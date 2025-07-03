53 Scarlett Johansson Movies Ranked (Jurassic World Rebirth)
(Photo by Universal Studios/Courtesy Everett Collection. JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH.)
The latest: Johansson got her professional wish and is starring in a new Jurassic movie: Jurassic World Rebirth, out three years after the closing of the initial trilogy.
From an early age, Scarlett Johansson was determined to make it as an actress, going through the classic journey of entertaining family members as a kid before moving on to progressively larger stages. Today, Johansson entertains on a global scale and holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing actress ever.
Johansson got her first starring role at 12-years-old in the dark road comedy Manny & Lo, and it was only four years later she got the indie cred double whammy with Ghost World and The Man Who Wasn’t There. Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola’s melancholic drama of drifting romantic souls, made her a household name. Next came a brief stint as Woody Allen’s muse in Match Point, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Scoop.
Johansson joined the MCU as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, and has been a steady participant since, leading into Avengers: Endgame and side story Black Widow. She also received critical acclaim for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Then comes an invitation into the Wes Anderson repertory with Asteroid City and Phonecian Scheme. Take a look at every Scarlett Johansson movie ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Critics Consensus: Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted Marriage Story ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach's best works.
Synopsis:
A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits. [More]
#2
Her
(2013)
95%
82%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, soulful, and smart, Spike Jonze's Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships.
Synopsis:
A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Effectively balancing humor and subtle pathos, Sofia Coppola crafts a moving, melancholy story that serves as a showcase for both Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson.
Synopsis:
A lonely, aging movie star named Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and a conflicted newlywed, Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), meet in Tokyo. [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis:
The fourth installment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected Marvel films and the climax of a [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: As lovely to behold as it is engrossing to watch, The Jungle Book is the rare remake that actually improves upon its predecessors -- all while setting a new standard for CGI.
Synopsis:
Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: With acerbic wit, Terry Zwigoff fashions Daniel Clowes' graphic novel into an intelligent, comedic trip through deadpan teen angst.
Synopsis:
The story of neo-cool Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson) who, faced with graduation from high school, take a [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis:
When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract, [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis:
Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director's most winsomely charming stories.
Synopsis:
When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.
Synopsis:
After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Dramatically satisfying with a dash of good humor, Transformers One suggests that animation might be the optimal medium for this oft-adapted franchise.
Synopsis:
TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: Chef's charming cast and sharp, funny script add enough spice to make this feel-good comedy a flavorful -- if familiar -- treat.
Synopsis:
After a controlling owner (Dustin Hoffman) pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) quits his position at a [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Packed with period detail and perfectly cast, Hail, Caesar! finds the Coen brothers delivering an agreeably lightweight love letter to post-war Hollywood.
Synopsis:
In the early 1950s, Eddie Mannix is busy at work trying to solve all the problems of the actors and [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis:
Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: Its message may prove elusive for some, but with absorbing imagery and a mesmerizing performance from Scarlett Johansson, Under the Skin is a haunting viewing experience.
Synopsis:
Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial (Scarlett Johansson) drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: The witty and charming In Good Company offers laughs at the expense of corporate culture.
Synopsis:
After years of working as an ad executive at a sports magazine, Dan Foreman (Dennis Quaid) is demoted and replaced [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Jojo Rabbit's blend of irreverent humor and serious ideas definitely won't be to everyone's taste -- but either way, this anti-hate satire is audacious to a fault.
Synopsis:
Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Stylish but emotionally distant, The Man Who Wasn't There is a clever tribute to the film noir genre.
Synopsis:
A dark tale of infidelity and murder, crime and punishment. Set in a small northern California town of the late [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: A beguiling tragicomedy, Vicky Cristina Barcelona charms with beautiful views of the Spanish city and a marvelously well-matched cast.
Synopsis:
Americans Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) arrive in Spain for a summer vacation at a friend's (Patricia Clarkson) [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Don Jon proves to be an amiable directing debut for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a vivacious showcase for his co-star, Scarlett Johansson.
Synopsis:
New Jersey bartender Jon Martello (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) knows what's important: his friends, his family, his car, his church, his sexual [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.
Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: A caper made with all the intricacy of a Rube Goldberg machine, The Phoenician Scheme doesn't deviate from Wes Anderson's increasingly ornate style but delivers the formula with mannered delicacy.
Synopsis:
The story of a family and a family business. [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's sharpest film in years, Match Point is a taut, philosophical thriller about class and infidelity.
Synopsis:
Tennis instructor Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) grows friendly with Tom Hewett (Matthew Goode), a wealthy student who shares an interest [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience.
Synopsis:
An illusion gone horribly wrong pits two 19th-century magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), against each [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis:
When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form.
Synopsis:
The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite the breath of fresh air that Iron Man was, but this sequel comes close with solid performances and an action-packed plot.
Synopsis:
With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) faces pressure from [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: Visually arresting, but the story could be told with a bit more energy.
Synopsis:
When her father goes blind, Griet (Scarlett Johansson) must go to work as a maid for painter Johannes Vermeer (Colin [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: It might be a bit too eager to tug the heartstrings, but The Horse Whisperer is typically graceful, well-crafted Redford -- on both sides of the camera.
