with what Reiner did with Stand by Me (based on a King novella), and the results speak for themselves: Misery is still the only Stephen King adaptation — and there are many of them — to win an Oscar. Both Kathy Bates and Rob Reiner will be in attendance for the film’s TCM screening for a conversation after the movie.

(Photo by ©20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

Screening: 2:45 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX with star Michelle Pfeiffer in attendance.

Coming on the heels of Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys earned Michelle Pfeiffer her second Oscar nomination (but first for Best Actress) after making a name for herself in films like Scarface, The Witches of Eastwick, and Married to the Mob. The movie, which remains the best-reviewed of her career at 97% on the Tomatometer, finds Pfeiffer working alongside brothers Jeff and Beau Bridges and absolutely stealing the show, particularly with her iconic performance of “Makin’ Whopee” during the New Year’s Eve scene. Pfeiffer will appear as a special guest for this screening.

Screening: 8:00 p.m. at Poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with Elisa Donovan in attendance.

Director Amy Heckerling’s Los Angeles version of Jane Austen’s Emma is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) is a bubbly, charismatic high schooler who always gets her own way. With her best friend Dionne, the duo decide to give the new student in their class, Tai Frasier (Brittany Murphy) a makeover in hopes of finding her a partner. The film propelled Silverstone, Murphy, and Paul Rudd to fame, becoming an iconic romantic comedy known for its quotes and fashion.

Screening: 8:45 p.m. at Chinese Multiplex House 1 with director Michael Schultz in attendance.

Who’s the master? Celebrating its 40th anniversary is this cult classic about a New York City martial artist (Taimak) in search of ultimate enlightenment who attempts to protect his neighborhood — and the beautiful singer (Vanity) he falls in love with — from the Shogun of Harlem (Julius Carry). Full of quotable lines, memorable moments, and great music, this gem from the 1980s reflects a concerted effort by Cooley High and Car Wash director Michael Schultz to give audiences a Black action hero to look up to. Schultz will be in attendance for the screening, which will showcase the film’s 4K restoration.

Screening: 9:15 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX with director Rob Reiner and writer Aaron Sorkin in attendance.

Another film celebrating its 30th anniversary (and directed by Rob Reiner), The American President saw Michael Douglas at the top of his game as a widowed president who falls for Annette Bening’s environmental lobbyist, and the pair inspired widespread acclaim. The film’s mix of political intrigue and romantic comedy proved exceedingly effective, and writer Aaron Sorkin would later infuse a similar sensibility into his hit TV series The West Wing.

(Photo by ©20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

Screening: 12:00 a.m. at Chinese Multiplex House 1 with star Barry Bostwick and The Rocky Horror Picture Show Fan Club president Larry Viezel in attendance, as well as an interactive shadow cast performance from The Happy to Be Here Shadow Cast ensemble.

One of the most beloved cult movies of all time, The Rocky Horror Picture Show closes out the Friday schedule with an appropriate midnight screening to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. If you can score tickets to this special show, you’ll be treated to an interactive live performance from The Happy to Be Here ensemble, which will include call outs of famous lines and prodded audience responses, and prop bags will be handed out to attendees.

Saturday, April 26

Screening: 9:00 a.m. at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX with director Alexander Payne in attendance.

William Wyler’s historical epic Ben-Hur is widely considered one of Hollywood’s greatest triumphs to combat the rise of television, receiving 11 Academy Award wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Few productions could match the scale of Ben-Hur, which boasted 300 sets and 100,000 costumes. This remake of the 1925 silent film had a budget of $15 million, which surpassed any of MGM’s prior films and broke the box office record at the time with $74 million.

Screening: 9:15 a.m. at Chinese Multiplex House 1 with Patton Oswalt in attendance.

Arguably the most famous of British comedy troupe Monty Python’s works, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is one of the most celebrated comedies of all time. Just as the final season of the group’s sketch comedy series Monty Python’s Flying Circus began to wind down, the group decided to bring an original idea to the big screen: a send-up of the Arthurian legend. John Cleese, who had left the group after its third season, returned for the film, and the rest is (medieval) history. Patton Oswalt will be on hand to present the film for its 50th anniversary screening.

