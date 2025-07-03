53 Scarlett Johansson Movies Ranked (Jurassic World Rebirth)

(Photo by Universal Studios/Courtesy Everett Collection. JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH.)

The latest: Johansson got her professional wish and is starring in a new Jurassic movie: Jurassic World Rebirth, out three years after the closing of the initial trilogy.

From an early age, Scarlett Johansson was determined to make it as an actress, going through the classic journey of entertaining family members as a kid before moving on to progressively larger stages. Today, Johansson entertains on a global scale and holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing actress ever.

Johansson got her first starring role at 12-years-old in the dark road comedy Manny & Lo, and it was only four years later she got the indie cred double whammy with Ghost World and The Man Who Wasn’t There. Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola’s melancholic drama of drifting romantic souls, made her a household name. Next came a brief stint as Woody Allen’s muse in Match Point, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Scoop.

Johansson joined the MCU as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, and has been a steady participant since, leading into Avengers: Endgame and side story Black Widow. She also received critical acclaim for Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Then comes an invitation into the Wes Anderson repertory with Asteroid City and Phonecian Scheme. Take a look at every Scarlett Johansson movie ranked by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo



#2 Her (2013)

95% 82% #2 Critics Consensus: Sweet, soulful, and smart, Spike Jonze's Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships. Synopsis: A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage A sensitive and soulful man earns a living by writing personal letters for other people. Left heartbroken after his marriage [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Rooney Mara Directed By: Spike Jonze

#26 Asteroid City (2023)

76% 62% #26 Critics Consensus: Asteroid City is unlikely to win Wes Anderson many new converts, but those who respond to his signature style will find this a return to immaculately arranged form. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for [More] Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright Directed By: Wes Anderson

#31 Sing (2016)

71% 73% #31 Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#32 Lucy (2014)

67% 47% #32 Critics Consensus: Enthusiastic and silly, Lucy powers through the movie's logic gaps with cheesy thrills plus Scarlett Johansson's charm -- and mostly succeeds at it. Synopsis: When a boyfriend tricks Lucy (Scarlett Johansson) into delivering a briefcase to a supposed business contact, the once-carefree student is When a boyfriend tricks Lucy (Scarlett Johansson) into delivering a briefcase to a supposed business contact, the once-carefree student is [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Choi Min-sik, Amr Waked Directed By: Luc Besson

#36 Hitchcock (2012)

59% 60% #36 Critics Consensus: Though it suffers from tonal inconsistency and a lack of truly insightful retrospection, Hitchcock is elevated by inspired performances from its two distinguished leads. Synopsis: Following his great success with "North by Northwest," director Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) makes a daring choice for his next Following his great success with "North by Northwest," director Alfred Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins) makes a daring choice for his next [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Toni Collette Directed By: Sacha Gervasi

#40 Rough Night (2017)

45% 29% #40 Critics Consensus: Rough Night's gifted stars are certainly good for some laughs, but their talents aren't properly utilized in a scattered comedy that suffers from too many missed opportunities. Synopsis: Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer Directed By: Lucia Aniello