Synopsis:
When teenage Grace (Scarlett Johansson) is traumatized by a riding accident that badly injures her horse, her mother Annie (Kristin [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: Second verse, same as the first: For audiences that enjoyed the first installment, Sing 2 should prove another endearing diversion.
Synopsis:
This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title.
Synopsis:
Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Enthusiastic and silly, Lucy powers through the movie's logic gaps with cheesy thrills plus Scarlett Johansson's charm -- and mostly succeeds at it.
Synopsis:
When a boyfriend tricks Lucy (Scarlett Johansson) into delivering a briefcase to a supposed business contact, the once-carefree student is [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Sustained by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's screwball chemistry even when its plotting strains credulity, this throwback romance is a pleasant enough trip to the moon and back.
Synopsis:
Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me To The Moon is a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: We Bought a Zoo is a transparently cloying effort by director Cameron Crowe, but Matt Damon makes for a sympathetic central character.
Synopsis:
Following his wife's untimely death, Los Angeles journalist Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon) decides to make a fresh start by quitting [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Runaway sisters (Scarlett Johansson, Aleksa Palladino) kidnap a bizarre shop clerk (Mary Kay Place), learn one sister is pregnant and [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Though it suffers from tonal inconsistency and a lack of truly insightful retrospection, Hitchcock is elevated by inspired performances from its two distinguished leads.
Synopsis:
Following his great success with "North by Northwest," director Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) makes a daring choice for his next [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: Though obviously a labor of love, American Rhapsody is an uneven, heavy-handed effort, particularly in the second half.
Synopsis:
Amidst the shadows and secrets of Communist Hungary, one family's desperate escape plan goes terribly wrong. By dark of night, [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Going back to basics with rip-roaring set pieces and fossilized clichés, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn't evolve this prehistoric franchise but does restore some of its most reliable DNA.
Synopsis:
Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: This homage to the B-movies of the '50s has a promising first half, but runs out of ideas in the second.
Synopsis:
The residents of a rural mining town discover that an unfortunate chemical spill has caused hundreds of little spiders to [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Rough Night's gifted stars are certainly good for some laughs, but their talents aren't properly utilized in a scattered comedy that suffers from too many missed opportunities.
Synopsis:
Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: A Love Song for Bobby Long gets by for a few bars on the strength of its core cast, but the story's preponderance of kooky clichés falls flat.
Synopsis:
Bobby Long (John Travolta), a former professor turned full-time drunkard, and Lawson Pines (Gabriel Macht), Long's former teaching assistant, spend [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: Ghost in the Shell boasts cool visuals and a compelling central performance from Scarlett Johansson, but the end result lacks the magic of the movie's classic source material.
Synopsis:
In the near future, Major is the first of her kind: a human who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Though it features some extravagant and entertaining moments, The Other Boleyn Girl feels more like a soap opera than historical drama.
Synopsis:
King Henry VIII (Eric Bana) lacks an heir. Seeing this as an opportunity for personal gain, the Duke of Norfolk [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of a talented cast, He's Just Not That Into You devotes too little time to each of its protagonists, thus reducing them to stereotypes.
Synopsis:
Baltimore-based friends and lovers, all in their 20s and 30s, try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: Rehashing old plot lines and characters, Scoop is a tiresome dipper and another disappointing addition to Woody Allen's repertoire.
Synopsis:
Even in death, British reporter Joe Strombel (Ian McShane) is dedicated to completing his final piece on London's notorious Tarot [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: This adaptation of Wilde's Lady Windermere's Fan lacks bite due to liberties taken with the source material, coupled with uneven performances.
Synopsis:
Having scorned every member of the New York upper class, the seductive Mrs. Erlynne (Helen Hunt) travels to Amalfi, Italy, [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Macaulay Culkin's precocious charisma is sorely missed in this hollow sequel, which doubles down on the broad comedy while lacking all the hallmarks that made the original a classic.
Synopsis:
When an inept group of criminals tries to get a stolen top-secret computer chip through airport security, it ends up [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: The Nanny Diaries' miscast lead and unrealistic, one-dimensional characters make this class satire far less effective than it should've been.
Synopsis:
A college student, Annie Braddock (Scarlett Johansson), with a working-class background takes a nanny job with Mr. and Mrs. X [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: Though this ambitious noir crime-drama captures the atmosphere of its era, it suffers from subpar performances, a convoluted story, and the inevitable comparisons to other, more successful films of its genre.
Synopsis:
Two cops in 1940s Los Angeles investigate the murder of a Hollywood starlet (Mia Kirshner), and one (Aaron Eckhart) puts [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Best friends and roommates Joe (Eric Schaeffer) and Lucy (Sarah Jessica Parker) have never been lucky in love. Believing true [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: Neither funny nor suspenseful, this heist / teen flick also fails to explore its potentially socially relevant premise.
Synopsis:
College is up next for a group of high-school friends, so Francesca (Scarlett Johansson), the most daring of the group, [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: Though its visuals are unique, The Spirit's plot is almost incomprehensible, the dialogue is ludicrously mannered, and the characters are unmemorable.
Synopsis:
Apparently murdered cop Denny Colt (Gabriel Macht) returns as the Spirit, dedicated to protecting Central City from crime. His archenemy, [More]