Screening: 2:45 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX with writer Bob Gale, stunt coordinator Charlie Croughwell, and cinematographer Dean Cundey in attendance.

The story behind the making of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s Back to the Future is well known at this point, from the time it took them to convince Universal to take a chance on their unusual story to the initial casting of Eric Stoltz when eventual star Michael J. Fox was initially unavailable. Of course, the film went on to become a massive success, spawning a multimedia franchise, inspiring a dedicated fan base, and skyrocketing demand for DeLoreans everywhere. The film celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, and Gale will be on hand to present its IMAX restoration alongside cinematographer Dean Cundey and stunt coordinator Charlie Croughwell.

Screening: 6:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre with star Lorraine Gary and British Film Institute Chief Executive Ben Roberts.

Universal’s regular schedule of releasing films in time for awards season was interrupted due to filming delays and an uncooperative animatronic shark, Bruce, leading to Jaws being released in the summer and unofficially becoming the first ever summer blockbuster. The film can be credited for director Steven Spielberg’s and composer John Williams’ rise to fame, the latter of whom won an Oscar for Best Original Score. Lorraine Gary, who portrayed Ellen Brody, the wife to Roy Scheider’s police chief Martin Brody, will be a special guest at the 50th anniversary screening alongside Ben Roberts, Chief Executive of the British Film Institute, which provided the 1975 Technicolor dye transfer release print for the screening.

Screening: 9:45 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre with star Sean Young in attendance.

Widely considered one of the best pieces of science fiction cinema ever crafted, Ridley Scott’s neo-noir adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? really needs no introduction. Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and those beautiful, neon-soaked retro-futuristic vibes… It’s a certified classic for a reason. Young will be in attendance to present the Final Cut version of the film.

Sunday, April 27

Screening: 9:00 a.m. at the Egyptian Theatre with star Keir Dullea in attendance.

Back when sci-fi flicks were still fidgeting with clunky robot suits and rubber alien costumes, Stanley Kubrick took it upon himself to redefine what the genre could offer with this epic space adventure, equal parts awe-inspiring and terrifying. The attention to detail was so meticulous and the special effects so realistic that the ingenuity behind them still boggles the mind to this day. Star Keir Dullea, who portrayed astronaut David Bowman, will be on hand for a special conversation following the screening.

Screening: 1:15 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre.

Francis Ford Coppola’s production of Apocalypse Now was so rife with trouble that the documentary chronicling the whole beleaguered affair — Hearts of Darkness — is almost as compelling a watch as the film itself. That said, the end product was one of the greatest war films ever made, filled with stellar performances, incredible cinematography, and provocative themes. While this particular screening doesn’t boast any A-list guests, it does offer the rare opportunity to see the masterpiece on the big screen in 70mm, which alone is worth the price of admission.

Screening: 2:30 p.m. at Chinese Multiplex House 6 with star Kyle MacLachlan in attendance.

The recent passing of David Lynch inspired a lot of folks to revisit his eclectic filmography of macabre mind-benders, and for many Blue Velvet was at the top of the list. The film stars Kyle MacLachlan as a college student home from school who discovers a severed ear on a walk one day and attempts to unravel the mystery behind it, leading him into the criminal underbelly of his seemingly nondescript hometown. The film drew its fair share of controversy, but it established Lynch as a visionary and remains one of his most iconic works. Kyle MacLachlan will be in attendance to present the film.

Screening: 6:30 p.m. at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX with director Michael Mann and star Al Pacino in attendance.

Hollywood icons Robert De Niro and Al Pacino had famously never acted opposite each other during the course of their long careers, despite both appearing in The Godfather Part II. It wasn’t until Michael Mann brought them together in his 1995 heist thriller Heat that they shared a scene, the former playing a seasoned bank robber and the latter playing the LAPD detective hot on his trail. That titanic showdown celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and both Mann and Pacino will be present at the TCM screening.

The TCM Classic Film Festival runs from April 24-27, 2025.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.